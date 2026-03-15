I got the idea for this from a TV show called “Paradise”. The story depicts a situation where a super volcano resulted in a global extinction event and multiple countries decided to try and nuke each other last second to get the upper hand for dominating earth once the dust settles. In the story the president of the US character reveals that the US Military has a secret weapon that is the alternative to launching nukes in retaliation to oncoming missiles, which is a globally distributed grid of satellites capable of generating an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) strong enough to fry all nukes (and unshielded tech) globally, rendering them inert. (clip shown below)

For more background on the premise of the story and basis of this poll read this, but basically it goes like this:

“A colonel in the Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis — built what is basically a failsafe switch to execute a linked array of EMPs all over the world that will “fry every electronic circuit on earth.” It will render useless everything from microwaves to, yes, nuclear warheads. It will also “take the planet back 500 years,” but it would give people a better shot at survival than a nuclear holocaust.”

So lets get back to our poll for this month.

If ICBM nukes were airborn and you could flick a switch and EMP the whole planet (frying all nukes as well as all machines with microchips globally) would you?

To be more specific about the hypothetical airborne nukes, lets say its half a dozen of them total (3 headed from Asia towards the US and 3 headed from the US towards who ever launched the other three). So 6 nukes are about to hit major population centers (and in addition to that, you are aware of their trajectory and know they are not going to hit where you live but they will hit major cities) and you have the power to flip the hypothetical global EMP swtich, would you?

Share

And before you vote, consider the fact that this EMP switch would not just fry your ipad, but all electronic computerized infrastructure (which would include utilities for your home, most cars, food distribution infrastructure and all financial institutions).

I would appreciate if you could elaborate on your perspective in the comments section to spark productive discussion.

Now as a bonus question, I also want to ask if there were no nukes involved and you could flick that same switch, would you?

Some have told me they would flick that switch in conversations I have had, as it would stop all industrial pillaging of the planet in an instant and bring all military operations to a grinding halt, but it would also likely result in millions of big ag / centralized infrastructure dependent people starving. So I thought this would also be worth pondering.

And last but not least, here is another bonus poll question based on a variation of the poll from 2 years ago you see below and this new poll above.

So, lets say you (or someone else) flipped that switch (in either one of the scenarios described in the polls above) and now all unshielded devices with electronic circuitry on Earth are fried, what do you do now?

It would be a situation that would result in the grocery stores, gas stations and other sources of materials would very quickly be emptied.

Also, unlike 2 year old poll linked above, it would not just be the power being off, but rather it would also be that all devices are fried.

So, The 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿'𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳. All Unshielded Tech Is Fried. 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝘆. 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝘆. What will you do?

Yes I know these multiple choice formats are limiting and there should be other potentials and/or the ability to choose multiple options. I am just doing what I can with the Substack poll framework to keep with the theme of this series, but please feel free to choose multiple options and/or to add other options via the “none of the above (plz explain) option and elaborate in a comment.