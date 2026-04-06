Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Cassie's avatar
Cassie
8h

Thanks for the kind words and beautiful (two plus!) years of work!!

It's great working with you Gavin!

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PythonLeeJaakson's avatar
PythonLeeJaakson
9h

Thanks, Gavin, I've only seen the last few, so this will be a treat for me, have a great day! Daniel

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