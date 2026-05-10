Garden Floral and Pollinator Photography Flashback to 2017 (with some music)

Hello everyone! I hope spring time is going beautifully for you and that you are taking steps to learn to identify more local wild foods (while appreciating the beauty of the forest), starting lots of heirloom seeds for gardening at home, in community gardens and/or guerilla gardening and I hope you are also taking steps to do what Henry David Thoreau describes as Quietly Declaring War With The State.

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I have been busy working to save up for printing and self-publishing my next book (and will be for some months ahead) so my time online for writing on this blog is stretched thin, but I wanted to share this video with all of you for a little glimpse into my gardening past (from way before I had gotten my permaculture certification).

While I was always intuitively learning from the Earth and looking to trees as elders since I was young, this video was recorded in the time frame when I had just begun to consciously think about myself as an apprentice to nature and I was beginning to attune myself to the rhythms of the living Earth, to feel her life pulse and perceive her as a teacher.

At the end of the video I read something I had written while meditating in the garden which eventually became part of (and a central guiding philosophy) in my first book.

I hope you enjoy the music and pictures of some of my favorite flowers and the winged beings that visited our garden.

For those that are curious to learn more about what I have been working on for my next book, i’ll share a link below to a post with hyperlinks to many posts that will become chapters in that book.

I have written 42 articles for that series so far! Many of those are hyperlinked in the post above and they are very detailed, in depth and written using old fashioned research and hands on experience (no LLMs/Generative A.I.).

Those 42 articles (and likely a dozen or so more that are yet unpublished) will be distilled down into becoming my next physical published work.

I continue to write and share on this blog with the hope I can remind people that despite the fact that a multigenerational criminal syndicate is attempting to enslave humanity, they are parasites and can only continue to dominate if we keep feeding into and being dependent on their systems of control.

When we choose to cultivate food sovereignty in a way that also gives back to the living planet that sustains us and share the resulting abundance, the rewards increase exponentially and continue to give back year after year. We cultivate community resilience and relationship to place, we fall back in love with the land we recognized as sacred and precious when we were young and become an unstoppable force of emergent regenerative culture and consciousness moved by love and not fear. These are the intrinsic characteristics of a Gift Economy. We can nurture and become part of the web of that cycle of gifts and abundance through investing in the Earth with our hands and our hearts and then sharing the resulting abundance freely.

Let’s invest in a future where food, health, and happiness are abundant and common place. We can make the choice to truly care for our body and in the process give back to the earth that gives so much to us. Each of us can do this by planting and maintaining a regenerative food garden or food forest of our own.

If we combine Regenerative Agroforestry (Food Forest design) with seed saving (and seed sharing) we can create such overwhelming abundance and resilience in each of our communities that we will no longer be susceptible to the economic warfare tactics of the plutocracy and we will plant the roots for a way of living that will render their centralized parasitic systems obsolete so we can one day leave them behind.

Such is the power of saving (and sharing) heirloom seeds, learning from the genius of Creator’s design that is embodied in a functioning ecosystem and investing in the living economy of the Earth with our hands and our hearts. This simple act is an investment that provides exponential gifts in one’s life (and in one’s community).

For this reason (and many others) my second book will focus on long lived perennials well suited for food forest design.

That is all I have for you today my friends. Thank you for your continuing support and thank you for caring about the living Earth that supports all our lives.