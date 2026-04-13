Like millions of other human beings, I was born onto the planet Earth and told by various institutions that my designation is a “White” “Canadian”. Hundreds of millions of other humans were told similar stories (with slightly different statist designations attached onto the term “white”).

Why was I told this story about who I am? Why was this label applied to me?

These are among the questions that have been in my mind for years as these labels never felt quite right in my heart.

It turns out such terms say very little about individuals, and while they may been inculcated into us as “normal” over the past few centuries, they appear to be nothing more than an attempt on the part of those that sit atop anthropocentric colonial empires to gaslight human beings into becoming obedient tax chattel within their parasitic statist religion.

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The term “White” person in particular, is the focus of abundant animosity, scapegoating, self-depreciation/guilt as well as self-aggrandizement.

Where did this term “white person” come from? Who is invested in perpetuating this designation? And why do we still use it today?

Why did my Australian cousin (that is of Gaelic genetic lineage) accuse me of “white privilege” and “being on the wrong side of history” for refusing to inject mRNA based pharmaceutical products into my body when the government pressured everyone to do so? (perhaps she read something like this?)

Why do I sometimes get accused of “white privilege” when I offer free regenerative gardening resources and suggest that we should all be at the very least starting community gardens, guerilla gardening or foraging to take back our food sovereignty.

Before I post the question for the poll in the title lets do a little historical exploration to get some context.

For those that are not aware, you would not have to go back very far into history to find some of your own ancestors that would have no idea what you are talking about if you referred to yourself, or another person/group as “white” (maybe the late 17th century). Before that time people referred to themselves based on mostly real place based cultural designations.

For instance, a couple hundred years ago, my ancestors from Eire and Alba would likely have referred to themselves by the implanted sociopolitical identities that were already being inculcated into them by statist regimes (eg. “Irish” and “Scottish”) but a couple hundred years before that they would have referred to themselves as the Gael (Gaoidhil in Gaelic) and/or the Albannaich (people of the land of Alba). In more recent centuries my ancestors were told to forget about their ancient place based cultural identities and they were told that they are “White” “Canadians”.

Irish Gaelic people in America faced intense discrimination. They were often portrayed in media as having brutish, ape-like features and were sometimes referred to as “negroes turned inside out” or “white negros,” indicating that they were not considered part of the dominant (WASP) “White” Anglo-Saxon Protestant group.

Below is An American (anti-Irish, anti-immigrant) Propaganda Piece, depicting of a ape-like Irish rioters (1867):

( source ) A depiction of an Irish riot (1867) USA. Illustration was intended to show Irish American men (with ape-like features) attacking helpless innocent police officers on St. Patrick’s Day , 1867 in New York City.

The dehumanization of Gaelic peoples that fled their British/Roman Catholic oppressors in Ireland or Scotland to come here to Turtle Island also continued to face similar attacks on their culture from Canadian and American nationalists. So there was immense pressure, both in Ireland, Scotland, and here on Turtle Island, for Gaelic people to self-censor, forget their ancestral ways and strive to blend in as “white” capitalist nationalists.

The term “white person” is nothing more than an oligarch invented term intended to delineate “their people” from the peasant / pleb class they wanted (and want) to rule over. It was essentially the replacement term for “Christian” which was weaponized by European oligarchs (using the church to justify their pillaging).

The Doctrine of Discovery as the Precursor to the invention of Whiteness

The Doctrine of Discovery, originating in 15th-century papal bulls (e.g., Inter Caetera in 1493), permitted Christian explorers to claim lands “not previously possessed by any Christian owner”.

It was a piece of nefarious Church promoted propaganda that sought to establish the idea that European Christians were “civilized” and entitled to ownership, while indigenous populations were “heathens” or “pagans” with lower status. This doctrine was a weapon of dehumanization that treated Indigenous peoples (both from Africa, South/Central America and North America) as non-sovereign occupants of their own land, facilitating their dispossession, murder, enslavement and/or forced assimilation.

By defining the “other” (non-Christian/non-white) as sub-human or ineligible for property ownership, it created the legal framework for European attackers to adopt a “white” identity. The concept of "whiteness" was developed as a social construct to replace religious justification for dominance (Christianity) with racial justification (which was more popular at the time) particularly in the 17th-century American colonies. While European colonizers initially identified themselves primarily as “Christians” (setting up a binary of "Christian vs. Heathen" to justify taking land) the rise of slavery and the government’s want for a more rigid, permanent hierarchy led to the creation of a "white" racial category.

The term "white person" was not initially used in European languages to describe people, but rather developed as a social and legal construct in the 17th century, particularly in colonial settings, to replace earlier designations like "Christian," "English," or "free". Whiteness became a “badge of access” to property, wages and legal rights. It was a weaponized term used for legally solidifying the Doctrine Of Discovery. The legal privileges of whiteness were used to enforce the land-grabbing principles of the Doctrine of Discovery (e.g., in the 1823 U.S. Supreme Court case Johnson v. M’Intosh.

The term was weaponized by psychopathic human trafficking elitists in the Virginia Colony (Late 1600s). The Virginia House of Burgesses and local courts began codifying the word “white” into law to differentiate rights, transitioning from “bond servants” (English/African) to permanent, race-based intergenerational slavery.

Then during the 17th–18th, “white” was entrenched in American colonial law to distinguish social and legal status, distancing slave owners from those they enslaved.

After the Naturalization Act of 1790 there was full legal adoption of the (invented weaponized) term, limiting citizenship eligibility to “any alien, being a free white person”.

(“non free” “white” people from Ireland and other regions deemed as less than by the dominant oligarchy were often forced into indentured servitude in that time frame as well, so the term did not always give you a free pass.)

Statist systems (state-sponsored, bureaucratic or legal structures) have historically and contemporary constructed, enforced, and pushed the constructed identity of whiteness as a dominant social, economic, and political category to maintain power and distribute resources unequally.

What is fascinating to me is that this term most have been conditioned to use ("White" person) is (within woke government propaganda regurgitating Canadian circles) often used in self-deprecating context contemporarily (via instances where the Canadian government pushes white guilt propaganda though events like “Truth and Reconciliation Day” to distance themselves from the atrocities perpetrated by their criminal organization while putting the blame on a larger nebulous demographic defined by melanin content in skin) yet historically it was a term invented for self-aggrandizement, empowering human traffickers legally and to denote the haves from the have nots.

Others that have also fallen into divide and conquer psyops perpetrated by the Canadian government and other statist entities use the term “white person” or “white settler” as a way to assign blame and justify misplaced anger towards an entire group of present day people, based on the actions of people that looked like them in generations past. Some of these people even stoop as low as to attempt to demonize any movement or idea they do not like by describing it as a “white supremist” movement (without any evidence because they do not have any original, real nor legitimate criticisms to offer).

Do we live in a culture where discrimination, slander and hate speech is okay as long as it is being aimed at people with a European genetic background by someone that is not of that genetic background?

Why are people that are born today to parents that happened to have European ancestry (most of which will not use their free will to displace any other human beings from their land nor will they own any slaves) told that they need to make amends the actions of people that happened to look like them born over a century ago?

It seems to me that the invented term “white person” is a weapon of the mind that convinces people to identify more with statist regimes, flags and outward appearance rather than the place based wisdom of their ancestors and their connection to the land where they now live.

While discussing related subject matter recently a thoughtful subscriber posed this question:

Well, I honestly did not know the answer to that question so I did a little digging.

It turns out, the origins of the term “Caucasian” person are even more hollow, unfounded and absurd than the origins of the term “white person”.

Apparently, the term “Caucasian” originated from an idiotic idea presented by an 18th-century European German anatomist named Johann Blumenbach. He visited the Caucasus Mountains, located between the Caspian and Black seas, and he must have been enchanted because he labeled the people there “Caucasians” and proposed that they were created in God’s image as an ideal form of humanity.

Blumenbach went on to name four other “races,” each considered “physically and morally ‘degenerate’ forms of ‘God’s original creation.’” He categorized Africans, excluding light-skinned North Africans, as “Ethiopians” or “black.” He divided non-Caucasian Asians into two separate races: the “Mongolian” or “yellow” race of Japan and China, and the “Malayan” or “brown” race, which included Aboriginal Australians and Pacific Islanders. And he called Native Americans the “red” race.

Carol C. Mukhopadhyay elaborates on the history, and absurdity of the term “Caucasian” and its relation to “whiteness” by saying:

“It is high time we got rid of the word Caucasian. Some might protest that it is “only a label.” But language is one of the most systematic, subtle, and significant vehicles for transmitting racial ideology. Terms that describe imagined groups, such as Caucasian, encapsulate those beliefs. Every time we use them and uncritically expose students to them, we are reinforcing rather than dismantling the old racialized worldview. Using the word Caucasian invokes scientific racism, the false idea that races are naturally occurring, biologically ranked subdivisions of the human species and that Caucasians are the superior race. Beyond this, the label Caucasian can even convey messages about which groups have culture and are entitled to recognition as Americans. Blumenbach’s system of racial classification was adopted in the United States. American scientists tried to prove that Caucasians had larger brans and were smarter than people of other races.’ Racial science dovetailed with nineteenth-century evolutionary theories, which ranked races from the more “primitive” “savages” to more “advanced” or “civilized,” with Caucasians on top. Racial hierarchies were used to justify slavery and other forms of racial discrimination. The U.S. legal system drew on Blumenbach’s definitions to decide who was eligible to become a naturalized citizen, a privilege the 1790 at Act restricted to “whites.” This schema created dilemmas. Blumenbach’s Caucasians included such groups as Armenians, Persians (Iranians), North Indians, Arabs, and some North Africans. In 1923, however, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the naturalization petition of an immigrant from North India, saying he was Caucasian but not white and citing, among other things, his skin color. The constant tweaking of categories like “Caucasian” to include or exclude newcomers provides evidence of these categories’ social rather than biological basis. By the 1920s, eugenicists (who were concerned with the “improvement” of the species through the reproduction of the “superior” race) had divided Caucasians into four ranked sub-races: Nordic, Alpine, Mediterranean, and Jew (Semitic), and designated Nordics intellectually and morally superior. These subdivisions were used to justify discriminatory immigration laws that preserved the ethnic dominance of northern and western Europe- ans. Not until after World War 2, when theories of “Aryan” racial superiority were thoroughly discredited by their association with the Nazis, did these dis- tinctions begin to dissolve and European Americans become fully homogenized into the category “white.” The status of groups like Armenians, Iranians, and South Asians remained ambiguous, demonstrating that “white,” like “Caucasian,” was a category that could easily be bent to exclude those deemed unworthy. Anthropologists have long struggled to convince the public that races are not discrete, bounded, biologically based categories but artificial inventions, arbitrary divisions in a continuum of human diversity. Using the label Caucasian masks the equally arbitrary and invented character of this racial category. It renders invisible the diverse ethnic, linguistic, religious, and political groups that make up Europe. The term Caucasian implies that people of European descent form a coherent, stable, homogeneous, biological entity, reinforcing obsolete biological notions of “race.” For those designated Caucasian by the state, the term subtly erases their own ancestry, cultural traditions and experiences. Ironically, we are starting to talk as if ethnicity and culture are attributes of only some groups, especially marginalized groups.” (source)

One thing that I find interesting is that Blumenbach’s category of “Caucasian” posed a problem for the mentally deranged megalomaniacal pale skinned oligarchs from Europe that wanted to enslave and colonize the world because his classification of Caucasian also included Armenians, Persians (Iranians) Arabs, and North Indians. Thus, the definition of Caucasian had to be reinvented legally to focus the ideological category of whiteness on northern and western Europe (so the oligarchs could exclude the Iranians, Arabs and others from their delusional definition of a superior human that deserves more rights than other humans).

The term “White person” (and “Caucasian" person) are, in many ways, intended to sever your connection to the living Earth and those you share your local community with and make you into a rootless cultural orphan that craves a tribe yet is told the only tribe you are allowed to join is the cult of statism.

I like what Derrick Broze said in this clip about looking inward to connect with our own ancestral knowledge paths (aka our "indigeneity") regardless of our genetic background. People's unwillingness to do that is something that seems to hold so many people back. Especially those with European genetics, as they get stuck in various states of savior seeking syndrome (religiosity based stagnation) and state worship.

Being born and told they are "white settlers" by the government, various fellow citizens (that are holding animosity towards whole groups of people based on race alone) and being told that their cultural identity is nothing more than whatever "patriotism" is defined as in their time, they become cultural orphans, that are then symbolically "adopted" by the state. They are told they should feel guilty about being a “white settler” and the best thing they can do is be a good obedient tax paying statist and obey all government edicts to make up for the sin of being born with less melanin in their skin that other people. Then they get stuck in a sort of Stockholm syndrome with abusive state institutions.

Or as Christian Ortiz puts it..

