Hello everyone! It is seed starting and garden planning season for us in the temperate regions of the northern hemisphere so I have compiled a list of what I consider to be trustworthy heirloom seed companies and nurseries for those looking to start, expand or diversify an existing garden this year.

If you have any suggestions for non-GMO trustworthy seed companies or nurseries I should add to this list please leave a comment below.

Before I share the list, I will share a few thoughts on the power of seed saving and regenerative gardening.

In the spirit of providing you with resources for cultivating True Wealth for yourself and our loved ones, resisting turf totalitarianism and providing the antidote for corporate parasites in each of our local communities and would like to now invite each of you to become Seed Satyagrahi and agents of regenerative ethnoecologcally defined ethnogenesis by inviting you to begin to create.. “..network(s) of individuals and organizations committed to align our thoughts and actions with the laws of Gaia, Pachamama, Vasundhara, Mother Earth… We protect the biodiversity of the planet by defending of the freedom of the seed to evolve in integrity, self-organisation, and diversity. We are seed savers and seed defenders, farmers and gardeners, practitioners of regenerative agriculture..

..Our right to save and exchange our open pollinated, non GMO, non patented seed is non alienable. We will resist every law and technology that attempts to undermine our freedoms, and the freedom of the seed, which is intimately linked to the freedom of Mother Earth. Across Diverse Ecosystems and cultures we are united in defending Seed freedom/Seed sovereignty as the foundation of Food Freedom/Food Sovereignty, based on ecological production and fair and just distribution, beginning with protecting and promoting local food systems.” (from https://www.navdanya.org/living-seed/seed-satyagraha ).

“Declaration on Seed Freedom” by Dr. Vandana Shiva https://seedfreedom.info/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/declaration.pdf

Well its time for me to go do my part as an aspiring Seed Satyagrahi and help to ensure the cycle of gifts can continue to flow by planting some heirloom seeds to begin germinating for our garden this spring.

Here are the lists of seed companies and nurseries (the list of companies based in the Canada starts about 3/4 of the way down this post and I added some EU, Australia, African and Asian seed company links at the bottom).

For a list of S 𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗺 (non-GMO) 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨.𝗦. and 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗮

Hopi Blue Corn I grew in our garden from seeds my friend sent me from New Mexico in Hopi Territory.

Here is a list of some Seed, seedling and tree nursery Companies/organizations in the US I have purchased from and/or heard good things about:

Seed Savers Exchange:

https://www.seedsavers.org/

EDIBLE ACRES (Trumansburg, NY):

https://www.edibleacres.org/

The Divine Botanist: “Small-scale, non-GMO Heirloom seeds”

https://divinebotanist.com/

Twisted Tree Farm (Spencer, NY):

https://www.twisted-tree.net/

The American Chestnut Research & Restoration Project at ESF:

https://www.esf.edu/chestnut/?fbclid=IwAR0PL84zQGYi6TlJGDD57pea0h2q5eM-cgJ-KoTKIwrIW-tnVOLm1FRJxDk

Chestnut Growers of America:

http://www.chestnutgrowers.org/

SilvoCulture (Vision: Investing in tomorrow’s ecologies and economies by planting food forests today)

https://www.silvoculture.org/

https://www.silvoculture.org/resources/further-resources-for-tree-crops-agroforestry

PERENNIAL CROPS NURSERY (La Plata, Missouri):

https://www.etsy.com/shop/perennialcropshopus/?etsrc=sdt&fbclid=IwAR2v4M1Yu9JG_TJopLHCmCcw1PX4A6lW1NqVWd4H6uiAvvQ1ZCGzQhP5dEo

https://perennialcropsnursery.wordpress.com/

Long Creek Nursery (After many years of gathering and trialing useful and fruitful plants from around the world we have created an ‘Edible Landscape Allstars’ collection for our region. Our Allstar selections have proven to be easy to grow, disease resistant, productive, and attractive in the Mid-Atlantic region.)

https://ecologiadesign.com/long-creek-nursery/

Willow Creek Permaculture

https://www.willowcreekpermaculture.com

Radical Roots Nursery (Cold Hardy Fruit Trees, Winterport, Maine)

https://radicalrootsnursery.com/shop/

Native Foods Nursery (Located on Lost Valley Ln. Dexter, OR. Native Foods Nursery specializes in rare, native edible plants for the Sustainable Gardener. Our resilient perennials have been carefully chosen for greatest edibility and landscape beauty, as well as natural low-maintenance and ease of care. We are an Oregon mail-order nursery with additional services in edible home-landscape design and install.:

https://nativefoodsnursery.com/

One Green World Nursery (Portland, Oregon)

https://onegreenworld.com/?fbclid=IwAR2-F3LjxzzjT4dnZV3htOpoFOk1WBT9rKOOwRwGaFPUnye1jrQBMEw46ag

Food Forest Farm (Ithaca, NY)

https://www.foodforestfarm.com/shop

Stone Soup Permaculture Garden and Nursery (Palermo, California)

https://www.facebook.com/stonesouppermaculture

Dispersion Farms (Superior tree crops nursery in zone 4 midwest focusing on Hickory, Walnut, Persimmon, & Honey Locust)

https://www.facebook.com/dispersionfarms

Sun and Bloom Farms (Sun and Bloom is a space for regenerative farming, intentional learning, leadership training, community building and earth conscious events.)

http://www.sunandbloomfarms.com/#/

Siskiyou Seeds :

https://www.siskiyouseeds.com/

Klamath-Siskiyou Native Seeds ( provides the general public, gardeners, nurseries, habitat restoration practitioners and land managers with wild collected seeds from the Klamath-Siskiyou region of northwest California and southwest Oregon. )

https://klamathsiskiyouseeds.com/



Uprising seeds:

https://uprisingorganics.com/

Northwest Meadowscapes Native Seed (native grass and wildflower seed for pollinator conservation, rain gardens, meadows, and wildlife habitat in Oregon and Washington):

https://northwestmeadowscapes.com/

California Native Plant Society:

https://calscape.org/



Native Seed Search:

https://www.nativeseeds.org/



Sierra Seeds:

sierraseeds.org



Strictly Medicinal Seeds:

https://strictlymedicinalseeds.com/

San diego Seed Company

https://sandiegoseedcompany.com/



True Love Seeds:

Truelove Seeds is a farm-based seed company offering culturally important and open pollinated vegetable, herb, and flower seeds. Our seeds are grown by more than 50 small-scale urban and rural farmers committed to community food sovereignty, cultural preservation, and sustainable agriculture. This collaboration is an opportunity for growers to share their own ancestral seeds and stories and to bring in extra financial support for their food sovereignty and agroecological projects. In Philadelphia in particular, growers from many community farms regularly gather to focus on developing our seed keeping practices as a way to build up our communities. For stories of seeds and the growers who tend to them, listen to our podcast Seeds and Their People or follow @seedkeeping.

https://trueloveseeds.com



MI Gardener Seeds: https://migardener.com/en-ca



Clear Creek Seeds:

https://www.clearcreekseeds.com/



Southern Exposure Seed Exchange:

https://www.southernexposure.com/

J. L. Hudson, Seedsman:

https://www.jlhudsonseeds.net/



Eco-seeds:

https://ecoseeds.com/



Fedco Seeds:

https://www.fedcoseeds.com/



Grow Organic:

https://www.groworganic.com/



Renee’s Garden Seeds:

https://www.reneesgarden.com/



Botanical Interest Seeds: www.botanicalinterests.com



Grow Organic Seeds:

https://www.groworganic.com/



Territorial Seeds:

https://territorialseed.com/



North Circle Seeds

https://northcircleseeds.com/



Prairie Road Organic Seed

https://www.prairieroadorganic.co/



The Plant Good Seed Company:

https://www.plantgoodseed.com/



Wild Garden Seed:

http://www.wildgardenseed.com/



The Living Seed Company:

https://www.livingseedcompany.com/



Redwood Seeds: www.redwoodseeds.net



Adaptive Seeds:

https://www.adaptiveseeds.com/



Two Seeds in a Pod Heirloom Seed Company twoseedsinapod.com



Sow True Seed - sowtrue.com



Sand Hill Preservation Center - sandhillpreservation.com



Hawai'i Seed Growers Network - hawaiiseedgrowersnetwork.com



Center for Cherokee Native Plants - open to enrolled Cherokee tribal members through the Gadugi Portal



Common Wealth Seed Growers - commonwealthseeds.com



Carter Brothers Seeds - carterbrothers.net



Ujamaa Cooperative Farming Alliance - ujamaaseeds.com



Experimental Farm Network - experimentalfarmnetwork.org



Hudson Valley Seed Co. - hudsonvalleyseed.com



Eloheh Seeds: https://elohehseeds.com/index.html



Heir Seeds:

https://heirseeds.com/

Trade Winds Fruit:

https://www.tradewindsfruit.com/

Seeds of Change:

https://www.seedsofchange.com/



Harris Seeds

https://www.harrisseeds.com/



Snake River Seeds:

https://snakeriverseeds.com/



Victory Seeds:

https://victoryseeds.com/

Restoration Seeds:

https://www.restorationseeds.com/

St. Clare Heirloom Seeds

https://www.stclareseeds.com/garden-help/

Drop Seed Ecology (We are a small backyard nursery based in the Northern Illinois River Valley focused on growing hardy perennial plants. We grow fruit and nut trees, berry shrubs, and herbaceous perennials. We propagate wild and cultivated plant species for creating abundance with long term, lower maintenance foodscapes in mind.)

dropseedecology.com

Seed The Stars (Central Florida, “stewards a collection of locally trialed, regionally appropriate, organically grown seeds selected from their best performing “star” varieties that thrive in Florida’s unique growing conditions. Their unique varieties of heat tolerant annuals and tropical perennial plants are raised at their Central Florida seed saving gardens converted from underutilized urban lawns.”)

https://www.etsy.com/shop/SeedTheStars?coupon=15OFF&fbclid=IwAR1RwAIZMKCMH7NHh6wk7r9lx6cdwi5D9mU12PctUkAqc0QLvqoSVqiFgtE

Feralwood Nursery is a bare-root nursery specializing in wild foods, perennial vegetables, permaculture plants, wildlife plants, and natives of the eastern US. At the nursery we set ecological limits on infrastructure and off-site inputs to create vigorous, healthy plants and trees. The nursery is located at Ardea in Cleveland County, North Carolina, near Kings Mountain.

https://ardealandproject.com/feralwood-nursery

Heirloom Seed (and heirloom/native perennial/tree nursery) companies in Canada:

Les Semences La Campagnarde

Web: www.lacampagnarde.ca



A'Bunadh Seeds

Web: www.abunadhseeds.ca

Email: smileyo@xplornet.ca

Established: 2006

A vast array of open-pollinated and heritage seeds.



Across the Creek Organics

Web: www.acrossthecreekorganics.ca

Email: acrossthecreek@gmail.com

We are Organic Certified by PACS and also Certified as Seed Potato growers



Aimer's Organics

Web: www.oscseeds.com/Home

Aimer's is a line of seeds sold by OSC Seeds. They have several certified organic vegetable varieties.



Anokian Seeds

Web: https://anokian.com/

Our plants, flowers and wild fruits come from our organic cultivation in Hemmingford, Quebec. We also save the ancestral seeds, for the protection of the medicinal and vegetable biodiversity without pesticides that we cultivate, which are harvested and dried by hand.

All with respect for our mother earth.



Akène, culture forestière

Web: www.akene.ca/

Email: info@akene.ca

Artisanal seed company offering a selection of wild and indigenous, edible, and medicinal plants seeds. Picked and cleaned by hand in small batches, all the seeds come from plants grown naturally in a forest environment or from ethical and sustainable harvesting of wild seeds.



Annapolis Seeds

Web: www.annapolisseeds.com

Email: owen@annapolisseeds.com

Established: 2008

We supply hand grown, open-pollinated, non-genetically modified seeds. All of our varieties will come true when saved for seed, which we encourage you to do. We have an emphasis on maintaining heritage varieties but we also sell some great varieties that are more recent introductions. We grow all the seeds ourselves on our small farm at the base of South Mountain in Nictaux, Nova Scotia.



Apple Luscious Organic Orchard

Web: appleluscious.com

Over 200 apple varieties, specializing in heritage, connoisseur and red-fleshed varieties.



Atlantic Pepper Seeds

Web: www.pepperseeds.ca

Email: admin@pepperseeds.ca

Established: 2001

Atlantic Pepper Seeds has been growing Chilli Peppers since 2001. We have developed several exciting new varieties over the years that are well suited for cooler climates. All of our pepper plants are grown organically without the use of pesticides or synthetic fertilizers allowing us to offer the best quality seeds possible. We are family owned and operated out of New Brunswick, Canada.



August's Harvest

Web: www.augustsharvest.com

Email: warren@augustsharvest.com

Established: 1990

Supplying growers and gourmands with heirloom organic garlic and shallot varieties.



Bass Lake Farms

Web: https://basslakefarms.ca/seeds

Email: basslakemarketgarden@gmail.com

Bass Lake Farms sells a growing list of locally grown rare, heirloom, native, perennial, and edible seeds and plants for sale for your garden! You can also join our Seed Club (https://basslakefarms.ca/seed-club) for exclusive deals and seedy opportunities and subscribe to our newsletter for future updates! Seed Club is a new initiative to connect local seed fans, growers, and savers to promote literaseed (seed literacy), encourage community gardening, restock our seed libraries and ensure local seed security! Membership is free and for everyone - especially kids! We have designed fun and educational activities for all ages and abilities and have free seeds to get you started sprouting, selecting and collecting seeds!



BC Eco Seed Co-op

Web: www.bcecoseedcoop.com

Email: info@bcecoseedcoop.com

Established: 2014

We are a producers' co-operative growing and providing 100% BC-grown vegetable, herb, flower, and grain seed that is ecologically grown and certified organic, open-pollinated, regionally selected, and GE-free. All our seeds are grown by our members on farms across the province. Our mission is to increase the quantity and improve the quality of ecological and organic seed grown in BC. From packets to bulk quantities, the co-op has seeds for all growers.



BC's Wild Heritage Plants

Web: www.bcwildheritage.com

Email:

Shrubs, ferns, and herbs. Ships across Canada.



Bear Root Gardens

Web: www.bearrootgardens.com

Email: bearrootgardens@gmail.com

Bear Root Gardens believes that seeds are one of the most important elements in creating a sustainable food system. They pride themselves on offering their neighbours and friends a range of locally adapted seeds that thrive in Northern conditions. Locally adapted seeds are important for producing and sustaining strong yields year after year, and are often more resistant to pests and diseases. All seeds sold are grown and hand packaged by them on their property in the heart of Verona, ON.



Beautiful Blooms

Web: www.beautifulblooms.ab.ca

Email: info@beautifulblooms.ab.ca

A large variety of seed is offered, and the list grows year by year. Seed for annuals, biennials, perennials, bulbs and grasses is available. Seed is hand picked at its prime, mostly from plants that I cultivate myself, every seed is cleaned, inspected, and tested so that you will only receive the best seed I have to offer. Being a smaller seeds company, I am dedicated to providing quality, fresh seed at a reasonable price. Although the seed is not certified organic, I practice organic methods. I refuse to use pesticides or chemicals of any sort in the gardens, EVER.



Bright Bush Farm

Web: www.brightbushfarm.ca

Email: hello@brightbushfarm.ca

Bright Bush Farm seeds are always non-hybrid, non-gmo, open-pollinated, heirloom and organically grown with sustainable growing practices. Our farm is in Northern Alberta – seed from us has been tested in cooler climates and shorter growing seasons. Heirloom seeds are the way to ensure security in our food supply, sustainability in the food chain, and purchasing from our Canadian farm ensures your seeds are sourced locally. You can use any of our seeds to grow plants that you will be able to save your own seeds from… cutting your own costs and ensuring a steady source of food for your own family.



Broadview Farm - Roy Beck

Web: https://broadviewfarm.weebly.com/

Email: broadviewfarm@xplornet.ca

Established: 2001

We at Broadview Farm believe in preserving the past for the future. Therefore, we are growers of natural produce and herbs. Much of what is being offered for sell has been around much longer than we have been around. Natural as in we could call it organically being grown. All of the seeds are open-pollinated other than some things that I have bred myself.



Brother Nature Organic Seeds

Web: www.brothernature.ca

Email: brothernature@shaw.ca

Established: 2003

We feel it is our duty to provide, preserve, protect and teach about sustainable seed, soil & food sources while providing growers a complete garden grown from an inexpensive, reliable, environmentally friendly seed source. All seed OP, certified org. Catalogue on line only.



Bumbleseeds

Established: 2020

Bumbleseeds has blossomed into our vision to create awareness about helping pollinators, but also the necessity to 'know what you grow' - by sowing, growing and harvesting seeds so our families eat better. We are so proud to provide all gardeners with cost saving, locally and Canadian sourced, organic, heirloom and non-gmo seeds. We ship Canada wide.



Carrick Seeds

Web: carrickseeds.ca

Email: carrickseeds@gmail.com

Established: 2021

All the seeds we sell are grown on our family’s 100-acre farm. The actual seed- producing gardens, which are scattered around the farm for isolation purposes, comprise less than half an acre. The rest of the farm consists of pastures, fields, woods, and wetlands. We are not certified organic; however, we do not use herbicides or pesticides, and are continually working to end our dependence on fossil fuels, plastics, and electricity. Our farm is situated in southern Bruce County, Ontario, which is climate zone 4 or 5. I expect our last spring frost around May 17, and our first fall frost around September 26.



Casey's Heirloom Tomatoes

Web: www.caseysheirloomtomatoes.ca

Email: info@caseysheirloomtomatoes.ca

Established: 2003

Selling organic open-pollinated and heirloom tomato seeds from my backyard garden.



Choked Up

Web: www.chokedup.ca

Email: contact@chokedup.ca

We're a tiny Canadian online mom and pop store (literally) based in Salmon Arm, B.C, specializing in Jerusalem Artichokes. Our team is made up of Paul, Dawn and Claire Lefebvre. We're not a faceless seed company, which allows us to focus on high quality Jerusalem Artichokes and exceptional customer service.



Cicada Seeds

Web: https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/CicadaSeedsShop?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=1136119640

Email: cicadaseeds@gmail.com

Cicada Seeds produces unique vegetable, flower and medicinal and culinary herb seeds for the home garden, food forest or permaculture project. Seeds are grown ecologically without the use of synthetic pesticides or fertilizers in Errington, Vancouver Island. Special focus on perennial vegetables and rare varieties.



Circle Farms Heirloom Seeds

Web: www.circlefarms.ca

We started Circle Farms because we wanted to become more self sufficient, by growing nutrient dense, chemical free food in a way that was regenerative and sustainable. By using heirloom organic seeds, we are able to cultivate high quality seeds that will produce year after year. Circle Farms is an urban farm in Calgary, Alberta Canada.



Cochrane Family Seeds

Web: www.cochranefamilyfarm.com

Email: cochranefamilyfarm@bellaliant.com

Established: 2015

Certified organic, heirloom Vegetable, herb, and flower seeds. All our seeds are grown on our farm.



CoCreative Seeds

Web: https://cocreative-works.square.site/

Email: seeds.cocreative@gmail.com

The seeds we grow here are hardy to zone 2a but will grow in anything up to Zone 5. All of our seeds have either been grown by us or trialed here to be the best fit for this growing zone. To our best knowledge, our seeds are grown without chemicals (non certified organic), GMO's and have not been treated.



Corn Hill Nursery Ltd.

Web: www.cornhillnursery.com

Email: osborne@cornhillnursery.com

A complete range of fruit and ornamental trees and shrubs. Provider of hardy, acclimatized stock for the colder areas of Canada. Ships across Canada.



Crossover Cultivars Eco garden Farm

Web: https://www.croiseedescultures.com/

Email: ecomaraicherelacroisee@gmail.com

Offers seeds in English and in French.



D and H Newman

Web: www.dandhnewman.ca

Established: 2016

If you are interested in growing your own food garlic is a perfect addition to your garden. It takes very little space to grow a years supply of garlic for a family. With so many varieties to choose from, there is sure to be a type that fits your palate and growing conditions. Our garlic is grown chemical free. We take great care to assure that it is pest and disease free.



De Dell Seeds

Web: www.dedellseeds.com

One of the few GMO free corn seed companies in Canada.



Eagle Creek Seed Potatoes

Web: www.seedpotatoes.ca

Email: seeds@seedpotatoes.ca

Established: 1988



Eagle Ridge Seeds

Web: www.eagleridgeseeds.com

Email: seedkeeper@telus.net

Established: 2011

Eagleridge Seeds has evolved into a Living Seed Bank specialists in Endangered Vegetables Herbs, Flowers, Tomatoes and Peppers.



Early's Farm & Garden Centre Inc.

Web: www.earlysgarden.com

Email: sales@earlysgarden.com

Established: 1907

Early's has been in business since 1907 offering a large variety of seeds and garden accessories. Local phone 306-931-1982. Catalog $2 to U.S, free in Canada.



Ellenberger Organic Farm

Web: www.ellenbergerorganicfarm.com

Email: ellenbergerorganicfarm@gmail.com

Organic certified seed potatoes. Ellenberger Organic Farm is the home of Henry and Janet Ellenberger near the quaint Ontario town of Coe Hill on The Ridge Road.

Eco-Sense ( Victoria, BC : Regenerative Design: Water, Food, Energy, Lifestyle)

https://eco-sense.ca/foodforestplants/

Eternal Seed

Web: www.eternalseed.ca

Email: gmofreeseed@gmail.com

Established: 1997

Ellen de Casemaker offers seeds of heirloom herbs, flowers and vegetables of more than fifty years ago. Many organic offerings. Catalogue free. Both official languages served.



Eureka Garlic

Web: Eureka Garlic

Email: al@eurekagarlic.ca

Established: 2004



Ferme écomaraîchère La croisée des cultures

Web: www.croiseedescultures.com

Email: ecomaraicherelacroisee@gmail.com

A seed and vegetable farm, sprouted up from a Seed of Diversity member. Seeds were produced in the north of Lanaudière from 2004 to 2017 and now moved to the heart of Bellechasse county, we’re still growing varieties for short seasons, some local heirloom varieties as well as adapted ones from afar. Also very fond of breeding and selection, always to create open-pollinated, ecological seed at our farm.



Florabunda Seeds

Web: www.florabundaseeds.com

Email: contact@florabundaseeds.com

Established: 1994

Dirk Berghout a 3rd generation seedsman acquired Florabunda Seeds in 1998. Specializing in Non GMO, Non Hybrid, Untreated, Interesting and Unusual Heirloom Flower, Vegetable and Herb seeds. Order by phone, mail or online 24/7 365 days a year. Free catalogue upon request.

Flood's Nursery Farm

Web:

https://www.floodsnursery.com

(Ontario, in person shopping only)

Established: 1995

Offering a great selection of Trees and Shrubs that are native to Ontario (including fruit trees, berry bushes, flowering shrubs and evergreens). Landscape design and installation services available.



Franken Farms

Web: www.frankenfarm.ca

Email: frankenfarmseedco@gmail.com

Established: 2021

A focus on heirloom, endangered and rare vegetables.



Fraser's Thimble Farms

Web: www.thimblefarms.com

Email: thimfarm@telus.net

Established: 1977

Pacific Northwest natives ferns hardy orchids erythroniums, corydalis and other rare plants. Main catalog $3 or on-line. Fall bulb list $2



Full Circle Seeds

Web: www.Fullcircleseeds.com

Email: info@fullcircleseeds.com

Established: 1993

We are a seed company that grows over 200 varieties of seeds with a particularly good collection of heritage tomatoes, peppers, salad greens, beans, peas, grains, herbs and flowers.



Gaia Organic Seeds

Web: www.gaiaorganics.ca

Established: 2020

After speaking with many organic farmers we concluded that there is a need for a national seed company that serves Canada and is at par in terms of quality and delivery of seeds with its counterparts in the US. We are based out of Ottawa, Ontario serving organics seeds to Ontario residents only.



Garden Girl Seeds

Web: http://www.gardengirlseeds.ca/

Email: info@gardengirlseeds.ca

Established: 2021

Garden Girl Seeds has a curated collection of garden seed that is productive and tested for shorter season gardens. Early varieties we've enjoyed and grown in our own vegetable gardens! Get seeds that you know will produce for you!



Golden Acres Farm

Email: goldenacresfarm@hotmail.com

Established: 1989

We sell 98 strains of certified organic seed garlic. Most of them are rare and endangered here in Canada. We are willing to mail garlic and we can be found at the Stratford Garlic Festival. We also welcome visits to our farm to purchase seed garlic.



Golden Bough Tree Farm

Web: www.goldenboughtrees.ca

Email: goldenbough@lks.net

Known for bare root trees and shrubs, fruits, evergreen, nut, native and shade trees. Ships across Canada.



Good Earth Farms Seeds

Web: goodearthfarms.ca

Email: goodearthfarms@shaw.ca

Established: 1999

Growing Amazing Seeds since 1999. 65+ varieties of Certified Organic, Open Pollinated, Heirloom and Heritage Vegetable, Flower and Herb Seeds. Online Store, Bulk Seed Available. Shipping within Canada



Great Garlic

Web: www.greatgarlic.ca

Email: info@greatgarlic.ca

Welcome to Great Garlic. Our farm was established in 2016. We are a family run farm, practicing a traditional no-till farm. All our garlic and bulbils are certified organic, first generation raised from bulbils in order to provide the healthiest, strongest seed garlic possible to our customers.



Green Barn Nursery

Web: www.greenbarnnursery.ca

Email: info@greenbarnnursery.ca

An OCIA certified organic source for hardy seedlings of standard and unusual fruit and nut trees. The catalog also acts as a planning and planting guide. See also www.windmillpointfarm.ca



Greta's Organic Gardens

Web: www.seeds-organic.com

Email: seeds@gretasfamilygardens.com

Established: 1991

Greta's catalog is full of open-pollinated seeds, grown for short season in Eastern Ontario. Canada zone 5a. Free catalogue available in French or English.



Grim's Gourmet Garlic

Web: www.gourmetgarlicfarm.ca

Email: grimaaron@gmail.com

Established: 2012



Grower's Blend

Web: www.growersblend.ca

Grower's Blend Gardens is an indie seed company growing in Sturgeon County, Alberta We use regenerative growing methods, focusing on fostering a healthy soil food web



Halifax Seed Company Inc.

Web: www.halifaxseed.ca

Email: info@halifaxseed.ca

Established: 1867

Canada's oldest seed company does everything offering a wide variety of vegetable, flower and herb seeds, gardening supplies, roses, perennials and bulbs. Catalog free and online.



Hardy Fruit Trees Nursery

Web: www.hardyfruittrees.ca

Email: ericdelo@hotmail.com

Hardy heritage and new varieties of apple trees, pears, plums, grapes, cherries, small fruits, nuts, forest natives, and ornamentals. Ships across Canada.

Hatchet & Seed - Edible Landscapes (Edible Landscaping & Ecological Design - Victoria, BC)

https://hatchetnseed.ca/?fbclid=IwAR3SetVYYpKhVHLlHvqY-cWjKgYmYTJ2Jdl4wKmvsYPniCcFOeX_Rxm6uTI

HomeandGardenFae Seeds

Web: https://www.etsy.com/ca/shop/HomeandGardenFae?ref=seller-platform-mcnav&fbclid=IwAR1RxU1qxEDCJOsNm8IBLSgRC8aQF_BMUxZcvVaS86dMAAM3cEA_UHp4fEM

Canadian-grown heirloom tomato seeds and more! (Vancouver, British Columbia)



Hawthorn Farm Organic Seeds

Web: www.hawthornfarm.ca

Email: sales@hawthornfarm.ca

Established: 1996

We live and work at Hawthorn Farm near Palmerston in central Ontario (zone 5) and we've been certified organic since 1996. We grow, select and save most of the seed we sell. Those varieties that will not produce high quality seed in our region are brought in from other organic farmers and growers we know and trust. All our seed is open-pollinated and belongs to the public domain.



Helmer's Organic Farm

Web: www.helmersorganic.com

Email: annahelmer@hotmail.com

Established: 1980

Certified biodynamic, Certified organic, and certified virus free potatoes.



Heritage Harvest Seed

Web: www.heritageharvestseed.com

Email: seed@heritageharvestseed.com

Established: 2004

One of the best selections of rare & endangered heirloom seed in North America! Over 700 hard to find heirloom vegetables, flowers and herbs. No Gmo's, no hybrids, no treated seed-just good old fashioned natural seed. Check out our website with online shopping.



Heritage Seed and Produce

Web: www.heritageseedandproduce.com

Email: heritage@kingston.net

Established: 2008

Offering a wide variety of heritage vegetable seeds, many of which are rare and free from chemical fertilizers or pesticides. All seeds have been acclimatized to our growing region (zone 5a). All OP. Seeds can be purchased on-line or by phone. Catalogue available to view and download on-line.



Hope Seeds

Web: www.hopeseed.com

Email: hopeseed@eastlink.ca

Established: 1993

Hope Seeds offers a wide range of untreated, open-pollinated vegetable, herb and flower seeds that bigger companies have overlooked, maintaining many rare and heritage selections. The stories are rich, and add so much to the adventure of growing gardens and food. Keeping these seeds and stories alive is a great honour, and we take our stewardship very seriously. Diversity in our seed, our fields and our food is the best way to build a resilient and strong agricultural system.



Howard Dill Enterprises

Web: www.howarddill.com

Email: howarddill@yahoo.ca

Established: 1979

Dill's Atlantic Giant might be world-renowned as the seed that, year in and year out, produces the largest pumpkin, but you'll find more.



Incredible Seed Company

Web: www.incredibleseeds.ca

Email: contact@incredibleseeds.ca

Established: 2010

High quality, great tasting varieties of open pollinated vegetable seeds. With an ever growing list of heirloom varieties. All seeds are untreated.



Jardin des Vie-la-joie

Web: www.vielajoie.com

Email: info@vielajoie.com

Established: 2017

Semences artisanales cultivées en harmonie avec la nature, sans pesticides et en pollinisation libre.



Jardins de la Gaillarde

Web: www.jardinsdelagaillarde.ca/fr/accueil

Email: jardinsdelagaillarde@gmail.com

Established: 2017



John Boy Farms

Web: www.garlicseed.ca

Email: johnboyfarms@gmail.com

Established: 2006

John Boy Farms is a family farm located in the fertile Red River Valley of southern Manitoba, Canada. The farm grows premium garlic seed and food garlic that they sell through their online garlic store and ship across Canada. They also sell garlic seasonally at the St. Norbert Farmers Market in Winnipeg and directly from the farm during the fall.



K3 Seeds

Web: www.k3seeds.com/

Email: k3seeds.operations@gmail.com

K3 Seeds is a family owned, full service, pedigreed seed retailer that offers a wide selection of Wheat, Barley, Corn, Rye, Canola, and other crop seeds.



Kitchen Table Seed House

Web: www.kitchentableseedhouse.ca

Email: info@kitchentableseedhouse.ca

Established: 2016

Formerly Mouse Seeds, located at Windkeeper Farm, Wolfe Island, Ontario, Canada is a new, independent, small-scale, seed farm specializing in organic, open-pollinated, and locally-adapted varieties of vegetable, herb and flower seed.



La ferme coopérative Tourne-Sol

Web: www.fermetournesol.qc.ca

Email: semences@fermetournesol.qc.ca

Established: 2005

Seeds for salad greens, heirloom tomatoes, flowers and more. All certified org. and OP. Catalogue on line.



La Ferme de l'Aubé

Web: www.lafermedelaube.com

Email: lafermedelaube@outlook.com

Established: 2014



La Finquita

Web: www.lafinquita.ca/selection-organic-seeds

Email: lafinquitans@gmail.com

La Finquita (the little farm) is located along the Wallace Bay on the North Shore of Nova Scotia. La Finquita has over 100 acres of land of which the majority is forests and pasture. In the last 15 years, an orchard, grapevine and vegetable gardens have been established using biodynamic agriculture practices. The farm also has a passive solar greenhouse with the capacity to produce greens all winter long. La Finquita specializes in seeds of wild plants, “weeds”, medicinal plants and edible herbs. Our seed can be purchased online, as well as at Seedy Saturday events.



La Societe des plantes

Web: www.lasocietedesplantes.com

Email: seeds@lasocietedesplantes.com

Established: 2001

Download from website for free-French only.



Laughing Swan Farm

Web: www.laughingswanfarm.com

Email: laughingswan@telus.net

Established: 2014

Situated on the beautiful South Thompson River east of Kamloops, we grow & supply a selection of naturally grown heirloom tomatoes, garlic, veggies & herbs that are ideal for the climactic conditions in the interior of B.C.



Le Jardin de Julie

Web: www.jardindejulie.com

Email: info@jardindejulie.com

Established: 2013

Since 2009, Le Jardin de Julie has been offering quality seeds of vegetables, herbs and flowers, selected and adapted for their hardiness in northern climate. You will find a variety of old and classic, rarities to discover and preserve, as well as a range of ancestral tomatoes, squash and beans from the heritage. Non-GMO seeds, open pollinated. Online store for mail order. Free delivery option for Quebec.



Le Noyau Semences bio

Web: www.lenoyau.com

Email: teprine@lenoyau.com



Le potager ornemental de Catherine

Web: www.potagerornemental.com/

Email: lepocpoc@gmail.com

Established: 2007



Les Jardins de l'Écoumène

Web: www.ecoumene.com

Email: info@ecoumene.com

Established: 2001



Les Jardins du Grand-Portage

Web: www.semencesduportage.com

Email: info@jardinsdugrandportage.com



Les jardins féconds de Kélanie

Web: www.lesjardinsfeconds.ca

Email: kelanie@lesjardinsfeconds.ca>



Les semences du batteux

Web: lessemencesdubatteux.ca

Email: lessemencesdubatteux@gmail.com

Established: 2012



Lindenberg Seeds Ltd.

Web: www.lindenbergseeds.ca

Email: customer-service@lindenbergseeds.ca

Established: 1937

Specializing in seeds for northern climates. Catalog free to Canadians.



Manhattan Farms

Web: www.manhattanfarms.ca

Email: info@manhattanfarms.ca

Established: 1987

Manhattan Farms started in Vancouver with the idea that you can plant seeds and grow things wherever you are, be it city high-rise or country acreage. Herbs, organic vegetable seeds, wild flowers, and fascinating seed collections.



Mapple Farm

Web: www.mapplefarm.com

Email: greg@mapplefarm.com

Established: 1989

A grower/supplier of adventurous seed and plant stock. Specialties include: Chinese Artichokes, Egyptian Onions, Distinctive Tomatoes and Cucurbits, and more. Catalogue SASE or by email. Catalogue free within Canada; $2 (U.S.) from outside Canada.



Matchbox Garden and Seed Co.

Web: www.matchboxgarden.ca

Email: hanna@matchboxgarden.ca

Established: 2006

Heirloom and rare, open pollinated seeds for home and market gardeners. Over 150 varieties of vegetables, herbs and edible flowers to choose from. Our selection is based on flavour and strong growth characteristics. Your recipe can only be as a good as your raw ingredients. All seed is certified organic with Ecocert



Metchosin Farm Seeds

Web: www.metchosinfarm.ca

Email: info@metchosinfarm.ca



Mount Royal Seeds

Web: www.mountroyalseeds.com

Email: mountroyalseeds@gmail.com

A selection of quality tree and shrub seeds for the tree hobbyist, nurseryman and bonsai enthusiast as well as selective woodland plant and flowers seeds for the avid gardener.



Mumm's Sprouting Seeds

Web: www.sprouting.com

Email: mumms@sprouting.com

Established: 1983

A grower of sprouting seeds for the home grower and commercial markets.



Mycoflor

Web: www.mycoflor.ca

Email: mycoflor@sympatico.ca

Established: 1997



Naramata Seed Company

Web: www.naramataseedco.ca

Email: naramataseedco@gmail.com

Established: 2013

Open pollinated heritage vegetable seeds grown in Okanagan Valley. 100+varieties of heirloom tomatoes and more.



Natural Seed Bank

Web: www.seed-bank.ca

Email: sales@seed-bank.ca

Canadian owned and operated, online retailer of garden seeds. All seeds are non-GMO and chemical free.



Natural Seeds

Web: naturalseedscanada.com

Email: naturalseeds.ca@gmail.com

Natural Seeds Canada aims to provide low-cost natural seeds for all Canadians. In keeping with our mission to promote healthy farming practices, the company only sells natural products. The $1 stamp makes it possible to mail your order anywhere in Canada free of charge.



No Coast Seeds

Web: http://www.nocoastseeds.ca/

Email: info@nocoastseeds.ca

Established: 2022

Open-pollinated vegetable seed for short season gardens. OSSI-pledged varieties, breeding populations & diverse genepool mixes, farm originals, new open pollinated cultivars.



Northern Seeds

Web: northernseeds.ca

Email: info@northernseeds.ca

Northern Seeds grows over 120 varieties of organic vegetable, herb and flower seed. We started from a desire to share great vegetable and flower varieties with our friends and family. And to do so by giving others the key to growing: seeds! There is something wonderfully magical about seeing a seed develop into a plant and then into delicious, abundant food. There are stories too, to the varieties and where they come from. We’re all about abundant gardens, sharing the bounty and perpetuating those stories.



Northern Wildflowers

Web: http://www.northernwildflowers.ca/

Email: hello@northernwildflowers.ca

Established: 2013

We are a grower and supplier of native wildflower and short season garden seed. Our mission is to help our customers create a little slice of garden paradise. Our seed is pollinator friendly, non-GMO, untreated and chemical free. We utilize ecological farming principles and many of our varieties are certified organic. Whether you are looking for seed for your garden, bulk seed for a restoration project or custom seeds collected for your nursery, we can help. We are both a community and eco-conscious company.



Norton Naturals

Web: www.nortonnaturals.com

Email: nortonnaturals@hotmail.ca

Established: 2013

Norton Naturals sells an assortment of plants that can be used as perennial vegetables. Most are or have been extensively used in many cultures, but are now either uncommon in the plant trade or rarely used for food. We focus on the most nutritious plants available: tubers (or their equivalents: corms, bulbs, and rhizomes).



Norwegian Creek Farm

Web: www.norwegiancreekfarm.ca

Email: len@norwegiancreekfarm.ca

Established: 2014

Welcome to Norwegian Creek Farm. 2014 is our first year of growing garlic on farm land that has been in the family for over a hundred years. We are adjacent to Boundary Garlic, which is also on part of the family farm. Our 60 varieties are certified organic.



Nouveau Paysan

Web: nouveaupaysan.com/

Email: fermenouveaupaysan@gmail.com

Located in Saint-Cuthbert, we offer vegetable, herbaceous and flower seeds. Our seeds are open pollinated and certified organic or grown naturally . Without any G.M.O or pesticides and in total respect of biodiversity!



Oak Summit Nursery

Web: www.oaksummitnursery.ca

Email: doug@oaksummitnursery.ca

Established: 2020

We're a mail order Manitoba nursery offering cold hardy fruit trees and berry bushes, nut trees, native trees, cold hardy perennials, tree and perennial seeds.



Omega Blue Farms

Web: www.omegabluefarms.ca

Established: 2004

Omega Blue Farms is a heritage animal and heirloom plant conservation farm. The animal and plant varieties we utilize are maintained, restored, and improved using traditional breeding and morganic practices.



OSC Seeds (Ontario Seed Company)

Web: www.oscseeds.com

Email: seeds@oscseeds.com

Established: 1891

For over 100 years the Ontario Seed Company has been serving the Canadian gardener with the finest quality flower vegetable and herb seeds.



Pacific Northwest Seeds

Web: www.pnwseeds.ca

Email: pnwseeds@shawbiz.ca

Pacific Northwest Seeds is a wholesale supplier of Garden Seed Packet Displays available to retailers in Alberta and British Columbia. Pacific Northwest Seeds is a proudly Canadian company. Our seed is of the highest quality and vitality with an excellent selection of vegetables, herbs and flowers. PNW Seeds does not sell directly to the public or through this website, but our packets can be found in many fine retail stores. Names of local retailers selling Pacific Northwest Seeds can be forwarded to you upon request.



PEI Seed Alliance

Web: peiseedalliance.ca

Email: emmerdaleorganics@hotmail.com

Established: 2015

The Prince Edward Island Seed Alliance is a network of small farmers committed to trialing, growing out, & preserving open pollinated varieties of vegetable, herb & flower seed that has adapted well to our Maritime climate. Food security & seed sovereignty for our region & for Canada is our major priority.



Pepiniere ancestrale

Web: www.pepiniereancestrale.com

Email: info@pepiniereancestrale.com

La mission de la Pépinière Ancestrale est de sauvegarder d’anciennes variétés d’arbres fruitiers et des arbustes à petits fruits de l’époque de nos ancêtres. Ces variétés ont été découvertes sur des fermes longeant les chemins Craig et Gosford construits dans les Appalaches entre les années 1810 et 1843. Des Irlandais, Écossais et Français vinrent s’y établir au 19ème siècle. La pépinière se spécialise dans la greffe d'arbres et arbustes fruitiers rustiques pour les régions nordiques avec des particularités comme la résistance aux maladies. La production est faite de façon biologique



Perfectly Perennial Herbs and Seeds

Web: www.perfectlyperennial.ca

Email: info@perfectlyperennial.ca

Established: 2013

We grow a variety of fruits and vegetables and gather our seeds from perennial and self-seeding annuals, herbs and flowers.



Potager d'Antan

Web: www.potagersdantan.wordpress.com

Email: potagersdantan@hotmail.com

Established: 2010



Prairie Garden Seeds

Web: prairiegardenseeds.ca

Established: 1987

Organically grown open-pollinated seed for short season, dryland growing. Many heirloom varieties with historical backgrounds supplied. On-line catalog or Canadians only obtain printed catalog for $2 Canadian postage stamps.



Prairie Hardy Nursery

Web: http://www.prairiehardynursery.ca/

Email: prairiehardynursery@gmail.com

Established: 2017

Prairie Hardy Nursery is an artisan fruit tree nursery located on the prairies, specialising in the propagation of rare and unique edible trees for the Canadian climate. Prairie Hardy Nursery is a mail-order company where you order on their website and your order will be shipped out Canada wide in the Spring. Each order goes through a thorough quality control process, ensuring only the best plants will arrive at your doorstep.



Rainbow Seeds

Web: www.rainbowseeds.ca

Email: rainbowseed@yahoo.com

Established: 2015

Heirloom, Open Pollinated and Non-GMO Vegetable Garden Seeds company.



Rasa Creek Farm

Web: www.rasacreekfarm.com

Email: info@rasacreekfarm.com

Rasa (Rah'-sa) Creek Farm: suppliers of organic seed garlic, organic culinary garlic and bulbils, for sale to gardeners and farmers throughout Canada. We're also a training center for Permaculture Design here in the Okanagan Valley of BC.



Ravensong Seeds

Web: www.ravensongseeds.com

Email: ravensongherbals@protonmail.com

Established: 2011

Rare and hard to find herb seeds grown on Vancouver Island BC. 130+ open-pollinated seed varieties including medicinal herbs, culinary herbs, dye plants, edible flowers, and a small selection of greens and veggies. Our farm also produces high quality herbal products such as fresh plant tinctures, hydrosols, infused oils, and salves.



Rebecca's Garden

Web: rebeccasgarden.ca

Email: rebsgarden@shaw.ca

Certified organic and heritage vegetables, berries, flowers, herbs, seeds, plants, preserves and dried products, including over 30 varieties of unique heritage dry beans.



Red Lion Organic Farms

Web: www.redlionorganic.com

Email: sales@redlionorganic.com

Established: 2014

Red Lion Farm, specializing in certified organic seed garlic, has been in the Berukoff family for four generations and has recently been restored to preserve its rich cultural heritage. Our goal is to provide high quality, healthy soil and food for our communities and to tell a story in honor of the people whom once resided. All farm inputs have been carefully chosen to adhere to the organic certification guidelines.



Revival Seeds

Web: revivalseeds.ca

Email: info@revivalseeds.ca

Established: 2017

Family farm and business located in the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia that offers organically grown and open-pollinated vegetables, herbs, and flower varieties.



Rhora's Nut Farm & Nursery

Web: www.nuttrees.com

Email: rhoras@nuttrees.com

Cold-hardy rare and unusual fruit and nut trees. Trees to zone 1. Ships across Canada.



Richters Herbs

Web: www.richters.com

Email: orderdesk@richters.com

Established: 1969

An enormous selection of unique seeds and plants. On-line catalog gives descriptions and uses for plants.



Saanich Organics

Web: www.saanichorganics.com

Established: 2002

A community of farmers from small, certified organic farms who work together to supply fresh local produce and top-quality organic seeds.



Sage Garden Herbs

Web: www.sagegarden.ca

Established: 1996

Look for an excellent selection of organic herbs, veggies and flowers.



Salt Spring Apple Company

Web: www.saltspringapplecompany.com

Through this business, we hope we're building on the inroads a handful of Salt Spring apple growers such as Harry Burton were already making when we started, while taking advantage of modern knowledge and techniques. Please come and visit us on beautiful Salt Spring Island to select your new apple tree. If that doesn't work for you, we may be able to deliver your new tree right to your door if you're located on Vancouver Island or B.C.'s Lower Mainland and, in March of each year, we can mail bareroot trees to other locations in Canada. We're growing in harmony with the land and in our own small way, helping renew and reinvigorate Salt Spring’s position as British Columbia’s historic apple source.



Salt Spring Seeds

Web: www.saltspringseeds.com

Email: dan@saltspringseeds.com

Established: 1988

Dedicated to sustainable agriculture. Organically grown open-pollinated seeds. Specializes in beans. A large and interesting variety of vegetables grains and garlic. Catalog $2 or on-line.



SaskGarlic.ca

Web: www.saskgarlic.ca

Email: kcpuffalt@gmail.com

Established: 2011

Garlic grown in southeastern Saskatchewan near the town of Kipling. Chemical free, hand weeded and harvested porcelain hard-neck garlic called "Music". In 2011 our family harvested a half-acre of garlic bulbs and bulbil capsules that can be shipped across Canada.



Saturday Seed Company

Web: https://www.saturdayseedco.ca/

Email: matthew@saturdayseedco.ca

Established: 2020

Saturday Seed Co. is a very small seed company focusing on Open-pollinated, organic seeds curated for Canadian backyard gardeners.



Seed & Scarecrow Farm

Web: www.seedandscarecrowfarm.com

Email: seedandscarecrowfarm@gmail.com

Established: 2017

Seeds, vegetables, and fruit grown passionately and ecologically.



Seed to Seed

Web: www.seedtoseed.ca

Email: contact@seedtoseed.ca

We are pleased to launch Seed to Seed, an initiative dedicated to making seeds available to all who are interested in the joyful and important work of seed security and sovereignty and the pleasures of abundant, delicious and beautiful plants. We grow all of the seeds that we offer right here at our own farm and always use sustainable growing practices.



Seeds of Diversity Canada

Web: www.seeds.ca

Email: mail@seeds.ca

Established: 1984

A grassroots seed exchange whose members offer seeds and bulbs of heirloom and scarce varieties of vegetables, fruits, grains, herbs, and flowers.

(FYI: Much of this list for Canada seed companies was gathered by Seeds Of Diversity staff, Thank you!)



Seeds of IMBOLC

Web: www.seedsofIMBOLC.ca

Email: kat@seedsofIMBOLC.ca

At Seeds of IMBOLC, I offer only non-GMO, non hybrid varieties of seeds, plants and flowers that are grown here in Ontario, without chemicals or pesticides. I am dedicated to offering you locally grown, open pollinated and time-tested, outstanding flower & vegetable varieties, many unusual heirlooms, especially chosen for home gardeners & flower farmers. We hand pack superior quality seed – top germinating, reliable seed, from healthy vigorous plants grown in healthy soil. Our seed is always tested for top germination rates. We also offer fresh cut flowers and dahlia tubers & plants.



Seedsaving.ca

Web: www.seedsaving.ca

Email: jendehaan@gmail.com

Jen deHaan is a seed saver on central Vancouver Island in zone 8b. She enjoys growing rare heirloom, landrace, open source varieties using no-dig stockfree practices. Jen supports the effort to add genetic diversity to local seed stock for food security, and hopes to contribute to the growing catalog of open source seed varieties some day.



Short Season Seeds

Web: http://shortseasonseeds.ca/

Email: jolene@woodgrain.ca

We are a small seed company that sells to local retailers and in bulk to small seed companies. We are also a producer member of the BC Eco Seed Co-op to work towards increasing the quantity and quality of seed produced in BC. Seed crop production takes place at WoodGrain Farm, alongside market vegetable production and farmsteading. We believe that there is no food security without seed security. In saving seeds we strive to cultivate robust and resilient foodways that nourish our community.



Silver Creek Nursery

Web: www.silvercreeknursery.ca

Email: ken@silvercreeknursery.ca

Products include: Heritage, disease-resistant, and cold-hardy varieties of apple, pear, quince, apricot, peach, cherry, plum, asian pear, and some small fruit. Also insect trapping supplies and tree planting supplies.



Small Island Seed Co.

Web: smallislandseedco.com

Specializing in rare, cold hardy, and perennial food crops since 2020



Soggy Creek Seed Co.

Web: www.seeds.soggycreek.com

Email: seeds@soggycreek.com

Established: 2005

An unusual collection of hardy, open-pollinated heirlooms. All of our seed is grown with love, using organic methods. Plants used to use brightly coloured fruits, birds, burrs or the wind to aid with their seep dispersal; now they have Soggy Creek Seed Co. Check out our catalogue online.



Solana Seeds

Web: solanaseeds.netfirms.com/welcome.html

Email: solana@aei.ca

Solana Seeds is a small seed company from Quebec, Canada, offering a variety of vegetable, flower and exotic plant seeds. We have many heirlooms, unusual and rare items available, including more than 200 tomato varieties, and many peppers. Wonderful pictures accompany the descriptions. No printed catalogue offered.



Sow Local Seeds

Web: http://www.sowlocalseeds.ca/

We're a seed producing farm offering Canadian gardeners regionally adapted and organically (non-certified) grown heirloom vegetable, herb and flower seeds. Connect with us @sowlocalseeds and shop seeds on our website.



SSOL Gardens

Web: www.ssolgardens.com

Established: 1995

Certified organic vegetables, fruits, culinary flowers and herbs.



Stokes Seeds Ltd

Web: www.stokeseeds.com

Email: stokes@stokeseeds.com

Established: 1882

Stokes is a distributor of over 3,500 varieties of flower, vegetable and herb seed to customers throughout North America. Through technological advances and extensive seed variety trials we are committed to assisting and supplying all gardeners, from the large commercial grower to the beginner hobbyist, the highest quality seed along with the know-how to ensure success. Visit www.stokeseeds.com to learn more.



Sunshine Farm

Web: www.sunshinefarm.net

Email: sunshinefarm@mail.com

Established: 2008

We sell certified organic seeds and specialize in rare, heirloom and unusual varieties of tomatoes, vegetables, herbs and some flowers.



Superior Seed Producers

Web: www.superiorseedproducers.wordpress.com/

Email: superiorseedproducers@gmail.com

Superior Seed Producers is a collective of local Thunder Bay area growers who promote the saving and distribution of locally adapted, sustainably grown, open-pollinated non-GMO seeds in Northwestern Ontario, while educating and supporting those who want to learn more about saving seeds. Our aim is to provide gardeners who have favourite varieties adapted to our climate an opportunity to share them in a meaningful way that acknowledges the work involved. By including numerous growers who can contribute one or a few locally adapted varieties, we are developing a range of local seeds to sell.



Sweet Rock Farm

Web: www.sweetrockfarm.ca

Established: 2010

Open-pollinated, heirloom, and unique vegetable seeds, all grown on our farm. Certified organic.



T & T Seeds Ltd.

Web: www.ttseeds.com

Email: garden@ttseeds.com

Established: 1946

We offer a wide variety of high quality, non-GMO seeds and perishable plant stock. We ship across the Canadian provinces and Territories, and have taken pride in our quality products and customer service for over 75 years.



Terra Edibles

Web: www.terraedibles.ca

Email: karyn@terraedibles.ca

Established: 1993

Organically grown vegetable and flower seeds including uncommon, rare and heirloom varieties many with unique qualities such as superior flavour, higher nutritive value, low space requirements, or bee plant. All OP. Catalog is online and can be downloaded.



Terre Promise

Web: www.terrepromise.ca

Email: lyne@terrepromise.ca

Established: 2015



The Cutting Veg

Web: www.thecuttingveg.com

Email: daniel@thecuttingveg.com

Established: 2008

Organic Seed Garlic available, including Persian, Tibetan, Ukrainian, Korean, Italian, Former Yugoslavian, Sicilian, and more. Contact daniel@thecuttingveg.com for an order form.



The Market Garden

Web: www.themarketgarden.ca

Email: seeds@themarketgarden.ca

Over 200 varieties of certified organic seeds.



The Secret Garden

Web: www.thesecretgardenonline.org

Email: pbheinrich@tcc.on.ca

The Secret Garden is a small flower and seed farm located near Blyth, Ontario. The Secret Garden is committed to maintaining the amazing diversity of the plant world. We grow high quality fresh cut flowers in season and we offer seed that has been grown right here on our farm. Our flowers and seed are not only grown with passion, care and a dedication to preservation, but they are also adaptable, productive and beautiful. In addition to many traditional favourites, we grow a range of rare and unique specimens.



The Seed Company by E.W. Gaze

Web: www.theseedcompany.ca

Email: orders@theseedcompany.ca

Established: 1925

Gaze Seed Co. was founded in 1925 by Ernest Walter Gaze and was the first store of its kind in Newfoundland. Specializing in high-quality vegetable and flower seeds.



Three Forks Farms

Web: threeforksfarms.com

Email: eat@threeforksfarms.com

Garden seeds all certified organic and grown on Manitoulin Island.



Tiny Monster Garden

Web: https://tiny-monster-garden.square.site/

Email: info@tinymonstergarden.com

Open Pollinated garden seed.



Tree Time

Web: www.treetime.ca

Email: sales@treetime.ca

We are Canada's largest online provider of woody plants, especially for evergreens, deciduous, as well as native plants and shrubs. We supply millions of seedlings across Canada and into the USA. Currently we are a registered provider of seed for the Alberta Native Plant Council and the Native Plants Society of Saskatchewan.



Twining Vine Garden

Web: https://twiningvinegarden.com/

Email: twiningsandy@gmail.com

Celebrate Nature's plant diversity with our rare or difficult to find tree, shrub, perennial and heirloom vegetable & herb seeds.

Twisted Roots Farm (Judique, Nova Scotia)

Rekindling our connection with the land and the art of simple living

https://twistedrootsfarm.ca/farm-shop/



Urban Harvest

Web: www.uharvest.ca

Email: grow@uharvest.ca

Established: 1997

Urban Harvest is dedicated to providing its customers with seedlings and garden supplies that promote ecological diversity and preserve the health of our planet. Our plant seeds and garden supplies are specially chosen for their unique qualities by seasoned urban gardeners. All of our seedlings are grown in or near the greater Toronto area to support our local economy.All cert. org. and OP.



Urban Tomato

Web: www.urbantomato.ca

Email: jillian@urbantomato.ca

Established: 2006

A carefully curated collection of heirloom seeds & the knowledge you need to get growing your own! All seeds are homegrown and hand packed by owner.



West Coast Seeds Ltd.

Web: www.westcoastseeds.com

Email: orderdesk@westcoastseeds.com

Established: 1986

Offering over 1000 varieties of untreated, non-GMO, non-GEO, open pollinated, and hybrid seeds and gardening supplies.



Wildrose Heritage Seed

Web: www.wildroseheritageseed.com

Email: admin@wildroseheritageseed.com

Established: 2012

We are a family based operation offering only heirloom vegetable seed varieties located in Alberta. We have over 1000 seed types that we are currently testing for viability for the future years.



William Dam Seeds

Web: www.damseeds.com

Email: info@damseeds.com

Established: 1950

Untreated seeds; more than 900 varieties of vegetables flowers and herbs. Many European and heirloom but not marked as such.



Winnipeg Sweet Potato

Web: www.winnipegsweetpotato.com

Healthy, locally grown, and spray free sweet potato slips are available through our online web store as well as at a few trusted retailers in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada. We proudly offer for sale, an orange fleshed edible variety proven to be productive on the prairies. Locally producing these young plants on a small scale means that we can ensure that they are of the highest quality and provide the best chance of success in your garden. Our vines are always raised free from chemicals and individually cared for until the time is right. During mid MAY they will be hand selected and made available for purchase from local retailers. Sweet potato slips ordered online will be delivered by Canada post when weather is suitable in late May.



Winnow Seed Co.

Web: www.winnowseedco.ca/

Email: winnowseedco@gmail.com

Our farm is located in sunny Krestova, BC surrounded by forest and mountains. We grow high quality seed that is certified organic in BC, open-pollinated and regionally adapted. We harvest seed from a wide variety of vegetables, herbs and flowers while stewarding the land in a way that promotes biodiversity, improves soil health and is ecologically sound.



Yonder Hill Farm

Web: yonderhillfarm.ca

Email: yonderhillfarm.ca@gmail.com

Established: 2009

We grow over 150 varieties of vegetable, grain, flower, and herb seeds, all by hand and ecologically. We sell only what we’ve carefully grown ourselves, which means we can assure high quality seeds for your garden.

The following is info for Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia to help those living in those areas with a head start on researching trustworthy seed sources. I have not vetted these articles, they are provided as a starting point for your own research and I would be grateful if you can add suggestions for additions and/or corrections in the comments section.

Europe Organic Seed Sources:

EU Organic Seed Databases:

https://www.liveseed.eu/tools-for-practitioners/eu-organic-seed-databases/

“Top 10 organic seed suppliers EU” :

https://theecologist.org/2012/apr/13/top-10-organic-seed-suppliers

Seed Sovereignty Programme

https://www.seedsovereignty.info/who-we-are/

Irish Seed Savers (“conserving Ireland’s specialised plant genetic resources by preserving heritage food crop varieties suitable to Ireland’s unique growing conditions. Irish Seed Savers are responsible for maintaining Ireland’s public seed bank, with over 600 non-commercially viable varieties of seed. Their work also incorporates locating rare varieties of vegetables, soft fruit, flowers, grains, potatoes and apple trees in order to research and gather more information on these species”) :

https://irishseedsavers.ie/

Vital Seeds (“an independent seed company based in Devon, producing and selling organic and ecologically produced open-pollinated vegetable, herb and flower seed for home-growers and small-scale market growers. Vital seeds was founded in 2018, in response to the lack of availability of UK-grown, organic and open pollinated seeds”.)

https://vitalseeds.co.uk/

The Seed Co-operative (“ a community-owned seed company who believe passionately in breeding open pollinated and affordable seeds that everyone can grow for the coming year”).

www.seedcooperative.org.uk

Real Seeds

Real Seeds have been producing seed for over 17 years, founded by Kate McEvoy and Ben Gabel. Real Seeds was born in Cambridge in the 1990s, before moving to Spain for several years and finally settling in Pembrokeshire, West Wales. They aim to assemble the best collection of reliable and interesting non-hybrid vegetables for the home gardener, allotment grower or smallholder.

Over the years Kate and Ben have tried thousands of vegetable varieties and collected together what they believe are the best vegetables for the home garden. Due to these seeds being non-hybrid seeds, you can use your own seed for future use; there’s no need buy new ones each year. They sell a wide range of vegetable seeds including kohlrabi, fungi, tomatoes and Nasturtiums.

Take a look at the Real Seeds website and why not buy a variety from the west of Wales today: Realseeds.co.uk

Brown Envelope Seeds

The first Brown Envelope Seed Catalogue was produced by Madeline McKeever in 2004, and contained 25 varieties. Since then the number of varieties produced by Brown Envelope Seeds and the volume of seed has increased every year. All the seeds are grown on the farm and certified organic by the Organic Trust Ltd. The farm is on the Turk Head peninsula with the estuary of the Ilen River on one side and Roaring Water Bay on the other. A beautiful part of the world, where winters are mild and summers are relatively warm sunny.

Visit brownenvelopeseeds.com & irishseedsavers.ie to buy your Brown Envelope Seeds.

Tamar Organics

Tamar organics started as a small organic market garden in 1994 in Northern Cornwall. They are on a mission to encourage people to grow their own food and to do it organically.

Using organic seeds means that you are supporting organic farmers and acres of land under organic management. Tamar Organic’s seed range includes vegetable, herb, flower, potato varieties, fruit and plant material. They began a mail order catalogue in search for organic compost, fertilizer and seed for their own use. Since then, the range has expanded each year.

Take a look at the Tamar Organics website to choose seed for planting or gifting.

Impecta (a family business from Julita, Sweden that is run by growers, for growers. We have been around since 1975. Our ambition is to be the gardener's friend and natural seed source. Concepts such as quality, heritage and sustainability are central to us. Therefore, we have developed a range with several unique qualities. We carefully select seed varieties that suit our Nordic climate. We are passionate about older plants, unique and hard-to-find varieties that are worth preserving for future generations. Cultivating is in itself an environmental gain. But we have pushed the idea of ​​sustainability one step further and offer both organic seeds for spice and vegetable plants and seeds for cultural heritage varieties dating back hundreds of years. You might think that our ambitions mean a narrow range. But every year we present a catalog that contains about 2,000 different quality products. Only our own seeds, no mass produced or foreign brands.”

https://www.impecta.se/

Jeppa S Trädgård (garden) for interesting trees and bushes here in Sweden

https://www.facebook.com/JeppaSTradgard

Runåbergs Fröer (Northern Sweden) organic seeds for Nordic gardens

https://www.runabergsfroer.se/

Biodynamic association

Skillebyholm, 153 91 Järna, 08-55151225, 55151216.

http://www.biodynamisk. see



Organic farming

Sågargatan 10 A, 753 18 Uppsala, tel. 018-101006.

E-mail: kansliet@ekolantbruk.se.

http://www.ekolantbruk.se/



Förbundet Naturenlig Odling (FNO)

Erik Magnusson, Dragonvägen 1, 145 91 Staffanstorp, tel. 046-255801



Prev. Organic Biological Farming (FOBO)

FOBO's office, Sörängsvägen 63, 571 38 NÄSSJÖ

Tel: 073-822 28 72.

E-mail: fobo.kansli@telia.com

http://www.fobo.se/

Jordbruksverket

Jordbruksverket, 551 82 Jönköping

Phone: 036-15 50 00 vx

Fax: 036-19 05 46

E-mail: gerbildsverket@sjv.se

http://www.sjv.se



Friends of the Earth

Association Friends of the Earth

Box 7048, 402 31 Gothenburg.

Visiting address: Jungmansgatan 37

Phone 031-12 18 08, fax 12 18 17

Internal number: 031-12 17 07

E-mail: info@mjv.se

http://www.jordensvanner.se

The Polyculture Project (Shipka, Bulgaria, South East Europe) Plants, Seeds, Cuttings, Bulbs, Rhizomes and Polyculture Multi-packs

https://www.thepolycultureproject.com/thepolycultureprojectstore.html





Landforeningen Praktisk Økologi

Maglevænget 61, DK-4571 Grevinge, DENMARK, Tel. 0045-70208383

http://www.oekologi.dk



Nature and Garden

Dormen Bäcklunda 157

716 94 Mullhyttan

Tel: 0585-40044

http://www.naturochtradgard.se





Oikos

Grensen 9b, 0159 Oslo

Tel. 23 10 96 40, Fax 23 10 96 41

info@oikos.no

http://www.oikos.no





Norsk Økologisk Landbrukslag, Langeveien 18, N-5003 Bergen, NORWAY,

tel. 0047-5-320480



Permaculture in Sweden

Kosters Trädgårdar, 452 05 Sydkoster

e-mail: permakultur.sverige@swipnet.se





POM - The program for cultivated diversity

Run by SLU - Statens Lantbrukuniversitet

Contact person Helena Persson 040-415147, 0735-32 84 92

E -mail: helena.m.persson@slu.se

POM





Föreningen Sesam, for seed cultivation and protection of cultural plants in Sweden

c/o Börje Borgström, Langelandsgatan 36, 164 43 Kista

E-mail: info@foreningensesam.se

http://www .foreningensesam.se



Stiftelsen Biodynamic products

Tuna Industriväg 17, 153 21 Järna, tel. 08-55170830

http://www.biodynamiskaprodukter.se



Paul Teepen, Solbacka gård, 635 19 Eskilstuna, Mobile: 070-6659329

E-mail: paul.teepen@ekologiskradgivning.se

Books containing organic cultivation tips for all kinds of plant cultivation. Fröodling.se Here you can read more about seed cultivation. Here you can find, among other things, the book Seed Cultivation. Editor and main editor. is Anders Skarlind with the help of, among others, Paul Teepen, Johnny Andreasson.

http://www.froodling.se

Additional seed companies in EU (not-vetted by me, please research them before purchasing) :

Australia

The Diggers Club (based in Adelaide, “We are proud to have celebrated many successes over our 40+ year history including the revival of heirloom seeds back in the mid-nineties, welcoming guests to Australia's first organically certified gardens, winning food awards, connecting with experts to advance gardening in Australia, our extensive seed and plant preservation programs and many more”)

https://www.diggers.com.au/

Africa

Seeds for Africa (“Our Certified Organic Range of seeds are sourced from a reputable supplier that offers a vast range of certified organic vegetable, salad and herb seeds”.)

https://www.seedsforafrica.co.za/collections/certified-organic-range

Organic Seeds (“Organic and Heirloom Seeds in South Africa.”)

https://www.organicseed.co.za/

Livingseeds Heirloom Seeds :

https://livingseeds.co.za/

Asia

Japan:

1) Noguchi Seed

Online Shop (Japanese only)

https://noguchiseed.com/hanbai/

A very long history of supplying seed.

Mission Statement (from website, translated)

Noguchi Seed started this website with the hope that we can help you grow delicious, seasonal, traditional vegetables safely in your home vegetable gardens all over Japan.

Our location, Hanno City, is in a mountainous area near Tokyo, and the majority of our customers are home gardeners. For 90 years since our establishment in 1929, we have been helping three generations to grow vegetables for self-sufficiency. We hope to revive Japan's food culture by introducing local vegetables while preserving the tradition of heirloom seeds.

2) Syouei Farm

Online Shop (Japanese only)

https://syouei-farm.net/

Not only a seed provider, they have an active and growing community.

Mission Statement (from website, translated)

We are proud to offer you old-fashioned vegetables, flavored by Nature and full of Nature's power.

In the past, natural food was the "natural panacea" with no side effects.

However, in our quest for easy, cheap, and mass-produced food, we have lost the original Power of Food. It has even become harmful!

That is why we started farming.

This is not conventional farming, but farming with indigenous/heirloom seeds and without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

3) Shizen no Tane (Naural Seed)

Online Shop (Japanese only)

https://shizentane.jp/

They have a growing network of other seed producers.

Mission Statement (from website, translated)

Based on the principle of bringing out the inherent strength and flavor of the crop, natural farming seeds are repeatedly selected for lines that are easy to grow, easy to yield and delicious, all while ensuring necessary growth even with little fertilizer. Seeds grown and harvested by natural farming are vigorous, stress-resistant, and full of vitality.

(Thanks for the Japanese Seed company recommendations Brian! For anyone interested you can check out Brian’s community garden efforts in this episode of The Corbett Report Solutions Watch )

Also, if you missed it check out my interview with James Corbett on Regenerative Agriculture

and for another perspective on seeds and horticulture I feel is important, read:

(I`ll try to update this later with click through hyperlinks and so that the list shows where each US seed company listed above is based out of if I have time later)



Also, when buying seeds, please always keep in mind, there is an aggressive move being made by large pharmaceutical and Big Ag companies to buy out smaller companies. Therefore I suggest doing your own research to ensure you know what the parent companies of the companies you are buying seed from is, as this is important if you want to take comprehensive steps to boycott GMO corporations (and/or Blackrock/Vanguard's oligarchic technocratic corporatocracy).

If you know of any of the companies listed above having been bought out by GMO/Big Pharma/Bankster hedge funds (or they are selling known GMO varieties) please let me know in the comments with some documentation so I can assess the evidence and if that is the case, I will remove them from the list.



Also, If you can offer a list of your favorite local trustworthy (non-GMO) heirloom seed companies and tree nurseries for Europe, South America, Africa, Asia or Australia please do in the comments section!

I hope this will inspire you to try growing this in your garden to both nourish your local pollinators while also growing medicine and food for yourself and your loved ones.

