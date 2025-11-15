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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Nov 15

Are all involuntary governance structures inherently ecologically degenerative?

The answer has to be a big fat YES!

I am writing to you from the "old country" - the source of the problem.

Only 2,000 years ago these British Isles were invaded by the Roman Empire and that entity never fell. It merely rebranded, relocated and went clandestine. It is an occupying force operating from our City of London, an entirely independent square mile at the heart of our capital city.

https://boodicca.substack.com/p/exposing-roman-empire-20

Nobody who lives here ever voted for it.

Most people don't even know about it.

Yet it dictates a geopolitical agenda which impacts every living thing on earth.

The Roman Empire is now an international organised crime syndicate which John Lennon described simply, in less than a minute here:

https://youtu.be/RqQQdjy44GA

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Steve Bull's avatar
Steve Bull
Nov 15

I have come to the conclusion that governing institutions are instruments of a society’s elite. They help to protect the status quo systems that provide an elite class’s wealth and revenue streams. These, especially in today’s society, depend greatly if not entirely upon ecologically-destructive industries and pursuit of perpetual growth. See my Contemplation series on this: part 1 (https://open.substack.com/pub/stevebull/p/todays-contemplation-collapse-cometh-2ad); 2 (https://open.substack.com/pub/stevebull/p/todays-contemplation-collapse-cometh-c39); 3 (https://open.substack.com/pub/stevebull/p/todays-contemplation-collapse-cometh-aee).

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