As I have written about in the past, we live in a time of such prolific, ubiquitous and permeating brainwashing regarding the supposed necessity and legitimacy of the state, that many people are like a fish born into murky polluted waters, thinking that is normal as they have never known anything else.

With this month’s poll, I intend on cutting through some of that conditioning by getting us to ask ourselves the question, are there any legitimate instance where we would endorse the state seizing our fellow community members’ property in the name of industrial expansion using violent coercion?

People sometimes tell me “but Gavin, its not violent coercion, they just ask nicely and then pay those that do not agree to leave”. But what happens to those that refuse to leave? The jack booted thugs of empire show up at your door and tell you to leave “or else”, that’s what.

So the question is, do you endorse violent coercion facilitated land seizure for industrial expansion?



I honestly would like to get a feel for where people stand on this as based on my interactions with those that have been targeted by the Canadian government’s expropriation (“eminent domain” equivalent) land theft practices (and their neighbors) I have yet to meet anyone that feels these “legal” mechanisms for violent land theft (using the false justification of providing “market value” for the land stolen at gun point) is justified, required, nor necessary “for the greater good” in anyway, shape or form.

(“for the greater good” where have I heard that before?)



Rather, what I discover is that these perpetually expanding highways and high voltage power lines are built to benefit the already obscenely rich individuals and they provide no real benefit for everyday people (and in fact inflict suffering, harm and deleteriously impact the lives of 99% plus of those in the communities targeted for government land pillaging (aka “expropriation” / “eminent domain” seizures).



When I bring up the topic of these judicial / legislative system targeted (violent coercion facilitated) state land theft apparatuses, I often get very fatalistic and defeatist comments from people that speak of the inevitability of the land theft and devastation and they speak as though we should all just lay down, be quiet, give up, let our homes and forests be bulldozed (in the name of “sustainable development”) and gratefully take the feeble financial payoffs offered by the government and not resist.



This makes me think of the individual that has been in an abusive relationship so long that they begin to tell themselves a story of how there is no way to avoid the abuse, that they should not be resisting the abuser, that the abuse is inevitable and even that they deserve the abuse in some way.

That psychological condition is called Stockholm Syndrome.

I assert that this psychological condition is just as true of the person in a abusive relationship making excuses for their abuser’s behavior as it is for the devout statist making excuses for passivity and acquiescence in the face of the violent abuse of the state (such as eminent domain / expropriation land seizures).

We are told we must give the government money (“for the greater good”), or else (violent coercion will ensue) via taxation (for our own “safety and protection” of course) and then when the government’s corporate partners want to pillage a section of the Earth where people are already living, tending a forest or farming they tell you they are taking that land by force (via eminent domain / expropriation legal mechanisms) and if you resist and defend your land (that you have no intention of selling) they will send in armed (tax payer funded) goons to forcibly remove you (or kill you) so that the bulldozers can move forward unimpeded.

When the mafia moves into your neighborhood and starts telling you that you need to pay them protection money (“or else”) and that they want to pay you a “fair price” for your business or home and tell you to get the hell out (“or else”) you call that organized crime, yet when this entity called “government” engages in that same behavior, many have been conditioned to think it is normal and should be accepted.

I think its time we stopped being the passive, acquiescing, obedient, excuse making abused spouse and stood up to call out these bloody beatings and this violent coercion for what it is.

This is the weaponization of the multigenerational religion and organized crime operation called Statism gaslighting you into giving them your land in the name of “progress”, “economic growth”, “sustainable development” and “the greater good” sending you scrambling around, uprooting your life while they laugh at you from their yachts.

Always remember, most order followers with guns and fancy uniforms are not hardened murderers, many of them signed up to their jobs thinking they would do good for their community, the few that benefit from these attacks on the land and forests are an extreme minority. There are more of us then there are of them.

I personally do not advocate for violent revolt against our would be rulers, but rather I advocate refusing to comply with tyrannical edicts (and supporting those that do in our community in masse) building parallel systems, boycotting parasitic infrastructure, indigenizing to place, standing up to defend the sacred peacefully and becoming the antidote for the corporate parasites through aligning with the regenerative capacity of the Earth to Become Ungovernable.

Now, with all of that being said, perhaps you feel I am way off base and that I have not accounted for some variables here that make seizing land at government gun point (with feeble bribes) completely necessary for “the greater good”. If so, now is your chance to educate me and others by voting below and in the comment section.

Do you believe that there are any justified and legitimate reasons for the government and their corporate partners to use Eminent Domain/ Expropriation (violent coercion) to seize land from people, bulldoze their houses and clearcut the forest for “the greater good” of your community?

I would appreciate it if you could elaborate on your reason for voting for whatever option you chose in the comments section to promote constructive discussion.

Thank you in advance to those who are taking the time to vote and comment to promote constructive discussion and hold up a candle to the mirror.

As a bonus question, and in the sprit of offering another line of introspection along the same frequency as my poll about mines, if you answered yes to the poll above, would you feel that way if it were your home, farm or the forest you were stewarding for future generations that was being bulldozed for a powerline or highway?

Part of the inspiration for this post is the fact that (as I mentioned in the two notes below) there are old growth Oak trees (and a diverse array of other Carolinian species) that are about to be targeted for being clearcut and bulldozed near where I live for the expansion of the Canadian government’s Data Center, (lithium powered) Electric Car and chemical soaked earth suffocating hydroponic greenhouse power grid.

Stay tuned for more on that as I will be doing research and on the ground reconnaissance/documentation for writing an article

If you think contemplating this poll would benefit those in your circles, feel free to share this post. Share

As I wrote this, the chorus of the song below came to mind..

Related notes and posts for additional context: