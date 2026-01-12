Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justmefelinefine's avatar
Justmefelinefine
21h

Love it! Progress is what sets you aside from the others and makes you authentic. I’d like to recommend some of my favorites to the USA seed dealers, Pinetree gardens, Superseeds.com and BakersCreekHeirlooms,rareseeds.com . I’d also recommend Swallowtail Gardens (California) and Mary’s Heirloom ( Texas).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture