Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Dec 5

Dear Nature Brother to the North, I'm speechless. I will have to come back and back and back again to this post (it's so much more than a post.) Your photos are spectacular, as always. That stone being from Fairy Creek jumped right through the screen. Your dedication to the plants and stones, and animals does not go unnoticed by them, which I am certain of. I'm sure they're all whispering with delight to each other, "Here comes Gavin! And Johrey! :))

Thank you for sharing my writing. Sleeping Turtle Rock will be pleased. 🐢

Signed, Little Crone, your Nature Sister to the South XO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gavin Mounsey and others
Finding Joy's avatar
Finding Joy
Dec 8

This is beautiful. Thank you for sharing this. You are an excellent writer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture