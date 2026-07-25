Mounsey Minute Episode 29: Gavin’s a fungi (focusing on Shiitake Mushroom cultivation, health benefits and recipes)

Big shout out to my man James Evan Pilato for naming this fun episode (FYI, he is also a Fun-gi).

This month we take a look at how you can learn from the ancient techniques of Japanese and Chinese foragers, forest gardeners, cultivators and healers to learn a form of alchemy and turn wood into food and medicine.

Below is the video slideshow for this month’s Mounsey Minute episode on Youtube if you prefer to watch/share from there…

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Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7d16b6-mounsey-minute-episode-29-gavins-a-fungi-shiitake-mushroom-cultivation-bene.html

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/mm29shiitakemushrooms

Past #MounseyMinute Posts on Media Monarchy:



https://mediamonarchy.com/tag/mounsey-minute/

Full MorningMonarchy Episode that contains this audio segment:

https://mediamonarchy.com/20260708morningmonarchy/

Article referenced:

Related articles and notes:

If you are thinking of planning long term for planting trees as part of a food forest /regenerative agroforestry design and want species that can be used to grow Shiitake Mushrooms and other medicinal/gourmet mushrooms, here are in depth articles on a few species I recommend working with

Birch - The Graceful One Gavin Mounsey · January 30, 2024 This post serves as the first crossover post which is both part of the above mentioned (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series) as well as constituting the 4th installment of the Read full story

Also, Here are some links to DIY mushroom cultivation kits and techniques for growing Oyster mushrooms in a wide range of situations, latitudes and with very inexpensive gear :

Natural Mushroom Farming in Extreme Environments

https://northspore.com/blogs/the-black-trumpet/growing-in-the-desert-with-kori GUERRILLA MUSHROOMING

And check out this hilarious and genius idea to use a super soaker filled with magic mushroom spore water to inoculate mulched beds in parks! Haha https://www.vice.com/en/article/guerilla-gardeners-magic-mushrooms/ an excerpt from Peter McCoy’s book titled “The Mycocultural Revolution” with detailed instructions on how to turn widely available free materials into nutrient dense food at home “Oysters on Straw”

DISASTER RELIEF WITH MUSHROOM RESCUE MODULES (This “mushroom rescue module” (which can be put together using 50$ worth of materials) has been shown to be able to produce up to 7,560 pounds of edible nutrient dense mushrooms within eleven weeks (scalable and portable on site using widely available free materials from one module.)

f you would like to have access to well over a hundred fun and nutritious recipes (many of which include shiitake mushrooms as an ingredient) there is info to where you can purchase either a physical or digital copy of my book below.

For those of you interested in purchasing an Ebook copy of my book that option is now available through this link: https://payhip.com/b/6P5Ab

For those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the book you can do so through this link:

https://recipesforreciprocity.com/shop/softcover/

That is all for today my friends.

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I dig the track JEP chose for this segment, but I also like these other tracks I suggested, enjoy!

Beautiful Chorus - Brilliant Mycelium (from the Fantastic Fungi Soundtrack)

Dylan Gossett - Beneath Oak Trees (where shiitake mushrooms grow in their native habitat)