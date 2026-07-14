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Jennifer Gray's avatar
Jennifer Gray
10h

It is only a small group of very disturbed individuals who are so out of touch with themselves they are also out of touch with nature. However we stupidly and naively listen and follow them. We have to grow up and start thinking for ourselves no matter the programming. We have been made to think we cannot shoulder the responsibility of thinking for ourselves but we uniquely able to do this if we practice. The next generations if not programmed are open to this connection. Guilt is a big tool used against us - they cause the damage and it is our fault and because we see things are wrong we accept that especially as now pushed from early schooling. They are left brain clever and so know how to press our buttons by promoting our left brain thinking and denigrating our right brain thinking. I suppose we have to try to bring the left and right brain together in ourselves before we can make good decisions for ourselves and the realm.

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nutrient poeisis's avatar
nutrient poeisis
16h

I don’t like theories without a practice.

An ecological practice would be a school critical of the surroundings and learning the art of observation, not just lists of ambiguous names, encyclopedic memorization and places of little to no curiosity, but the envelopment of brain dead, adhd education and rote discipline out of context to the real world with real hands and real investment of understanding permaculture or permanent culture, micro climates, river divisions, topography and water.

Water of course being the most abstracted and ignored topic in all schools, the stuff we are made out of and the part of care that is absent because of long divisions, a monocultural education, a lecture without conversation and an intent of profit, we could educate vocational life skills, both socially and geographically while watching the brittle me first model without a village, show its deteriorate of its own inability to maintain itself.

There are of course one billion different virus in one litre of sea water, we haven’t really begun to see how they are the building blocks to life, so ignorance is for bliss in its own wealth of certainty while art continues to find new meaning away from the maddening crowd of a landfill carrot or stick, culture.

The primary language used is corporate and unfelt, ideally always in the future and ideally myopic in advice, quick to judge and efficient to buisiness as efficient with one third to even two thirds waste.

Look no further than the first quarter, already out of renewables yet with no shortage of fractional lending of a toxic calculation upon the very system designed to compost itself every 25 years, now almost a century late of jubilee and dismantling the corporation to bring the troups home.

Instead we have no debt ceiling and Ai gambling on bit crushing compute because smartness is not intelligence, it’s just theft disguised as violent math.

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