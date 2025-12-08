Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 9

What makes the Jeweled Tabbouleh especially thoughtful is how it bridges cultural appreciation with functional medicine without making either feel secondary. Layering amaranth with fermented ginger and turmeric turns a traditional Middle Eastern salad into something that honors its roots while also being deeply pragmatic about immune support and detox pathways. The pre-Christian history section does similar work, it peels back amnesia not to diminish anyones traditions but to show how these rituals for gathering, generosity, and seasonal rythms have always been about resiliance. Food as medicine works best when its embedded in cultural memory rather thn stripped down to nutrients.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gavin Mounsey
Steve Cunningham's avatar
Steve Cunningham
Dec 11

Oh lawd stick to gardening my brother. You are so bad at your hatred of the Church it's not funny.

Really St Brigit is now made up bc some Druid site said so? You think for yourself or just what the website says? St Lucy was a real person too. Man get over this Druidphile of yours.

Objection 1: December 25 was chosen in order to replace the pagan Roman festival of Saturnalia. Saturnalia was a popular winter festival and so the Catholic Church prudently substituted Christmas in its place.

Reply to Objection 1: Saturnalia commemorated the winter solstice. Yet the winter solstice falls on December 22. It is true that Saturnalia celebrations began as early as December 17 and extended till December 23. Still, the dates don’t match up.

Objection 2: December 25 was chosen to replace the pagan Roman holiday Natalis Solis Invicti which means “Birthday of the Unconquered Sun.”

Reply to Objection 2: Let us examine first the cult of the Unconquered Sun. The Emperor Aurelian introduced the cult of the Sol Invictus or Unconquered Sunto Rome in A.D. 274. Aurelian found political traction with this cult, because his own name Aurelianderives from the Latin word aurora denoting “sunrise.” Coins reveal that Emperor Aurelian called himself the Pontifex Solis or Pontiff of the Sun. Thus, Aurelian simply accommodated a generic solar cult and identified his name with it at the end of the third century.

Most importantly, there is no historical record for a celebration Natalis Sol Invictus on December 25 prior to A.D. 354. Within an illuminated manuscript for the year A.D. 354, there is an entry for December 25 reading “N INVICTI CM XXX.” Here N means “nativity.” INVICTI means “of the Unconquered.” CM signifies “circenses missus” or “games ordered.” The Roman numeral XXX equals thirty. Thus, the inscription means that thirty games were order for the nativity of the Unconquered for December 25th. Note that the word “sun” is not present. Moreover, the very same codex also lists “natus Christus in Betleem Iudeae” for the day of December 25. The phrase is translated as “birth of Christ in Bethlehem of Judea.”

The date of December 25th only became the “Birthday of the Unconquered Sun” under the Emperor Julian the Apostate. Julian the Apostate had been a Christian but who had apostatized and returned to Roman paganism. History reveals that it was the hateful former Christian Emperor that erected a pagan holiday on December 25. Think about that for a moment. What was he trying to replace?

These historical facts reveal that the Unconquered Sun was not likely a popular deity in the Roman Empire. The Roman people did not need to be weaned off of a so-called ancient holiday. Moreover, the tradition of a December 25th celebration does not find a place on the Roman calendar until after the Christianization of Rome. The “Birthday of the Unconquered Sun” holiday was scarcely traditional and hardly popular. Saturnalia (mentioned above) was much more popular, traditional, and fun. It seems, rather, that Julian the Apostate had attempted to introduce a pagan holiday in order to replace the Christian one!

if you want to talk church history I'll help you out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gavin Mounsey
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture