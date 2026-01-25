Enhancing Fertility Naturally - (Updated for 2026 with info on how reproductive health is connected with ancient forest ecology)

I am reposting this for people that are hoping to start a family so you can have info on what toxins to avoid (environmental and psychological) and what foods you can eat to help ensure you bring a healthy baby into the world.

I also share the update from the 2025 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch at the end of the video above.

In the video clip James (thoughtfully) reads out my message and update regarding what I have learned about the connection between old growth forests and human health (specifically reproductive health).

I wanted to share this now (before I publish the last installment of the series on the ancient Fairy Creek forest watershed) as it offers one more reason (along with the long list of both scientific and spiritual reasons) why we need to protect rare ancient forest habitats.

As I noted in my article on enhancing fertility naturally, spending time in old growth forests is both known by our ancestors and modern science to support general health and reproductive health specifically.

Forest bathing, also known as “shinrin-yoku“ in Japanese and also was prescribed by ancient Druidic physicians , involves immersing yourself in nature to reap its health benefits, and one of the key reasons is that forests generally have higher oxygen levels and are rich in phytoncides (natural oils released by trees) that can boost the immune system, mitochondrial health (which enhances sperm and egg production) and reduce stress (which can cause pregnancy complications). The ancient Gaelic physicians would specifically prescribe walking in a pine forest with willow and hazel in the spring to help with fertility issues.

The medicinal organic aerosols released by trees are also known to science as Natural volatile organic compounds (NVOCs).

Modern science is now confirming that these traditions of getting people to walk in ancient forests as a type of medicine for reproductive health and immunity had merit.

Video footage showing medicinal aerosols released by trees in an ancient forest shown below.

Not only does do the ancient forests produce a huge portion of the oxygen we need to live a long and healthy life, build soil and clean water, while supporting the foundation of ocean life (such as the salmon) thanks to Diana Beresford-Kroeger’s groundbreaking research into medicinal tree aerosols, we now know that human biology is also intertwined with and enriched by medicinal airborne molecules (emitted by trees) that travel thousands of kilometers (such as Terpenes and other Volatile Organic Compounds exuded from old growth trees) which impact the human immune system and reproductive health. The potential for the longevity and health of our human family is interconnected with these ancient forests. Our destiny is woven together with the fate of the Forests by the Creator in many ways. We can either use our gifts to strengthen and add beauty to that tapestry, or we can be guided by greed and begin to unravel the fabric that Creator put here to support us all in unlocking our true potential (each choice will have profound implications).

We now know that these medicinal aerosols emitted by old growth trees alter human physiology (and all other mammal’s physiology) optimizing reproductive health and the function of our innate immune systems. Below is an excerpt from a book that speaks to this with pertinent scientific studies below:

“Plant aerosols are new to modern medicine and to science; I was the first person to publish on tree aerosols. They are not, however, new to nature. This chemistry has always been present in the plant world, a unique means of communication in which the speaker is a plant, and the speech produced is a biochemical sheet of molecules. Each molecular form has a meaning attached to it, provoking a response from its receivers, be they pollinator, fly, ant, mammal, fish, or another plant or tree- even an entire forest ecosystem, if the call is loud enough, urgent enough. An aerosol is a balloon in miniature, a carbon mainframe hat can carry other attachments, some big, some small. These are molecules constructed by nature to respond to the flow dynamics of the atmosphere, one form of nature’s public transport system. To understand how they work, picture a child’s birthday balloon. Tethered to the child’s hand or wrist, the balloon floats above the child’s head, restricted by its string until it is blown away by the wind, or let go in a moment of carelessness or curiosity. On release, there are always a few seconds when the balloon seems to hang there. Looking up at the colourful object, you wonder if it will ever take off. Then something happens and it goes. This “something” is the physics of flow, a phenomenon called “lift” in the aeronautical world. The action of lift depends on the design of the object, the force behind it and the current wind-speed properties of the atmosphere. The balloon takes off, floating up and up through the air. All of a sudden a giant flush of momentum carries the balloon sideways and out of sight. Plant aerosol molecules are invisible to the naked eye, too small to be seen, but then so are the sound waves of speech. The human voice can be measured by vocal wavelengths. Similarly, aerosols can now be tracked by displacement in cloud chamber experiments and characterized or identified by gas chromatography. As these molecules are studied in greater depth, they have begun to reveal their diversity. Some aerosols are tiny, others have a symmetry of shape to save energy, many more are bulky by molecular standards. These last need to be staged like rockets, losing weight to increase the momentum at liftoff, to become airborne. Still others carry the molecular form of a bullet. The remainder float and dangle like kites, with the same ingenious sail-like Focus on each sense in turn, starting with sight. Your visual cortex registers an ordered disorder in the branches overhead. Nature’s masterpiece painted in green, a pastoral passage to the sky, swamps every sightline. Hearing comes into play, with the fragile sweep of leaves in the canopies. There are no echoes in this verdant palace; sounds are muted and absorbed, clotted by the suberin within the trees-a substance that is an attenuator, pulling sound out of the air. Suddenly, a songbird calls from the timber nave. The air holds all the notes in place, hoarding them like treasure, then releases them. After this song, the stillness returns, threaded with silence. Then slowly, slowly, the web of infrasound, or “silent” sound, with its long, loping waves, reaches you, perceived with the chest rather than the ears. You breathe deeply, clutching it before it has gone. As you begin to walk, smell rises with each footstep. It swirls up from the dark melanin in the skin of the forest floor. Breaking loose from their underground home, the odours pierce the air with the rich fruitiness of sweetened decay. The smell is so heavy you feel as though you could brush it with the tips of your fingers. It smells good enough to eat. That’s when tastes ride in on the forest air, lush with lactones, travelling the wet passages of the mouth and nose, crowding the epiglottis, pressing on oral glands to express digestive juices. You enjoy the full taste of the trees, designs allowing them to float in moving air. These molecular kites come in two mirrored varieties; one design spins the kite to the left and the other to the right. The aerosol language opens new windows into the workings of nature. All flying pollinators rely on aerosol messages from plants. The flower sends out this call from its female hub, usually in the form of a perfume, though one that may or may not be identifiable by the human nose. A pollinator will have no trouble recognizing it, however, and will hurry to the source. Meanwhile, the flower will already have switched on a series of guiding lights. One will show in polarized light, visible only to insects, while the other is a colour cascade of ultraviolet light. These brilliant systems act as a guide for the insects, first to geo-position the field and then to track the pollen source. The results rest on your plates, food for thought and fork. Perhaps the greatest of the plant world’s chemical clarion calls, however, is the vernal language of the boreal forest system, the planet’s signal for spring. The boreal encircles the globe like a hat band or crown, a unique northern forest system spanning continents and countries, islands and peninsulas. The boreal is the workhorse of the planet, maintaining the oxygenation of the atmosphere. Trees manufacture and release a substantial plume of bioactive medicinal aerosols, which becomes a lifeline of vastly important medicine for the planet. This invisible shield protects all mammals and also acts as an initiator of spring activity. The enormous spring flush of aromatic aerosols ends in a global plume of airborne medicine. These aerosols put the freshness into spring and a skip into the step of lovers. They target many aspects of the human body. They stimulate smooth muscles, those in the gut and other internal organs that are not under voluntary control, and they dilate the small arteries that feed blood to the sur- face of the body. They open the lungs to refine breathing. They lower blood pressure and inhibit the excess secretion of hydrochloric acid in the stomach. They improve the flow dynamics of red blood cells, meaning the labour of birthing is easier and inflammatory reactions are reduced. These aerosols also bring nasal vasoconstriction, which makes it more difficult for airborne viruses like colds, flus and other viral populations to enter respiratory pathways. The fingers of the forests touch the atmosphere and dip into the human heart to keep it pumping. The song of the forest signals spring and health for the whole world. The forest system of the boreal, seen by so few people, has a profound effect on individual health. The plume of oleoresin aerosols will take physics a long time to examine in cloud chambers. Industrial medicine will take just as long to forge new artificial protective biochemicals from studying the boreal. But the ancient wisdom of nature is ready to teach us that we are all connected in a web of life.”

(all we need to do is stop destroying these living libraries and storehouses of medicine that were put here by Creator).

- Diana Beresford-Kroeger “Our Green Heart: The Soul and Science of Forests”

For more info from Diana on specific medicines that are emitted into the air by specific trees, watch this video:

The medicinal organic aerosols released by trees are also known to science as Natural volatile organic compounds (NVOCs).

Recent reports have discussed the many therapeutic qualities of NVOCs, including their ability to enhance spermatogenesis and oogenesis [20]; hypolipidemic activity and anti-cancer effect [21]; enhance sleep [22]; protective effect against viral pneumonia and anti-inflammatory effects [23]; anti-cancer and anti-oxidative effects [24,25]; neuroprotective effects [26]; anti-oxidative stress and anti-asthmatic effects [27,28,29]; alleviating effect on skin inflammation [30]

A simplified list of the most common and noteworthy activities of medicinal biological aerosols released by ancient forests upon inhalation includes general antimicrobial ones and specific effects [54,55,56,57]:

Enhanced rates of spermatogenesis in males and enhanced rates of oogenesis (human female egg production) in females

antimicrobial effects on antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains

antitussive, mucoactive, bronchodilation, and antispasmodic activities on the respiratory system;

non-olfactory-mediated psychopharmacological effects on arousal , activation, memory loss, dementia, cognitive performance, anxiety, quality of life, quality of sleep;

antioxidant effect

antinociceptive, anti-inflammatory, and cytotoxic activity;

anti-nausea and spasmolytic effects on the intestine.

A very recent systematic review of 22 clinical studies analyzing the effects of forest bathing on stress discovered that cortisol levels were significantly lower in forest groups compared to control groups (minimizing the cortisol stress hormone in females that are pregnant or trying to get pregnant is extremely important).

Pinene and limonene were described as an antioxidant compound with free radical scavenging properties, capable of reducing oxidative stress to protect sperm in males and the egg and uterus in females

Pertinent Studies:

Reproductive Health Effects of Biogenic Volatile Organic Compounds in the Forest Air: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/ijerph/special_issues/ForestAir

Natural Volatile Organic Compounds (NVOCs) Are Greater and More Diverse in Ancient UK Forests Compared with a Public Garden: https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4907/14/1/92#:~:text=Reports%20Versions%20Notes-,Abstract,benefit%20from%20exposure%20to%20NVOCs.

The Retention and Chemical Composition of NVOCs (Natural volatile organic compounds) in a Ancient Temperate Forest: https://www.koreascience.kr/article/JAKO202208774085269.page

Usage of Natural Volatile Organic Compounds in Forests as Biological Atmospheric Medicines: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8430758/#:~:text=These%20compounds%20serve%20many%20purposes,but%20also%20their%20toxic%20effects.

Forest Volatile Organic Compounds and Their Effects on Human Health: A State-of-the-Art Review: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7559006/

Temporal and Spatial Variability of Volatile Organic Compounds in the Forest Atmosphere: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31817339/

Developing Forest Therapy Programs Based on the Health Benefits of Forest medicinal aerosols (Terpenes): https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/19/9/5504

Forest Bathing Always Makes Sense: Anti-stress, Fertility Enhancing and Immune System-Balancing Effects in Late Spring and Winter in Central Europe: https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/4/2067

Airborne bioaerosols and their impact on human health: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S100107421731478X

Additional studies can be found here: https://tfb.institute/scientific-research/

Also, since my article on reproductive health is so voluminous and I do not know how many people read all the way through it to get to the section on “psychological toxins” I would also like to re-post that section of the post here as I feel it explores some uncomfortable truths that are important to understand.

Psychological toxins :

While avoiding the physical toxins that directly damage the human reproductive system (which are listed in detail in my article) is a great step in the right direction, there are also non-physical toxins that are weaponized against us which end up damaging fertility and lowering birth rates in the long run.

These toxins damage the landscape and ecosystem of the heart and mind, sending out ripple effects into both our bodies and the world around us through the systems these mind viruses and mind toxins train us to promote and support.

Below are a few psychological toxins that I suggest avoiding if you want to start a healthy family and ensure that future generations will be able to as well.

Pornography use is associated with lower sperm concentration, total sperm count, and certain hormone levels impacting fertility.

Studies have found that earlier pornography use was associated with lower levels of serum prolactin (PRL), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and progesterone (Prog), as well as lower sperm concentration and total sperm count. Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) is crucial for female fertility, as it regulates the menstrual cycle and stimulates egg development in the ovaries, preparing them for ovulation.

