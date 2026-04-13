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weedom1's avatar
weedom1
1d

Throughout human history, those who lost wars got assimilated or erased.

If they had no written language, the erasure was more complete. If they could not preserve a record of their laws and their religions, they were completely rolled over.

I have an old book containing what was learned about the Druids from what they left behind. It’s really small, for a reason. Most of what is practiced as Druidism now is modern ideology.

As for races, Europe has not been racially monolithic for millennia. Same goes for most other places.

Most people are ‘mixed up kids’, and the race wars are a scam to create fake discord and steal resources. 23 and Me was a scam to collect people’s DNA. All the world’s an organ bank.

I suggest that people avoid being jerked around by racial manipulators.

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Kathy Clarke's avatar
Kathy Clarke
8h

Everything you wrote is spot on. I have relatives from Germany and Italy. Both parents had olive skin and dark hair, brown eyes. I have never thought "white" is anything that applied to me. As a physician, I know modern concepts of race are sociological constructs, not a biological.

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