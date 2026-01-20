This hand painted protest art is by Dana O’Driscoll , you can learn more about her art and support her work at her website here: https://thedruidsgarden.com/artwork/ (These are just screenshots from the video above, I will be getting high resolution scans of each individual painting later tonight and will update this post with those images so that those that want to display Dana’s art at the top of their page, with accreditation, as an indicator that your writing/art is not AI generated can do so).

There is a tidal wave of computer generated machine thinking diluting genuine creativity and original human expression on Substack right now. This mind numbing torrent of regurgitated words (digitally pilfered from past human works) that are recombined is dominating the feeds, gaming the algorithms and opportunistically preying upon those with short attention spans with clickbait, high impact (low quality) content.

The Dead Internet Theory has been confirmed my friends, so what now?

Those of us that still value real creative works that were made manifest by human beings developing their craft need to support each other otherwise many meaningful works could be drowned out in the noise and they may resign from their dream to share creative works and instead choose a corporate 9-5 to pay the bills. New writers with immense gifts to share with humanity are like germinating heirloom seeds that could provide nourishment for the soul of our human family if supported, yet they increasingly find themselves in the midst of a machine monoculture of fast growing GMO seeds, sucking up all the nutrients from under and around them, choking out the sunlight and making it hard for them to grow.

I want to offer a space where we can clearly perceive genuine human heartbeats behind creative works in the midst of this storm of machine generated noise.

This list is about providing a space for the light to shine down on those carrying their unique creative gifts forward in earnest, honing their craft without cutting corners and hopefully, offering a way for those that are able to support your works so you can grow and thrive despite the GMO (Generated Machine Output) publications growing at alarming rates all around us.

Thus, as I said in this note, If you are a writer on Substack that does not use generative A.I. for writing drop a comment so others that value genuine undiluted human writing can support your work.

Please share, cross-post and get this out into your non-substack networks in what ever way works so that those that want to support original human creativity and writing will know where to look Share

(FYI - In the context of what I am talking about with generative A.I. assisted writing here, I am not talking about spell check, nor voice to text or vise versa, I am talking generating whole paragraphs and articles with prompts then editing).

As promised, I stated in a note that if I could not find an existing list of good publications on here that do not use ChatGPT and other generative AI slop factories to write, I would compile one myself.

These people made their own declaration that they do not use generative A.I. for their creative works and/or nominated non-AI dependent creators they know. I did not go and vet each individual as I trust those that cared enough to engage to be honest.

Please support original human thoughts and creativity by checking out these writers and creators and sharing this post. Substack Taglines/publication bio and or brief description of the non-AI dependent creators works shared after their name/publication title. If you are tagged here and want something brief added after your name to describe your work, send me a private message or email (at recipesforreciprocity@proton.me).

Non-”A.I.” (LLM) Dependent Writers and Creators List -

Please support original human thoughts and creativity by checking out these writers and creators and sharing this post. Substack Taglines/publication bio and or brief description of the non-AI dependent creators works shared after their name/publication title. My sharing the Substack Pages listed below does not necessarily mean I agree with what they publish, only that they have declared they do not use generative A.I. for writing. If you are tagged here and want something brief added after your name to describe your work, send me a private message or email (at recipesforreciprocity@proton.me).

- Dana Driscoll ( her website The Druids Garden offers spiritual journeys in tending the living earth, permaculture, and nature-inspired arts)

- The Corbett Report ( award-winning investigative journalist, James Corbett founded The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent political and societal analysis)

- Margaret Anna Alice ( Examining media narratives, propaganda, mass control, politics, psychology, history, philosophy, language, film, art, music, literature, culture, & health with a focus on COVID to unmask totalitarianism & awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs. )

- Edward Slavsquat ( “Writing about Russia.” He uses wit and humor to deliver important truths on a range of other topics as well )

- Rowen White ( Indigenous seed-keeper and storyteller; listening to the land, writing and weaving beauty to seed a radically creative and liberatory future. )

- UNSHADOWED (IAF) ( formerly known as Ice Age Farmer). don't fight the shadow. integrate it. Offering presentations such as "Regenerative Reality: Permaculture From Soil to Soul" at The People's Reset (aka Greater Reset) Conference. )

- Mishelle Shepard (Her website Kensho Homestead offers excellent resorces and hilarious memes. Mishelle is a writer, gardener, teacher and chronic student.)

- Whitney Webb (Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She is contributing editor of Unlimited Hangout and author of the book One Nation Under Blackmail.)

- MellowKat ( Grow your own food. Invest in your home & community. Stop giving money to the corporate whores & fake philanthropists. No one is coming to save you. Get up. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mellowkat/ )

- Iain Davis (an independent investigative journalist, author and blogger from the UK. Check me out at https://iaindavis.com Find me at UnlimitedHangout, Geopolitics and Empire, the OffGuardian and elsewhere.)

- Cram Brook Publishing (In this place where rimes ramble freely—rushing brook; cry of the rook—set yourself on dappled downs and see what larks and bends on hither bank below the lea)

- Mary Poindexter McLaughlin ( Offering words to open hearts and minds at this critical time. Author of a bunch of plays and poems, and Co-Writer of TANTRA YOGA: JOURNEY TO UNBREAKABLE WHOLENESS.)

- Derrick Broze (journalist, author, documentary film maker, public speaker, and activist. He is the founder of The Conscious Resistance Network and author of How to Opt-Out of the Technocratic State.)

- Fiona (Biophilic by design. Witch by birth. Wild foods forager, medicine maker, artist and poet, living an unglamorous off-grid life in a persistently green and soggy corner of the PNW. Furtively feral. )

- Gabriel ( author of Libre Solutions Network, interested in building a better digital future and also documenting my weight loss journey. Pray for peace, always. )

- Tessa Lena ( She Fights Robots )

- Take Back Our Tech ( Let’s use tech that doesn’t use us. We’re an educational movement and community, raising awareness on privacy and sharing solutions in many areas. Desktop, web, mobile, hardware, communications, and much more!)

- Key’s Keys ( I am a writer, artist, and spiritual guide who writes for those that feel lost, to remind them of their inherent worthiness,and to remind myself, and others, that we are not broken, to always, in all ways- choose Love. )

- Max Wilbert ( Third-generation political dissident. He fights for the natural world.)

- Frances Leader ( British female activist, 73, geo-political writer, banned from most social media, writing exclusively on Substack, opposed to tyranny, totalitarianism and technocracy. )

- Collapse Life ( Collapse Life focuses on the challenges and triumphs of surviving and thriving in our turbulent world. Original writing content twice a week -- Tuesdays and Thursdays. A weekly summary on Sunday, called “Notes from the edge of civilization.” And a podcast guest each and every Saturday." )

- David B Lauterwasser (author of An Animist's Ramblings. Just a Human Animal who loves his Natural Habitat. >>ชาวป่าชาวดอย​ยุคใหม่<< ).

- Visceral Adventure ( Adventure Architect. Art Alchemist. Parent. Traveler. Conspiracy Theorist. Woo-woo seeker. Label Avoider, yet here we are.)

- Moss Wayfinder ( author of Rebirth of Reindigenized Relations, a “True man trying to escape the Truman show”. )

- The Sioux Chef by Sean Sherman ( Oglala Lakota, Founder of: The Sioux Chef / NATIFS.org / Owamni / Indigenous Food Lab / Tatanka Truck. Author of Turtle Island)

- Sarah Kendzior ( Author of THEY KNEW, HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT, THE VIEW FROM FLYOVER COUNTRY and THE LAST AMERICAN ROAD TRIP.)

- Isadora Raven ( I'm a reading nerd, art enthusiast, and writer living in rural north Florida. )

- Jen Downey ( Practicing skepticism as best I can. Anti-ideology & pro knowledge development process. Author, The Ninja Librarians books )

- Alicen Lenora Grey ( Writer. Sonic Artist. Professor of Symbology. Lover of light. )

- Liz Reitzig ( Raw milk mama, food-and-farming policy analyst, entrepreneur, permaculture gardener, and teacher. And I love making food for people.)

- Betsy Barnum ( she writes a Substack called This Changes Everything in which she comments on the importance of knowing that viruses don't exist, bacteria don't cause disease, and contagion is a myth. )

- Kimberly Steele ( Midwestern American who writes about pragmatic occultism, mass psychology, and self-realization. My book Sacred Homemaking: A Magical Approach to Tidying hits shelves in Spring 2026.)

- Mycological Memories ( A project highlighting the cultural, ecological, and mythological roles fungi play across the world. Acting as both collector and curator, I aim to document and preserve untold stories of fungi, blending narrative storytelling with factual insights. )

- Geri White ( I am a Certified Holistic Equine Hoof Care Practitioner with a Equine Sciences Degree and have 3 Natural Hoof Care Certifications from the ESA, AHA and PHCP. I currently serve as a Field Instructor and Mentor. )

- Anciana Sage ( My writings are the tinder, in rekindling the sacred embers of ancient wisdom. )

- Tereza Coraggio ( Author of How to Dismantle an Empire and Third Paradigm on Substack, YT & Rumble. A mother's pov on global economics, geopolitics, world war truth, scriptural analysis, psyops, socio-spirituality, metaphysics, sexual dynamics & community sovereignty. )

- Kent Peterson ( A retired car-free guy who lives in Superior, Wisconsin. I type one page a day (sometimes a bit more) and I try to make it interesting.)

- Ea Himmelbjerg 🌿 (Danish, lived around the world, poet, journalist, cat lover, therapist. )

- Alissa Bonnell ( Alissa is from the Pacific Northwest with ancestral roots that extend to northern Scandinavia and the British Isles. She loves wandering the landscape, foraging wild food and medicine, feasting with friends and family, and being a village auntie. )

- Jae Bee ( Ocean Groupie 🌊 Mountain Admirer🏔Tree Hugger 🌲 Moon Lover 🌝 Solar powered ☀️ Human Being listening to my ❤️, gut, and brain. Here to tell my story and listen to your story… Red nor blue, for team humanity!)

- Kinder World 🇺🇸 ( Reports on Animal Rights, Animal Welfare, Artwork, Health, Plant Based, Tech, Cellular Agriculture, Eco, Wildlife, Sustainability, Pandemics, Related News)

- Bea Sharpe ( Neurodivergent teacher, writer, gardener.)

- Priya ( Physician, activist, basic human. I write on substack. Where my ADHD runs wild and free and my opinions are unfiltered! And I am unapologetically and authentically ME! https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/ )

- Burhinus ( Old geezer loving nature. Mainly Birds and Boots having set a target of seeing 200 species of birds in the UK each year and a target for walking / hiking 1,000 miles in the year.)

- Helge ( I am a multimedia performance artist, author, ex educator, fashion designer, upholsterer, painter, DJ (alternative), anarchist, non conformist.)

- Pris (Mandala Artist and Poet)

- Strength For the Journey ( Aspiring writer, gardener, foodie, and crafter.)

- Justin Ward 🌲 (bloodandpine) (ᚾᚨᛏᚢᚱᛖ • ᛊᛟᛚᛁᛏᚢᛞᛖ ɴᴀᴛᴜʀᴇ ᴡᴏʀsʜɪᴘᴇʀ | sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ ᴡᴏʀᴋᴇʀ | ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ. ᴀʟʟ ᴡᴏʀᴅs ᴀɴᴅ ɪᴍᴀɢᴇs ᴀʀᴇ ᴍʏ ᴏᴡɴ. ɪ ʙᴇʟɪᴇᴠᴇ ɪɴ ʀᴀᴡ ʜᴜᴍᴀɴ ᴇxᴘʀᴇssɪᴏɴ.)

- Andrew Welch ( Respected speaker, writer, and self-taught ecological economist.)

- skyra ( Literature Corner- quotes, poems from the classics: Medicine Corner- plant profiles, herbs: Gardening Corner- permaculture techniques, plants: Creative Corner- my art, poems, my creations )

- Abby Payne ( a nurse, poet, and storytelling guide. I help soulful humans slow down, find calm, and live fully in presence. )

- Kay ( Actor, director, poet.. and now, author. “working on a novel, so soon may want to reach my readers here and listeners, too, since I'm a voice artist, too, and I'll read it myself. No AI voices, either, please!!”)

- Christin Ritz ( a practitioner of non-credo macrobiotics writing about the cycle of change through the lens of the changing seasons, the energetics of food, nine star ki, health, happiness. and truth )

- 🧿Merveye ( My mission is to turn seeing into art and healing 🧿 Old soul • tarot & oracle • spirituality • rebelution • memeology • fuck the system • mental health • social worker )

- John Gonter ( writes about wild and local foods, the outdoors and the connection between. )

- The Word Herder ( Jaan Carter, The Word Herder-- Random analysis, opinion, and canine humor, woofing, scratching, and digging hoooooooles. And sometimes leaving protest in the Oligarchy's shoes..)

- Utejack

- Natalie Viglione ( Writing for souls reclaiming coherence ⚜️ CHRIST-allized cells through mineral alchemy + vibrational attunement. Ancient druid grove rebuilding on our land One Song Grove & holding reverence for the beauty of Eternal Living Source in Living Form )

- Sandy K ( Non-Materialist PhD scientist in ecology & entomology; artist, Reiki Master, yoga practitioner, meditator, astrologer, Certified Bio-Well practitioner, and other non-local skills. )

- Calvin Perrins ( here to help uncage minds by educating on the subject of natural law and how the English Common Law Constitution is self governance in alignment with natural law. )

- Doreen ( Doreen Agostino: Seniorpreneur, Author, Radio Host, Editor, Life Coach, In-formation synthesizer. https://www.ourgreaterdestiny.ca )

- Lieze Boshoff, M.Sc (HCN) ( The Conscious Scientist • Author & Independent Researcher • Exploring anomalous perception, metaphysics, and the nature of reality in a consciousness-first cosmos through the lens of science and philosophy. )

- DJ ( Writing about my faith. 🧐 Building THRY Internet Research Platform. 📈 Solomon Investment Research Technology 📚 Books 🎛️ DJing )

- Adam Lane ( Free-range autodidact, Rebel Philosopher, psychonaut, and student of Cognitive Jujitsu. Defending your right to own your own mind. Devoted to Intellectual Honesty. https://linktr.ee/AdamSTI )

- ahjuma ( Woodland Aesthetics )

- Natasha Clarke ( I have a home in the Pacific Northwest where I practice herbal medicine while keeping my hands busy making works of art. To see what I create https://www.mavenworkstudio.com/drums )

- Mind of Matt ( I'm a writer, crafter, and constant ponderer. )

- rocknrollsailor ( outspoken contemporary beatpoet, performer, audiovisual creative, contemporary animist )

- Isa Kara ( My life is a journey of Sophianic Sacred Feminine remembering, sometimes I weave that into words, and sometimes I just write the musings of a menopausal bog witch. )

- Ann Phelps ( Herbalist, foodie, and a bit of a mystic )

- Josie Beug, DVM, CVA ( A veterinarian not bought off by Big Pharma or Big Pet Food. I use acupuncture, herbs & food to help my patients live a healthy, long life! I love to teach people how to reconnect with their pet’s natural healing abilities and with nature itself. )

- Sanity Jane ( I connect Sane humans out here in the Mild Wild West and far beyond, as well as provide a plethora of useful services, including in-person events and much more. )

- Leigh Shefford ( writer writing about his writings. I intend to do a sort of behind the scenes and look into my inner workings, there'll also be an occasional short story or snippet thrown in too. )

- Maria ( Heart poetry and spiritual reflections )

- Charlotte Pendragon ( here to take her audience along on a magical journey )

- The Last American Vagabond ( the Official Substack for Ryan Cristián and The Last American Vagabond.)

- Abena Offeh-Gyimah ( i am documenting and preserving indigenous seeds, foods, plants, medicine, and restoring connections to cultural heritage, traditional foodways, and ancestral knowledge )

- Etienne de la Boetie2 ( voluntaryist author who exposes inter-generational organized crime's control of the "government," media, and academia. Author of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and To See the Cage is to Leave It )

- Kelpie Wilson ( Kelpie Wilson is a mechanical engineer, homesteader, biochar consultant, and author of The Biochar Handbook. She also manufactures and sells the super deluxe Ring of Fire Biochar Kiln for those who want to make massive amounts of biochar. )

- Rozali ( all things pass into mystery )

- Lucy Grabe-Watson ( Lucy Grabe-Watson [Lucy Forest] Founder of Ancient Woodlands UK. Advocacy, ecology, and creative documentation. Substack companion to Dear Yggdrasil and other seasonal projects. )

- Veronika Bond ( Author of Synchronosophy: A Rough Guide to the Feral Side of Life and Wordkeeper of the wildwordwoods of Symbiopædia ~ a biotope to protect and nurture a new language for the Symbiocene )

- Barbara Sinclair ( If you ask me, "what do you do?" the answer might change from one day to the next. I'm a Sagittarian, and we really don't like that question. :) I write, make art, and help people heal. Nature is the best medicine of all. )

- Annette Skye ( Strong heart. Deep mind. Soul on deck. Head in clouds. Feet on ground. Leadership and Performance Coach. Karuna Reiki Master. )

- Dwina Murphy-Gibb ( Irish/ Ulster/Author, artist, poet and playwright. My teachings and studies are rooted in ancient alphabets, Vedas, Ogham, Divine Poetry. I meditate and research spiritual Truth.

- Keala Kelly (author of The Native Truth, which offers bite-sized thoughts and knowledge about Indigenous peoples' cultures and resistance to colonization. I am an independent Native Hawaiian journalist, filmmaker, editor, columnist, podcaster, activist and media strategist )

- Paul Cudenec ( Deeply dissident journalist and author whose work also appears on the Winter Oak and Organic Radicals sites. )

- Amanda Ianthe ( Artist/Writer- Creator of Peaceful Return, a resistance movement to reclaim democracy in the age of Big Tech. Advocating for a Digital Exodus. Also writing at Imagine the News (satire) and Drawn to Life (art & reflection).

- ArtemisForestFairy ( Former Musician/Artist/Poet, Still trying new things. Always Creative, Curious, and Thoughtful. Very Unexpected, by most people's reckoning....So I'm told. )

- Ashley Adamant ( Forager, Homesteader, and Historical Food Preservation Nerd )

- kelsey (she/they) ( queer ecopsychologist, poet, threshold guide. taught by the earth. Her substack, queeringnature, contains my reflections, in both poetry and prose, on the intersections of nature, systems of oppression, and rites of passage though my own queer lens. )

- Geopolitics & Empire ( Guerrilla podcast run by dissident academic Hrvoje Morić. )

- Leaf Rhetoric ( Another late comer to Reality who won’t be ready when it takes back control. Here for the therapeutic benefits of screaming lots of commas into the void. Sponsored by Ramford, Substack’s most trusted brand of fictional greenwashed pickups & SUVs. )

- Lindsay Hounslow (Light) ( I share to nurture spiritual & ecological health within our web of life. My love for plants was cultivated during a decade as a naturalist. I am a yogi, herbalist, mama, gardener, and college faculty member teaching about plant medicines. )

- Ramona McCloskey (author of Stone, Soil & Soul , Anarchist, animist, artist, ecocentric writer on north coast Ireland. Neurodivergent. Decolonising. Uncivilised. Swapped archaeology for agroecology.)

- Jimmy Billings (author of Gaelic Re-existence , Anarchist writer in Ireland exploring decolonization and cultural re-connection to the Land. Towards worlds founded on care and autonomy. )

(If you want to be added to this list or suggest someone I should add, drop a comment below).

For pertinent articles on this subject and some supplimentary lists of Authors opposed to computer generated writing (passed off as being authored by humans):

“Are AI Companies Ripping Off Writers? Canadian Authors Speak Out” :

https://thewalrus.ca/ai-authors-speak-out/

“Authors petition publishers to curtail their use of AI”

https://www.opb.org/article/2025/06/29/authors-petition-publishers-to-curtail-their-use-of-ai/

Against AI: An Open Letter From Writers to Publishers : “We want our publishers to stand with us. To make a pledge that they will never release books that were created by machines.”

https://lithub.com/against-ai-an-open-letter-from-writers-to-publishers/

“Authors fear they have little defence against AI impersonators : Jane Friedman discovered that Amazon was selling five books under her name that she hadn’t written, but rather seemed to be AI-generated impersonations” :

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2386956-authors-fear-they-have-little-defence-against-ai-impersonators/

Publications where the “author” appears to use Generative A.I. to “write” entire posts, they claim to have authored the material themselves, and make no mention of A.I. assistance in their writing:

(if you are on this list and feel you have been wrongly accused, please drop a comment below and i`ll look into it).

Substack profile “Unbekoming” (author of the publication titled “Lies Are Unbekoming”. Substack profile “Agy” (author of the publication titled “The Buffalo Herbalist”) Substack profile “Lily” (author of the publication titled “A Lily Bit”) Lily describes herself here and here as “an independent journalist and researcher, focused on exposing the mechanisms and influence of the deep state. Having spent years within its ranks, I understand its operations from the inside. I now work entirely independently, with no affiliations to any government, corporation, or media organization. As a former intelligence officer, I bring a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to these topics.”

(I will update this list as time allows and new information becomes available)

—

(I used the A.I. Generated Text Detector linked below on the material published in the above listed Substack profiles and it came up 80% plus A.I. Generated.

https://app.gptzero.me/ (the website describes the service by saying “AI detector made to Preserve what’s human. GPTZero detects AI content from ChatGPT, GPT-5, Gemini, and checks writing quality to make every word worth reading.)

Beware of lookalike websites like zerogpt.com and other services that provide very low accuracy (or totally bogus results) based on my tests/vetting.

As I said to my friend Steve Connally in a comment under this post: the way I tested these programs out for accuracy was by first typing in writing published in books from many decades ago and some of them “detected ai writing” so I knew those services were bogus. Some of them came back 100% human for the old book quotes.

Then I would cross reference by putting in some writing from a publication that admits to being ai generated and those when those were detected as A.I. I would proceed to the final test.

That involved putting sections of my own writing (from essays, my book etc) into the program, as well as my wife’s (checking to make sure I am human!) :) and sure enough it said I am human (whew! What a relief that was).

All joking aside, I am not saying we can 100% trust tech like this, only saying that based on my assessment it seems to work for now.

Beyond my own vetting , just test it out for yourself. Copy paste some stuff into it and see what you think. If you think it provides inaccurate results, let me know and explain your reasoning and i’ll update this.

For additional info, here is a link to a Poll I recently published on this topic:

So far here are the results (screenshot shown below, click link above to actually vote and engaged in discussion):