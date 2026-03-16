The winner for the fifth Book Club Poll selection (for reading during March/April/May of 2026) turned out to be “Feed Us with Trees : Nuts and the Future of Food” By Elspeth Hay

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Here are a couple pics of the book’s back cover and table of contents so you know what we`ll be getting into if you choose to participate in our Bookclub reading:

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I am actually really excited people chose this book as I had started reading it earlier this year but got swamped with other projects and only made it a 100 pages in or so before I put it back on the shelf.

I am excited to take another swing at reading through with fresh eyes as based on what I have read so far I think the book challenges some prevalent statist myths and widely accepted corporate propaganda lines in the realm of agriculture.

To give you a taste of what you can expect here are a few exerpts from the section I have read so far:

“…Paging through a well-worn cookbook, The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora by Alan Bergo. I flipped through it for the hundredth time, in search of what I’ve come to think of as The Mantra— the opening sentences to Bergo’s section on acorns. “Oak trees. Are a food plant. Oak trees are a food plant. Say it a couple of times.” To do so, I’ve come to believe, is an act of revolution. To say the words and especially to share them is to tug at the strings holding together modern Western culture. It is to unravel an entire mythology — the stories I grew up with and the beliefs that shape them. To say the words cuts straight to the center of our most basic understandings of what it means to be human. From Midwest from Texas all the way north to Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia, and in the southwest in large pockets of Arizona, New Mexico, and Mexico. These oak savannas were plant communities characterized by open grassy areas interspersed with large oaks and shrubs. It is estimated that in the Midwest before 1840, oak savanna covered 27 to 32 million acres; by 1985, about 0.02 percent of it-fewer than 6,500 acres— remained. By 1994, oak savanna was one of the rarest natural vegetation types in the world. What lived in an oak savanna? The largest species present were tall, nut-bearing trees in the family Fagaceae: almost always oaks, though the family also includes chestnut trees and beech trees which also produce small, edible nuts). Then there were Malus species: native crab apples (and naturalized apples). Then Corylus: hazelnuts. Then Prunus: cherries, plums, and peaches; Rubus: raspberries and blackberries; Ribes: gooseberries and currants; Vitis: grapes; Asparagacee: asparagus; Fungi: mushrooms; and Poaceae: grasses, for grazing animals like deer, bobwhite quail, turkey, squirrels, and rabbits. On the northern ridges and shadier edges of oak savannas, there were often other nut trees-hickories, including the increasingly rare shagbarks, kingnuts, along with mocker-nuts, pignuts, and black walnuts (all in the walnut family). There does not need to be any conflict between ecological restoration and food production on a farm; the oak savanna that had once covered the land had been full of food! Not just food for wildlife, but human food. Where oak savannas had thrived, nuts provided abundant staple foods: nutrient-dense calories in the form of whole nuts, flours, milks, and cooking oils. Animals provided protein and cooking fats. There had been an abundance of wild fruits and fungi, and wild greens, grains, seeds, and vegetables. The more one studies the species list, the more one sees that the savanna had not just been full of human food—it had been full of excellent human food, wild versions of domesticated crops and game that many North Americans consider some of the tastiest and most nutritious on our plates. Oak savanna was prime human habitat, researchers realized -and a complex perennial ecosystem. As I would come to learn, the fact that oak savanna seemed like prime human habitat was not an accident-in fact it was human made habitat.” (And where these amazing biodiversity increasing food systems have been removed we can recreate them again.) - Elspeth Hay (from her book “Feed Us With Trees: Nuts And The Future Of Food”)

holding the potential for a thousand food forests in my hand

“I now knew that the violence between the Indigenous Peoples of the West and English-speaking Euro-Americans had started as soon as we showed up in 1848, and that 86 percent of all Indigenous Peoples in what is now California had died by

1880-either murdered, starved, or from disease. I knew that in Karuk towns, people who looked like me had killed 70 percent of Reed’s people between 1850 and 1873. And I knew that just after California was officially named a state in 1850, the newly formed government had put a price on indigenous Peoples’ heads; if Euro-American killers brought in the scalp of an Indigenous person, they were paid five dollars plus reimbursement for additional expenses incurred in “the hunt.” I’d dug into the crevices of history and learned the facts that our culture does its best to gloss over. During these three-hundred-plus years of conflict, we’d committed a long list of atrocities that we now openly condemn as war crimes: viciously killing women and children and the elderly, purposefully spreading disease, burning towns, and targeting entire food systems.

