Back in April of 2023 around the time when Substack launched the notes feature I stated:

I see this “notes “ feature on substack as a slippery slope. I see it as them trying to turn nourishing essays, referenced articles and in depth self-expression into fast food for the mind. Making substack more like facebook, Instagram or twitter will likely mean we see an increase in all that comes with all those types of platforms, such as selfy-narcissism, government bots “sock puppets” posing as humans, superficial discussions and a long list of mental issues that arise from the “i need more likes syndrome” that such platforms were designed to elicit. I think “notes” will serve to feed into the proclivity of most people to embrace a severely impaired attention span due to widespread addictions to social media frameworks that have limited character counts. This, for the most part, keeps posts superficial and not able to comprehensively inform or educate the reader, leading to endless re-posting of meaningless screenshots of other people’s posts… echoing around. I see this trend to make everything ‘facebook-esk’ and ‘twitified’ as pathway that will likely lead to mental atrophy for many and an entire generation of children that find it hard to sit down and read a book because it contains more than 280 characters.

Well as anyone following/subscribing to this newletter knows by now, I caved about a year after that and started using notes as it seemed more and more people were engaging in that space and less in the longer form essays I spent weeks researching and writing. So here we are, a couple years later, and I feel like what I was concerned about above has indeed come to pass.

Along with the huge influx of in the closet generative A.I. users (some estimate over half of the paid publications on Substack use Generative A.I.) pumping out rapid fire click bait 24/7 on here in the past few months I have been noticing a drastic increase in the use of the Notes section and a decrease in engagement in the full length posts feature.

I mean maybe my longer written posts are on topics that just do not interest my subscribers as much anymore, and that is why not as many people seem to engage with them as of late, but I also wonder if this is due to some kind of algorithmic chicanery or if people’s attention spans are being eroded to the point where they are not mostly using this platform like people used the platform Twitter (for limited character count posts that are scrolled through at rapid fire).

Platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instgram and Twitter (now X) foster a limited attention span, with users often spending only about two seconds on a single post. They promote a fast-paced, high-stimulation, and notification-heavy engagement that funnels people into rapid, superficial consumption over deep reading, leading to shorter attention spans and reduced capacity for sustained focus.

Is the same thing happening here on Substack?

This poll is to assess what you think about this trend, if you have been seeing it in your sphere and what you believe is the cause.

I would appreciate it if you could elaborate on your reason for voting yes, no or not sure in the comments section to promote constructive discussion.

Thank you in advance to those who are taking the time to vote and comment to promote constructive discussion and hold up a candle to the mirror.