This post serves as the 38th post which is part of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series).

As I have taken steps to learn to perceive, access and synergistically combine the contents of nature’s medicine cabinet to stay healthy, heal (and sometimes enhance the function of my mind and body) I have found that making medicinal tea is a simple yet powerful tool in embracing health sovereignty.

For someone that is both learning to grow as much medicinal herbs in my own garden as possible, while also learning to recognize wild medicinal plants and fungi in the forest around where I live, drying herbs and fungi for enjoying as tea throughout the year is one the most effective modalities where I can plan ahead for combining these herbs and fungi to create delicious and medicinally potent herbal infusions.

I can enjoy them year round and in the summer I can make my herbal infusions and hot tea into ice tea (quenching thirst while also nourishing/replenishing my muscles, nervous system, circulatory system, adrenal glands, bone health, eye health, reproductive health, cognitive function and detoxing).

If you’ve ever made a cup of tea with a tea bag then you’ve made an herbal infusion. Teabags are certainly convenient, but if you want to prepare your own stronger herbal blends or concentrated medicinal teas, then learning how to use dry herbs (or source out dried herbs) and use them in the form of infusions and decoctions, is indispensable. Buying herbs in bulk, or growing and gathering your own, is also substantially cheaper than purchasing teabags (and tea bags often contain small oxidated pieces of herbs with less medicinal potency than larger dried whole herbs). Personally, I love the sensory pleasures of preparing dried herbs— homemade tea blends enhance my enjoyment of each herb’s texture, color and aroma.

Before we delve into the recipes and the details of tea preparation and recipes let’s take a look at the benefits (and the few downsides) of water extraction as a delivery method for medicinal botanicals. Tea is one of the most ancient forms of medicine and can be very comforting and pleasurable to drink. It is cheaper than capsules or tinctures (alcohol extracts) and the body is able to assimilate it easily. That said, some medicinal herbs and fungi have a strongly unpleasant flavor, so most people opt to ingest these herbs in the form of capsules or tinctures. Certain herbs, however, can help to mask these bitter flavors: ginger, mint, cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum and cassia , Lauraceae), cardamom (Elettaria cardamomum, Zingiberaceae), and licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra, Fabaceae) are a few examples. Medicinal teas also have the potential added benefit of hydration, except, of course, if the herbs are diuretic (promote water loss). Water is an excellent solvent for minerals, mucilage, volatile oils, and most medicinal constituents, although it doesn’t easily extract resins or some alkaloids. For that reason, alcohol is the preferred solvent for resinous herbs, such as poplar buds or balm of gilead (Populus spp., Salicaceae).

If you have the time, make your tea fresh daily. I will typically prepare a about 1-2 liters of tea in the morning (depending on time of year and planned activities) and slowly sip on it all day. It is easy to bring your tea out and about with you in a glass mason jar, thermos, or stainless steel beverage container. Tea will keep fresh at room temperature for about twelve hours. Many people find it more convenient to make three days worth of tea at a time, I will do this sometimes for larger batches of medicinal ice tea for enjoying while working in the summer (and keep in airtight mason jars in fridge to minimize oxidation based nutrient/flavor degradation). You can make a triple batch of tea and place it in the refrigerator. Many beverage teas are quite enjoyable cooled in the summer heat, and if you have a big batch in the refrigerator it is easy to reach for a cup.

Also, another fun trick I use it preparing ice cubes of potent herbal teas. I freeze Goji berry (Lycium barbarum, Lycium chinense and/or Lycium ruthenicum/black goji), Golden Root, hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa, Malvaceae) and schisandra (Schisandra chinensis, Schisandraceae) tea into ice cubes, and then on busy days I pop them into my water container as I’m heading out the door.

I will be including both more well known tea ingredients as well as lesser known herbs, spices and fungi including but not limited to the following items:

(This list is by no means encyclopedic I just had to stop adding new items at some point or I would have been writing this article for months. If you have a herb you suggest I add, drop a comment and i`ll look into it when I have time)

I think it is worth noting that while some MDs take the initiative to educate themselves about nutrition the institutions that certify those professionals place their emphasis on synthetic pharmaceutical drug interventions rather than maintaining optimal health through preventative measures (using food as medicine). Many men and women asking their MDs about the topic of nutrition (and especially healing herbs) will receive scant (if any) solid nutritional info (unless they happen to work with an exemplary individual that chose to learn about the importance of nutrition on their own).

This was not always the case in the medical professional field it was not too long ago that health care specialists would have emphasized the importance of whole food nutrition and herbs to support health (as opposed to invasive procedures and synthetic lab made supplements/chemicals).

As I explored in my article on the true nature of Big Pharma, it was around the turn of the century that the AMA, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Carnegie Foundation forged their partnership and began to turn medical professionals away from preventative medicine and towards symptom covering drugs. They put their money into drug-based research (oil derived pharmaceuticals) and made that the main focus of “healthcare”—a move that turned “healthcare” into “sickness management.” The Rockefellers and other prominent banking elite (and the shareholders of their subsidiary pharmaceutical corporations) have been able to control and profit enormously from the drug industry.

Now, all medical doctors in the USA are trained in medical schools that are run and/or accredited/sanctioned by the AMA. Of 129 medical schools in America, only 22 require even what amounts to basic rudimentary courses in nutrition. Medical students are not trained to see the connections between many degenerative diseases and malnutrition. Instead they are taught only how to treat with surgical or pharmaceutical methods but do not cure or alleviate the root problem or ailment. Similar numbers are reflected in medical education here in Canada. In this way, they are assured of life-long customers. Surveys conclude that over 66% of all Americans regularly take prescription drugs (with only slightly lower numbers being reflected here in Canada as well).

This is one of the reasons I felt compelled to put in the time to do this research and provide you all lists like these, as the people we were raised to trust with giving us health advice for important topics like using food and herbs as medicine are (often through no fault of their own) often quite ignorant when it comes to this dynamic of human health.

I hope this information below can serve to be helpful all of you out there working with their health care provider (whether they are allelopathic MDs, homeopaths, nutritionists and/or herbalists). I encourage people that are seeking to make specialized medicinal herbal teas to address specific issues (and their health care providers) to do their own homework (do not take my word for it, dig into the well references at the bottom of this post and confirm what I have shared here independently for yourselves).

Synergistic Medicinal Tea combinations for optimizing the function of certain parts of the body and/or addressing specific health issues

top left: brewing a strong pine needle, ginger and black goji tea, top middle: pure black goji tea, top right: nettle, echinacea and pine needle decoction. Bottom shows various herbs and spices that I include in tea.

I often custom tailor the tea I make to bring to work or the one I enjoy in the evening to optimize the function of specific parts of my body or cognitive function that I will be using to a higher degree depending on the task of the given day/evening.

For instance, my go to day time work tea blend typically consists of some Regeneratively Farmed loose leaf Yerba Mate (or loose leaf organic green tea leaves/matcha), sliced ginger rhizome, mint, nettle, a pinch of holy basil and a handful of dried garden berries (serviceberries, Goji berries or black currants for sweetness and antioxidants). From that foundation, if am expecting a day of heavy lifting and tasks requiring intense cardiovascular / endurance output, I might add in some Golden Root (Rhodiola Rosea), Cordyceps mushrooms and Five Flavor Fruit (Schisandra Canadensis).

Or, if my day is going to be one that requires less physically intense labor and more mental focus, I might add some Gingko, Black Goji berries, Bacopa monnieri, Ginseng, Sage, Turmeric (Curcumin) and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

ingredients used to make my Exponential Immunity Elderberry Syrup and Exponential Immunity Powder (they can also be used to make potent teas and decoctions

In another instance, if I I feel a sore throat, stomach issue or respiratory infection starting I might increase the quantity of ginger, add echinacea, pine needles, Chaga mushroom, Anise Hyssop, Yarrow and Bee Balm.

Not all of these teas designed for very specific outcomes medicinally speaking taste good, but many of them can be tailored to be enjoyable with practice. The important thing to me, is that I can embrace health sovereignty through a reciprical relationship with the forest and gardens I tend, and making medicinal teas is one pathway that empowers me to do just that. So, sometimes I`ll drink some tea with lots of Anise Hyssop in it (even though I do not like the flavor of licorice at all) because I know it will cut my recovery time from a cold in half.

That said, again, with practice one can include ingredients that would not taste good at all by themselves to most, and blend them in a way that you barely notice its presence or do not notice it at all.

Below i’ll share lists of ingredients you can use to make tea which optimize the function of specific bodily functions, organs or embark on a path to healing them. There will be significant overlap in these lists (as we are working with some very potent and versatile medicinal herbs and fungi in the list above) but that is a good thing as it means you can both get over a cold while also helping your brain to focus on the task at hand or accelerate the healing of an internal wound/post surgery healing while also relaxing and getting a good night’s sleep.

Through customizing items from the lists below to suit your unique situation you can create holistic medicines that address multiple issues simultaneously and/or support the optimal function of multiple body functions so you can be your best self.

First up.

Innate Immune System and Respiratory Health Optimizing Tea Ingredients:

1.

Here Is A List of Some Of My Favorite Immune System Boosting and Adaptogenic Plants and Fungi that are tea compatible:



- Anthocyanin rich tea compatible foods (blue butterfly pea (Clitoria ternatea), black gojis, dried blueberries, dried service berries, purple “krishna” tulsi etc)

- Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus)

- Conifer foliage from the species listed above (such as spruce, some pine and fir species as well as larch)

- Bee Balm (Monarda fistulosa and Monarda didyma)

- Blueberries (Vaccinium angustifolium)

- Black Currant (Ribes nigrum) berries and leaves

- Blue butterfly pea blossom tea (Clitoria ternatea)

Blue butterfly pea blossom tea

- Birch Leaf (Betula pendula - Betula nigra- Betula papyrifera - Betula alleghaniensis)

- Cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum)

- Citrus fruit (particularly lemons and limes)

- Cloves

- Cranberries (Oxycoccus)

- Echinacea (Echinacea spp.)

- Elderberry (Sambucus nigra)

- Goji Berries (Black Goji Berries ‘Lycium ruthenicum’ and Red Goji berries ‘Lycium barbarum’)

(note below shows a cup of Black Goji Berry tea I made to enjoy as I wrote this article)

- Schisandra chinensis (aka “five flavor fruit”)

- Garlic (Allium sativum)

- Ginger (Zingiber officinale) and (Asarum canadense)

- Chili Peppers

- Ginkgo biloba

- Ginseng (Panax quinquefolius)

- Black Currants (and leaves)

- Green tea (Camellia sinensis)

- Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis)

some ingredients I often put in immune system optimizing tea blends (I am not affiliated with the companies with products shown but I do find they have good quality stuff if you cannot grow or forage for your own ingredients)

- Agastache foeniculum (aka Anise Hyssop)

- Rose Hips (the ripe red flesh surrounding the seeds that are part of the fruit produced by roses)

- Service Berries/ Saskatoon Berries

- Stinging Nettle (Urtica dioica)

- Star Anise (Illicium verum)

- Turmeric ( Curcuma longa)

- Dandelion

- Yarrow

- Thyme leaf

- Licorice Root

- Marshmallow root

- slippery elm

- Staghorn Sumac berries

- Shilajit

- Amla Berries

- Astragalus root

- Ashwagandha root

- Broadleaf cattail, bulrush, common bulrush or common cattail (aka Typha latifolia) pollen

- Tulsi aka Holy Basil

- Eastern White Pine Needles

- Pine pollen and foliage from a range of other species (including Pinus strobus, Pinus monticola, Pinus resinosa, Pseudotsuga menziesii, Larix, Tsuga canadensis, Tsuga heterophylla, Pinus Sylvestris, pinus koraensis, Pinus cembra (and Pinus cembra ssp. sibirica) and Pinus monophylla)

this image shows me making a potent batch of White Pine Needle, ginger and black goji berry tea (aka a “decoction”)

- Golden Root (Rhodiola Rosea and Rhodiola integrifolia)



Medicinal Fungi:



-Shiitake (Lentinula edodes)



-Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum)



-Cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris)



-Turkey Tail (Trametes versicolor)



-Chaga (Inonotus Obliquus)

This super intense mixture was an infusion I put together to get over a particularly nasty respiratory infection/flu. I drank it warm as a liquid and also used my freeze dryer to make a powder form for re-constituting later when I need it. It included many ingredients, listed here

2. Brain Health and Cognitive Function Enhancing (aka “Nootropic”) as well as Nervine Tea Ingredients:

Ashwagandha: Another staple in Ayurvedic medicine, Ashwagandha is known to reduce stress and anxiety, indirectly enhancing cognitive function. It also promotes neurogenesis, the formation of new brain cells.

Anthocyanin rich tea compatible foods (blue butterfly pea (Clitoria ternatea), black gojis, dried blueberries, dried service berries, purple “krishna” tulsi etc)

Apples (protect your brain and contains compounds that stimulate the production of new brain cells (increasing the rates of neurogenesis)

Bacopa monnieri: This herb is traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine. Research has shown it can improve memory and cognitive function and reduce anxiety and stress [2].

Chili Peppers Hot peppers can be used to make a spicy, warming, and brain health optmizing, circulatory system enhancing and immunity-boosting tea. Recipes vary by personal heat tolerance, using fresh peppers or ground cayenne to provide the desired kick.

Chamomile:

This herb supports brain health primarily by reducing anxiety, stress, and improving sleep through its compound apigenin, which binds to brain receptors to promote relaxation and calm overactive minds, acting as a mild tranquilizer. It also offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that protect brain cells, boosting memory and nerve formation as you sleep.

Cinnamon tea offers benefits like optimizing brain function, regulating blood sugar, improving heart health by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, reducing inflammation, boosting immunity, aiding digestion, and and weight management,

Clitoria ternatea (Blue Butterfly Pea Blossom)

Supports brain health by boosting acetylcholine (improving memory/focus), reducing anxiety via calming effects, and protecting brain cells with powerful antioxidants (anthocyanins) from oxidative stress and slowing age-related decline.

Cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris and Cordyceps sinensis)

Chaga (Inonotus obliquus) -

Ground up Cacao Beans Commonly referred to as brewed cacao or cacao tea. It offers a rich, chocolatey aroma and flavor, similar to a light dark chocolate, and is a popular, low-calorie alternative to coffee or traditional hot chocolate, providing a gentle energy boost from theobromine instead of caffeine.

Ginkgo biloba: Known for improving blood flow to the brain, Ginkgo biloba has been shown to enhance cognitive function and memory.

Lavender:

This aromatic flowering perennial herb benefits brain health by reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and potentially boosting memory and cognition through compounds like linalool, acting as a natural calming agent, improving focus. Tea and extracts are also showing promise in managing symptoms of depression, epilepsy, and even Alzheimer’s disease.

Ginger Rhizome (and leaves)

Goji berries (black and red)

Gotu kola: Used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine, Gotu Kola is believed to improve memory and cognitive function by enhancing blood circulation and reducing oxidative stress.

Lemon balm: Traditionally used to reduce stress and anxiety, Lemon Balm can also improve cognitive function and mood. It has been shown to enhance memory and alertness [3].

Lion’s Mane mushroom (Hericium erinaceus) -

Magnolia (Magnolia officinalis and Magnolia obovata) bark

Panax ginseng: Known for its potential to enhance memory, improve mood and boost energy levels, it has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) -

Psilocybin mushrooms (for more info read this)

Golden Root (Rhodiola Rosea and Rhodiola integrifolia) : Often used to combat fatigue and enhance mental performance, Rhodiola Rosea is known for its adaptogenic properties. It helps improve memory and concentration.

Green Tea (L-Theanine) - Promotes brain health by inducing relaxation without drowsiness, boosting alpha brain waves (calm alertness), reducing stress/anxiety, improving mood, attention, and memory to enhance focus and cognitive function. It achieves this by modulating neurotransmitters like GABA, glutamate, dopamine, and serotonin, while catechins in green tea add antioxidant protection for brain cells.

Reishi mushroom “Lingzhi” (Ganoderma sichuanense)

Rose Petals:

Rose petals benefit brain health by reducing stress, improving mood, and offering neuroprotective effects through their rich antioxidants and calming aroma, supporting mental clarity, focus, and potentially even helping with conditions like anxiety and depression.

Nutmeg: (use in moderation)

The compounds in nutmeg enhance neurotransmitter function and stimulate brain activity, which could improve memory, concentration, and mental clarity.

Nutmeg contains the essential oils myristicin and macelignan, which slow the cognitive decline associated with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Hops:

Hops contain compounds like xanthohumol and bitter acids (IAAs, MHBAs) that improving memory, reducing inflammation, and protecting against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. This is acheived via primarily by boosting BDNF, influencing neurotransmitters (dopamine, norepinephrine) and activating the vagus nerve leading to benefits in relaxation, focus, and mood.

Cannabis:

Cannabis tea rich in cannabinoids like CBD, offer neuroprotective effects, reducing inflammation, anxiety, and improving cognitive function. Cannabinoids also shield neurons, fight inflammation linked to depression and boost mental clarity (when it is high CBD dried plant material and low THC or raw plant material).

Image above and below are from The Plant Medicine Protocol: Unlocking the Power of Plants for Optimal Health and Longevity by William Siff

Rosemary: This aromatic herb has been associated with improved concentration and memory. Some studies suggest that rosemary’s scent alone can enhance cognitive performance [4].

Sage: This common kitchen herb has been shown to improve memory and cognitive function. Sage contains compounds that may help preserve acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that supports memory.

Yerba Mate (Ilex paraguariensis)

Wood betony (Stachys officinalis)

Eye Health Enhancing Tea Ingredients (herbs that offer Ocular-Regenerative and Ocular-Protective benefits )

- Gingko Biloba

- Goji Berries

- Turmeric

- Gotu kola (Centella asiatica)

- Ginger

- Elderberry

- Nettle

- Chrysanthemums (aka Mums)

- Bilberry (Vaccinium myrtillus)

- Dandelion Flowers and Greens

- Echinacea

- Golden Seal (Hydrastis canadensis)

- Calendula (aka Marigold)

- Eyebright (Euphrasia)

- Passionflower : It is known to relax the blood vessels in the eyes.

- Lavender ( can also simultaneously be used as a warm (not hot) compress, soothing tired, dry, or irritated eyes due to its anti-inflammatory and calming properties)

- Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare)

- Sea buckthorn berries (Hippophae rhamnoides)

- Green Tea

– Ginseng

- Chamomile ( can also simultaneously be used as a warm (not hot) compress, soothing tired, dry, or irritated eyes due to its anti-inflammatory and calming properties)

- Rooibos Tea

- Reishi Mushroom:

The Adaptogen for Eye Health.

Reishi supports healthy blood circulation to the eyes, which is vital for delivering oxygen and nutrients to delicate eye tissues.

Reishi’s antioxidant properties help combat oxidative stress, a key contributor to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). These antioxidants help slow the progression of AMD.

- Cordyceps Mushroom:

Protecting Your Eyes from the Inside Out.

Their potential has also been highlighted in recent studies. Their unique blend of bioactive compounds offers advantages for eye health due to potent antioxidants that protect eye cells from oxidative damage, a major factor in eye diseases.

Persistent inflammation contributes to many eye problems. Cordyceps helps ease inflammation, supporting treatment for various eye conditions related to inflammatory processes.

- Lion's Mane Mushroom:

Promoting Optic Nerve Health.

It’s gained attention for its potential benefits in brain health and for stimulating nerve growth factor (NGF) production according to studies. Healthy optic nerves are crucial for transmitting visual signals to the brain. Lion’s mane protects optic nerves from damage and even promote their regeneration, making it helpful for conditions like optic neuropathy.

Like many other medicinal mushrooms, lion’s mane provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. These properties help protect the delicate structures of the eyes.

Bone Health Enhancing Tea Ingredients ( Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative tea herbs )

Stinging Nettle leaf

Horsetail

Oatstraw

Chamomile

Skullcap

Goji berries and leaves

Turmeric

Sambucus nigra (Elderberry )

Zingiber officinale (Ginger)

Punica granatum L. (Pomegranate seeds and peel)

Golden Root (Rhodiola rosea)

Coriolus versicolor (Turkey tail)

Reishi Mushrooms

Chaga (Inonotus obliquus)

Taraxacum (dandelion)

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis leaves and buds)

Ashwagandha:

Gotu Kola

Moringa oleifera

Ginkgo Biloba

Raspberry leaf

Lemon Balm

Fertility and Reproductive Health Enhancing Tea ingredients:

Female Reproductive Health:

Green Tea

Its rich polyphenol content provides potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits—helping protect egg quality, improve insulin sensitivity, and support healthy ovulation.

Many women want to cut back on caffeine but struggle to go completely cold turkey. Green tea is a gentle, hormone-supporting alternative to coffee with about 30 mg of caffeine per 8-oz cup (compared to ~100 mg in coffee).

Matcha is especially great for its L-theanine content, a calming amino acid that helps promote relaxation and focus without overstimulation.

Matcha’s combination of L-theanine and caffeine is ideal for supporting energy and a healthy nervous system, which plays a major role in reproductive health.

The research:

Study 1 - Green tea improves oocyte and embryo quality by protecting reproductive cells from oxidative stress and supporting metabolic health essential for fertility.

Study 2 - Moderate tea intake (1-2 cups per day) is linked to a 27% reduced risk of infertility. Just half a cup of tea per day was associated with improved fertility!

Study 3 - Green tea reduces oxidative stress, enhances gamete quality, and supports successful fertilization and embryonic development.

Best for:

-Enhancing antioxidant protection

-Supporting ovarian health and egg quality

-Reducing caffeine consumption while maintaining energy

Anthocyanin rich tea compatible foods (blue butterfly pea (Clitoria ternatea), black gojis, dried blueberries, dried service berries, purple “krishna” tulsi etc)'

Lemon Balm Tea

This gentle herb can help quiet an overactive stress response, ease inflammation, and improve sleep quality—all essential for creating the safe, balanced internal environment your body needs to support conception.

Because chronic stress can disrupt ovulation, hormone production, and egg quality, supporting the nervous system is one of the most overlooked (but powerful) steps in optimizing fertility.

Lemon balm is a simple, evidence-based way to do just that.

Many notice calmer evenings, better sleep, and reduced tension when they make it part of their routine.

The research:

Study 1 - Lemon balm enhances GABA activity, reducing anxiety and promoting calm.

Study 2 - Demonstrates anti-inflammatory effects that support overall hormonal balance.

Study 3 - Improves sleep quality, which plays a critical role in reproductive success.

Best for:

-Lowering stress and anxiety

-Reducing inflammation

-Supporting deeper, more restorative sleep

Red Raspberry Leaf:

Known as “the women’s herb,” it tones the uterus, rich in minerals, and supports overall uterine health, easing cramps.

This powerhouse is often hailed as “the woman’s herb” for good reason. It acts as a phenomenal uterine tonic, meaning it helps to tone and strengthen the uterine muscles. This is largely thanks to a unique compound called fragarine.

For centuries, Native American and European herbalists have turned to Red Raspberry Leaf for women’s wellness. It’s particularly famous for its role in preparing the body for labor, as many midwives recommend it during the third trimester of pregnancy to encourage effective contractions and potentially reduce complications during birth. Studies have even suggested it might reduce the need for medical interventions during delivery.

Chasteberry (Vitex):

Helps regulate hormones, balance progesterone, and alleviate PMS and irregular cycles by influencing pituitary hormones.

Nettle is a herb that has been traditionally used to improve fertility and increase the chances of conception. It has some fantastic detoxification properties which are essential for maintaining a healthy reproductive system as it helps eliminate toxins from the body.

The leaves of the nettle plant are rich in vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, and magnesium, which are important for reproductive health. These nutrients can help regulate menstrual cycles, improve overall fertility, and increase the chances of conception.

Nettle leaf also contributes to the toning of the uterus. A toned uterus is important for supporting a healthy pregnancy and facilitating the implantation of the fertilized egg.

Nettle also Improves Lactation In Nursing Mothers.

Nettle is traditionally used as a galactagogue, meaning it helps increase breast milk supply in nursing mothers

A clinical study completed in 2018 found that mothers who drank an herbal tea containing Stinging Nettle saw an increase in milk production after seven days.

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals (like folate) to nourish the body and support reproductive wellness.

Lady’s Mantle (Alchemilla Vulgaris) For Reducing Tension:

Step into the world of Lady’s Mantle, steeped in traditional medicine for its fertility-promoting virtues. Recent research identifies it as a potent vasorelaxant, effectively reducing tension in blood vessels. This unique quality contributes to easing menstrual pain and cramping, to create a healthy reproductive environment.

In the intricate tapestry of hormonal intricacies, Lemon Balm emerges as a calming force supported by scientific inquiry. A notable study in 2004 explored its effects on mood, revealing that participants experienced heightened feelings of calmness and focus after consuming Lemon Balm, making it a popular choice for conception tea.

Additionally, in a study on Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) and female sexual dysfunction (FSD) in general, women given lemon balm extract saw beneficial changes in scores of desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm and satisfaction.

White Peony (Paeonia officinalis) aka Dong Quai: This herb helps build the blood and increases circulation to the reproductive organs. Overall this herb has excellent hormone balancing support. It also aids in pain reduction and relaxation. White peony moves the blood in the pelvic area; good for uterine stagnant conditions including an absent period.

In traditional Chinese medicine, peony root (specifically Paeonia lactiflora) is used to address gynecological issues like menstrual problems and infertility, with some research suggesting it may improve fertility in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

A Chinese herb that balances hormones, improves circulation, and eases menstrual cramps.

Ashwagandha : This ancient herb, renowned for its stress-reducing properties, also supports reproductive health. Ashwagandha aids in balancing hormones and improving sperm quality, making it a key component for both male and female fertility. Ashwagandha has also been shown to help with female sexual function. One study found it could improve sexual arousal, lubrication and orgasms.

An adaptogen that helps manage stress and supports reproductive function and vitality.

Turmeric – Powerful anti-inflammatory for endometriosis support

Curcumin is celebrated for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it a valuable addition to our list of best herbs for uterine health.

For conditions like endometriosis, where inflammation and abnormal tissue growth are central, turmeric can be particularly beneficial. Research suggests that curcumin may help by reducing estradiol production and suppressing the migration of endometrial tissue, which grows outside the uterus in women with endometriosis.

Tulsi (Holy Basil): Traditionally used for stress reduction and overall wellness

Ginger -

Its potent anti-inflammatory properties make it an excellent choice for reducing menstrual pain, offering significant dysmenorrhea relief. Studies have shown that ginger can be as effective as some over-the-counter pain relievers for menstrual cramps, but without the side effects.

Beyond pain relief, ginger also helps by improving circulation to the pelvic area, ensuring healthy blood flow to the uterus. And if you’re prone to nausea associated with PMS or morning sickness during pregnancy, ginger is a classic remedy that can gently ease that queasy feeling.

Chamomile:

Calms the nervous system, reduces stress, and can help regulate blood sugar, which impacts ovulation.

Because blood sugar swings can disrupt ovulation and hormone balance, a calming, anti-inflammatory tea like chamomile can be a powerful addition to daily routines.

Many of our clients enjoy it as an evening ritual to help wind down, improve sleep quality, and reduce stress levels—a key pillar of supporting fertility naturally.

Premature Ovarian Failure or Primary Ovarian Insufficiecy (POI) is a condition in which women lose their fertility and period before age 40.

Researchers gave Rhodiola to 40 study participants who had experienced premature ovarian failure. At the end of the study, 25 women had regained their period, and 11 were pregnant.

While this benefit of Rhodiola is not part of the conventional standard of care for fertility treatment, this study helps demonstrate why many traditional herbalists have recommended Rhodiola for fertility.

The research:

Study 1 - One cup of chamomile tea three times per day after meals significantly improved blood sugar control in just 8 weeks.

Study 2 - Two cups of chamomile tea per day improved menstrual pain and premenstrual anxiety.

Study 3 - Chamomile extract reduced anxiety by more than 50% in just 8 weeks, reinforcing its calming effects.

Best for:

-Supporting balanced blood sugar

-Reducing anxiety and stress

-Promoting more restorative sleep

Pomegranate

Pomegranate is a fruit full of sweetness and health. Pomegranate contains antioxidants, and nutrients such as vitamin C, K, folate, and other minerals to help increase fertility. You can add them to your breakfast, salads, lunch, dinner even in snacks, or enjoy them plain. Antioxidants will help to stimulate the uterus by enhancing the blood flow to the womb to promote healthy uterus lining for implantation.

Cordyceps mushroom (Cordyceps sinensis):

Cordyceps has been found in human trials to help restore normal macrophage and natural killer cell activity. It normalizes immune function.

Cordyceps has been revered across the ages in traditional Chinese medicine as a tonic to restore vigour, enhance sexual function and boost fertility. Modern studies have begun to shed light on the practices that traditional wisdom has laid forth, revealing Cordyceps’ potential to naturally stimulate libido and support reproductive health.

Several studies uncovered that Cordyceps Militaris has the capacity to increase sexual appetite and sexual performance in both women and men.

Further studies have indicated that Cordyceps may have the potential to support fertility in women by helping to regulate the endocrine system, boosting the most bioactive form of estrogen E2. E2 helps to maintain egg health and prepare the uterus to successfully support fertilised eggs.

List of Herbal Allies for Estrogen Balance

Burdock root (Arctium lappa): Burdock root is nourishing and cleansing for the liver, aiding in hormonal balance. It helps to remove excess estrogen from the liver for proper estrogen balance in the body.

Dandelion root (Taraxacum officinale): This root aids in liver health and stimulates digestion for improved hormonal balance.

Licorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra): Licorice is an adaptogen herb, supporting the endocrine system for overall hormonal support. It also has the propensity to mimic estrogen (phytoestrogen). Licorice is also hepatoprotective, meaning it is protective of liver health.

Maca root (Lepidium meyenii): Maca helps to control estrogen/progesterone balance in the body.

Milk Thistle seed (Silybum marianum): Milk Thistle seed is one of the best plants for liver health. Liver health is vital for hormonal balance. The liver helps to filter toxins from the body, including excess hormones.

Red Clover aerial parts, blossom (Trifolium pratense): Red Clover is a nourishing food/herb. It is rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals. It is one of the best blood-purifying herbs, aiding in detoxification of environmental pollutants prior to conception. Rich in phytoestrogens, Red Clover may help protect the body from xenohormones.

