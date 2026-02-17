Mounsey Minute Episode 26 : "The Eggplant Wizard"
This post shares a video slide show with this month's Media Monarchy broadcast that featured my enhanced Savory Garden Moussaka recipe as the topic for February, 2026.
Here is the video slideshow for this month’s Mounsey Minute episode on Medicinal Teas:
For the Them-Tube averse, Rumble and Odyssey links:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/mm26EggplantWizard:24
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v75w4pi-mounsey-minute-episode-26-the-eggplant-wizard-.html
Full MorningMonarchy Episode that contains this audio segment:
https://mediamonarchy.com/20260211morningmonarchy/
For those that missed it, check out the full enhanced recipe post this episode was based on (shown in pics and linked) below:
I hope you will give this recipe a try and let me know how it goes :)
The recipe above is an enhanced version of a recipe from my book (cover shown in image below).
If you would like to have access to well over a hundred other fun and nutritious recipes like this there is info to where you can purchase either a physical or digital copy of my book below.
That is all for today my friends.
I'm so flat out busy I can't do it right now but I damn well would. Thanks for all you do Gavin.
Here in Aus I had built a permaculture haven over the last 15 years but a rather dramatic drought has dried all three dams to dust. Most trees are defoliated and some dying. I have regretfully elected to dig a bore for water. After all these years of passive systems I feel a little bit of failure but can't afford to move the whole family somewhere with rain.
Anyways a little like other aspects of our modern lives, I will administer carefully and never recklessly.
THANK YOU Gavin! Looks SO DELICIOUS!!! Lions Mane became very expensive, ever since its brain memory enhancing features became so popular, it is not easy to get it in CA..