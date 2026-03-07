In the first installment of the book club we learned a lot about the immense power for healing, nourishment, abundance and regeneration that is contained within a handful of seeds. Secondly we embarked on a journey of learning that involved the study of the ancient gift economy that is embodied in the living soil.

Thirdly, we sought to glimpse into the vast and expansive realm of our rooted elder kin and lastly (in the forth edition of the Bookclub) we endeavored to learn more about their branching, interconnected and alchemical master allies (and our even more ancient kin) in the queendom of Fungi.

For this 5th edition of Bookclub I thought going with the topic of Agroecology and Food Forest Design would be a great way to synergistically combine all we have learned in the book reviews linked above and apply that knowledge into learning how to design ecologically aligned food production systems.

Thus, I now invite you all to embark on yet another journey with me to learn how to combine our knowledge of seeds, soil, trees and fungi for the next book club adventure into the realm of Agroecology and Food Forest Design.

Here are the books I have as suggestions for March, April and May (of 2026).

The following are my suggestions for books on Agroecology and Food Forest Design.

The poll will be available to vote on for one week (from March 7th, to March 14th).

(Please vote for one of the 25 options listed below. You cannot change votes once you click so be sure to look through them all before voting.)

Thanks for voting and contributing to this series.

I will post the results in about a week announcing which book you have all selected for this edition of Book Club.