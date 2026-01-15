Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joshua daniel's avatar
joshua daniel
11h

My simple answer is no it is not ethical or a good thing. AI should never replace the mind's creativity.

Reply
Share
Demonhype's avatar
Demonhype
9h

That's how I felt when arguing with computer animation students at school (not one of whom had an ounce of real talent) who kept sneering about hand drawn being a garbage aesthetic cave painting trash art style no one would ever want to see again...then boast a bit later about how their latest project is so advanced it doesn't even look like computer animation, it looks like a person drew it (this was around when the CGI novelty had peaked and worn off, as it was providing only marginal improvements each time, and there was beginning to be a call for hand drawn work, so the new frontier of advancement was to disguise its CG origin while still touting it as superior). Which first of all, no it doesn't look hand drawn, it looks like CG with a flattened filter and clumsy automated lines that look and move just like a computer interpreted it and second, if your computer animation is such a superior aesthetic and hand drawn is such irredeemable trash THEN WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU TRYING TO MAKE YOUR SUPERIOR AESTHETIC LOOK LIKE THE TRASH ONE?!! Why rework your Sistine Chapel level perfection to look like cave paintings?

Reply
Share
3 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture