Mounsey Minute Episode 27: The Land Of The Maple Tree
This post shares a video slide show with this month's Media Monarchy broadcast that featured Sugar Maples as the topic for March, 2026.
Here is the video slideshow for this month’s Mounsey Minute episode on Medicinal Teas:
For the Them-Tube averse, Rumble and Odyssey links:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/MM-E-27-SugarMaple:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v77as5c-mounsey-minute-episode-27-the-land-of-the-maple-tree.html
Past #MounseyMinute Posts on Media Monarchy:
https://mediamonarchy.com/tag/mounsey-minute/
Full MorningMonarchy Episode that contains this audio segment:
https://mediamonarchy.com/20260311morningmonarchy/
Article referenced
If you would like to have access to well over a hundred fun and nutritious recipes (many of which use maple sugar or syrup instead of processed sugar) there is info to where you can purchase either a physical or digital copy of my book below.
For those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the book you can do so through this link:
https://recipesforreciprocity.com/shop/softcover/
That is all for today my friends.
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Totally awesome info about maple syrup and such cool recipes. Thank you