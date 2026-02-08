Exposing The Canadian Police State

People like Etienne de la Boetie2, Max Wilbert, the people at Eyes On Ice and Sean Sherman are doing a great job documenting the abuses of ICE and empowering people to resist and sabotage the fascist agents of the state in the US, but I find that coverage of our equivalent gestapo here in Canada is woe-fully lacking.

Think Canada’s government and police are so much better than that nasty Trump and his I.C.E. goons to the south?

Think again.

Here is the ugly and uncomfortable truth my friends, those of us born within the territory most call “Canada” were born into a statist regime that is built on mass murder/genocide, duplicity, eugenics, exploitation, institutionalized theft, psychological warfare, kidnapping, torture and ecological destruction in the name of profiteering.

This is a place where a band of glorified thugs proclaim the right to take our money, and use it to prop up big pharma, clearcut the old growth forests, carve into the bones of the Earth and poison her sacred waters to get lithium for “sustainable” e-vehicles, instigate and perpetuate wars for profit and pay for subsidizing GMO agriculture.

Contrary to what the propaganda in our Prussian Education system will tell you, the government here has always been malicious and used armed thugs to steal, blackmail, starve and murder anyone that got in their way (for historical info on that read this). However, in recent years their totalitarian assaults on the people of this land have increased to a new level of depravity.

Many are appalled and surprised by the recent RCMP enforced Canada government funded mass slaughter of a farmer’s ostriches in BC and they think this type of tax payer funded atrocity and attack on local food systems is unprecedented.

I would like to remind you that using food as a weapon in warfare waged on local inhabitants is one of the favorite tactics of the statist regime of Canada (for historical info on that read this).

The same government that has promised (for decades now) that they will stop cutting down the endangered old growth primary (ancient forest) has continued to green light it, profit from it and send in para-military RCMP goons to remove anyone standing in the way of their pillaging.

Here In Canada our version of ICE (the “C-IRG” now re-branded as “CRU”) often uses cell phone jamming tech on people the second anyone tries to film them. I have seen them do this in real time on multiple instances when they set up illegal “exclusion zones” to keep journalists out while they brutally assault peaceful land defenders (like they did at Fairy Creek and are right now in Walbran valley on Vancouver Island). I have seen them jam cell phone and internet devices of journalist and protestors, once the devices cannot stream they will take your phone and smash it while no one can record them. Once the live feeds are down I have seen them engage in overtly psychotic behavior like eye gouging protestors, masing them point blank in the mouth, ears, eyes and tasering handcuffed people.

Not many Canadians know about these fascist goons because their strategy of putting on a fake smiley face in public, then cutting off journalistic access to their raids and enabling illegal cell phone jamming tech so protestors cannot record them is highly effective.

Their playbook is designed by a man trained by the former CIA head (David Petraeus) and their tactics are reminiscent of his counter-insurgency strategies in the middle east.

First weaponize money (buy out the tribal leaders that will roll over and turn on their own community members).

Second, target those that cannot be bought with propaganda campaigns designed to demonize and delegitimatize them.

Lasty, kinetic operations using paramilitary troops with snipers, submachine guns, tactical gear, cell phone jammers, gas grenades, L-RADs, active denial arrays, mase and tasers to crush any that refuse to comply with the fascist edicts of the Canadian state and their corporate partners.

Federal and Ontario equivalents are the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) and “O” Division. They publicly state they are for federal policing (stated purpose is national security, serious organized crime, federal offences) but they are weaponized against peaceful protestors (they were unleashed in Ottawa to crush those asking for their bodily autonomy to be respected in 2022 and have engaged in operations in Nova Scotia and the Boreal Forest of both Quebec and Ontario in assaulting and kidnapping indigenous land defenders so that mining and clearcut logging operations can go forward on unceded territories.

Their tactics and manual are the exact same as BC’s C-IRG. These are Canada’s version of ICE, except along with being racist psychopaths that like to target specific cultural demographics for oppression, they also are a para-military arm of the Corporate profiteering cartel’s enforcement mechanism in Canada (paid for by your tax dollars and ensuring that pillaging of forests, rivers and lakes can go forward unimpeded by locals that get in the way.)

The tax payer funded thugs I expose in this video are the enforcement arm of the oligarchy’s statist puppets here in Canada. They want to indoctrinate you into a belief system that sees living beings as nothing more than “natural resources” and crush anyone that refuses to accept their morally depraved anthropocentric ideology.

“GNP” or “GDP” (gross nation product) is really the measure of how fast a statist regime can turn biodiverse communities of living beings into dead uniform commodities. Statist regimes inculcate their citizens with propaganda systems to make them into obedient consumers and extract taxes from them (using the threat of violence) which those statist regimes then give to corporations that pillage the Earth (Big Ag, Clearcutting forestry operations, Big pharma and the military industrial complex).

Those people that refuse to mindlessly consume and stand up to defend our more than human kin (land defenders and ancient forest defenders) are targeted by tax payer funded thugs with brutal violence and kidnapping (aka “incarceration”).

Having become so normalized through multi-generational institutionalization, most suffer from extreme generational amnesia and have become like fish born into and swimming in toxic murky waters, never having known what clean and clear water looks like, and thus accepting this as “just the way it is”.

They want to normalize a life path that sees our non-human kin in the tree families, our water kin and stone kin as inert “resources” waiting to be exploited, extracted and turned into cold dead products to create “economic growth”. They want to normalize overconsumption to feed their corporate partners and they do not care if it turns this beautiful earth into a toxic wasteland. We cannot let them succeed.

People need to understand that totalitarianism is not just occurring in the US, it is alive and festering here in Canada as well, and we need to take action to call it out in our communities and defend the sacred in any way we can.

This video and material is not good news, however, in order to heal a would it must be aired out and seen in the light of day for how deep and infected it is before an effective mode of healing can be chosen.

The video above (and references linked below) illuminate the wound, now in the interest of offering one way how we can become the medicine, I will conclude by sharing the following.

I believe there is much truth in these words in the quote below.

The tough guy conditioned by the norms of our unhealthy modern western culture might tell you that kindness and love are a weakness, but in times of overt tyranny and systemic abuse choosing kindness and love requires a great deal of courage indeed.

Kindness and love are not always safe, for they compel us to stand up to hate and defend those that cannot defend themselves in the face of bullies (whether they wear uniforms or not).

Love moves us to defend the sacred, love of humanity inspires us to step outside our comfort zone and resist totalitarianism, love invites us to become a living prayer that resonates out into the universe and other realms defining what it means to be human.

Kindness is the force moving the person that stops what they are doing, and goes to put their body in between an a violent abuser and the one they are harming. Kindness is what drives 30 more people walking by to follow in their example until the violent abuser is outnumbered and their cowardice becomes apparent when they retreat. Kindness is courage indeed a cold modern statist culture that tries to condition us to be competitive , superficial , consumers and automatons cheering for the next thing… kindness and love are the antithesis of these systems of abuse we seek to dismantle.

Love is the shimmer of light that still exists in the soldier or police woman’s eyes when they decide to refuse to follow orders that they know in their heart are immoral. Kindness is the open hand their community members offer them in supporting their decision to do the right thing when the corrupt systems they once relied on for support turn their back on them.

Love is the thing that moved those before our time to plant the seeds for trees that are now mighty and beautiful which they knew they would never get to sit in the shade of, it is in our choice to defend the gifts they past generations shared with us and it is the state that compels us to follow their example for the 7th generation that comes after us.

