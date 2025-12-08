Hello everyone! The Holidays are just around the corner and so I wanted to give ya`ll a few different recipe ideas for getting your reds and greens on the table while also being able to explore the culinary expressions of far away cultures (cultures that just so happen to be nearby the home of that famous rabble rousing anti-empire carpenter from a little town called Nazareth that we all love so much).

While it may be true that the symbols, costumes, non-human characters and color scheme of modern day Christmas celebrations were appropriated from the indigenous tribes of northern Europe (the Sami, Siberian tribes and others) many of us were raised with the red and green theme and so it has become a fond tradition in our lives that we find comfort, continuity and opportunities for expressing creativity each year.

Before we get to the recipes, lets take an honest look at the Christmas holiday, its ostensible origins and the deeper forgotten cultural roots beneath.

What is Christmas… exactly? and where did this tradition originate?

While the cultural origins of Christmas may be traced back to pre-Christian times over 4,000-5,000 years ago and include the winter solstice celebrations of the ancient indigenous peoples of the homelands of my Gaelic ancestors as well as aligning with ancient celebrations connected to the Roman Saturnalia and the birthday of the Persian deity Mithra, most think of it as a Christian tradition.

In Dana Driscoll‘s educational post on “Celebrating the Winter Solstice with Sacred Foods and Feasting” she wrote that “Ancient Rome’s festivals of Saturnalia and Sol Invictus involved much feasting this time of year. Saturnalia, an ancient Roman holiday of feasting, took place December 17th with festivities up until Dec 23rd. The time of Saturnalia involved role reversals, feasting, gambling, gift-giving, and of course today, many “pagans”, particularly Hellenistic “pagans”, still celebrate the event. A related holiday, the celebration of the Sun God, Sol Invictus (Helios), was celebrated on December 25th, the “dies natalis Invicti” which refers to the rebirth of the sun. It’s not a stretch to see how these days of feasting in Ancient Rome were appropriated into the modern 12 days of Christmas and Christmas day.

Beyond Rome, we see Dong Zhi, the “arrival of winter” festival in China, which also typically falls between Dec 21st and 23rd. Its origins were also as an end-of-the-harvest year festival, where families would gather to enjoy the fruits of the harvest with special foods. In Scandinavia, “St. Lucia’s Day” is another modern feasting and fire festival that was likely appropriated from older Norse solstice traditions.”

The spread of Christianity in the first millenium led to the Church taking decisive steps to entice new members via merging of some more ancient Earth centered religions (commonly referred to as “Pagan” by some) and Christian beliefs and celebrations. Existing traditions surrounding Celtic deities were woven with new Christian ones as well, for example Saint Brigid is thought to be derived from the Celtic goddess of fertility, Brigid.

In the Celtic times, druids observed the festival of Alban Arthan (also known as Yule) at the time of Winter solstice. They gathered mistletoe from oak trees.

The solstice was one of the most important celebrations in the pre-Christian world. All over the Northern Hemisphere, there were ancient festivals marking the shortest days of the year when the sun appeared to “stand still.” Solstice is from the latin sōl-stitium which translates as Sun stop or Sun still. Several of these festivals have survived to this day while others have been incorporated into modern day celebrations.

We know that the winter solstice has been marked in Ireland for at least 5000 years. The spectacular Síd in Broga cairn at Newgrange, Co Meath, was built around 3200 BC with its entrance in precise alignment with the rising sun over the solstice each winter. This imposing and mysterious monument is a testament to the importance of this time of year for the ancient indigenous ancestors of the people of what is now called the British Isles (the Druids and their predecessors).

This monument continued to be of importance for different people hundreds and even thousands of years later. Newgrange is our modern name for the site, but in Celtic mythology it was known as An Brug, the house or dwelling of the Tuatha De Danann. This mythical race lived in the “other world” underneath our feet. And according to Celtic myth, the solstice marked a great battle each year between the Oak King who represented the light, and the Holly King who represented the dark. Each year the Oak King would finish victorious at the winter solstice, and daylight would slowly return to the island until it was time to do battle again - at the summer solstice.

The tradition of hanging wreaths also has roots in ancient Gaelic tradition. A ring of holly is displayed on doors of houses throughout the world, however this tradition originated in Ireland. Holly was one of the most flourishing plants at the time, and so allowed the poor to decorate their houses too. All decorations are traditionally taken down on January 6th and it is considered bad luck to take them down beforehand.

In Angell Deer ‘s post titled “Your Favorite Holidays Are Built on Amnesia” he insightfully observed:

“At heart, it’s a midwinter feast around a fragile birth: a poor family, no room at the inn, a baby laid in an animal’s trough while an empire tightens its census and its grip. It’s a story about vulnerability standing in the teeth of imperial power, a child arriving on the margins, carrying a different kind of kingdom.

But under that story lives an even older one. In the far North, before Santa suits and mall escalators, there were long winter nights of snow and wind, fires lit in the dark, and tales of the great Reindeer Mother—the powerful doe who carried life across the winter sky. In reindeer herding cultures, it is the female reindeer who keeps her antlers through the harshest months, who digs for food beneath the ice, who leads and nourishes the herd. The image of antlered beings flying through the longest night, carrying gifts and medicine, sometimes guided by a fur-clad shaman in red and white, belongs first to those Arctic animist lineages. Long before Coca-Cola gave Santa a makeover, a Mother Reindeer was leaping across the solstice sky, a living embodiment of survival and generosity in a landscape that could easily kill you.

Sami people and one of their Reindeer

Over time, those rough stable and those older winter rites were heavily redecorated. Layer by layer, the day was fused with solstice and sun-god festivals, then wrapped in Victorian sentimentality, and finally swallowed by consumer capitalism, until the central ritual became not sheltering the vulnerable but buying enough things. The holy night of resistance to Empire—and the older night of hoofbeats and antlers and Mother Reindeer medicine—became, in many places, Empire’s favorite shopping season. And to be clear: this is not about scolding anyone for putting up lights, carving pumpkins, pouring eggnog, or cooking a meal with people they love. Celebration itself is medicine. Children racing door to door in costumes, elders singing carols, families gathering once a year because it’s the only time all the siblings are in one room—that’s real, and it matters. The point is not, “Stop celebrating.”

The question is, “Who taught us what we are celebrating, and who benefits from what we forget?” Empire understands that humans are ritual animals. We need rhythm, feast, story, and points in the year when the veil feels thinner, and the heart has a reason to open. So it does not try to erase holy-days; it rewires them. It takes a feast that once threatened its logic—honoring the land, grieving the dead, redistributing wealth, remembering resistance—and slowly turns it into something that serves its own needs: obedience, consumption, forgetfulness. It replaces ancestors with mascots.

It replaces initiation with entertainment.

It replaces dangerous stories with safe ones. And today it even replaces/removes mention of genocide, slavery, and true history from our national museum and official website. Over generations, the amnesia thickens. They forget that Christmas is entangled with solstice fires, reindeer mothers, and a child born under occupation, not just a cozy aesthetic and a man who somehow gets credit for work done by flying does.. ..The amnesia of Empire is not an accident. Forgetful people are easier to govern, easier to sell to, and easier to move around the chessboard of history. People who remember—land, lineage, loss, resistance—are harder to control. They might start asking inconvenient questions. They might start saying no. They might begin to listen to Oak, to ancestors, to Reindeer Mother, instead of to the distorted news.”

Even some of the songs that we are brought up listening to and singing in the west around Christmas were essentially culturally appropriated pre-Christian indigenous ceremonial chants that were re-branded (and lyrically mutilated) to fit into the Christmas “market niche”.

Take “Carol of the Bells” for example. I always liked the feeling of that song, not necessarily the singing, but the vibe of it. After a little research recently, I can see why it resonates.

Apparently, the song was adapted from an ancient folk chant (called “Shchedryk” ) about a little swallow bringing blessings of prosperity and fertility through generosity that people in the region that is now called Ukraine (though it was sung long before statists had set up there) would sing as a blessing on the land and to invite abundance for the new year. Modern residents of the nation state of Ukraine often mistakenly associate the song with the statist regime they live in (as it was officially codified and recorded in a modernized arrangement to tell the story of this little swallow by Ukrainian composer and teacher Mykola Leontovych in 1914) but the essence of the song is much older than the nation state of Ukraine and was born of animistic cultures in the pre-Christian era of that region. The song is based on a traditional folk song whose tonality, resonance and language was thought to have magical properties (it was an an Enchantment, as in, a spell cast via sound and intent to sing blessings into existence in the physical world).

It belongs to the genre of pre-statist Slavic New Year’s songs, chants, or enchantments, which were performed on the territory of ancient peoples in the region now called Ukraine before the adoption of Christianity.

Back then, the New Year was celebrated in the region in March. Therefore, in the original lyrics, unlike the English version, it refers to the swallows, not the bells, and the actual name of the song is “Shchedryk” from the word “shchedryi”, which means generosity, fertility, life-giving.

For centuries, it was a simple one-voice melody of four notes.

The melody is derived from an ancient, pre-Christian Ukrainian folk chant (a shchedrivka, resonance enchantment or “well-wishing song”) that is traced back to the indigenous Slavic and Germanic tribes of the area and back to prehistoric origins.

It is no wonder I always found the song to have an “enchanting” vibe... as at one point it was literally a pre-Christian indigenous Slavic enchantment ritual song.

For more historical info on the pre-Christian cultural roots of the Christmas Time celebration read this and this.

Ok now that we have taken a look at the deeper roots of this holiday, I will now share a few recipes that I like to enjoy around this time of year for some flavorful and nutritious red and green cheer!

First up, Shakshuka.

I love how interesting and enticing the African and middle eastern spices smell when I am cooking this one up. Such a hearty meal either enjoyed for breakfast or as a dinner. I love to enjoy my Shakshuka with a thick slice of crispy homemade sourdough for dipping.

Full recipe available in post below:

Shakshuka Gavin Mounsey · Dec 1 I like to learn about and make my own variations of recipes from cultures and arising from places that I may never get to visit in person as a way to give myself a passport for my senses (and share that same adventure of the senses with others). Flavors arising from spices, herbs and combinations of veggies and other ingredients that have place based ro… Read full story

Second recipe is another with African roots called Timatim (ቲማቲም).

This vibrant Ethiopian Tomato Salad is Bursting with Fresh Flavor. The addition of ginger, wine, parsley and berbere in this recipe distinguishes this from Mexican salsa, offering refreshing and unique flavors, along with added health benefits.

This simple yet flavorful salad is a staple in many Ethiopian households and is often served alongside injera (a sourdough flatbread) and hearty stews such as Doro Wat (which can also be garnished to be red and green) or Misir Alicha (split pea stew). With a combination of ripe tomatoes, pungent red onions, spicy jalapeños, and a bright dressing of lemon juice and olive oil, Timatim provides a perfect balance of acidity, sweetness, and heat.

Beyond its use in traditional Ethiopian meals, Timatim can also serve as a standalone salad or a topping for grilled meats and fish. Its simplicity and versatile flavor profile make it an easy addition to roasts, mezze platters, or even as a salsa-like accompaniment to roasted vegetables. The use of parsley adds a final touch of herbal freshness, but cilantro can also be used for an extra hint of citrusy brightness.

While the basic ingredients remain the same, variations of Timatim exist depending on personal taste and regional influences. Some versions include a splash of white or red wine vinegar for additional tang, while others incorporate a touch of berbere spice to deepen the flavor. One variation, known as Timatim Fitfit, incorporates shredded injera into the salad, transforming it into a heartier, textural dish.

Ingredients:

- 3 or 4 large tomatoes (diced or cut into small wedges)

- 2-3 large jalapenos cut into thick rings then rings halved or quartered

- 1 large red onion ( diced)

- 1-2 tablespoons diced ginger

- Black pepper

- ¼ cup fresh parsley chopped (you can mix in some cilantro too if you like it)

- a splash of white or red wine (traditionally mead was used but any dry wine will do)

- Half lemon juiced

- Half lime juiced

- Olive oil

- 1-2 tbsps Berbere

Preparation:

Mix berbere with wine. Add lemon juice and olive oil. Add tomatoes, onions, peppers and garlic, Mix well. Serve cold. Refrigerate mixture in bottle or jar.

Note: Amounts of tomatoes, onions and peppers can be adjusted to taste or what is on hand.

Last but not least, Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices.

This salad is a refreshing way to enjoy many nourishing and innate immune system optimizing whole foods into a vibrant and delicious meal.

I came up with this nutritional powerhouse of a salad when I was trying to think up ways to enjoy our abundance of homegrown golden amaranth. The end result was a salad that is extremely satisfying to the senses and very valuable to the body. This vibrantly flavored salad contains three nutritious green herbs, two medicinal superfoods (fresh grated fermented ginger and turmeric) and a wide range of other anti-oxidant and vitamin-packed ingredients making this salad not only a unique flavor experience but also great for boosting the immune system, offering Cardio-Protective benefits, Glyphosate Detox benefits, Ocular-Regenerative and Ocular-Protective benefits, Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative benefits, Radioprotective benefits, Neuroprotective benefits and Fertility and Reproductive Health Enhancing benefits).

Full recipe available in post below:

and here is fun way to use up extra salad (Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices) stuffed peppers!

Okay my friends, that is all I have for you today.

I hope you give these fun, flavorful and nutritious recipes a try (whether you enjoy them around Christmas time or not, they are great any time of year).

Some closing thoughts on Christmas..

Christmas day (and season) often gets intertwined with consumerism and ego, so this year I want to invite all of us to take a step back and look upon the concept of sharing gifts from a different perspective.

Gifts come in many forms and the most beautiful gifts that embody the spirit of hope, kindness, joy and good will are those gifts that you arrived with when you chose to come to this world and live the human life you are living now. These gifts are inside you, they are unique to you and you possess them so that you can engage in the sacred task of sharing those gifts with this world.

When you take time to look inward, discover your unique gifts and then imagine a way you can use your gifts to nurture other beings to achieve their highest potential, give back to the living planet that gives to much to us and create things that express the essence of your spirit manifested in physical form and/or poetry for the senses, you are giving the most valuable gifts in this universe. No one else can share the same gifts, in the same way that you can.

Therefore, during this season centering on a day that is ostensibly meant to honor the birth of a man that courageously stood up to speak the truth in the face of an oppressive empire and shared his unique gifts with this world… with courage, love and kindness… the best way we can honor his life is to do the same ourselves.

Wishing you all a blessed winter solstice and Christmas time.

I hope you enjoyed these recipes and feel empowered to be able to take steps to use food as medicine while embracing culinary creativity. If you feel this post would resonate with and/or benefit those in your circles feel free to share. Share

For those that are not currently paid subscribers and would like to support my continued writing and regenerative/conservation works but cannot afford the full annual sub fee, I am also offering a limited time sale for annual paid subscriptions to my newsletter of 40% off!

You this link to get the discount until the end of December:

https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/annualpaidsubdiscount

Give a gift subscription