Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meredith McKelvie's avatar
Meredith McKelvie
2h

Restoration Agriculture, Mark Shepard. He lays it out and keeps it simple.

Reply
Share
Mary Jensen's avatar
Mary Jensen
2h

Bravo!!! How well said and presented. I am finding more and more opportunities to reject AI in my life, and I struggle to keep my brain functioning, with many still unread books on my shelves. May I send a copy of your thoughts on this subject to the two nearest public libraries?

Perhaps you can also make inquiries about how to object to AI generated "Customer Service" which is really AWFUL! Shop Local!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture