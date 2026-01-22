I hope you will enjoy this most recent episode of the Mounsey Minute where I talk about something that has really empowered me to step up my herbalism and health sovereignty capacities in the last few years.

May this information give you the confidence to know that you can access everything you need to be your best self and boycott Big Pharma while being creative if you take the time to learn about nature’s Medicine Cabinet (that is accessible to us all) one cup at a time!

It is my hope that you will try making some teas with combinations from the lists I provided in my article for yourself and that they can offer you some medicine for the soul as well as nourishment for your earthly temple.

Here is the video slideshow for this month’s Mounsey Minute episode on Medicinal Teas:

For the Them-Tube averse, Rumble and Odyssey links:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/MM25-Medicinal-Tea-Party:e

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v74npnq-mounsey-minute-episode-25-medicinal-tea-party.html

Past #MounseyMinute Posts on Media Monarchy:

https://mediamonarchy.com/tag/mounsey-minute/

Full MorningMonarchy Episode that contains this audio segment:

https://mediamonarchy.com/20260114morningmonarchy/

For those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the book you can do so through this link:

https://recipesforreciprocity.com/shop/softcover/

For those that missed it, check out the in depth article this episode was based on below

It contains detailed info on Synergistic Medicinal Tea combinations for optimizing the function of certain parts of the body and/or addressing specific health issues (including):

Innate Immune System and Respiratory Health Optimizing Tea Ingredients

Brain Health and Cognitive Function Enhancing (aka “Nootropic”) as well as Nervine Tea Ingredients

Eye Health Enhancing Tea Ingredients (herbs that offer Ocular-Regenerative and Ocular-Protective benefits)

Bone Health Enhancing Tea Ingredients (Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative tea herbs)

Fertility and Reproductive Health Enhancing Tea ingredients (with separate detailed breakdowns of tea ingredients that are specifically helpful for female reproductive health and fertility and male reproductive health and fertility for those looking to start a family.)

𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 Tea 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘀 (including Muscular stamina, endurance, strength enhancing and work out recovery tea ingredients )

a Generalized Detoxification Tea Herb List

Spike Protein Detox Tea Herb list

Radioprotective, Radiomitigative and Radiomodulatory tea ingredients (These tea herbs listed below can help to protect one’s body against the detrimental effects of both artificial EMFs (electromagnetic fields emanating from devices like 5G cell transmitters, smart meters, smart phones, routers etc) as well as sources of ionizing radiation )

That is it for today my friends.