In the Klamath and other regions of California, I knew now, this focus on food systems had been particularly intense. At first, U.S. settler-soldiers arriving at the Pacific Coast in the 1840s and 1850s had remarked repeatedly on the abundance of what they saw as “wild” plants, fish, birds, and game animals. “The rivers are filled with fish of the largest and most delicious varieties, and the sportsman and epicurean can find on the Tulares everything their hearts can desire,” wrote James Carson, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, of his time in California between 1846 and 1852. Other new arrivals described herds of elk, deer, and antelopes “in such numbers that they actually darkened the plains for miles,” wild oats covering hillsides like a “cloth of gold,” “quail by the thou sands everywhere” of “fat and of excellent taste,” wild geese so numerous that they looked like “a quivering white blanket,” and salmon so delicious that “when made into chowder or stewed in claret, they would have thrown into ecstasies the most inveterate Parisian gourmand.”“. We know this thanks to authors like Kat Anderson, who pored over first-person accounts while researching California’s imperialist history. Yet at the same time, Anderson and others have pointed out, both U.S. and earlier Spanish arrivals (who began exploring western North America in the 1530s and colonizing California in 1769) had condemned the way Indigenous groups lived and ate. It was a strange mix of sentiments. “No doubt these Indians passed a miserable life, ever idle, and more like brutes than rational beings,” wrote California missionary Gerónimo Boscana in the 1820s of the Acâgchemem (Acjachemem) people, who, like the Karuk, tended oak trees to produce acorns as a staple crop. “They neither cultivated the ground nor planted any kind of grain, but lived upon the wild seeds of the field, the fruits of the forest, and upon the abundance of game.” These differences in food production were then used to justify violence. As soon as California became a state, federal Indian Agents negotiated eighteen treaties with Indigenous tribes, including the Karuk, that would have given them 7.5 million acres of land— an area representing 7.5 percent of the state’s land base-to practice traditional food production. But the treaties were never ratified. A Special Committee on the Disposal of Public Land, appointed by the state legislature in 1852, opposed ratification and instead proposed that Indigenous Peoples be assigned “a parcel of land.... sufficient for them to cultivate, and with every laudable means to be used to induce them to do so.” The Committee further advised that any Indigenous Peoples who were already “engaged in cultivating their soil” should be left alone, as they were “already in the best school of civilization.” Converting people such as the Karuk to Euro-American grain farming, I had learned over the past two years, had in the second half of the 1800s become a sort of national obsession. “The history of agriculture among all people and in all countries intimately connects it with the highest intellectual and moral development of man,” Commissioner of Indian Affairs John Atkins wrote in an 1885 report. “Historians, philosophers, and statesmen freely admit that civilization as naturally follows the improved arts of agriculture as vegetation follows the genial sunshine and the shower, and that those races who are in ignorance of agriculture are also ignorant of almost everything else.” This idea that Indigenous Peoples knew nothing about agriculture became a common argument for stealing the land they’d been promised in treaties, and for killing them if they resisted. As U.S. Indian Agent Thomas Twiss summed up the Euro-American justification in 1859, it was the Anglo-Saxon responsibility to “stimulate and bring forth the vast resources of agriculture” to supplant the “scanty and precarious supply of food” currently produced in western North America so that “millions of human beings” could live on the land now home to only “a few thousand of rude barbarians.” Never mind that many tribes tended agricultural crops like tobacco, and never mind that Atkins was proposing to “teach” Indigenous Peoples to farm the very grain- corn-that had saved the first English settlers who arrived in Virginia and Massachusetts more than 250 years earlier, ignorant of their new surroundings and starving. Now that Euro-Americans wanted the West, Indigenous land was considered “waste & useless” and “required” for farming. I’d learned that in 1887, Atkins had helped Massachusetts Congressman Henry Laurens Dawes pass the Dawes Act, also called the General Allotment Act or the Dawes Severalty Act, which had nationalized a program of forced farming. And I knew that beginning that same year federal allotment agents had been sent to reservations and tribal lands all over the country and were tasked with parceling out land-assigning 40, 80, or 160 acres to each applicant depending on the site and family size— and that the agents had first started carving up Karuk lands in the Klamath River Basin around 1910, five years after the federal government had claimed 1.04 million acres of Karuk Aboriginal Territory as public land through the U.S. Forest Service. I knew that this area had encompassed 117 Karuk villages and their traditional food production and fishing areas, and that the possession had made traditional acorn production essentially impossible, primarily because of the ban on cultural burning. I’d read through a series of oral histories taken by Karuk descendant and current U.S. Forest Service research ecologist Frank Lake, who spoke with Karuk and neighboring Hupa and Yurok elders. I remembered vividly the description of one Karuk elder who had applied for an allotment in the family acorn orchard he’d helped his grandmother tend as a kid. “They wouldn’t give it to me,” Earl Aubrey Jr. told Lake. “Said it was more valuable for timber than it was agriculture.... And yet that was our food. That was more important to us than their god damn potato or god damn tomato plant.”..” The Karuk — who often refer to themselves as “fix-the-world people” — are Indigenous to the area known today as northern California; and for millennia, they’ve managed the mountains and rivers of the Klamath River basin to produce an abundance of salmon and acorns, the two major traditional staples of the Karuk diet. The oak grasslands of California, while different in their climate and species composition from the oak savannas of the Midwest, are nonetheless open landscapes dotted with large, sprawling oak trees. And like the oak savannas of the Midwest, the hills of the Klamath River basin have historically been filled with a host of edible and delicious food species (planted and tended, aka a food forest). I’d read that historically, acorn soup — also called acorn gruel or mush — was the chief daily staple of more than three-quarters of California’s Indigenous People, and when I started talking with Reed, I was curious to know what this acorn dish tastes like, and how in Karuk culture the nuts are gathered, processed, and cooked. During my conversations with Reed and through regular searches of the Karuk language dictionary, I learned all of that and more — in fact, a whole new acorn-related vocabulary. Karuk speakers have more than ninety words related to the English word “acorn”; words that refer to every intricacy of tending, gathering, processing, and cooking their staple nut. (There are a mere nine in English, most of which simply refer to things that look like or are shaped like the nuts of an oak tree.) I was not particularly surprised to learn that — just as there are specific scientific names for different species — in the Karuk language, there are specific words for the acorns of the tan oak tree, the scrub oak, the black oak, and the maul oak. But from there, the words delved into astonishing nuance. I learned that there’s a word for knocking on an oak tree to make acorns fall. There’s a word for picking up acorns from the ground, for gathering lots of acorns, and for standing up with a pack basket full of acorns on your back. There’s a word for cracking acorns, a word for having a work party to shell acorns, for soaking acorns and for straining them, for winnowing and for sifting acorn meal. There are yet more words for the finished products of acorn making: a word for coarse acorn meal, another for acorn flour, and words for every step of the process of making acorn soup and eating it. There is even a word for a person who is a good acorn soup maker: taxvaváyav.. - Elspeth Hay (from the book shown above “Feed Us With Trees: Nuts And The Future Of Food”)

