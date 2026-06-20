Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Mounsey Minute Episode 28: Spring Chi on the Edge of Summer

This post shares a video slide show with this month's Media Monarchy broadcast that featured Spring Chi as the topic for (May, April and) June, 2026.
Gavin Mounsey's avatar
Gavin Mounsey
Jun 20, 2026

Below is the video slideshow for this month’s Mounsey Minute episode on Youtube if you prefer to watch/share from there…

For the Them-Tube averse, Rumble and Odyssey links:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/mm28-springchi:3

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7bi29c-mounsey-minute-episode-28-spring-chi-on-the-edge-of-summer.html

Past #MounseyMinute Posts on Media Monarchy:

https://mediamonarchy.com/tag/mounsey-minute/

Full MorningMonarchy Episode that contains this audio segment:

https://mediamonarchy.com/20260610morningmonarchy/

Recipe post referenced:

Spring-Chi

Gavin Mounsey
·
May 8, 2025
Spring-Chi

This post serves as the 28th post which is part of the above mentioned (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series)

Read full story

Related articles and notes:

Wild Alliums - The Forager's Secret Treasure and Ephemeral Voice Of Old Growth's Wealth

Gavin Mounsey
·
Apr 28
Wild Alliums - The Forager's Secret Treasure and Ephemeral Voice Of Old Growth's Wealth

This post serves as the 42nd post which is part of the above mentioned (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series).

Read full story

Nettle - defiant protector of thresholds, underground resistance fighter, evoker of attention and botanical awareness

Gavin Mounsey
·
April 21, 2025
Nettle - defiant protector of thresholds, underground resistance fighter, evoker of attention and botanical awareness

This post serves as the 27th post which is part of the above mentioned (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series).

Read full story

Dandelion

Gavin Mounsey
·
January 20, 2023
Dandelion

I have decided to embark upon an exploration of 12 nutrient dense opportunistic plants (in twelve separate posts spanning 12 days) that are freely available, often grow all over the place, are often more nutritious than store bought produce and offer benefits such as optimizing the function of the immune system.

Read full story

26 Spring Foods To Forage For In 2026

Gavin Mounsey
·
Feb 8
26 Spring Foods To Forage For In 2026

Spring time is just around the corner for some of us! And while I may be jumping the gun a bit for those of us at my latitude this year (here in Southern Ontario) and certainly for those north of me, it is always good to plan ahead.

Read full story

The Mounsey Minute (episode 5) - Sauerkraut and Kimchi

Gavin Mounsey
·
May 31, 2024
The Mounsey Minute (episode 5) - Sauerkraut and Kimchi

For those that missed it, this is the audio clip from the fifth segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!

Read full story

The song that JEP chose for this segment from the several songs I suggested:

If you would like to have access to well over a hundred fun and nutritious recipes (many of which use maple sugar or syrup instead of processed sugar) there is info to where you can purchase either a physical or digital copy of my book below.

For those of you interested in purchasing an Ebook copy of my book that option is now available through this link: https://payhip.com/b/6P5Ab

For those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the book you can do so through this link:

https://recipesforreciprocity.com/shop/softcover/

That is all for today my friends.

If you are not already signed up to be a member for Media Monarchy and The Corbett Report I highly recommend it.

Their monthly membership fee is not that much but it goes a long way to support their important works, shining a light on ugly truths, sharing empowering perspectives, showcasing modern society’s hilarious absurdities and highlighting actionable decentralized solutions as well.

Supporting people that do good work and share it for free is an excellent example of gift economics in action.

You can get Corbett and MM merch, great MM music mixes, Corbett Report archive hard drives (and who knows, maybe in the future a Mounsey Minute Anthology download) here:

https://newworldnextweek.com

Become a member of Corbett Report ( https://corbettreport.com/members ) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media.

Thank you for reading my Newsletter! If you think people in your circles would appreciate (and/or benefit from) this content feel free to share it.

Share

This Newsletter is a reader-supported publication written by me, a human being (without the help of LLMs/generative “a.i.”) doing real research, reading real books and gathering all that knowledge together in the format above for all of you. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. All Annual Paid Subscriptions and Founding Member Paid Subscriptions will include the bonus of one digital copy of Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary at the time of its completion (along with the other paid subscription perks described in this post).

I dig the track JEP chose for this segment, but I also like the track that Cassie had originally chosen out back in April/May, so i`ll share that below for all ya’ll too! Enjoy!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture