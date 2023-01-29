Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Jan 31, 2023

And, oh, any mention of Druids always gets my attention! :)

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Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Jan 31, 2023

Oh my God. You surprised me with this one, Gavin, and now I've learned SO MUCH about Cattails! There are so many across the road from me. I'm going to search for some brown heads to try as tinder for the fire. Thank you! :)

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