“Both hickory, chestnuts and hazelnuts can be eaten whole, roasted and seasoned as delicious calorie- and nutrient-dense snacks. Acorns, hickory nuts and hazelnuts can be pressed to create cooking oils, and acorn starch can be used just like cornstarch. Hazelnuts make tasty milk. And all three nuts can be fed to livestock just like corn is today, only with much better health results for both the animals and their human eaters. For most of the past twelve thousand years, none of this has been a secret. Everywhere these trees grow, people have known both how to tend these nuts as staple crops and how to process and cook with them. Every culture needs a staple fat and a staple starch, and in many places, these staples were or still are nuts.“ - Elspeth Hay (from her book “Feed Us With Trees: Nuts And The Future Of Food”)

Okay I better stop there as I do not want to get ahead of my self and start giving you a review without reading the whole book but I think you get the idea! She offers some very provocative and lesser known historical facts along with a refreshing humility and invitation to open our minds to view trees like Oak in a radical “new” light. I saw new, in the sense that someone living in Canada or the US that learns to weave baskets might describe that as a “new” skill, though it is really a form of re-membering and re-learning what our ancestors already knew long ago.

So I hope those that are able will get a copy and join us for this book club and then when we reconvene in May I look forward to hearing what you think of the book.

Wishing you all an inspiring, peaceful and replenishing spring time in which you are presented with many opportunities to appreciate the beauty of wild flowers and trees where you live and plant crops in the garden that nourishes your body, mind and spirit. I also hope reading this book will also inspire you to spend more time appreciating the majesty and beauty of our rooted elders whether in the forest or in your own backyard.