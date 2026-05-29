This post serves as the 44th post which is part of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series).

As you may have noticed if you have been reading this blog for a while I am a big fan of stacking functions. I am also someone that doesn’t just look at biodiversity from a purely pragmatic utilitarian anthropocentric lens (eg more pollinators means more fruit for me or more birds means less caterpillars etc) but rather, I also see inviting many winged beings into our gardens (both at home and guerilla food forest gardens in parks) as a way to nourish the spirit and provide food for the soul.

As I elucidated on in my essay on Applied Animism, utilitarianism, reductionism, materialism and anthropocentrism are what got us to where we are today in a time of biodiversity plummeting, top soil and forests vanishing all while governments tell us how “sustainable” they are.

Engaging in decisive and sustained action to recognize beauty, that which is sacred, and then to protect and nurture the beauty put here by the Creator is not going to be achieved by more effective number crunching, bribes, threats, violent revolutions, nor fear. It can, and will only be achieved through each of us cultivating a deep fiery love for this world and the beings we share her with within and allowing that love to illuminate the path forward.

As James (of The Corbett Report) expresses in this recent interview if we want to truly change this world for the better and plant the seeds for a new kind of culture to take root and replace the existing hyper-centralized (oligarch dominated, exploitative and violent coercion based) systems of governance and societal norms it will require more than violent revolt (which can be coopted) and it certainly will not come from more voting for statists to rule over us. Rather James, asserts (and I agree with him) that it will require nothing less than “An existential revolution that completely changes our perception of ourselves and our place in the universe”.

Well my friends, I assert that embracing radical humility, re-imagining/re-membering our potential role within the community of diverse beings that call Earth home, cultivating steadfast determination/gumption, having the courage to connect with others with an open heart and look within (each in our own way) to both see the eternal light within and to discover, hone and then offer our own unique gifts to potentiate and enrich our communities are going to be some of the critically important ingredients required in the recipe for creating “An existential revolution that completely changes our perception of ourselves and our place in the universe”.

And while it may seem trivial to the devout flag waving statists, cutthroat fancy car coveting capitalists, reductionistic conventional science minded atheists and anthropocentric anarcho-capitalists, I firmly believe that taking steps to do something as simple as learning to identity local plants or birds and taking steps to nurture them is a powerful act that checks a lot of the boxes in my list above as part of the recipe for creating “An existential revolution that completely changes our perception of ourselves and our place in the universe”.

Think about the world we live in today, most of us can recognize more corporate jingles and smart phone sounds than we can the song of native bird species. There are people that watch more fake AI generated videos of birds on facebook than looking out the window or going outside to see and get to know real birds. These are aberrations within the broader scope of our human story and it is a pattern that has adverse impacts on our psychology.

I could only identify a handful of bird song to a specific species until the last couple years, but I am working on changing that now.

Taking a step to reverse that equation, to learn to identify more types of bird song than corporate advertisements, is a radical act, for it roots your conscious awareness to place, and, in time, it roots your loyalty and love to the land you call home. And that my friends, is nothing short of an existential revolution in the context of Modernity.

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When we look at birds as not just lowly animals, but as family, kin and elders with their own worthy gifts and wisdom to share, we move into a new kind of relationship where we make an effort to use our own gifts to help protect and create habitat for them, so they can share their gift of song, their beautiful colors and the elegance of their movement with the world as their own medicinal gifts for the spirit.

Most creation stories on Earth depict humanity as the last species to be created (making us the youngest with the most to learn from our elders). This is the reason why I wrote prayers like Earth Teach Me for my first book and its the reason why I delved even deeper into seeing our elder species as teachers and guides in articles like this (which will be included in my next book). When we make the conscious choice to observe and listen with humility, to learn the bird song (essentially the languages) of the winged beings that have called the place we now call home for a lot longer than us, we are taking steps to become indigenous to place. We are falling back in love with the earth again (as we were when we were children full of awe and curiosity) and we are learning to care about the well being of the land as though the spiritual well being of our great grandchildren depend on it.

Learning to attract song birds to visit and nest in our yard, community gardens or guerilla gardens is a great way to take the first steps down that path to indigenize to place, to develop an awareness of the more ancient languages and residents of the land and to nourish our mind, heart and spirit with the sort of stimulus that Creator intended for us to unlock our true potential.

One of our gifts as humans with hands to tend, save seeds and cultivate is that we can ensure that our winged kin have abundant food over winter either in our own gardens and/or via guerilla gardening.

Most people chop the dead flower stalks down (for the sake of cleancut cookie cutter yard superficial appearances) but I encourage you to leave dead stalks with seeds from plants like coneflower, anise hyssop, sunflower and nettle standing over winter.

In the article below I will share information on both native and non-native perennial plants that do well in our Carolinian bioregion (and many other temperate climates) which are both ideal members for a medicinal regenerative garden, a food forest design and/or a garden designed specifically for pollinators and song birds.

Some of my favorite rooted beings to work with for this purpose include the following:

1. Echinacea (Purple Cone flower) or Echinacea purpurea

Ashosikwimia’kuk is the Bodwéwadmimwen (Potawatomi Language) word for Echinacea purpurea (Eastern purple coneflower).

One of the Cone flowers many gifts are her nutrient dense and medicinal seeds which she gifts to the winged ones, so they can share their gift of song, their beautiful colors and the elegance of their movement with the world as their own medicinal gifts for the spirit.

One of our gifts as humans with hands to tend, save seeds and cultivate is that we can ensure that our winged kin have abundant food over winter either in our own gardens and/or via guerilla gardening.

purple cone flower seeds

I have been enjoying watching the Gold Finches (aka “aginjibagwesi”in the pre-colonial Bodwéwadmimwen (Potawatomi Language) of this land nibble on Echinacae seeds in our garden as I turn the compost in winter.

I leave about ½ of our purple cone flower seed heads standing over the winter in the garden for them and their winged cousins.

The yellow finches even create abstract art in how they shape the echinacea flower heads as they extract the seeds, check out the pics below:

“Yellow finch” (American Goldfinch) aka aginjibagwesi artwork (what is left of the cone flower seed head after they nibble on the seeds in winter)

The winged beings that created this artwork are known as Aginjibagwesi in the Bodwéwadmimwen (Potawatomi Language).

The word literally translates to “the one who counts the leaves” (or “the leaf counter”).

This seems like an appropriate name given how meticulously they remove each section of a cone flower to get at the seeds (leaving behind these fascinating sculptures (that you might find in a modern art display of they were ten times bigger and made by humans).

Echinacea plants can live over a century, so working with rooted kin such as these offers an opportunity to do very little work and create an immense amount of nectar forage for pollinators and food for overwintering birds via planting a single seed.

2. Anise Hyssop or Agastache foeniculum

The Potawatomi referred to Agastache foeniculum as wī’kapuk (meaning butterfly medicine plant)

The Dakota people also used the plant, and they referred to her as pežíwasté (translated as “good herb”).

Many birds eat anise hyssop seeds in the winter, making it a valuable food source during the colder months. Common seed-eaters include finches, goldfinches, juncos, and sparrows.)

I also love how after the birds are done enjoying the seeds, I can use the hollow flower stalks to make solitary bee habitat, for more info watch video in note below

3. Sunflowers or Helianthus annuus

Hopi Black Sunflower seeds

We have many winged winter garden visitors thanks to my leaving dead sunflower heads with seeds standing in the garden over winter. The picture above and below shows the time it was a Cardinal enjoying some Hopi Black Sunflower seeds.

I love to grow these sunflowers both for food (you can harvest and cook the center of the immature flower heads like you do artichokes and the seeds are very delicious and nutritious once mature) and as a pollinator beacon and bird supporting winter forage plant.

If you are into working with fibers, Hopi Black Sunflowers can also be used to dye cloth purple (so it is an heirloom variety that stacks a great many functions.

I have seeds saved to send out to any paid subscribers that want some or for anyone that buys a copy of my book until the end of June.

For more info read:

4. Stinging Nettle or Urtica dioica

The dense foliage provides safe, sheltered nesting sites for birds, while seed-eating species like finches, sparrows, and buntings rely on the plant's seeds for food in the fall and winter.

bird eating nettle seeds

I like to leave nettle up standing with seeds, even though many consider her to be a “weed” (nettle seeds provide birds with a vital food source during the winter, especially when other food is scarce. Small seed-eating birds like chaffinches, bullfinches, and house sparrows benefit from the high-energy seeds produced by the plants.)

bird eating nettle seed heads

For more information on how to work with nettle in the Regenerative Garden, Food Forest and how to appreciate her nutritional gifts while also leaving seeds for the birds, read:

5. Clematis (Clematis virginiana and Clematis occidentalis)

clematis growing up our Serviceberry tree

Species such as goldfinches, sparrows, finches, and quail will eagerly dine on the seeds, particularly during the fall and winter months when other food sources become scarce.

cardinal nest in a clematis vine

The wispy, feathery seed heads of certain varieties provide a great winter buffet. In addition to eating the seeds, many birds will collect the soft, feathery “fluff” from the old seed heads to use as insulating nest material in the spring.

clematis seed heads with the solf downy fluff attached (favored by Orioles and Hummingbirds for nest building materials

7. Black-Eyed Susan ( Rudbeckia hirta )

Birds like American goldfinches, sparrows, cardinals, chickadees, and nuthatches rely heavily on these seeds when other food is scarce.

Dark brown central disks provide accessible, high-energy seeds that persist through snow and ice.

8. Milkweed or Asclepias syriaca

She provides vital nesting materials, offers sweet nectar for hummingbirds and seeds for overwintering birds.

Hummingbirds, Gold Finches and Orioles favor using milkweed seed floss (fluff) for building a soft downy cushion in their nest. As you can see from the picture below, this material is perfectly designed by the Creator for not only helping the seeds fly, but also for this purpose of nest building and insulating materials. We have a lot to learn from our winged and rooted elder kin.

The buoyant, insulating "floss" attached to milkweed seeds is highly sought after by songbirds, such as the American Goldfinch, to build and line their nests. Additionally, the tough, fibrous outer husk of the dead stalks is stripped away by birds to weave into sturdy nest structures.

Carolina wren using milkweed floss to build her nest

Oriole peeling away milkweed stalk fibers for nest building

goldfinch nest lined and infused with milkweed seed floss and stalk fibers

Leaving milkweed stalks standing through the fall and winter provides crucial cover for foraging birds.

Song Sparrow resting on a Milkweed pod (eating a cagterpillar)

Song Sparrow resting on a Milkweed pod from the previous season

Several songbirds eat milkweed seeds, especially during the fall and winter. The most common consumers include American Goldfinches, Dark-eyed Juncos, Carolina Chickadees, and American Tree Sparrows.

For more info on how to work with this species in the regenerative garden and food forest read:

9. Bee Balm (Monarda fistulosa and Monarda didyma)

Bee balm (Monarda) attracts Ruby-throated Hummingbirds and Hummingbird moths with its nectar during the summer.

gold finch eating bee balm seeds

hummingbird moth

bee balm seed heads in our garden in winter

In the fall and winter, the dried seed heads become a favorite food source for seed-eating songbirds like American Goldfinches, Sparrows, and other little winged ones I have not identified yet.

To learn more about incorporating bee balm into your garden, food forest and using in kitchen and medicine cabinet, read:

10. Thistles (such as Cirsium discolor)

Hated as a “weed” by some, but beloved by pollinators and birds.

not my picture

golden digger wasp

Native Field Thistle (Cirsium discolor) is a vital food source and nesting resource for the American Goldfinch (often called the yellow finch). Goldfinches eat the nutritious seeds and even utilize the plant's soft, fluffy thistledown to line their nests.

In addition to goldfinches, thistles are favored by a variety of birds within the Carolinian zones including: Pine Siskins, Purple Finches, and House Finches, Indigo Buntings, Song Sparrows and Dark-eyed Juncos.

11. Cattails (such as Typha latifolia and Typha angustifolia)

Chickadee gathering cattail seed fluff for nest building

hummingbird gathering cattail seed fluff for nest building

Cattails are vital wetland plants that support birds by providing dense, protected nesting sites, abundant foraging opportunities for insects and small aquatic life, and excellent winter shelter. The soft seed fluff is also highly prized by many songbirds for lining their nests.

marsh wren gathering cattail fluff for nest ( source )

In the spring, birds like the Black-capped Chickadee and hummingbirds collect the soft, cottony fluff from mature seed heads to insulate and line their nests for eggs and hatchlings.

The seeds and nutritious male pollen provide an important seasonal food source for various wetland birds.

For more information on Cattails, their rich history as a food and fiber plant for indigenous people and how to use them in the kitchen (while leaving seed heads for the birds at the same time), read:

Day Ten: CATTAIL Gavin Mounsey · January 29, 2023 Offering an abundance of diverse forms of food, medicine, building materials and wisdom to increase our resilience in our lives on the Earth, we would be wise to learn to interact symbiotically with this plant as we head for uncertain times ahead. Read full story

12. Lupins

Lupine benefits hummingbirds by providing nectar from its flowers, while granivorous songbirds (such as goldfinches, native sparrows, juncos, towhees, and mourning doves) eat the protein-rich seeds that are ejected when the fuzzy seed pods dry and split.

Yellow Warbler on Lupin seed pods ( source )

13. Baptisia (False Indigo)

Benefits hummingbirds and various seed-eating songbirds. Hummingbirds are attracted to the tubular, nectar-rich flowers in spring, while songbirds (such as goldfinches and sparrows) feed on the dark, rattling legume seed pods left on the plant into fall and winter.

baptisia seed pods and seeds

Other Native Carolinian Perennials you cn leave standing for providing Winter Seeds for birds:

New England Aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae) Dark, abundant seedheads that are highly favored by native sparrows, juncos, and goldfinches. asters

Joe-Pye Weed (Eutrochium purpureum) Fluffy, large seed heads that act as a reliable winter food source for juncos and towhees.

Stiff Goldenrod (Solidago rigida) Dense, flat-topped flower heads that transform into rich seed clusters, sustaining birds in the harshest winter weather.

Non-native plants that can serve the same purpose:

Cannabis sativa

Most people think of cannabis and think of “what can it do for me?” or “dam those stoners and their stinky reefer!” however, over the last few years I have been asking myself a different question about this sacred plant.

Instead of solely focusing on what this plant can do for humans, I have sought to ask the question: “what ecological function can this rooted being serve to fill in the context of a forest ecosystem?”.

Some of the answers that the winged beings provided me were heartening and hopeful.

I have seen a great variety of birds and other small beings enjoying the cannabis seeds on our plants.

cannabis seeds

This year I noticed three different species of birds (a mated pair of Orioles, a mated pair of Cardinals and a yellow finch perched) really appreciate the tall pollinated female cannabis plants I left in the ground from last year as they were eating the nutrient dense seeds (still left in the dried/dead flower heads).

Most people see male cannabis plants as the enemy (as they are conditioned to think anthropocentrically and with the aim of producing flowers with the sole purpose of being smoked) however, having male (and female) cannabis plants growing together offers the blessing of allowing cannabis plants to fulfill their ecological role of providing nutrient dense seeds for birds (and for providing humans with seeds for both eating and saving/sharing). Considering how nutrient dense the seeds are and how many mammals each plant feeds, I would describe pollinated female cannabis plants as “Mother Plants” (in the context of the regenerative garden, as an annual scale increaser of biodiversity).

So when these plants are left to complete their reproduction cycles (with both males and females present) they can feed a wide range of local bird species (and considering the abhorrent deforestation where I live and loss of habitat for such birds, this was very meaningful for me to witness).

What I also discovered this year is that the birds are apparently aware of the resilience of the fibers of cannabis stalks (and they will actively seek them out when left standing and prefer them for harvesting nest building fibers in spring).

Long before people were smoking weed, they were weaving cannabis (aka “hemp” fibers into robe, paper, and clothing). Birds apparently know of this gift of resilient fibers from the cannabis plant as well. Check out the pics below to see how they have been peeling away the layers of the second year dead cannabis plant I left in the garden.

I have witnessed them (yellow finches, oriels, cardinals, sparrows and doves) picking at the stalk and testing the tensile strength of the fibers with vigorous tugs (when the fiber refuses to break after a few tugs, the bird surgically removes the fibrous strand she has been tugging on from the stalk with a targeted peck or two and carries them away to a nesting site). These are clearly caring parents looking to provide the very best quality nursery for their young ones, and it warms my heart to know that these second year cannabis plants can provide that material for my winged kin.

Such are a couple of the blessings we invite into our lives when we learn to look at this world through the eyes of nature and work with our garden plants as ecological allies within a reciprocal circle of gifts (as opposed to just seeing them as solely “resources” to be extracted from).

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I gift seeds to where it is possible to send them, send me a private message/email if you wanna try growing my own (9th generation) heirloom variety and i`ll see what I can do.

For more information the regenerative garden and food forest to nourish both you and local song birds, read:

Heirloom Amaranth varieties (like Hopi Red Amarnath or Giant Golden Amaranth)

White-crowned Sparrow eating seeds of the Amaranth ( source )

Heirloom amaranth is a fast-growing, heat-tolerant pseudocereal whose seeds and leaves offer 23-25% protein, essential amino acids, and vital minerals. It serves as a living birdfeeder in your garden

Hopi Red Amaranth

Seed-eating favorites like goldfinches, buntings, sparrows, towhees, and juncos are highly attracted to amaranth.

amaranth seeds saved from our garden for using in the kitchen, gifting and guerilla gardening (don’t worry I left large flowers standing for the birds too!)

Quail, pheasants, and doves frequently forage for amaranth seeds on the ground.

Allow the tall, colorful tassels to dry on the plant in the late summer and fall. The stalks act as natural perches while birds pluck the seeds directly.

This amazing crop also attracts other beneficial beings to your garden

Amazing Amaranth Gavin Mounsey · November 20, 2022 It is very nutritious, versatile in the kitchen and fun to grow in the garden. Read full story

If you are interested in growing the heirloom variety shown above and below ( as well as Goji berries) all three of those seeds come with each physical copy of my book from now until July 2026

Borage ( Borago officinalis )

Once borage finishes blooming, the plant produces tiny, thistle-like seeds. Seed-eating birds like finches and sparrows will frequently visit to feast on these capsules as they ripen.

Borage draws in a wide variety of beneficial predatory and nectar drinking insects, such as hoverflies, lacewings, and ladybugs. Insect-eating birds will also actively hunt in and around your borage patches to feed on these as well.

Holy Basil (aka Tulsi)

I have observed birds like Song Sparrows, Dark Eyed Juncos, American goldfinches and other seed-eating finches actively forage on spent holy basil flower heads i leave standing over winter.

Holy basil seeds are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, making them a healthy snack for local birds where ever you may live. This medicinal herb is also beloved by pollinators so it is a beautiful addition to the regenerative garden for you can make tea from the leaves for optimizing human health while also nourishing pollinators and song birds (if you leave the seed heads standing over winter).

Vana Tulsi seed heads

where I sourced my original seeds

To learn more about Holy basil, how to cultivate it, use it in the kitchen and companion plant in the garden, read the post below:

Tulsi: The Queen of Herbs Gavin Mounsey · June 30, 2022 This was my favorite crop from our garden in 2021 and is now among my top 5 favorite garden crops of all time. It smells great, it tastes amazing, it heals the body, mind and nourishes the local pollinators. Read full story

That is all I have for you today my friends.

I hope you enjoyed this post and feel inspired to be able to take steps get to know our winged kin better and invite them into your days to receive their many gifts. If you feel this post would resonate with and/or benefit those in your circles feel free to share. Share

Related posts, videos and notes:

(video below has a diverse array of Carolinian bird song in the background)

(the photos of birds are not all mine, where I used other people’s photos and could find the original photographer, I linked their page via the “source” tag below the picture)