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Laladge's avatar
Laladge
2d

Fantastic posting Gavin! Thank you...

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1 reply by Gavin Mounsey
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Mishelle
2d

Several of your Hopi black sunflowers have reseeded from last year and they are just about to bloom. I put the tomatoes and tomatillos underneath them and all is thriving. I’m going to send you a pic once they bloom, they are giants! (btw, little typo under the photo here of the seeds. you’ve got it named in the text below as sunflower, but the caption under photo says amaranth)

Thanks for more beautiful pics and food forest ideas!

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