Researchers speculate that this link between pornography addiction and lower male as well as female fertility rates is not so much related to the physical action of masturbation but rather due to psychological impacts that manifest themselves into deleterious biological impacts.

Pornography also destroys human drive. Compared to pulling out one’s phone and watching titillating videos, taking a person out and having a conversation is difficult and uninteresting. Compared to the easy pleasure of pornography, the lasting pleasure of a happy marriage is perceived as relatively pointless to the porn addict. Compared to the stress-free satisfaction of virtual sex, the hard-won satisfaction of raising children is seen as unrealistic.

It also impacts couples, as it rejects the notions of consent, monogamy, stability and occults the profound connection of sexuality with the dignity of human procreation.[3]

“pornography is a neurological weapon rewiring the brains of an entire generation of men in ways neurologically indistinguishable from severe drug addiction”

- James Corbett (from Remote Amazon Tribe Gets Internet Access . . . You ALREADY KNOW What Happens Next!)

However, besides acknowledging the harm that pornography inflicts on the interpersonal relationships, few people consider pornography’s effect on the community, as for example the impact of pornography on demography and the decrease in birth rate.

Subtle effects of porn consumption such as a reluctance to commit to a relationship will thus multiply into entire generations unwilling to enter or stay into stable relationships based on fidelity and monogamy. Since a stable relationship is one of the first basis to start a family, porn consumption thus impacts the wish to have children. Porn consumption is linked with the decrease of fertility in Europe as it dissuades adults from committing in a relationship and taking on the responsibility of having a child.

It promotes a society of instant enjoyment and comfort rather than a society that generates life and accepts the joyful responsibility of caring for children, who are the treasure for a dynamic and healthy society. As stated by Auguste Meyrat, pornography “has effectively sterilized whole generations of men who now lack the initiative to marry and have children”. (source)

Considering all of these deleterious impacts on psychology and biology, whether one wants to start a family or not I think it would be wise to engage in “Eye-Bouncing” (to use a term from James Corbett’s Solutions Watch Series) when it comes to pornography. This is especially so if one wants to have a healthy relationship, marriage and start a family.

- Anti-Human/ Misanthropic propaganda

This form of psychological toxin attempts to condition you to see humans as inherently degenerative and as a “disease” or “cancer” on the Earth. This artificially maintained state of self-loathing and self-destructive thinking leads to the ultra-slow motion mutli-generational form of suicide that is depopulation through feeling guilty or fearful about having a child.

(I will share a few specific examples of people promoting this propaganda here on Substack below)

- Anti-Nature / Ecocidal and Anthropocentric propaganda and belief systems

This form of psychological toxin attempts to condition you to see the living Earth and all our fellow non-human community members as nothing more than a collection of “resources” which we are entitled to extract, exploit, and convert into profitable commodities, disposable superficial sources of pleasure/comfort and city building materials. This artificially maintained state of hubris, extractivism, self-entitlement, accelerationism, exceptionalism, imperialism and exploitative thinking leads to one internalizing ego-flattering propaganda narratives based in delusions of grenduer. That results in a diminishing of the beauty of Creation and concurrently degrades the health of our offspring.

This simultaneously results in lowering fertility rates as it encourages more aspects of nature which we depend on to remain healthy (water, oxygen, soil ect.) to be contaminated and/or diminished as the juggernaut of industrial civilization (and it’s corporation dominated governments) convert old growth forest, rivers, wetlands, ocean habitat, living soil, and biodiverse mountain habitat into chemical dependant monocultures, uniform disposal/plastic products, toxic waste dumps, strip malls, deserts and reduce these facets of the living Earth into the raw materials for building “smart cities”, transhumanist tech infrastructure, autonomous weapons systems and walmarts leaving a trail of EDCs, other fertility damaging toxins and nutritionally depleted soil in its wake. This trend is promoted by the transhumanists, techno-optimists, corporate profiteers and apathetic self-important demographics.

As Derrick Broze pointed out in a conversation with James Corbett (linked in a note below) people that wake up to the globalist anti-human eugenics agenda can sometimes become stuck in yet another mind trap which is become “anti-nature” (supporting exploitative industries that profit GNP and corporations they favor and associating that with “freedom”, while they are simultaneously cheering for industries that are poisoning their bodies).

Statism

Through investing oneself in the religion of statism, having faith that a big brother figure is looking out for our well being and feeding into that hyper-centralized corporation dominated racketeering operation, one is vulnerable to their stealth eugenics operations and also is actively (and winningly) funding the pumping of fertility damaging toxins into the environment.

Statist regimes also sometimes engage in tax funded sterilization operations of minority demographics deemed as “subhuman”. Also, As I explored in my essay, Why Involuntary Governance Is Not Compatible With The Permaculture Ethical Compass and as James Corbett has explored in multiple articles and podcasts (including Our Leaders Are Psychopaths and What Is Sustainable Development? among many others) statist regimes tend to not only attract sociopaths and psychopaths into positions of power, but they also actively re-shape the minds of citizens to be more apathetic, sociopathic and psychopathic. This leads to people actively supporting industries like the war racket (which is a massive polluter and fills the water, air and soil with fertility damaging chemicals).

Beware the purveyors of learned helplessness, antihuman dogmas, doom scrolling content and spiritually impoverishing (passivity justifying) fatalism (and their cult members) :

Now, in order to clearly illustrate how the anti-human Malthusian propaganda is a very damaging mental toxin, I will provide a couple examples below of Substack people that have either internalized the misanthropic propaganda to an extreme degree, and/or, they are monetizing it here on Substack and in books.

I had a few thoughtful subscribers recently informed me that there is a group of Malthusian fatalistic doomers engaging in a smear campaign against me because I have committed horrible crime of helping couples increase their fertility naturally to have healthy babies and because I am “anti-vaccine” and “anti-government”.

(thanks for being the first to give me heads up on that Moss Wayfinder )

One of the main characters in this crew is Lyle Lewis.

He is a prime example of not only someone that is promoting anti-human propaganda, but also profiting from pushing apathy, learned helplessness, doomerism and fatalism on his subscribers and readers.

I describe his misanthropic scamming operation in the note below.

Lyle also has an entourage of fellow misanthropic cult members that are eager to “trust the science” and attempt (often very humorously) to demonize anyone that is not drinking their particular flavor of anti-human learned helplessness koolaid.

Here is a screenshot of a note below that provides one example.

I felt honored to be thrown in with such illustrious company as a fellow "political extremist" ! :)

Check out this post from back in 2018 where James of The Corbett Report explores this accusation from the “Mother Jones” publication that “lights our for migrating birds” was referencing above:

https://corbettreport.com/meet-james-corbett-political-extremist-propagandawatch/

All joking aside, I really appreciate James’ Solutions Watch series (and not just because James has invited me to participate in two different episodes!).

One of those episodes was on Regenerative Ag, and the other described above) I really appreciate it as it offers not “hopium” but real solid hope grounded in actionable intel.

This year’s Solutions Watch episodes offered an abundance of hopeful and practical solutions based intel, an antidote to the doom and gloom material so often dominating the online scene now a days.

I hope you`ll go to the original post and watch the full length Year In Review episode and sign up so you can engage in the comments section.

If you are not already signed up to be a member for The Corbett Report I highly recommend it.

The monthly membership fee is not that much but it goes a long way to support these important works, shining a light on ugly truths, sharing empowering perspectives, showcasing modern society’s hilarious absurdities and highlighting actionable decentralized solutions as well.

If you know anyone that is hoping to start a family this year I hope you`ll share this with them. May the info I gathered in that in depth article give those looking to start a family peace of mind, confidence and hope in the knowing that nature can provide everything we need to be healthy and fertile without a need for big pharma products.

Real Environmentalists Love Nature and Inspire you to take action to be a force for good:

For an example of someone that is not only highlighting the degenerative nature of modern industrial civilization (and engaging in real environmental activism and sabotage of fascist government systems) but also empowering humans to become agents of trophic cascade) check out this note below and look into the works of Max Wilbert :

For some additional ideas on how to become a force for good, increased biodiversity and abundance while starting a family , read:

Original posts on The Corbett Report where these videos were extracted from can be found below:

Enhancing Fertility Naturally – #SolutionsWatch

https://corbettreport.com/enhancing-fertility-naturally/

2025 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch

https://corbettreport.com/2025solutions/

My full article on enhancing fertility naturally referenced in the video can be access here:

