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Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
3d

Anything that destroys Earth destroys us all.

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Kathryn Arms's avatar
Kathryn Arms
3d

I am against eminent domain. Here is a recent area example. Many people have heard about the Intel factory project in the Columbus, Ohio area. It is very unpopular here. I live near the construction zone. The construction is taking place in what had been generational family farms. The families were told they had to move, and were told some money was coming. Actually, the bulldozers arrived 4 months before the moving deadline. Oh, you thought you had to move by March? Nope, November. Did I mention, they had not yet received payment for their land? Kicked out, with no money to buy a new place, in an area where real estate has increased in price by huge factors. After leveling (ruining) the farmland, Intel announced they were not going ahead. Well, how about that? Actually, construction is still going on, and our area is getting unwanted data centers of other kinds, as well. Each center provides only a handful of jobs. There are also fights to protect deep water wells in our farmland area, as state-propped corporate wants that too.

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