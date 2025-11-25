Gavin’s Newsletter

Barbara Sinclair
Nov 26

I might have already said this, Gavin, but, boy, do I wish I could have been a stowaway on this adventure with you and your family. Even the name...Fairy Creek...What a life-changing experience it must have been. It seems absolutely incomprehensible that these magnificent standing ones are ever cut down.

I just read this about where I live: "New Hampshire is 83% forested, with about 4.8 million acres of forest land, but due to extensive clearing for agriculture and logging in the 19th century, most of the original old-growth forests were lost by 1910." :(

Thanks for sharing your experience and the spectacular photos. This post would make a stunning book. From your fellow Tree Lover to the South. XO

Kalle Pihlajasaari
Nov 26

You wrote somewhere that the reason the city/region were happy to allow the loggers to repeatedly attempt to fell old growth was they benefit from the fees.

Perhaps it is time to make a formal initiative to ring fence 'income' from old growth felling into old growth protection so the income cannot be used as a slush fund. Perhaps try to backdate the ring fencing so that the more recent felling events can fund formal protection of the remaining areas.

Even if the proposal does not stick it might enlighten people of why the perverse incentives cause the bad management of irreplaceable assets. Their value should be increased to reflect the centuries that are needed to truly regenerate an old growth stand that is impossible unless there are surrounding forests that also contain similar biodiversity.

