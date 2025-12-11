One of the last Ancient Temperate Rainforests on Earth is being clearcut in the headwaters of the Walbran valley, BC now (please share)

This will be a short post, I threw the above video together in a hurry as the psychotic RCMP, government profiteers, logging corporations and their fellers are currently destroying extremely endangered primary forest habitat as you read this.

Share

Now that the tax payer funded militarized RCMP acting as corporate mercenaries (”C-IRG” now re-branded as CRU-BC, otherwise known as Canada’s version of I.C.E.) have dragged the indigenous forest defenders off be arrested, the clearcutting of one of the last ancient (primary) rainforest watersheds on Vancouver Island (in the Walbran valley) is going forward. As you can see from the video clip above, they are cutting ancient trees right down into riparian zones (burying salmon habitat in fallen trees, destroying those habitats for generations to come).

Most of these 500-1000 year old plus trees they are cutting down will be grinded up into pulp for Asian corporations or made into pellets to be burned in so called “renewable” energy power stations in the UK. The Drax corporation runs Britain’s biggest power station and investigations have repeatedly found trees from primary ancient forests on BC’s coast ending up as pellets in their facility.

The picture of the man standing in the middle of the giant stump below shows a yellow cedar that was likely 1800-2200 years old. We will never see beings like that again once they are all cut down.

These people have no honor. We are living in times of overt corporate fascism and the perpetuation of imperialistic colonialism. They are known by some as “Indian Fighters” (they are instructed to target indigenous people with more violence and censorship than anyone else standing in the way of their Corporate bosses profits).

The evidence is clear, we live in a time when our tax dollars are being used to fund the creation of vicious teams of corporate mercenaries that use a combination of invasive surveillance, psychological warfare and physical brutality to pave the way for corporate interests to destroy the last remaining primary forests of the temperate rainforest and the boreal forests of Canada.

These are hired thugs and they are choosing to play a part in killing ancient beings, for profit, and destroying rare places of indescribable beauty. If we allow them to continue, they will ensure that our great grandchildren are not able to know the majesty, beauty and soul healing gifts that the beings in these ancient forests offer to share with humanity.

Do not let the re-branding fool you, these are trained thugs, bullies and psychological warfare specialists (paid for by your tax dollars) being used by corporations and our corrupt statist government to facilitate the pillaging of the last few intact ecosystems in Canada.

We cannot let the corrupt government, their enforcers or the corporate pillagers they enable and support to destroy these last few ancient forest watersheds.

I implore you (if you are able) to get up and do what ever it takes to protect these last few ancient forest watersheds (regardless of what the judicial system and federal/provincial law says about it) so we can preserve those expressions of God’s symbiotic genius, landscape/ecosystem architecture and the Earth’s living memory of health and wholeness for future generations.

I will share a range of video updates from the Ada’itsx/Fairy Creek Blockade facebook page from the past two weeks that led up to the most recent clip of them cutting the ancient trees in that riparian zone which I shared at the beginning of the video above for context.

Nov 27th: RCMP denied Pacheedaht Elder Bill Jones access to his territory, while they burnt his spiritual cabin to clear way for continued old growth logging on his territory

RCMP denying indigenous elder access to his territory destroying his cabin so that pillaging old growth can continue (source)

RECAP of RCMP raid on NOV 27 (source):

Dec 2nd update (source)

Dec 3, video showing how BC is currently shipping its ancient forests overseas (source)

Dec, 8th, corrupt RCMP violate the court ruling and begin showing their true colors (source)

Evening of December 8th The RCMP VIOLENTLY ARRESTED

Juno Nominee Logan Staats for standing between industry and ancient forests. As you watch this, they were clearing camp to make way for continued old growth logging in the Walbran Valley. (source)

December 9th (4 people were arrested, and 4 people were caught and released by RCMP for blocking logging roads to prevent continued destruction of the Walbran’s ancient forests.) (source)

(from the update video description above)

- Police came strong this morning to enforce the injunction, around 40 officers were on site

- Forest protectors were ready to welcome them! 4 people were in hard blocks : 1 in a canteliver (a platform over a bridge) , 2 in a giant Elk built from salvaged pieces of the cougar and 1 on a Skypod (a platform hanging from two trees)

-The RCMP illegally violated the injunction by creating an exclusion zone away from camp and preventing people from accessing the site.

- Logan Staats took a stand at the front gate of the bridge camp and got arrested while in prayers alongside another forest defender and a filmmaker

- A forest defender is still held by the police

- Industry installed a gate blocking access to public on the mainline. This is not allowed in the injunction, yet the police is allowing it to happen

Dec 9 Evening - for the first time since the start of the blockade, industry was able to successfully cut old growth. (source)

(from the description section of the update video above:

2 tripods were set up to block the road in the wee hours of the morning, RCMP were able to successfully dismantle one of them before it was occupied, and the other held industry off for some sometime before being dismantled without an arrest.

So far there have been 7 total arrests.

That’s our update for now. Stop doomscrolling and come to camp!

WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT

DONATE TO LEGAL DEFENSE: https://chuffed.org/project/defend-the-upper-walbran-stand-with-pacheedaht-elder-bill-jones

(video above source)

A message from the Forest Defenders posted on their Ada’itsx/Fairy Creek Blockade facebook page today (December 11th, 2025) :

“Today, industry moved past our forest protection camps with the support of the RCMP’s CRU-BC, allowing logging of ancient old growth to begin again. This should never be happening. Premier Eby promised to follow the Old Growth Strategic Review, which made one thing unmistakably clear: we must stop the logging of old-growth forests before they are gone forever.

These forests are not just trees—they are living ecosystems thousands of years old, home to species already pushed to the brink. They are the lungs and the memory of these lands, sustaining watersheds, wildlife, and the communities who rely on them. When old growth falls, it is not only forest protectors who lose; it’s the small towns, local economies, First Peoples, and future generations who are denied the chance to build something better.

There ARE solutions. Community-led conservation financing, sustainable forestry transitions, value-added milling, and restoration jobs are all feasible, viable and economically valuable components for real change. They can be implemented quickly—if the political will exists. No one is asking for the impossible. We are asking for a government that honours its word, protects communities instead of corporations, and chooses a livable future over short-term liquidation.

WE NEED MORE PEOPLE TO COMP TO CAMP.

⚠️ Call/Email David Eby ⚠️

250-387-1715

premier@gov.bc.ca

Tell him to end the logging of old growth and primary forests in British Columbia.

COME TO CAMP

Camp location: 48.75088, -124.50931

These are dirt roads, however you do not need four-wheel-drive”

Thank you for caring about our Mother Earth and the ancient rooted beings in the forest, please share this post far and wide so we can get the word out and protect what is left of our sacred heritage of ancient forest. Share

For more info on the corrupt interests involved with logging the last of the ancient temperate rainforests on Vancouver Island, read: