Divinely December
Exploring the abundance offered to the body, mind and spirit through the month of December as seen through my lens.
"It is the life of the crystal, the architect of the flake, the fire of the frost, the soul of the sunbeam. This crisp winter air is full of it."
-John Burroughs
December, where we live, is typically a month in which the precipitation is rain and some years, if we are lucky, some snow. This year more snow than most. I tend to do lots of preserving of cold hardy crops via fermentation, make big pots of hearty soups and it is a time when I like to explore the fleeting beauty of crystalline snow flakes and icicles visiting the forest.
When the below zero temps arrive the only things that continue growing (and being able to be harvested) outside in our garden is our Red Russian Kale (shown in the pic above), Egyptian Walking Onions, and, depending on the year, some special December treats like Goji Berries too.
We also sometimes get intermittent warm periods when I can work in garden or tend the wild.
We also bring some of our subtropical and tropical potted crops inside to over winter as well (such as Ginger, Turmeric, Krishna Tulsi and our little Persian Lime Tree.)
This is the time of year when I give thanks for the blessings of the abundance I have received from our Mother Earth by collecting, sharing and spreading her seeds on the wind. I collect seeds from pinecones, I gather any acorns that were missed by the squirrels, I take Paw Paw and Malus Sieversii seed out of the fridge, I mix them with the seeds of native medicinal herbs from my garden (that are beloved by the pollinators) and then plant them out in the bare patches of land on the edges of the forest that need regeneration so the the life giving gifts of the trees that I enjoy can also be bestowed upon future generations.
Some years in December we have a hard freeze which turns the top 4-6 inches of the Lake to solid ice and then it warms up after and the ice is broken up by storms and piled up in these big iceberg sort of conglomerates near the shore (you`ll see pics of this below).
As someone who strives to apprentice and learn from the Living Earth I also like to use the winter months to go into the woods with the explicit intent of exercising and honing my pattern recognition capacities by seeking out sacred geometry. I open my heart and allow myself to be guided to perceive fractal patterns expressed in decomposing leaves, ice formations, pinecones, fungi, bark patterns, snail shells, rocks and other beings/artifacts that embody the genius of Creator’s design.
Come take a take with me into the sanctuary of winter stillness where the forest sleeps and her dreams of rebirth and renewal are reflected to us within each dendritic branching vein of a fallen leaf and refracted to use through each shimmering crystalline snowflake. Here in the vibrant majestic silence of winter one can hear the steady heartbeat of our Great Mother and listen for the whispers of wisdom she shares with those willing to learn her ancient language.
The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
I firmly believe that when we use our pattern recognition skills to identify, observe and understand the repeating fractal patterns which exist at the foundation of nature we are gifted opportunities to align our designs with the schematics and architectural design of the Creator of all things. This is a pathway that invites us to apply biomimicry to become a regenerative force on this Earth, empowering is to be capable of solving some of the greatest challenges we face as a human civilization and as a species.
I found this object shown in the video clip below being sold as a "toy" in the city. I think it has the potential to be a great educational tool for kids (and adults) to learn about toroidal geometry in a tactile, visual and visceral way.
In case anyone reading this is unfamiliar with the torus I will now provide a general description. The torus is a geometrical configuration that is found at every level of life and existence in the universe. It is one of the central building blocks of all matter and is woven into the atomic, molecular, cellular fabric of life. The torus shows us how energy moves in its most balanced dynamic flow process.
In the Torus, energy flows in one vortex, through the central axis, out the other vortex, and then wraps around itself to return to the first incoming vortex. The simplest description of its overall form is that of a donut, though it takes many different shapes, depending upon the medium in which it exists. For example, a smoke ring in air or a bubble ring in water are both very donut shaped. And yet an apple or an orange, which are both torus forms, are more overtly spherical. Plants and trees all display the same energy flow process, yet exhibit a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Hurricanes, tornadoes, magnetic fields around planets and stars, and whole galaxies themselves are all toroidal energy systems.
The torus is the fundamental form of balanced energy flow found in sustainable and regenerative systems at all scales. It is the primary component that enables a seamless fractal embedding of energy flow from micro-atomic to macro-galactic wherein each individual entity has its unique identity while also being connected with all else. When nature repeats a pattern over an over again all over the place, we are being offered an opportunity to learn about what forms are the most efficient, resilient, self-regulating, and dynamic for allowing life to thrive and energy to flow and be recycled. Nature has had billions of years to experiment with what works and what does not for building living systems and unfolding dynamic interconnected cycles of energy and matter exchange.
Okay that is enough science for today! Lets get out of the classroom head back out into snowy winter wonderland…
Then the snow melts and you get what you see below…
Meanwhile, on Lake Erie the ice is a little slower to melt…
The ice shelfs you see piled up in the pics above and below are beautiful to look at when they are solid, but when in motion they are no joke. When the storms that create them are in full force, if you are standing in the wrong spot, you could easily be smashed and crushed by 500 lb chunks of ice. Check out the clip below to see what I mean.
BurrrRRRRrr all this frost is making me wanna head inside to warm up and grab a bite to eat.
Lets go take a look what is going on in the kitchen and check on our little lime tree where its cozy and warm! :)
When I find organic cabbages available at our local farmer’s market on sale at the end of the season I get a few extra for creating various kraut and chi recipes.
There is a lot of potential with regards to variations on Kraut, here are a few pics of a fun variation I like to create that offers a flavor spectrum that lends it self well to Mexican (and Central American) food. It is called Cordito
You can get my full recipe from my book for making basic Sauerkraut at home in the post below:
Sometimes I try fun experiments like this turmeric, paprika and onion infused grainy dijon mustard (which I fermented in a strong Chaga tea salt brine).
Soups are something I love to make at this time of year as well, here are a few examples of the types of hearty soups I like create in December.
I used our left over ‘keepers’, dried garden herbs, preserved tomatoes, abundant heirloom bean/pulse stashes from the garden (and some random store bought pantry and fridge items too) It ended up filling a Huge stock pot, and we froze 22 two person servings and still have lots in fridge. Looks like we are gonna be enjoying this plethora of flavor and nutrition well into our first garden harvests of next year.
It feels good to have access to real food we can trust year round. I am grateful to have the land, knowledge and ability to grow much of the food we eat. Spending most of my time spare time gardening may not make me rich.. but it does provide a kind of wealth (of the body, mind, heart and spirit) that money cannot buy.
Another way I strive to turn knowledge and physical work into a type of wealth that transcends fiat is by turning things like woodchips, sawdust, organic farm chaff and coffee grounds into medicinal and gourmet mushrooms.
Below you can see how we grow Shiitake mushrooms on inoculated blocks of enriched sawdust.
We grow nutrient dense and medicinal/delicious food inside in the dead of winter. This is the power of allying with our elder Fungal kin.
Meanwhile, outside…
For information on how to grow your own delicious mushrooms at home, check out the post below that contains an excerpt from my book on DIY mushroom cultivation:
Below is an example of the kind of miso soup we like to create with our homegrown shiitake mushrooms
These miso soups are so delicious and nourishing, there are no words… only thing I can say is make them for yourself and you will understand.
I also like to make hearty dishes with roasted root veggies and tubers from the garden this time of year. We grow lots of sweet potatoes and fingerling potatoes so those are a main theme to stick to your gut type recipes in the winter months.
We have a little potted lime tree that we bring inside each winter and have sitting near a south facing window in our dining room. The potted tree is about 4 feet wide by 5 feet tall now (the biggest I can let her get while still being able to handle lifting the pot through our back door) and each year when I prune I propagate the pruned branches (removing 80% of the leaves and rooting the cuttings in a willow water root starter) to start new trees for sharing with friends. I save the the pruned leaves for making tea.
We will often be blessed waves of blossoms opening up in December (after we bring the tree inside) which fills the dining room with the sweet scent of citrus blossoms. When that happens I temporarily take on the job of our winged friends and hand pollinate each blossom with a cue tip so we can have fruit growing through the winter. Not sure if its the change in light exposure (from outside to in) or humidity, or temperature (or something else I have not considered) that triggers this unusual blooming time, but I am grateful for it as it means (with a bit of hand pollinating) we will end up with couple dozen limes ripening up in late winter/early spring.
I felt very grateful to be able to enjoy our own Ontario grown limes and so I found a recipe that could put every bit of our beautiful home grown limes to good use (peel, pith, leaves, juice and pulp). I combined that with some other favorite ingredients (peppers, lemongrass, shallots, kaffir lime leaves etc) and created my own interpretation of an exuberant and delightful Balinese condiment called Sambal Matah.
It is another recipe which is included in my recently published book (Recipes For Reciprocity: The Regenerative Way From Seed To Table) and I will also share the full recipe with all of you here on Substack some time this winter.
I made two different versions. One fresh (the traditional way but with non traditional ingredients) I omitted the garlic (my wife is allergic) and instead used Galangal.. went easy on the hot chilis and included sweet peppers. That version is super fun and refreshing.. its floral, tangy and playful and is fantastic on rice. I fermented another version for 7 days (with lots of hot chilis, garlic, kaffir and persian lime and raw finely diced lemongrass) so I can preserve the goodness for the long haul, add an extra tang and create a mind blowing probiotic brine for flavoring dishes in the months to come.
After 7 days of fermenting at room temp I opened up the jars of Sambal Matah and was delighted to find the flavors had married seamlessly to become a tangy, warming (but not hot), floral and fruity elixir that is very inviting and stimulating to the senses.
It is really an amazing 'explosion of flavor' whether fresh or fermented. I love using this for making salad dressings, adding to hot sauces and adding to rice dishes for an extra burst of flavor and nutrition.
Full recipe from my book for Sambal Matah available via post linked below:
Okay that is enough fun in the kitchen lets go see what is going on in the garden and forest with our rooted and winged friends in late December.
Sometimes we get Ice storms in December as well, coating all things outside in a crystalline icing, sealing them in like some kind of cryogenic hibernation from a sci-fi movie. Yet somehow, these trees, plants, lichens and mosses survive! This is inspiring to me.
Okay now I think I need to get a campfire going to warm up! :)
I especially love to make camp fires on the beach and listen to the waves. So in closing this month I will leave you all with this video clip. Enjoy! :)
Now that our exploration of the nourishment for the soul that is offered in the month of December has come to an end I hope you will take some time to go out and experience similar moments of magic in your local area. Each moment we spend in nature opening our heart, our eyes and our other senses to what she is communicating to us offers us a chance to gather spiritual sustenance and enrich the eternal part of one’s Being.
I hope you all take time to get out in that crisp winter air, exploring nature and enjoy all the nourishment for the soul, mind and body that January has to offer.
Wishing you all many majestic, serene, inspiring, healing and refreshing moments outside and many heartwarming, cozy and joyful moments spent in the kitchen and with loved ones in the month ahead.
Here are a few more chill tunes I like to vibe to this time of year… Wishing you all a Blessed Solstice and Very Merry Christmas!
Your camera and eye are magical... Thank you!
Today is my birthday, and it wouldn't be quite right without your photography! xo xo