Shatavari root (Asparagus racemosus): Shatavari’s main constituents are steroidal-saponins, suggesting its use as an estrogen regulator; the estrogen modulating in turn may contribute to menstrual cycle regulation.

Tribulus, aerial parts and fruit (Tribulus terrestris): This plant supports healthy estrogen levels in women. When used during the first part of a woman’s menstrual cycle known as the follicular phase, it has been shown to help normalize ovulation in women diagnosed with anovulatory infertility.

Cervical Mucus Enhancing Herbs

Borage seed oil (Borago officinalis): High in omega-6 essential fatty acids, Borage seed oil works to increase cervical mucus and balance hormones.

Dandelion leaf and root (Taraxacum officinale): This bitter herb is stimulating to the mucous membranes, which causes them to secrete fluids. Dandelion is a very nutritive herb, helping to support liver health for hormonal balance.

Evening Primrose Oil , cold pressed seed (Oenothera biennis): This oil is high in omega-6 essential fatty acids. It works to increase cervical mucus and balance hormones.

Licorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra): Licorice root is a demulcent, meaning it promotes healthy mucous membrane secretions. It also supports hormonal balance through endocrine support.

Marshmallow root (Althea officinalis): Also a demulcent, Marshmallow root is soothing to mucous membranes and offers support for proper function of mucus production.

Oregon Grape root (Mahonia aquifolium, nervosa): Oregon Grape root stimulates mucous membranes secretions and supports liver function.

Red Clover aerial parts, blossom (Trifolium pratense): Red Clover has been shown to increase cervical mucus, aiding vaginal dryness. It also increases circulation to the reproductive organs.

Shatavari root (Asparagus racemosus): This herb is a demulcent. Herbs that have a demulcent action contain mucilage. Mucilage lines the mucous membranes and acts as a protector and tonic for those membranes. Shatavari contains mucilage, this may be helpful for women with low cervical mucus. Learn more here…

Yarrow, aerial parts (Achillea millefolium): Yarrow is an herb of opposites, both astringent, toning for the mucous membranes, yet also moistening for them. The stimulation of the muscles of the uterus aid in the shedding of the endometrium, stimulating regular menstrual cycles in the absence of pregnancy. This is a wonderful herb for women with absent periods, also known as Amenorrhea. If you have not had a period for a long time, or if your period is late and you know you are not pregnant, Yarrow may aid in bringing on menses. *Do NOT use Yarrow if you think you may be pregnant.

Male Reproductive Health:

These berries Enhance Fertility And Sexual Health through multiple vectors.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera)

Ginseng (Panax ginseng, Asian Ginseng)

ground up Hazelnuts:

Hazelnuts benefit reproductive health in both men and women due to their rich nutrient profile. They are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and healthy fats that improve sperm quality, potentially increase fertility, and support overall reproductive health.

An adaptogenic herb, has shown promise in supporting male fertility by improving sperm parameters, potentially due to its antioxidant and stress-reducing properties.

Elderberries Sambucus nigra L. (black elder)

Elderberry extract has been shown to have a considerable in effect on enhancing the sperm motility, vitality and oxidative profile.

Another study found that an elderberry-supplemented diet improved spermatogenesis, indicating its potential as a complementary radioprotective food that protects your DNA for reproduction.

Echinacea :

A 2021 study found there was an increase in sperm motility (movement) as well as a protective function noted in the sperm morphology (shape) after treatment with echinacea.

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum)

Tribulus (Tribulus terrestris)

Maca Root (Lepidium meyenii)

Epimedium (Horny Goat Weed)

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis)

Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens)

Ginger

Ginger Protects the DNA: Ginger protected sperm DNA against oxidative damage in a study of 100 infertile men. All men took 500 mg of ginger powder daily for 3 months, after which their sperm DNA quality greatly increased.

This herb boosts testosterone production, increases sperm count, and improves sperm motility. It has been proven to enhance sperm volume and motility in men aged 30 – 55, extending the fertility window for couples.

Ginseng

Ginseng species nourish and tone the male reproductive system. As adaptogens, ginseng species help the body resist the effects of stress, increasing energy and decreasing fatigue. There is evidence that suggests Asian Panax ginseng supports normal sperm count. Ginseng combinations like Chinese red ginseng and American ginseng are great for optimum male fertility.

Pine pollen contains all four major androgen (male sex) hormones, androstenedione, testosterone, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), and androsterone (Danuše, 2019). Because androgen hormones are present in pine pollen, once digested or absorbed, pine pollen raises testosterone levels almost immediately (Wong, 2019).

Ginkgo can dilate blood vessels and improve blood circulation to all the parts of the body, including the genitals, which eventually helps improve reproductive health. It improves sexual health by increasing libido.

Schisandra (Schisandra chinensis) has been revered for thousands of years as one of 50 “fundamental herbs” in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) because of its adaptogen and tonic effects on the body–effects that prove beneficial for male and female fertility health.

Studies suggest it improves fertility, including improving sperm count, motility, and morphology, as well as regulating hormones and addressing conditions like hyperprolactinemia.

Cordyceps mushrooms ( Cordyceps militaris and Cordyceps sinensis):

Cordyceps has been shown to enhance male sexual function, enhancing sperm production and motility.

Fo-ti, also known as Ho Shou Wu or He Shou Wu, root (Polygonum multiflorum):

Traditionally used for men who have low libido, low sperm count, erectile dysfunction, and poor sperm motility, Fo-ti supports fertility longevity.

Increasing Cardiovascular Health, muscular stamina, endurance and strength

𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘀

Schisandra chinensis (Five-flavor berry)

Ophiopogon Japonicus (Mondo Grass Root, aka Radix Ophiopogonis or "Mai Dong")

Panax Ginseng (Korean Red Ginseng)

Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus or « Huang Qi »

Glycyrrhizae Radix (Chinese licorice plant)

Rosa Laevigata (Cherokee Rose)

Image above and below are from The Plant Medicine Protocol: Unlocking the Power of Plants for Optimal Health and Longevity by William Siff

Terminalia Arjuna, (Arjuna)

Citrus Bergamia (Bergamot orange)

Salvia miltiorrhiza (Chinese sage, tan shen, or danshen)

Crataegi Fructus (Japanese hawthorn fruit or "

Shan Zha")

Other Hawthorn (Crataegus species) Crataegus laevigata; Crataegus monogyna; Crataegus oxyacantha has been used to treat heart disease as far back as the 1st century

Rhodiola rosea, an adaptogen, exhibits cardioprotective and cardio-regenerative effects, including preventing stress-induced cardiac damage, improving myocardial contractility, and reducing the risk of ischemia-reperfusion injury and arrhythmias.

Muscular stamina, endurance, strength enhancing and work out recovery tea ingredients

For muscular endurance, herbs like:

Ginseng (Panax ginseng, Asian or Korean Ginseng):

Enhances energy, reduce fatigue, and improve both physical and mental performance. It is an adaptogen that aids the body in managing stressors, which is crucial for sustained endurance.

Eleuthero (Siberian Ginseng, Eleutherococcus senticosus):

Another adaptogen often used by athletes to promote stamina, boost endurance, and restore mental alertness.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera):

This herb is known for supporting a healthy stress response, reducing tiredness, and promoting muscle recovery, all of which contribute to increased endurance and overall vitality.

Peppermint (Mentha piperita):

The menthol content and aroma have been shown to potentially improve respiratory function by relaxing bronchial muscles, allowing for better oxygen flow, which can delay fatigue and improve stamina.

Schisandra Berry (Schisandra chinensis):

An adaptogen known to promote peak performance and vitality, helping the body manage stress and boost endurance.

Holy Basil (Tulsi):

An adaptogenic herb that supports metabolic function and endurance while also helping to manage stress and anxiety.

Rhodiola (Rhodiola rosea):

This adaptogenic herb can support physical and mental energy, fight fatigue, and enhance athletic performance.

Rose hip :

Rich in polyphenols and galactolipids, rose hips combat inflammation that leads to muscle soreness. Specific compounds in rose hips can inhibit enzymes that cause inflammation and pain, easing aches in hips, knees, and other joints.

Green Tea (especially Matcha) boost stamina and focus.

Contains caffeine for an energy lift and L-theanine for calm alertness, helping to avoid jitters. Its potent antioxidants (catechins, like EGCG) also help combat oxidative stress from intense exercise and support cardiovascular health, which is essential for endurance.

These items below aid recovery and reduce inflammation, making them great pre/post-workout additions for better performance and less soreness.

Ginger (Zingiber officinale):

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can help reduce post-workout muscle soreness (DOMS) and improve circulation, ensuring better oxygen delivery to muscles for peak performance.

Turmeric

Curcumin has potent anti-inflammatory properties that help manage the body’s response to intense exercise. This can reduce delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) and speed up the recovery process, allowing athletes to train more consistently and effectively.

Intense physical activity increases the production of free radicals and causes oxidative stress, which leads to muscle fatigue and damage. Turmeric acts as a powerful antioxidant, helping to neutralize these free radicals and protect cells from damage, which helps muscular performance levels for longer periods.

Research in humans and animals suggests that curcumin can improve blood flow and circulation, which is vital for delivering oxygen and nutrients to muscles during exercise. This enhanced circulation supports muscle function and endurance.

Cinnamon

Adaptogenic herbs like Jiaogulan and Schisandra also help the body resist physical stress, supporting overall endurance

Image above and three below are from The Plant Medicine Protocol: Unlocking the Power of Plants for Optimal Health and Longevity by William Siff

Generalized Detoxification List

Burdock root

Burdock is a strong tasting, bitter herb. Bitter ingredients are typically diuretics, which means they help fluids pass through the body faster. Eliminating toxins through urine.

Milk thistle seed

The seed has been used for the treatment of diabetes, because of the benefits it has on the liver and gallbladder. It has shown to protect the liver from damage, and aid in the liver’s glucose metabolism, lowering blood sugar. Since the liver is the bodies best detoxification organ, any ingredient which helps the liver helps detoxification overall.

Stinging Nettle

Nettle leaf has a mild, sweet, slightly grassy flavor. It is great in a tea, but it can also be steamed and added to salads and soups. Be careful, dried nettle leaf will still have little stinging hairs in it!

Nettle leaf is high in iron and vitamin C. It helps the kidneys to eliminate waste, and it supports various processes of detoxification in the liver.

Dandelion

Dandelion is another mildly flavoured herb. You can buy fresh dandelion greens at many supermarkets, or look at your backyard in the summer and spring. The entire plant is edible, flowers, shoots, roots and leaves. Dandelion root offers more diuretic action than the rest of the plant does.

Spirulina

Rich in antioxidants, chlorophyll, protein, iron, B-vitamins, calcium and other essential nutrients, spirulina is an excellent addition to your regular diet. It has a really strong aroma and flavour, so we recommend our Green Balance Alkalizing powder which contains spirulina. Only add to cold tea.

Turmeric root

Turmeric is anti-inflammatory and contains high levels of antioxidants. The active ingredient is curcumin, which stimulates the flow of bile from the gallbladder. Bile is essential to flush out harmful toxins. Make sure to consume turmeric with black pepper because black pepper helps to activate curcumin and release many healthful benefits of turmeric root. Shanti Tea also offers cut turmeric pieces, excellent for using to create your own blends or try our anti-inflammatory blend called Vitality.

Green tea

Green tea is a metabolic booster, full of antioxidants, and a diuretic. It helps all sorts of bodily functions and is great for detoxification.

Ginger root

We love ginger. Not only does it taste great and add flavour to sweet and savoury foods and beverages, it also aids in digestion. Compounds called “gingerols” are stimulants, and help to speed the movement of food through the digestive system.

Mullein leaf

Mullein is an expectorant, meaning that it makes you cough. This herb is often used for a lung detox because coughing helps to clear the lungs. We especially recommend mullein for those who have recently quit smoking to help clear tar from the lungs. Studies have shown that mullein can help to expel bacteria and parasites.

Spike Protein Detox Tea

In the aftermath of the scamdemic, many people are looking for ways to support their bodies, especially those dealing with lingering symptoms from the lab made virus or reactions to the mRNA injections (fraudulently marketed as a “vaccine”). A common area of focus in functional medicine is how to detox from the spike protein, the piece of the bioweapon lab made virus that has been at the centre of both infection and mRNA injection design.

Whether you believe viruses exist or not, the spike protein that the injections program the human body to produce internally are well documented, this info is to help get those spike proteins out of the body as best you can.

Some herbs provide shikimic acid that neutralises the spike protein and also stops blood clot formation, like pine needle tea, fennel tea, star aniseed tea, St John’s wort extract and comfrey leaf. Other herbs, spices and teas have general anti-viral, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, for instance, prunella vulgaris, turmeric, green tea, black tea, milk thistle extract, liquorice, neem, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, coriander, ginger, garlic, oregano, marjoram, rosemary, thyme, savoury, frankincense, andrographis, dandelion root and leaf, propolis.

Conifer foliage from the species listed at the top of the article (such as spruce, some pine and fir species as well as larch)

Star anise

Dandelion

Fennel

Turmeric

St John’s Wort

Heal-All (Prunella vulgaris)

ginger

rosemary

cloves

green tea

Deeply colorful berries (like goji, elderberry, black currant or serviceberry) – full of antioxidants that help preserve and recycle glutathione.

Pineapple (Bromelain offers Enhancing Absorption and Reducing Inflammation benefits for detox of spike proteins). Bromelain is an enzyme found in pineapple that works synergistically with curcumin and nattokinase. It helps reduce inflammation, break down proteins, and enhance the absorption of other compounds. Bromelain also supports the immune system and helps the body process and clear lingering spike protein particles more efficiently.

Some “Protein Binding Inhibitors” inhibit the binding of the spike protein to human cells, while others neutralize the spike protein so that it can no longer cause damage to human cells.

Spike Protein Inhibitors: Prunella vulgaris, pine needles, Sweetgum seed extract, emodin, neem, dandelion leaf, ivermectin

Spike Protein Neutralizers: N-acetylcysteine (NAC), glutathione, fennel tea, star anise tea, pine needle tea, St. John’s wort, comfrey leaf, vitamin C

You can also greatly augment the spike protein detox process via the life style choices listed below and also drinking the above tea ingredients while also taking some form of the vitamins and compounds listed in the image below:

Lifestyle Tools For Enhancing Spike Protein Detox: Sauna, Cold Plunge, and Hydration

Detoxification isn’t just about what you take—it’s about how you live. Here are a few powerful lifestyle tools to help your body clear out toxins and regenerate:

Moderate Cardiovascular Exercise (something that is low impact and makes you sweat and gets your heart pumping at a steady rhythm for at least 45 min, think Tai Chi, Yoga, a brisk walk in the woods or something like a rowing machine)

Saunas (especially infrared) help release toxins through sweat and stimulate heat shock proteins, which play a role in cellular repair.

Cold plunges reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and help with recovery from fatigue and pain.

Hydration is key, drink plenty of clean water, and try adding lemon for a vitamin C boost and gentle liver support.

(these above listed detoxing lifestyle choices are also greatly helpful for the generalized detox list above)

Anthocyanin rich tea compatible foods (blue butterfly pea (Clitoria ternatea), black gojis, elderberries, dried blueberries, Black Raspberry, Haskap berries, dried serviceberries, purple “krishna” tulsi etc)



Astragalus Root (via the action of a polysaccharide that serves to ameliorate ionizing radiation-induced oxidative stress)

Black Currants

Green Tea (various extracted/powderized forms of Camellia sinensis leaves and buds) containing flavonoids that scavenger free radicals and hydroxyl radicals that asue much of the damage to cells from radiation).

Echinacea (E.) purpurea (aka cone flower) root, flower and foliage tea or extract (added to tea). Contains echinocoside, flavonoids, essential oils, polyacetylenes, alkylamides and polysaccharides. These compounds exhibit radioprotective properties through various mechanisms, such as the prevention of damage through the inhibition of free radical generation or its intensified scavenging, enhancement of DNA and membrane repair, replacement of dead hematopoietic and other cells and the stimulation of immune-cells activities.

Tulsi aka “Holy Basil” (Ocimum sanctum, Ocimum tenuiflorum, Ocimum gratissum and Ocimum africanum) The antioxidant activity of a polysaccharide (OSP) isolated from Ocimum sanctum offer significant radioprotective activity.

Rhodiola rosea, particularly its constituent rosavin, shows promising radioprotective effects, mitigating radiation-induced injury by modulating inflammatory responses and oxidative stress.

Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus)

Turmeric (containing Curcumin) powerful antioxidants in turmeric rhizome serve to alleviate pathological disorders related to radiation exposure and prevent DNA damage via modulating antioxidant enzymes.

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) contains phenolic compounds such as gingerol, paradol, zingerone, zingiberol and shogaols, and other antioxidants that provide antitumour activity. The phytochemicals dehydrogingerone and zingerone present in ginger have been shown to protect against radiation-induced sickness and mortality.

Ginkgo biloba (extract and/or tea) The powerful antioxidants in Ginkgo leaves serve to alleviate pathological disorders related to radiation exposure and prevent DNA damage via modulating antioxidant enzymes.

Red Goji Berries and Foliage ( Lycium barbarum and lycium chinense) via the actions of goji polysaccharides (efficient antioxidants) that can protect mitochondria from irradiation-induced lipid peroxidation and protein oxidation by augmenting endogenetic antioxidant enzymes and via the enhanced regeneration of the hematopoietic stem cells initiated via the action of a variety of compounds that are found in Goji Berries. These compounds (including but not limited to Polysaccharides, Polyphenols, Quercetin, Catechin, Kaempferol and carotenoids) also serve to facilitate enhanced postirradiation repair and/or an increased proliferation of the hematopoietic stem cells during radiation exposure.

Capsicum annuum ( sweet and hot peppers ). Hot peppers have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Most peppers are good sources of capsaicin, beta-carotene, lycopene (red varieties) and vitamin C, as well as flavonoids such as quercetin and luteolin. Peppers are Radioprotective via the superoxide radical scavenging activity of compounds found in peppers.

Many Conifers produce edible Pine needles (which can be consumed in tea, in food or extract) the foliage of these trees offer antioxidant and antimutagenic action via polyphenols contained within the needles (bark or cones). I created an in depth article that explores the many additional health benefits offered by consuming pine needles/pine needle tea which you can find here. Not only Eastern White Pine needle tea offers these benefits, but also the many species listed at the beginning of this article, including Spruce or Larch tree foliage tea/extract. Polyphenols in these species prevent injuries radiation via their antioxidant activities.

Mexican mint (Coleus aromaticus) via anti-oxidant free radical scavenging activity. The report on the chemical constituents of the leaves of C. aromaticus indicated the presence of carvacrol, thymol, eugenol, chavicol, ethyl salicylate, chlorophillin, flavonoids (cirsimaritin) and β-sitosterol-β-D-glucoside.

Hawthorn (Crataegus microphylla) Hawthorn shows effective radioprotective effects against cobalt-60 gamma irradiation. In one study, mitogenic stimulation was used to determine the micronuclei in cytokinesis-blocked binucleated cell. The lymphocytes in the blood samples collected after extract ingestion exhibited a significant decrease in the incidence of binucleated cells containing micronuclei as compared to similarly irradiated lymphocytes collected prior to extract ingestion.

Yarrow (Achillea millefolium) extract showed a potent radical-scavenging effect against free radical DPPH. The main characteristic of it’s antioxidants is an ability to trap free radicals. Antioxidant compounds such as phenolic acids, polyphenols, and flavanoids in yarrow can scavenge free radicals and protect normal tissues against disease related to oxidative stress. Chemical analysis of the methanol extract of the aerial parts of Yarrow showed the presence of several phenolic compounds such as flavonoids (eg, rutin, luteolin glucosides, apigenin glucosides) and quinic acid derivatives such as chlorogenic acid. Chlorogenic acid and other caffeoylquinic acid derivatives exhibit antioxidant activities and DNA damage protective effects.

Reishi mushroom (ganoderma lucidum) contains triterpenes, antioxidants and other compounds that prevent radiation-induced DNA damage. These mushrooms are both cultivated and can be foraged for in the wild.

Wood ear mushroom aka Jelly ear fungus, Judas ear, also sometimes referred to by the unfortunate moniker “Jew’s ear” (Auricularia auricula-judae) containing high levels of the radioprotective compound melanin (a high-molecular-weight polymer that is ubiquitous in nature and is the compound responsible for the pigmentation of human skin).

Ideas for Enhancing Herbal Tea Medicinal Synergy

Herbal synergy is an amazing phenomenon whereby combining certain herbs produces a greater effect than taking them individually. Chemical properties of each herb interact and produce enhanced healing effects.

Vibrant green mint, fennel seeds and calendula fill the jar to the right, a soothing digestive blend. The left jar contains chamomile, hops, and red rose petals, a calming blend to promote sleep.

Infusions

An herbal infusion is made from lightweight plant material— namely leaves, flowers and fruits. Herbs with a high percentage of volatile oils are also typically prepared as an infusion, even if they are thicker plant parts like roots and bark. The infusion can be prepared in a French press, stainless steel pot, ceramic or glass teapot, or a stainless steel or bamboo infuser. Some herbalists use mason jars for their infusions but I do not recommend this practice as mason jars can sometimes have cracks and break when exposed to boiling water. If you really want to use a mason jar, make sure to place it in the sink when you pour your water in case it breaks. An infusion is prepared by bringing the desired amount of water to a boil, pouring it over the herb, and letting it sit covered, for twenty minutes. After straining the herb, the tea can be drunk immediately, or cooled to room temperature and refrigerated.

Decoctions

A decoction is basically a simmered tea and is the preferred form of preparation for bark, roots, medicinal mushrooms, and hard non-aromatic seeds. Decoctions are typically made in a stainless steel or stovetop-safe glass pot. The herb is placed in water and brought to a boil, then simmered with a lid on for 20 minutes to a half hour. Take off the heat, strain and enjoy. It is possible to simmer your decocted herbs again for a few more rounds; as long as they are still yielding a strong tasting tea, they are still good. Store your roots in the refrigerator between decoctions to reduce microbial growth. If you are making a tea mixture containing herbs to be infused and decocted, simply make your decoction, turn off the heat, and add your herbs to be infused.

Brewing Methods

softer plant materials benefit from gentler extraction methods, while harder, more robust parts require more intensive techniques to release their therapeutic compounds

Hot infusion is your go-to method for delicate plant parts such as leaves, flowers, and aerial parts (parts of herbs that grow above the ground). The cell walls of these softer tissues rupture easily when exposed to boiling water, readily releasing beneficial compounds. This method works really well for herbs like chamomile, peppermint, and most culinary herbs such as rosemary, thyme and sage, where you want to preserve volatile essential oils while efficiently extracting therapeutic compounds.

Method:

Place herbs in a teapot or French press Pour hot water (100°C / 212°F) over the herbs Cover to preserve volatile oils Steep for 15–20 minutes (or up to 4 hours for maximum potency)

For flavour, 5–7 minutes of brewing is usually enough, but medicinal brews benefit from longer steeping. Studies show that brewing at 100°C yields the highest antioxidant activity, with optimal extraction occurring between 60–120 minutes.

Decoction is best when working with harder plant materials, including roots, bark, seeds, and woody stems. These dense tissues contain robust cell walls that require the sustained heat and agitation of simmering to break down and release their medicinal compounds. Examples include roots, barks and seeds, which all benefit from the prolonged heat exposure that decoction provides.

Method

Add herbs to cold water in a pot Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a low simmer for 30 – 60 minutes with the lid on Strain and drink

Cold infusion is a gentle and specialised method of herbal preparation, ideal for herbs high in mucilage such as marshmallow root, slippery elm, and for preserving the more subtle properties of delicate plants like chamomile and peppermint. This technique avoids the use of heat, which can alter or destroy sensitive compounds, making it especially suitable for extracting beneficial polysaccharides, sugars, proteins, gums, and volatile oils. In mucilaginous herbs, cold infusion also helps prevent the preparation from becoming overly thick or slimy, while allowing for a more soothing, balanced extraction.

Method

Place herbs in a jar with cold water using a 1:20 ratio (25g herb to 500ml water) Seal and leave to infuse for 8–12 hours, or overnight Strain and enjoy

Adding Tinctures to Tea for enhanced medicinal benefits, convenience and adding compounds that are not water soluble) :

Making tinctures in mason jars our of Turmeric, Nettle Blue Butterfly Pea Blossoms and other medicinal herbs for enjoying in tea or strait up later. This offers a great way to preserve seasonal abundances as an alternative to drying or fermenting, and as I will explain below, some herbs and fungi contain compounds that cannot be extracted via hot water alone.

There also also some compounds in medicinal barks of trees, roots or medicinal mushrooms that require extraction via a high-proof alcohol tincture.

For medicinal mushrooms, these are Triterpenoids, Sterols, Phenolic compounds and Lignins, because they are not soluble in water (or not as effectively extracted via hot water as they are with alcohol).

Transversely, there are also some medicinal compounds in medicinal mushrooms in particular that cannot be extracted via alcohol and require hot water extraction. Hot water extraction is necessary to access water-soluble compounds like polysaccharides (including beta-glucans), which are primarily responsible for immune-modulating effects.

Other compounds found in some of the trees and herbs listed above that either require alcohol extraction (or offer a more potent/wide spectrum medicine when both tinctures and hot water extracted) are:

Species that contain medicinal Resins and Oleoresins:

(species such as L. styraciflua/sweetgum, pine species, spruce species, Curcuma longa (Turmeric) rhizomes, Zingiber officinale/Ginger rhizomes and Cannabis indica and C. sativa.

Species that contain medicinal Volatile Oils:

Aromatic herbs such as Lavender, Cinnamon, peppermint, thyme, oregano, rosemary, and tulsi contain essential oils that need alcohol for proper extraction (they also offer a broad range of compounds that are water soluble, so just a tea made with them is still worth it)

Some types of medicinal Glycosides

Willow (Salix species): Bark contains salicin, which has analgesic (pain-relieving) and anti-inflammatory properties, serving as the original inspiration for aspirin.

Bearberry (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi): Leaves contain arbutin, a urinary antiseptic and diuretic.

St. John’s Wort (Hypericum perforatum): Aerial parts contain hyperoside and hyperforin, used as an antidepressant.

Ginseng (Panax ginseng): The roots contain ginsenosides, which are used as an immunomodulatory drug, nervous tonic, and for managing blood sugar levels.

Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra): The roots contain glycyrrhizin, which has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum): Seeds contain steroid saponins that contribute to its antidiabetic and hypolipidemic properties.

Some types of medicinal Alkaloids

Tulip tree ( Liriodendron tulipifera ) L. tulipifera roots, twigs and inner bark: contains aporphine alkaloids (Tulipiferamide A, asimilobine, liriodenine, peroxyferolide) offering antiplasmodial activity, antioxidant activity, tyrosinase inhibition, anti-cancer effects, encouraging adult stem cell proliferation, migration/differentiation and the modulation of intracellular ROS.. Historically used as a quinine substitute for treating fevers and malaria-like symptoms during the American Civil War

Hydrastis canadensis (goldenseal) and Barberry (Berberis species) for berberine (which offers bitter digestive stimulant, gastrointestinal tonic, antimicrobial, immune stimulant benefits).

Cinchona Trees ( Cinchona genus): Famous for quinine, used to treat malaria.

Kratom ( Mitragyna speciosa ): Contains mitragynine, with opioid-like effects, used traditionally for pain.

Psychoactive plants and fungi also contain mind altering alkaloids (from the addictive narcotics extracted from the coca and poppy plants to the hallucinogenic and brain cell growth stimulating compound found in so called “magic mushrooms” and many others).

Thus, through either making your own, or buying tinctures for medicinal mushrooms or herbs and having them on hand to add to your tea offers both a convenient way to hide the flavor of tincture medicines in a tasty tea medium and a way to access a more holistic and potent medicine that you could not access via either tincture or tea alone.

Adding tinctures to tea offers a practical way to combine the potent, concentrated benefits of the tincture with the pleasant taste and ritual of drinking tea. This combination provides several benefits:

Enhanced Potency and Efficacy:

-Concentrated Benefits: Tinctures are often significantly more concentrated than herbal teas, with a small dose (around 30 drops) providing the equivalent medicinal punch of a full cup of therapeutic-strength tea.

-Broader Spectrum of Compounds: The alcohol used in most tinctures extracts a wider range of plant compounds (both water-soluble and oil/alcohol-soluble if it is a dual extract) that hot water alone might not effectively capture, such as resins and alkaloids.

-Rapid Absorption: Adding a tincture to liquid still allows for relatively quick absorption of the active ingredients into the bloodstream compared to capsules or other forms that must be broken down by the digestive system.

-Amplified Effects: Combining a tincture with a complementary tea can enhance the overall effects. For example, adding a relaxing tincture (like Valerian or Passion Flower) to a warm cup of chamomile tea can maximize the calming effects for better sleep or anxiety relief.

-Targeted Support: The specific benefits depend on the herb used (e.g., Echinacea for immune support, ginger for digestion, or ashwagandha for stress relief). The combination offers a customized approach to wellness.

Improved Palatability and Convenience:

-Taste Masking: Tinctures, especially alcohol-based or bitter varieties, can have a strong, unpleasant taste. Mixing them into a flavored tea helps mask the flavor, making the medicine easier to take.

-Alcohol Evaporation: Adding an alcohol-based tincture to hot tea or water can help “burn off” (evaporate) most of the alcohol content for those who prefer to avoid it, without diminishing the effectiveness of the herbs.

It is also important to keep in mind that adding tinctures to very hot tea can potentially degrade some of their beneficial compounds, depending on the specific ingredients and the temperature of the tea.

Many active compounds in tinctures, such as certain enzymes, vitamins (like Vitamin C), volatile oils, and delicate phytonutrients, are sensitive to heat (so add them to tea that has cooled a bit from the boiling water temp for steeping).

Boiling Water: Pouring a tincture directly into boiling water (212°F or 100°C) is more likely to cause degradation than adding it to tea at the temperature you are able to drink.

Consider the herb: Some herbs are more robust and heat-stable than others. For example, some compounds in roots and barks are less affected by heat than delicate flower essences or essential oils.

If you are making ice tea, add the tincture after the tea is fully cooled.

Mix and Match Your Methods

When using herbs with different extraction needs, tincture and/or decoct the hardier ingredients (roots, barks, seeds) first. Then remove from heat, add the more delicate parts (leaves, flowers), cover, and infuse for 15 minutes before straining.

Enhancing Potency

To maximize the medicinal value of your tea here are some ideas and exaples:

Use freshly boiled water for hot infusions

Always cover your tea while steeping to retain essential oils

For stronger brews, increase steeping time, not herb quantity

Use filtered or spring water instead of tap water for better flavor extraction

In the following in depth article I will explore a number of synergistic herbal/fungi combinations that I have found to be effective in addressing specific deficiencies, health issues and/or just optimizing health in a particular way.

Vitamin C Maximizes Green Tea’s Antioxidant Properties

Green tea and vitamin C are great on their own, but they’re far more powerful together. Green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a healing phytonutrient. EGCG helps prevent cancer, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, plus it kills off harmful bacteria and viruses. Vitamin C enhances the body’s absorption of EGCG, making green tea more antioxidant to the body, increasing its health benefits. Plus, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory vitamin C offers its own benefits for healthy skin, eyes, and immunity.

Ginseng and Ginger Team Up to Fight Inflammation

Ginseng and ginger are both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant in their own right… but, together, they are exponentially more effective at fighting inflammation. By lowering inflammation throughout the body, they lower pain and discomfort. Ginseng and ginger together are perfect for managing painful inflammatory conditions like IBS and arthritis. By lowering inflammation, they also prevent chronic diseases. This herbal team improves digestion, too. Their antimicrobial, antiviral properties synergize to prevent stomach infections. Also, ginger stimulates saliva production and facilitates digestion, reducing gas. The two harmoniously boost immunity by fighting harmful pathogens and supporting the body’s natural defenses and responses to stressors. Plus, ginseng and ginger both support blood circulation, improving heart health.

Ginseng and Ginger tea blend to harness all these beneficial properties.

Ashwagandha and Maca Improve Stress Resistance and Libido

Ashwagandha and maca are herbs that complement each other, creating a powerful but gentle tonic formula for stress relief, improved energy and mood, and hormonal balance. Both are adaptogens, and so increase the body’s resistance to stress. Combining these herbs maximizes their stress-reducing properties, producing an effect more powerful and balanced than if taken individually. Ashwagandha and maca are restorative, working together to improve resilience so natural energy levels return. Ashwagandha reduces the stress hormone cortisol, calms anxiety, and improves sleep. It’s treasured in traditional Indian medicine for its calming, strengthening effect on the central nervous system. Maca supports hormonal health. It’s an Andean vegetable famed for boosting male fertility and improving libido and mood in men and women. It normalizes high blood pressure, and reduces erectile dysfunction. Also, it supports high-intensity athletic performance. If you’re thinking these herbs together sound like a recipe for a happy sex life, you’re on the right track.

Medicinal Mushroom Tea

When discussing mushrooms, it's crucial to understand that they are not plants. Mushrooms have existed on Earth for eons, predating terrestrial plants and animals, and belong to their own distinct kingdom of organisms known as Fungi. Between 2.2 and 3.8 million species of fungi have been identified, about 200 of which are considered medicinal mushrooms. Studies reveal that fungi are genetically more similar to animals than to plants, as seen in the similarities of certain metabolic pathways and genetic sequences. These unique biological characteristics contribute to the distinctive health benefits that mushrooms provide, which are unmatched in the natural world. Over billions of years, they have evolved to survive and thrive in diverse environmental conditions. Interestingly, consuming mushrooms may impart some of these adaptive benefits and expressions of ancient resilience to humans.

Growing Turkey Tail, Lion’s Mane, Reishi and Shiitake on hardwood log sections at home is a method that allows you to turn wood into medicine and food. You can also engage in guerilla medicinal/gourmet mushroom cultivation in public forests/parks by inoculating logs and stashing them near your favorite secluded foraging spots (thereby opening up a potential to grow food and medicine without necessarily having any land you own to grow on yourself). For more info on DIY mushroom cultivation, read this post.

Many cultures drank mushroom tea long before it became popular in the west. Eastern medicine has used mushroom tea for centuries for its medicinal properties and unique flavors.

However, in recent years, the popularity of mushroom tea has increased significantly, particularly among those seeking alternative ways to enhance mental and physical wellbeing.

Medicinal (non-intoxicating) mushrooms are packed with bioactive compounds such as Beta-d-glucans, triterpenoids, and polysaccharides that offer a wide range of health benefits. Some known benefits of medicinal mushrooms include:

Immune modulation

Improved athletic performance + physical stamina

Nervous system + chronic stress support

Anti-inflammatory

Boost cognition, focus + brain health

Improvement in memory + retention

Blood sugar support

Improved digestive functioning

Cardiovascular support

Enhanced sexual performance and fertility

When making mushroom tea, you can use a variety of mushroom types including reishi mushrooms, Turkey Tail mushroom, Cordiceps mushroom, Shiitake chaga mushrooms, psychedelic mushrooms, and more. Each type of mushroom offers its own distinct benefits and effects.

Mushroom tea is a beverage made by steeping whole or powdered mushrooms in hot water. It can be made from various mushroom types–from magic mushrooms to reishi to chaga–and consumed for various purposes–from microdosing to health boosts.

Reishi and chaga are known for their medicinal properties, such as immune system support, cognitive function enhancement, and stress reduction. Psychedelic mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms, contain psychoactive compounds that can alter a person’s perception, consciousness an stimulate new synaptic connections in the brain.

Medicinal adaptogenic mushrooms reportedly help the body adapt to stress and regain balance, and Eastern medicine practitioners use them to fight disease. That said, Western science is a bit more tempered in its beliefs about mushrooms’ clinical value.

Specific mushrooms have health benefits that differ from other strains and species. For example, Chaga mushrooms are high in antioxidants, which aid the detoxification of your organs and blood.

While human clinical research does not back specific disease-fighting claims, most researchers agree medicinal mushrooms are potent antioxidants that effectively fight inflammation — the root cause of most ailments. This includes helping relieve symptoms of arthritis.

Adaptogenic mushrooms like lion’s mane, maitake, and cordyceps also help calm the nervous system, promote homeostasis, and reduce environmental stress. Other benefits of drinking mushroom tea are the improvement of sleep and cognitive function.

Mushroom tea benefits and effects will vary depending on your body.

Reishi Mushroom Tea

Reishi’s reputation dates back to 200 AD as an Herb of Spiritual Potency in the Chinese medicine text known as the Shen Nong Ben Cao. According to the book, “Long term consumption of reishi mushroom will lighten the body and prevent aging, extend one’s life, and make one an immortal.”

Taking those assertions down a few (hundred notches), the Journal of Ethnopharmacology researchers found that reishi adaptogens hold significant antioxidant properties and anti-cancer potential.

Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum) :

Stimulates the immune system

Adaptogenic, anti-stress

Improves sleep quality + duration

Possesses cancer-fighting properties

Known for a bitter, tree bark flavor, reishi mushrooms pair well with chai tea spices.

Chaga Mushroom Tea

Chaga mushrooms grow on Birch (and a few other) hardwood trees in the cold forests of Russia, Korea, Japan, the US, and Canada. They have been cultivated by indigenous Siberians and brewed in tea since at least the 13th century (and likely a lot longer).

Known as the Herb of Kings or Gift from God, chaga helped ancient Russian and Siberians fight infections and was used in ritual cleansing ceremonies. More recently, animal and lab studies show chaga mushrooms reduce fatigue and inflammation, fight bacterial infections, and increase mental clarity.

Since chaga produces trace amounts of vanilla bean fragrance, most chaga mushroom tea recipes include vanilla bean. I also like to use it along side spicy tea ingredients like ginger and tusli.

You can also make big batches of Chaga tea in a slow cooker and then if you have extra either freeze it in ice cubes or make the tea into a broth for a hearty medicinal soup (such as miso, split pea soup with chaga broth and medicinal mushrooms, Mayan Lime Soup with Chaga broth or Zuppa Toscana with chaga broth)

Shiitake for Heart and Liver Health as well as optimizing the innate immune system:

growing shiitake on oak, maple or hickory logs at home is a method that allows you to turn wood into medicine and food. For more info on DIY mushroom cultivation, read this post

Shiitake (Lentinula edodes)

Uses:

Supports cardiovascular health

Boosts immunity

Anti-inflammatory

Supports healthy circulation

Shiitake boost immune health by providing beta-glucans and polysaccharides, like lentinan, which increase immune cells (NK cells, T cells, macrophages) and enhance their ability to fight viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. They possess antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, support gut health for better immunity as well as being rich in essential minerals like copper and selenium, making them a potent immune-supportive mushrooms.

If you’re concerned with liver health, cholesterol, or aging, shiitake mushroom tea is an excellent supplement. These mushrooms contain vitamin D and B vitamins and compounds that help lower cholesterol. Research has shown that shiitake can help prevent the age-related decline of the immune system.

Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus)

Lion’s Mane Mushroom growing on an Oak tree.

Like the Reishi mushroom, the Lion’s Mane mushroom has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for millennia. It has been widely believed to nurture numerous organs including the liver and heart. Today, it is believed to have even more benefits than previously thought (including increasing the production of adult brain cells).

Lion's Mane (Hericium erinaceus) is a unique mushroom with potential nootropic properties. Recent scientific studies have shown promising results regarding its cognitive benefits. Lion's Mane contains compounds called hericenones and erinacines, which have been found to stimulate the production of nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein essential for the growth and maintenance of neurons. A second animal study confirmed these effects.

Uses:

Supports brain health + cognition + memory

Shown to improve anxiety and mild depression

Boosts immune function

Used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for Qi Deficiency (lack of energy)

Lion’s Mane for Cognitive Health and Anxiety

Research has shown the brain health benefits of lion’s mane extract used as a supplement. It can help treat depression and anxiety and improve memory and mental clarity. More research into the health properties of this mushroom showed that (as noted above) this fantastic mushroom stimulates Nerve Growth Factor (NGF) production - meaning that Lion’s mane effectively improves mild cognitive impairment and may even help prevent Alzheimer’s and other degenerative brain diseases.

Tea tip: Try mixing in chili peppers and ginger with this one. Chili is packed with antioxidants, and the ginger boosts serotonin and dopamine levels - just what you need if you are struggling with anxiety or depression.

Turkey Tail mushroom for Digestive Health and Cellular Regeneration

(Trametes versicolor)

Uses:

Immune support

Used in TCM to support vitality, digestion, and fluid retention

Supports the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut

Potential anti-cancer properties

Turkey tail mushrooms help boost cellular regeneration and are excellent for promoting digestive health by nourishing good bacteria in the microbiome. This wonderful mushroom is also known for its positive effects when combined with chemotherapy drugs. Like the reishi mushroom, turkey tail mushrooms improves immune health and helps prevent colds and flu.

The antioxidants in these potent adaptogens can help reduce oxidative stress, which may help prevent heart disease and certain cancers.

Tea tip: Since turkey tail is an immune-boosting powerhouse, including it in your diet is excellent to help prevent seasonal colds and flu. To further boost your body’s cold and flu-fighting abilities, try adding ginger, turmeric, berries, echinacea and pine needles. They will give you a vitamin C boost and a host of other benefits.

Cordyceps Mushroom Tea

Cordyceps is a parasitic fungus and potent antioxidant whose most well-known species, Cordyceps sinensis, is generally found in Asia’s high altitude regions like the Himalayan Mountains.

As a prescribed medicine in ancient Chinese and Tibetan medical books, cordyceps is a rare fungus that is known traditionally being used to treat 21 different ailments.

Returning to recent history, a 2014 animal study found that cordyceps extracts drastically reduced blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

In some human clinical trials, cordyceps sinensis helped target cardiovascular and immunological disorders as well.

Cordyceps mushrooms may pair with any preferred coffee or tea.

Magic Mushroom Tea

Psychoactive mushroom tea is an easy-to-digest concoction that allows herbs to synergize with psilocybin extracts in a deliciously mind-opening brew.

For psychedelic mushroom tea enthusiasts, the process of breaking up psilocybin mushrooms and steeping them in their favorite herbal tea blend is a ceremonial undertaking that helps prepare them to embrace the journey consciously.

Benefits of Drinking Psychedelic Mushroom Tea

Consuming magic mushroom tea is a different experience than regular mushroom tea.

Magic mushroom tea contains mushrooms with psilocybin. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in magic mushrooms which causes psychedelic reactions and experiences. It is also becoming increasingly recognized for its therapeutic effects, which could be more effective than traditional antidepressants.

When it comes to magic mushroom tea, the benefits are a bit more ethereal. For some people, the psychedelic experience may zap them into the present moment, allowing them to perceive memories and relationships in entirely different ways. Others may have a more hallucinogenic experience that helps clear their mind after the journey subsides.

Ultimately, a magic mushroom’s physiological strength derives from its ability to change one’s mind and feeling state by creating new neural connections.

Magic mushroom tea is increasingly popular because it tastes better, acts faster, subsides quicker, reduces nausea, and adds therapeutic ingredients to the mix.

People brew psilocybin mushrooms in their favorite herbal or caffeinated blends like hibiscus, licorice, chai, and green tea. To top it off, some even add flavor-enhancers like honey, milk, or lemon.

Those who brew shroom tea gain various added benefits as a byproduct because grinding up mushrooms and steeping them in hot water create extracts that yield up to 400 active ingredients.

Simultaneously, grinding up mushrooms creates a fine powder that allows the infusion to act faster and feel even more potent. Why? Fine powder increases the mushroom’s surface area, enabling the gastrointestinal system to absorb more of the substance more quickly.

When steeped in hot water with therapeutic herbs like calming lavender or energizing green tea, magic mushrooms may deliver additional synergistic effects.

Psilocybin Mushroom Tea for Mental Health

One of the most compelling reasons to consume psychedelic mushrooms is for psychological and emotional healing.

Mushrooms help the brain exercise increased neuroplasticity (the ability to form and reorganize synaptic connections), which has far-reaching implications for depression, PTSD, end-of-life anxiety, and addiction – even when a mental illness has been with someone most of their life.

Psilocybin research and clinical trials are underway for:

Learn more about psychedelic mushrooms for mental health in this video.

1. Prepare Your Mushrooms

The first step in making mushroom tea is to prepare your mushrooms. If you are using fresh mushrooms, consider learning how to dehydrate them before consuming.

For mushroom tea, grinding your dried mushrooms into a powder is the best way to ensure that your tea is as potent as possible. If you are a coffee drinker, using a coffee bean grinder can be effective when grinding up your mushrooms. If you don’t have the equipment to grind your mushrooms, you can also chop them up into small pieces with a sharp knife or scissors.

2. Determine the Dosage

First, determine what you are hoping to get out of your mushroom tea experience. From there, you can decide which dosage best fits your needs.

Determining your dosage is particularly important when consuming psychedelic mushrooms since it will impact the entire experience. For example, the threshold dose for feeling any effect from mushrooms is in the 0.2-0.5g range. A moderate dose falls in the range of 1-2.5g. Finally, a higher dose of mushroom tea is about 3-4g.

If you are using medicinal mushrooms that do not have a psychedelic effect, your dosage is more about flavor and any derived health benefits. A typical serving is 2-3 grams of your favorite non-psychedelic mushroom.

3. Choose Your Supplemental Tea & Flavors

It can be nice to add other flavors to your mushroom tea as the mushrooms on their own may not provide much flavor or can taste a bit earthy. Herbal blends make for a great addition to mushroom tea such as hibiscus, licorice, chai, and green tea. You can also use flavor enhancers you may already have, such as lemon juice, ginger, honey, cinnamon, and other herbs.

4. Boil Your Water

Boil the amount of water you wish to drink, and then add your mushrooms, tea, and flavors to the water. You should always allow the tea to cool slightly before drinking.

5. Steep the Mushrooms

Allow your mushrooms (psychedelic or regular) to steep for about 15 minutes. You can increase to 30 minutes as well for strengthened effects. This ensures the mushrooms and flavors are in the tea so that it is ready for your consumption. The longer you steep the tea and flavors, the stronger they will taste.

If you are using a powder, it should dissolve rather quickly in the hot water, and steeping is not necessary.

6. Strain the Tea

Using a sieve or coffee filter, strain the tea into a container of your choice, such as a mug. You can, of course, consume the mushrooms and/or flavors you add to your tea, but removing them can make it easier to sip without chewing.

7. Add More Flavors

Once you have steeped and strained your tea, taste it and see if it needs more flavor added. You can always add more honey, sugar, cinnamon, or other preferred flavors to enjoy your tea as much as you can.

8. Enjoy!

An idea for a recipe for immunity

Make this medicinal mushroom tea part of your daily morning routine and give your body an advantage in the cold and flu season.

Makes: 1 quart

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 chunks dried reishi or 6 capsules

2 tablespoons ground chaga

1 tablespoons dried astragalus

1 tablespoon dried elderberry

2 teaspoons dried licorice root

2 quarts of water

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of sea salt

Directions:

Pour 8 cups of water into a pot then add the elderberry, ground chaga mushrooms, astragalus, and licorice. Turn on high and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

"In Preparation of the Medicine



If fungi are the connectors and healers of whole habitats, where can one draw the line considering what their medicine is or how to work with it? Is not the stillness that comes from walking in the woods a form of healing onto itself? .. The collection, processing and sharing of these products are not divided from the end result.

The healing that fungi weave through our lives connect us to place, to people, to culture and kin. These are the subtler medicines that working with fungi provides to enrich the mind, heart and spirit in ways a commercial product never could.

The production of natural medicines is not only a method for redefining one’s relationship with fungi or place, it is also an ancient means for commanding control over one’s body, mind, and sovereignty. By making medicine, each person is offered the chance to claim a degree of liberation from the monoliths of allopathy by personally defining what one’s health can and will look like.

Whereas allopathy may define illness as a collection of symptoms, other healing modalities perceive the human as a blend of unique qualities and interconnected (eco-)systems, each with a number of balance points that can tip unfavorably, causing illness to arise. Fungal medicines help re-align and strengthen the human condition, reminding us that our bodies are not mechanical and merely designed for small pills and standardized prescriptions, but unique beings that are healed most profoundly by the living medicines of nature."



- Peter McCoy (An excerpt from chapter 7 "The Pharmycopeia" of his visionary book: "Radical Mycology: A Treatise on Seeing and Working with Fungi")

Some closing thoughts on foraging for these herbs and mushrooms

Most of us in the modern western world are surrounded in food and do not even know it! Whether we are walking in the forest, an empty lot or in our backyard, many of the plants and trees we see as ornamental, incidental or “weeds” have a long history of being used as food and medicine by those who lived where we now live, many generations before us.

I would also like to invoke a recognition of the importance of honoring those gifts (and not harvesting with an anthropocentric mentality) by sharing a quote that speaks to a concept called “The Honorable Harvest”

“The Honorable Harvest, a practice both ancient and urgent, applies to every exchange between people and the Earth. Its protocol is not written down, but if it were, it would look something like this:



Ask permission of the ones whose lives you seek. Abide by the answer.



Never take the first. Never take the last.



Harvest in a way that minimizes harm.



Take only what you need and leave some for others.



Use everything that you take.



Take only that which is given to you.



Share it, as the Earth has shared with you.



Be grateful.



Reciprocate the gift.



Sustain the ones who sustain you, and the Earth will last forever.”



-Dr. Robin Wall Kimmerer

That is all I have for you today my friends! I want to let you know that as I researched for this article I quickly discovered how it could easily become its own full length book and so I had to stop and contain the post at some point. That said, I realize that I could provide better formatting, hyperlinks and formulation suggestions on the items suggested within the existing length of post, so i`ll come back and update/hone this post as time allows.

I hope this information gives you the confidence to know that you can access everything you need to be your best self and boycott Big Pharma while being creative if you take the time to learn about nature’s Medicine Cabinet (that is accessible to us all).

I hope you enjoyed this article and feel empowered to be able to boycott big pharma and take steps heal injuries, address health issues and optimize your general health through making teas with the items listed above. If you feel this post would resonate with and/or benefit those in your circles feel free to share. Share

For more on the other subjects I will be covering in my next book read:

