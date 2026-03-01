Honest Perspectives on Russia, The Great Reset and Modernity

Hello everyone!

I was recently re-watching through the past interviews two of my favorite Substack people ( Tessa Lena and Edward Slavsquat) and found a lot of what was said to be very compelling. Their discussions were not only enjoyable to listen to but actually explored some really profound subject matter with broad philosophical implications.

Thus, yesterday I spontaneously decided to make this “Best of Tessa and Riley” (according to Gavin) video with clips from all three of their interviews (spanning from 2022 to 2026).

In the discussion we shall hear how jaded street smarts on government scams led to a very “unenthusiastic” reception of an AstraZeneca knock off genetic slurry injection in Russia. We will explore expressions of the irrepressible beauty of the human spirit that strives to shine through despite systematic multi-generational hammering on the part of the oligarchs (and their subservient statist regimes). We shall also learn how to knee cap the tyrants with humor and laughter.

I especially appreciated the where Tessa talked about the quality of the past few thousand years around time index 47:00 (and how manipulative psychopaths were always part of the population but in the past more people were able to confront and shut them down, where as now the tricksters have institutionalized the manipulation and become dominant) as that is something I have written about a fair bit myself.

In their discussions they outlined the systems of indoctrination we are born into in modern industrial cultures really poignantly but at the same time, they also each acknowledged the innate spiritual spark of goodness humans in their own unique way (and hinted at how we might fan that spark to become a flame).

One of my favorite parts of this discussion was around time stamp 36:00 Riley and his quoting “Hank the OG blogger” (Henry David Thoreau) was not only hilarious but also very thought provoking (and inspired me to buy a Henry David Thoreau book).

I have a lot of respect for both Tessa and Riley in how they made the choice to just write what they feel moved to write and speak the truth whether it is popular or not.

In a time when government indoctrination programs would like to have us ‘cheering for our team’ and demonizing the people on the other side of some invisible line because that makes you “patriotic”, Tessa and Riley offer refreshingly grounded perspectives on Russia the USA and nationalistic regimes globally.

And if you watch through to the end of this video compilation, you will get to hear Riley share this hilarious story about the time I sent him some heirloom vegetable seeds (and his mom thought they were some kind of elicit substance or involved with something sketchy) so she brought the vegetable seeds to the police!

Thankfully the seeds survived being read their rights and interrogated and are now producing tomatoes ! :) Thanks for that my friend. I appreciate the kind words.

If anyone watching this is not familiar with Edward Slavsquat (aka Riley Waggaman’s) blog I highly recommend checking it out. He uses wit and humor to soften the impact of delivering some pretty devastating (but much needed) truths and is a great story teller.

And if you have not read Tessa Lena’s work yet, I also highly recommend checking out her Substack. Tessa is an OG resistance fighter in the war against transhumanism and her posts not only get into exposing the dark side of the plutocracy we live in but also offers empowering philosophical truths inviting the reader to look inward to recognize the light within and let it guide them forward.

Thank you for the kind words about my book Tessa. I have really appreciated your posts and interviews over the years. I will definitely put aside some tomato seeds for you my friend! :)

Video clips above sourced from:

Also, I would like to apologize in advance for the garden dwelling luddite quality haphazard abrupt video editing (which may take some things out of context). So for the full context and discussions check out the original posts with the full interviews below:

