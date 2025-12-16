Times are tough, those standing up for truth, integrity, honesty, the Earth, the living waters and the ancient trees are coming up against a dominant culture built on lies, violence, propaganda, exploitation and cowardice/censorship.

As I said in a recent note, when you are giving your all to defend the sacred in any way you can, it can be easy to forget about the importance of selfcare. If we do not take care of the temple of our body, heart and mind we will not be able to be as effective as sacred warriors.

Creating nutrient dense, flavorful and colorful meals at home is a way to nourish both your heart and mind while honoring the temple of your body.

The colors and other sensory experiences offered even as one is making the dish offer poetry for the senses and can be part of a practice of mindfulness.

building the spiced tomato stew for making Shakshuka , it smells heavenly when simmering at this stage!

When it comes to the addictive social media platforms and AI Chatbots/LLMs that now dominate the so called “Dead Internet” (such as those James Corbett discussed in this excellent Solutions Watch episode, this video podcast, this other article, and this Podcast on AI) I feel like they (whether by design or by accident) can act as stimulus that creates the exact opposite effect of meditation on the brain/body. Many social media platforms are designed in such a way that they accelerate the degeneration of our brain structure into being specialized at experiencing negative emotions (as well as projecting them onto others) and also cripple the user’s ability to be present and mindful (via hyperstimulation of the mind with endless scrolling set ups and various clickbait type content being promoted through behavior modification algorithms). This type of garbage and social engineering is becoming more and more prevalent here on this platform in the “notes” feature.

Thus, the imperative of redirecting the majority of our energy (mental and physical) to practical creative endeavors that involve working with our own two hands in the garden, in the kitchen (and in a wide range of other nurturing low tech creative outlets) becomes ever more clear. Each and everyone of us can cultivate a life and way of perceiving that advances this redirecting of energy (away from parasites and towards planting the seeds for a new way of living and civilization to take hold on Earth).

As Thich Nhat Hanh eloquently articulates in the quotes I provided in this linked post, of the most powerful places to start re-directing our energy is in how we choose to feel about and perceive seemingly mundane moments in life.

Thus, when I feel tempted to rush through doing something because I feel that I have something ‘more important’ to be doing, I often think of the writings of Thich Nhat Hanh. I think of how he gracefully articulated that each moment is an unreplaceable gift and in our choosing to engage with that gift with all that we are we honor that sacred gift (and increase our ability to perceive beauty, joy and experience fulfillment in life regardless of outward circumstances). I believe that this truth applies to the moment a vibrant autumn leaf is aligned with my path, pulling weeds, turning the compost pile, commenting in response to a kindred spirit or even something as seemingly mundane as washing the dishes.

This truth applies to all aspects of life and experience but given my preferred creative outlets it is something I often end up applying in the kitchen.

whole spices that are used to make Harissa Dry spice mix

I love to create, explore and share in the culinary world. Creating food intentionally, with nutritious ingredients and making the process a form of artistic expression as well as serving the practical purpose of feeding the body is a sort of lived prayer, for it expresses your gratitude for the gift of life and the body that Creator gave you to experience this life on Earth.

Sometimes when I am chopping, slicing, shredding and bruising up the ingredients while making one of the below described recipes I just have to stop for a moment and appreciate the rich spectrum of color, texture and invigorating aromas present in front of me.. the process in and of itself is nourishing to the imagination and provides poetry for the senses and medicine for the soul.

It is my hope that you will try making some of these recipes for yourself and that they can offer you some medicine for the soul as well as nourishment for your earthly temple.

Here is the video slideshow for this month’s Mounsey Minute episode on Red and Green Recipes:

For the Them-Tube averse, Rumble and Odyssey links:

Past #MounseyMinute Posts on Media Monarchy:

Full MorningMonarchy Episode that contains this audio segment:

The recipes I describe above are a recipes from my book (cover shown in image below).

If you would like to have access to well over a hundred other fun and nutritious recipes like this there is info to where you can purchase either a physical or digital copy of my book below.

For those of you interested in purchasing an Ebook copy of my book that option is now available through this link:

For those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the book you can do so through this link:

I also currently have a sale going for my book for the holidays (which I have not extended) that includes a bonus gift of one of the ingredients for the recipe above being sent out with each physical copy ordered from now till January 29th, for more info check out the post below:

Full Recipe Posts referenced:

That is everything for December, 2025’s Mounsey Minute broadcast.

If you are not already signed up to be a member for The Corbett Report and Media Monarchy I highly recommend it.

Their monthly membership fee is not that much but it goes a long way to support their important works, shining a light on ugly truths, sharing empowering perspectives, showcasing modern society's hilarious absurdities and highlighting actionable decentralized solutions as well.

Supporting people that do good work and share it for free is an excellent example of gift economics in action.

