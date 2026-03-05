Hello everyone!

Given the tidal wave of A.I. dependent accounts on Substack are flooding your feed with weak chatbot summaries of books (and scams promoting mechanically plagiarized ai generated books) I felt like I should revive my bookclub series so those of us interested in actually immersing ourselves in enriching literature would have a space dedicated to engaging in that activity together.

If we do not make the conscious decision to support real authors and settle for chatbot (LLM) regurgitations of books this not only causes atrophy in our brain but also removes a lot of the incentive for new authors with amazing ideas, visions and poetry to share their gifts with the world.

While many enthralled by the get rich quick or cognitive corner cutting advertised perks of AI summaries and AI generated books mistakenly associate their increasing dependance on machines as a form of “sovereignty” (because it is free and they do not have to pay anyone for written works anymore) what they are really doing is becoming more and more susceptible to the malicious psychological warfare operations of oligarchs through deskilling their own brain.

“While we can still rely on reputation and internet archives to ascertain what is authentic and what is not, as these archives become infested with increasing amounts of AI-generated content, and as our trusted sources themselves must rely on compromised sources of information, this determination will become more and more difficult. It is already a serious problem in academia. Students commonly use AI to write papers, while professors use AI tools to detect whether the papers were written by AI. I’m sure the temptation is great to use AI to grade the papers as well. In this way, education will soon be fully automated. This will be a boon for our nation, as we will radically increase the number of bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. degrees earned, all without the students needing to learn anything or the faculty having to teach. Nor will it any longer be necessary to spend four years to earn a baccalaureate degree. AI can write four years of papers and exams—and comment on them and grade them and even ask for rewrites—in a matter of minutes. Today we increasingly use AI to perform tasks like summarizing a document, taking notes on a conversation, solving a math problem, or writing an article for Substack. By outsourcing the cognitive skills to do those things, won’t we lose those skills ourselves? When we outsource intelligence itself to machines, won’t we become less intelligent, just as we become physically weaker when we use machines to perform labor? It is easy to see how relying on AI to write an article, presentation, or email could arrest the development of those skills. But what about using AI to summarize books and articles and assist in research? Well, asking AI to summarize an article is certainly a lot easier than reading the whole thing and understanding it well enough to summarize it. It takes work: mental energy, brainpower, and attention to discern the essential from the inessential, the main argument from a diversion, in short, to do the work of understanding something. The AI agent replaces what one might call an organ of the brain, a kind of digestive organ. Organs that we don’t use atrophy like the eyes of a cave-dwelling fish. Granted, AIs are rapidly gaining the capacity to notice and interpret this kind of information, yet even so, a summary would not be the same as the direct experience. A summary doesn’t only distill information, it translates it from one form to another. It can extract only that sort of information that is extractable. Information that is inescapably contextual can only be transmitted in kind. Go ahead, ask AI to summarize this article. It may extract the salient arguments quite well, but would you feel the same as you feel now, if you had read the summary instead? You would not. The summary doesn’t just separate the gold from the dross, extracting the salient points from the excess verbiage. And it doesn’t merely make a judgment about what to leave out and what to preserve. The whole process of summary is inherently biased towards certain kinds of information, which in turn correspond to a mode of cognition that thinks in bullet points; that divides information into discrete bits; that seeks to distill, to purify, to extract, to reduce; and that grows oblivious to all that resists such reduction. I hope the reader is getting nervous about outsourcing so many kinds of thought to machines. With so little demanded of imagination—that is, our endogenous image-forming capacity—is it any wonder that our imaginative faculties seem to have shriveled? Will we lose our ability to imagine the world being other than what is shown us? Not only does outsourcing inquiry, research, writing, summarization, teaching, and understanding to AI risk the atrophy of those capabilities within ourselves, it also erodes our ability to resist the orthodoxies that it entrenches. To resist orthodoxy requires not just access to alternative information, but the capacity for independent thought—all of the capacities we outsource to AI. AI does not pose a new threat, just the rapid intensification of an age-old collective insanity. As we become more reliant on AI, its orthodoxy could cement our own in an inescapable feedback loop, accelerating the collective dementia that mirrors the individual cognitive deskilling that comes from outsourcing intelligence. The entrenchment of orthodoxies exemplifies a more general danger of artificial intelligence, another kind of collective dementia: the homogenization of thought. When machines do the work of imagining for us, and the work of understanding a text, posing an argument, or writing a business plan, we risk succumbing to a passive conditioned helplessness disconnected from our creative authorship. We are left defenseless against the authoritarian agendas that AI and total information awareness make possible. Indeed, we may come to welcome them.” - Charles Eisenstein

Thus, I want to revive the book club series as a way to nourish the mind, exercising our cognitive capacities, building mental resilience and attuning our discernment as a community.

I think that creating bookclubs that get groups of people that love not just rushing through a book for extracting data, but the spacious and expansive experience of slowly immersing oneself in a story, taking moments to put the book down and contemplate the implications of a poignant passage and really diving into the pages to see the world through another’s eyes is a great way to support authors while nurturing our hearts and minds. The following is my own small contribution to that (but I hope you will also create your own local in person bookclubs that serve a similar purpose).

Back in March of 2024 I announced a Book Club series that was intended to:

Offer a poll that presents several books on a particular topic and invites subscribers to vote in a poll as to which book we should all read and provide a means for subscribers to also suggest adding books to the list for a given subject.

After we vote on which book we will all read, I will post a review of that book and invite everyone who participated in reading the book to offer their own thoughts, reviews and comments so we can all learn together (synergistically and symbiotically).

This series called Book Club was (and is) intended to stack the following functions:

Through many of us reading the same book and interpreting its contents through the unique kaleidoscope of consciousness that each of us possess (an unrepeatable lens of perception that is defined by our cumulative memories/life experiences, intellectual knowledge, intuitive capacity and our soul’s unique essence) and then discussing it together afterwards we will all be able to glean valuable insights, assess alternative viewpoints and perhaps contemplate previously overlooked perspectives that we would not be able to access via simple reading the book on our own. Through opening up the possible books that we can vote on to suggestions from subscribers we give everyone the opportunity to offer their own hidden literary gems to the list (giving obscure authors covering pertinent subject matter a chance to shine and enriching all our minds through a “cross-pollination of literary seeds”, if you will). As we learn about these topics together as a group, we can help each other connect the dots between seemingly disparate topics, concepts and pathways of learning contributing towards a reciprocal “ecosystem of knowledge” that is comprised of members contributing towards each other’s mutual well being in a sort of gift economics, like how the old growth trees are interconnected through the mycorrhizae. On a more personal note, this series will give me an excuse to research what new books have been published on a given topic and perhaps invite me to go outside my comfort zone and be exposed to different ideas if you all vote for a book / author I may not have discovered without subscriber suggestions :)

That series (which was originally launched ambitiously and rather unrealistically as a monthly installment) was eventually switched to a Bi-monthly series. Well, life got in the way and I had to take a breather but I am reviving it as a quarterly series (books to be voted on and reviewed once every three months).

How it will work:

I will post the poll that announces the topic of the book club. After which I will check the comments for suggestions as much as I can for the next few days and add them to a separate poll (or polls) in the same post.

After a week or so, I will tally the votes and announce the book of the month which we will be reading next. Then I will create a post 3 months later, sharing my thoughts on that book and offering the opportunity for subscribers to share their thoughts as well.

I will post the poll for this next installment of Book Club in a few days but for now i`ll offer a little recap for those that missed the past installments of the series so far.

Past Book Club Posts:

I was actually quite surprised how much I learned both from the book and about myself as I read (and re-read) the books below.

While reading I was confronted by the fact that based on what I have learned in regenerative soil science, traditional regenerative agroforestry practices and ethnobotanical knowledge much of what is being promoted in academic circles on topics such as seed saving is outdated dogmatic “germ theory” type thinking. For more on what I mean by that, check out the first review below.

1.

The topic for the first installment was Seeds and the poll results were close but ended up having us read “The Complete Guide to Saving Seeds: 322 Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits, Flowers, Trees, and Shrubs” by Robert E. Gough and Cheryl Moore-Gough. The review is linked below:

2.

The second book club topic was Soil and the poll results had us reading “The Soul of Soil : A Soil-Building Guide for Master Gardeners and Farmers” by Joseph Smillie and Grace Gershuny.

My review is linked below:

3.

The third topic we did for Book Club was Trees and the poll had us reading “The Spirit of Trees: Science, Symbiosis and Inspiration” by Fred Hageneder. The review can be accessed via the link below:

4.

and lastly for the 4th edition of Book Club we had Fungi as the topic and the poll resulted in us reading “Mycelium Running: How Mushrooms Can Help Save the World” by Paul Stamets.

My review is below:

For the fifth edition of Book Club I have decided to make the topic Agroecology and Food Forest Design.

I`ll offer my own list of potential books to choose from in the poll later this weekend but I would like to first invite anyone interested in contributing to the selection we will be voting on to decide which one we will all read in the comments section below.

Please share the title of any book (which has a central focus of either Food Forest Design or Agroecology) you wish to nominate for the running in the next edition of Book Club in the comments section below and i`ll look them up before I post the poll.

I look forward to reading (or potentially re-reading) many books along side all of you and having enriching discussions about the books.

It is my hope this community symbiosis based way of learning can help us all to hone and unlock our own unique gifts and passions so that we may put them into use in service of life and leave this world a little bit more free, biodiverse, ecologically literate, honest and beautiful than it was when we got here for those who will call this place home after we are gone.