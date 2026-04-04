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Gavin’s Newsletter

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Kendon Curtis's avatar
Kendon Curtis
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All you need to comprehend is that God gave us promises. We need only to facilitate those promises! The Gloom & Doom procrastination of the globalist parasites who have funded both sides of every conflict since the Napoleon conflict have none of Gods promises in them. They have a satanic “ Do What Thow Will” mentality that is a depopulation, eugenics, and uninformed euthanasia enthusiasts prospectively. They have NONE OF GODS PROMISES IN THEM!

It truly is this simple. Those satanic types, and tyrants have scapegoated America & The State Of Israel. The state of Israel is NOT THE ISRAEL OF SCRIPTURE.

Nor are the good Jewish people the Israel of satanist willingly to scapegoat the good God fearing Jewish people for their crimes against humanity!!!!

Keep them separated!!!!!

Who are Gods chosen. Hint: it’s not a race of people!

God chooses those who follow his teachings, and commandments!

What are they?

Look deep now!

No one is chosen ! We choose to believe, and follow in faith.

God created All the Ethnics, he looked, and it was good!

Meaning what?

Treatment of all our fellow men as brothers?

What does this mean?

Are some brothers chosen by race?

🤔

Or do we all have free will?

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