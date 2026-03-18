Here is the video slideshow for this month’s Mounsey Minute episode on Medicinal Teas:

For the Them-Tube averse, Rumble and Odyssey links:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/MM-E-27-SugarMaple:2

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v77as5c-mounsey-minute-episode-27-the-land-of-the-maple-tree.html

Past #MounseyMinute Posts on Media Monarchy:

https://mediamonarchy.com/tag/mounsey-minute/

Full MorningMonarchy Episode that contains this audio segment:

https://mediamonarchy.com/20260311morningmonarchy/

Article referenced

If you would like to have access to well over a hundred fun and nutritious recipes (many of which use maple sugar or syrup instead of processed sugar) there is info to where you can purchase either a physical or digital copy of my book below.

For those of you interested in purchasing an Ebook copy of my book that option is now available through this link: https://payhip.com/b/6P5Ab

For those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the book you can do so through this link:

https://recipesforreciprocity.com/shop/softcover/

That is all for today my friends.

If you are not already signed up to be a member for Media Monarchy and The Corbett Report I highly recommend it.

Their monthly membership fee is not that much but it goes a long way to support their important works, shining a light on ugly truths, sharing empowering perspectives, showcasing modern society’s hilarious absurdities and highlighting actionable decentralized solutions as well.

Supporting people that do good work and share it for free is an excellent example of gift economics in action.

You can get Corbett and MM merch, great MM music mixes, Corbett Report archive hard drives (and who knows, maybe in the future a Mounsey Minute Anthology download) here:

https://newworldnextweek.com

Become a member of Corbett Report ( https://corbettreport.com/members ) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media.