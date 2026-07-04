250 Years Of Freedom! (for Oligarchs to perpetually pillage the land and engage in imperialistic colonial thuggery globally)

I recently sought to illuminate the true nature of the statist regime called “Canada” and so given that today (July 4th) is another day devoted to parishioners of the statist religion south of where I live I did not want Uncle Sam to feel left out!

July 4th is another day when multigenerational indoctrination systems have conditioned us to worship flags and other objects and words connected to statist religion idolatry so I wanted to share a song and some fun facts about the word America with y’all.

Firstly, regarding the short video with a song and clips from a couple other videos above:

I had thrown the video together in light of events in the USA back in February regarding tax payer funded I.C.E. thugs terrorizing various cities, but it feels just as relevant and potent to revisit this song today. In this song by Brother Ali titled “Uncle Sam Goddamn” (from 18 years ago) he speaks to the realities of the statism, its systemic abuses and how murderous agents of the state are paid for with your taxes.

This song resulted in federal agents showing up at his home (which he speaks about in the freestyle clip near the end of the video) and interrogating him for calling out the nefarious nature of “uncle sam”.

“Brother Ali” (Jason Newman) is a Minneapolis-based hip-hop artist, poet, producer and activist.

I find that in many ways the truth expressed in music in the 60-70s passed its truth telling torch onto the underground hop hop community. Artists like Brother Ali, Alais Clay (a clip of her song “Cut The Ties” shown at the end of the video below), Immortal Technique, Eligh and The Grouch (among many others) have been exposing the truth in their music for years warning people of the true nature of the state and where the government was headed (as is the case in the extremely prescient and poignant song by Brother Ali in the video above).

I overlaid some images of some of the creepy I.C.E. recruitment posters being put out by homeland security earlier this year which were (ad maybe still are?) attempting to promote “white nationalism”.

I will invite you to really bask in the lyrics Brother Ali offers in this track. Really take a moment to consider the meaning, as the guy may be legally blind, but I would say that his clarity of sight on an intellectual and sociopolitical level is crystal clear.

This one goes out to all the people that think their political savior is going to “drain the swamp” (tomorrow, or the next day, or maybe next year, just wait and see).

There have been statist actors telling people various flavors of “I promise to drain the swamp” for 250 years now, and how is that old swamp looking? I godda tell you my friends, from where I am standing, it still looks mighty swampy. Perhaps we should stop listening to the people making such promises and instead co-create resilient, place based, unique communities that put our gifts to use for the benefit of our kin, rather than feeding into the pockets of the oligarchy through statist parasitism… (just a thought)

(I am gonna throw some hyperlinks into the lyrics below that will take you to articles that provide elaboration and evidence for the words for those that wanna do a deep dive. Click the underlined text for evidence.)

Below are some of the lyrics from the song:

“Smoke and mirrors, stripes and stars

Bloodshed, genocide, rape and fraud

Writ’ into the pages of the law, good Lord

Welcome to the United Snakes

Land of the thief, home of the slave

The grand imperial guard where the dollar is sacred, and power is God..

..You don’t give money to the bums?

On a corner with a sign, bleeding from their gums

(what you) Talking about you don’t support a crackhead?

What you think happens to the money from your taxes?

the Government’s the addict

With a billion dollar a week kill brown people habit

And even if you ain’t on the front line

When massah yell crunch time, you right back at it

Man look, and how you hustling backwards

At the end of the year, add up what they subtracted

Three outta 12 months, your salary pays for that madness

Man, that’s savage

Only approved questions get answered

Now stand your a$$ up for that National Anthem

Only two generations away

From the world’s most despicable slavery trade

Pioneered so many ways to degrade a human being

That it can’t be changed to this day

Legacy so ingrained in the way that we think

We no longer need chains to be slaves

Lord it’s a shameful display

The overseers even got raped along the way

‘Cause the children can’t escape from the pain

And they’re born with the poisonous hatred in their veins..

Welcome to the United Snakes

Land of the thief, home of the slave

The grand imperial guard where the dollar is sacred, and power is God..”

Original Youtube Video sources:

“Brother Ali - Uncle Sam Goddamn (Official Video)” (Apr 2007) - (its been scrubbed from youtube so no link to share)

Clips at the end sourced from:

(please support artists like Brother Ali and Alais Clay via their websites below:

Brother Ali :

https://www.brotherali.com/

Alais Clay :

https://linktr.ee/alaisclay

Now, where did the word America come from?

For those that are not aware, the namesake of the word “America” is a man named Amerigo Vespucci, whose historical title lists him as a prominent merchant. A capitalist of sorts. What the mainstream texts and social engineering internet sources will not tell you is that he was also a brutal slave trader.

In today’s vernacular his schemes to lure/trick men, women and children (or sometimes drag them unconscious or kicking and screaming) onto his boat(s) and then slap chains on them and sell them to the highest bidder would earn him the title of a ground level thug in an organized crime syndicate using duplicity, violence and kidnapping to engage in a racketeering operation (now commonly referred to as “Human Trafficking”).

Here is an excerpt from a letter written by Amerigo Vespucci (eponym for the Americas) describing his encounter with some indigenous peoples on one of his voyages:

“..we put in to shore; and they did not oppose our landing, through fear of the mortars, I think … And after a long battle, having slain many of them, we put them to flight … We burned the town and returned victorious and with 250 prisoners to the ships, leaving many of them dead and wounded; and on our side only one died, and 22 were wounded, all of whom recovered, praise be to God … and we set sail for Spain, with 222 slave prisoners; and we reached the port of Cadiz on the 15th day of October, 1498, where we were well received and sold our slaves.” ( source: https://www.let.rug.nl/usa/documents/before-1600/letter-of-amerigo-vespucci-to-pier-soderini-1497.php#:~:text=We%20arranged%20our%20departure%2C%20and,slaves%3A%20and%20reached%20the%20port )

Amerigo Vespucci went on a number of other voyages to what we now call “South America” which involved even more malicious, grewsome and insidious tactics in luring the indigenous peoples onto boats in order to sell them as slaves.

For more info on Amerigo Vespucci and his human trafficking enterprises:

– http://www.sonofthesouth.net/revolutionary-war/explorers/americus-vespucius.htm

– https://nutritionalgeography.faculty.ucdavis.edu/exploration-accounts/amerigo-vespucci/

– https://brycchancarey.com/slavery/chrono2.htm##1500



I`ll leave some pertinent posts below for those that are curious or saying “what do you know!! you dam anarchist hippy!!”, enjoy! :

Why I Will Never Celebrate Canada Day Gavin Mounsey · Jul 1 Around this time of year I often get people asking me “what are you doing to celebrate Canada day?” or “Why are you not celebrating Canada day, aren’t you patriotic?”, the following is my response. Read full story

For those of you that care deeply about the trees, like I do that are waiting for my article on the situation with regards to the power corporation and government project that wants to clearcut old growth oaks for their data center and electric car factory powerline, I will be publishing soon. I have reached out to a group of local indigenous people in the hopes they would become allies in advocating for (at the very least) re-routing the powerline to not require clearcutting old growth Carolinian Forest (as this is their ancestor’s traditional homeland) but I have not heard back in over a week. I have concerns that there may be some conflict of interest between the stated ethical values of said First Nation group and potential financial incentives offered related to the high voltage powerlines. Hopefully that is not something that will influence their decision making and it will not prevent them from standing up to protect the few old growth trees we have left here for the 7th generation that comes after us and they will get back to me and be supportive of pressuring the government to change the proposed routes or scrap the project all together.

I cannot wait to publish any longer so will likely be posting my article tomorrow or the next day.

Regardless of if they respond and how they respond, I will be standing up to speak for the trees and the 7th generation that comes after us.