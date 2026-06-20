Below is the video slideshow for this month’s Mounsey Minute episode on Youtube if you prefer to watch/share from there…

For the Them-Tube averse, Rumble and Odyssey links:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/mm28-springchi:3

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7bi29c-mounsey-minute-episode-28-spring-chi-on-the-edge-of-summer.html

Past #MounseyMinute Posts on Media Monarchy:



https://mediamonarchy.com/tag/mounsey-minute/

Full MorningMonarchy Episode that contains this audio segment:

https://mediamonarchy.com/20260610morningmonarchy/

Recipe post referenced:

Spring-Chi Gavin Mounsey · May 8, 2025 This post serves as the 28th post which is part of the above mentioned (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series) Read full story

Related articles and notes:

Dandelion Gavin Mounsey · January 20, 2023 I have decided to embark upon an exploration of 12 nutrient dense opportunistic plants (in twelve separate posts spanning 12 days) that are freely available, often grow all over the place, are often more nutritious than store bought produce and offer benefits such as optimizing the function of the immune system. Read full story

26 Spring Foods To Forage For In 2026 Gavin Mounsey · Feb 8 Spring time is just around the corner for some of us! And while I may be jumping the gun a bit for those of us at my latitude this year (here in Southern Ontario) and certainly for those north of me, it is always good to plan ahead. Read full story

The song that JEP chose for this segment from the several songs I suggested:

If you would like to have access to well over a hundred fun and nutritious recipes (many of which use maple sugar or syrup instead of processed sugar) there is info to where you can purchase either a physical or digital copy of my book below.

For those of you interested in purchasing an Ebook copy of my book that option is now available through this link: https://payhip.com/b/6P5Ab

For those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the book you can do so through this link:

https://recipesforreciprocity.com/shop/softcover/

That is all for today my friends.

If you are not already signed up to be a member for Media Monarchy and The Corbett Report I highly recommend it.

Their monthly membership fee is not that much but it goes a long way to support their important works, shining a light on ugly truths, sharing empowering perspectives, showcasing modern society’s hilarious absurdities and highlighting actionable decentralized solutions as well.

Supporting people that do good work and share it for free is an excellent example of gift economics in action.

You can get Corbett and MM merch, great MM music mixes, Corbett Report archive hard drives (and who knows, maybe in the future a Mounsey Minute Anthology download) here:

https://newworldnextweek.com

Become a member of Corbett Report ( https://corbettreport.com/members ) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media.

Thank you for reading my Newsletter! If you think people in your circles would appreciate (and/or benefit from) this content feel free to share it. Share

I dig the track JEP chose for this segment, but I also like the track that Cassie had originally chosen out back in April/May, so i`ll share that below for all ya’ll too! Enjoy!