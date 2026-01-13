Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2h

This breakdown of synergistic herb combinations is incredibly thorough. The idea of stacking complementary properties rather than relying on single-ingredient teas makes so much practical sense, especially with neuroprotective herbs like Valerian working alongsdie adaptogens. I've been drinking basic herbal infusions for years but never really thought about intentional layering for specific health outcomes. The science you cite on bioavailability changes when combining certian compounds is the real game-changer here.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture