Book Club 2.0 Poll for March, April and May 2026
The next topic is Agroecology and Food Forest Design
In the first installment of the book club we learned a lot about the immense power for healing, nourishment, abundance and regeneration that is contained within a handful of seeds. Secondly we embarked on a journey of learning that involved the study of the ancient gift economy that is embodied in the living soil.
Thirdly, we sought to glimpse into the vast and expansive realm of our rooted elder kin and lastly (in the forth edition of the Bookclub) we endeavored to learn more about their branching, interconnected and alchemical master allies (and our even more ancient kin) in the queendom of Fungi.
For this 5th edition of Bookclub I thought going with the topic of Agroecology and Food Forest Design would be a great way to synergistically combine all we have learned in the book reviews linked above and apply that knowledge into learning how to design ecologically aligned food production systems.
Thus, I now invite you all to embark on yet another journey with me to learn how to combine our knowledge of seeds, soil, trees and fungi for the next book club adventure into the realm of Agroecology and Food Forest Design.
Here are the books I have as suggestions for March, April and May (of 2026).
The following are my suggestions for books on Agroecology and Food Forest Design.
Agroecology And Regenerative Agriculture: Sustainable Solutions For Hunger, Poverty, And Climate Change by Vandana Shiva
Feed Us with Trees : Nuts and the Future of Food by Elspeth Hay
Wild Plant Culture : A Guide to Restoring Edible and Medicinal Native Plant Communities By Jared Rosenbaum
Beautiful Abundant Food Forests: An Inspiring Guide to Designing Lush, Productive Edible Landscapes by Michael Hoag
Who Really Feeds the World? The Failures of Agribusiness and the Promise of Agroecology By Vandana Shiva
The Unsettling of America by Wendell Berry
The Community Food Forest Handbook : How to Plan, Organize, and Nurture Edible Gathering Places by Catherine Bukowski and John Munsell
Restoration Agriculture by Mark Shepard
Gaia’s Garden : A Guide to Home-Scale Permaculture by Toby Hemenway
A Food Forest in your Garden : forest gardening in Scotland and beyond by Alan Carter
Temperate Food Forests For Beginners: Everything you need to know about growing an Edible Forest Garden in a temperate climate by Dana Thompson
Agroecology: A Transdisciplinary, Participatory and Action-oriented Approach by V. Ernesto Mendez
Plants for Your Food Forest: 500 Plants for Temperate Food Forests and Permaculture Gardens by Plants For A Future
The Unlikely Peace at Cuchumaquic: The Parallel Lives of People as Plants: Keeping the Seeds Alive by Martín Prechtel
Farming As A Spiritual Discipline by Ragan Sutterfield
The One-Straw Revolution : An Introduction to Natural Farming by Masanobu Fukuoka
Deep Agroecology: Farms, Food, and Our Future by Steven McFadden
Planning Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems : From Soil to Soil By Julia Freedgood
The Regenerative Landscaper: Design and Build Landscapes That Repair the Environment by Erik Ohlsen
Eating the Landscape: American Indian Stories of Food, Identity, and Resilience by Enrique Salmón
Edible Forest Gardens : Ecological Design And Practice for Temperate-Climate Permaculture (V1) by Dave Jacke and Eric Toensmeier
The Food Forest Solution: Strategic Permaculture Designs For Every U.S. Zone (V1) by Audra Haldane
Tending the Wild: Native American Knowledge and the Management of California’s Ecology by M. Kat Anderson
Farming the Woods: An Integrated Permaculture Approach to Growing Food and Medicinals in Temperate Forests by Ken Mudge and Steve Gabriel (2014)
Trees of Power : Ten Essential Arboreal Allies by Akiva Silver
The poll will be available to vote on for one week (from March 7th, to March 14th).
(Please vote for one of the 25 options listed below. You cannot change votes once you click so be sure to look through them all before voting.)
Thanks for voting and contributing to this series.
I will post the results in about a week announcing which book you have all selected for this edition of Book Club.