“Let’s be real, White culture has no culture. Not after colonialism. Whiteness and race as a whole is a social construct. What you do have, is just culture. What you have is a legacy of erasure, theft, and domination that replaced ancestral memory with manufactured supremacy. Whiteness didn’t preserve European culture. It gutted it. It turned folk traditions into folklore, spirituality into control, language into obedience, and community into compliance. So if you feel a sense of emptiness, of rootlessness, of trying to find meaning by consuming everyone else’s traditions, it’s not your fault. But it is your responsibility now. Because whiteness didn’t just colonize others. It colonized you, too. Colonialism didn’t just strip land, it stripped identity. And the greatest theft was convincing people who identify as white that theft itself was their entire identity. Slavic peoples practiced animism, dance, and ancestral medicine before the Church burned it into silence. Norse cultures told epic sagas of gods, goddesses, and warriors not rooted in domination, but in harmony with natural cycles. The Basques, the Gael, the Gauls, the Sami, these weren’t just ethnicities. They were entire cosmologies, systems of life, music, governance, language, and spiritual relationship with the land. But when Rome gave way to the Crown, and the Crown merged with the Cross, those cultures were either assimilated, exterminated, or rebranded as savage. And so began the great whitening, a centuries-long erasure in which European peoples were stripped of their earthbound, matriarchal, animistic, and cooperative ways of life and taught instead to worship hierarchy, empire, and “civilization” through blood and conquest.” Whiteness was never about skin tone. It was about social control. Oligarchs in European empires like the British, French, and Spanish realized they could manipulate poor Europeans, “peasants”, farmers, and workers, by convincing them that they were “better” than the people being colonized, enslaved, and dispossessed around the world. Even if they were starving, landless, and exploited themselves, they were told: “At least you’re white.” Then came enclosure. Communal lands in Europe were fenced off, privatized, and stolen from the people to create wealth for the elite. This was a dry-run for colonialism abroad. Europeans were displaced and forced into urban wage slavery, then told their enemy was not the landlords or monarchs who took everything, but the “savage” in Africa or the “heathen” in the Americas. It was theft of land, of tradition, of soul. And then a sales pitch for superiority. Whiteness became the consolation prize for poverty. It offered no justice. Only hierarchy. It told people to forget their languages, their stories, their sacred rituals. To drop their clan names and speak the king’s English. To abandon earth-rooted beliefs and kneel before empire and Church. It trained them to see themselves not as oppressed, but as deputies of the oppressor. That’s what whiteness is: Not an identity. Not a culture. But a system that demanded Europeans trade their humanity for proximity to power. And that deal came at a cost. Because while whiteness promised superiority, what it really delivered was obedience. Obedience to empire. Obedience to violence. Obedience to forgetting. They made the Irish forget that they once revered goddesses and followed Brehon laws, a legal system based on restorative justice, not punishment. They made the Slavs forget that their ancestors worshipped forests, water, and ancestral spirits, not money or monarchs. They made the Scots forget the communal clan systems they lived under, replacing their tartans with Union Jacks and silencing their Gaelic tongue. They made the Germanic tribes forget the matriarchal and nature-rooted traditions that once guided their cosmology, long before they were steamrolled by Church and Crown. They criminalized ancestral languages, burned medicine women, called their dances "devil's work," and replaced their spiritual practices with Christian imperial dogma.

For another perspective here is what Niraj Naik posted on this subject:

Before you say “white people have no culture.” Ask yourself what if they did…and it got burned at the stake? Before colonizers colonized others, they colonized their own. Europe’s indigenous peoples—the Celts, Norse, Slavs, Balts—had deep, spiritual traditions: solstice rites, forest worship, animism, sacred trees, and gods older than any book. But then came the conversions. The Crusades. The Inquisition. The witch hunts. Spiritual systems were wiped out and replaced by saints, sins, and anthropocentric religious dogmas. You didn’t convert? You got tortured or toasted. Modern white folks didn’t emerge from a snowbank with cargo shorts and no culture. They had myth. Fire. Stars. It was just erased. Rebranded. Forgotten. And now? Many feel spiritually lost, reaching for yoga, plant medicine, Norse runes on Etsy. Not to steal, but to remember. It’s not theft. It’s spiritual archaeology. That’s why Animism, Earth based spirituality, Druidry, Norse paths—they’re back. Because people are reclaiming what was taken, their ancestral soul food. Their myths. Their rhythm. These aren’t disconnected traditions. They’re branches from a shared root—Indo-European, cosmic, primal. Thunder gods. Earth mothers. World trees. The same old story, told with different accents. So don’t say “they had no culture.” Say: they’re remembering it. You might be, too. Go hug a tree. It remembers who you were, even if you don’t.

Some people (most of which are of European descent) have chosen to throw the memory of their indigenous ancestors under the proverbial bus, internalizing the dehumanizing narratives inculcated into them through multi-generational propaganda systems imposed onto our modern day lives by statist regimes and remnants of Roman imperialist propaganda still rattling around in religious institutions.

For many of us with European Indigenous Ancestral roots, our ancestors were persecuted by various imperialistic regimes and characterized as “witches”, “savages” or “uncivilized”.

Lyla June explores this lost European indigenous history in an essay published in The MOON magazine titled “Reclaiming our Indigenous European roots”

The following are some excerpts from that essay:

“They estimate that 8-9 million European women were burned alive, drowned alive, dismembered alive, beaten, raped and otherwise tortured as so-called, “witches.” It is obvious to me now that these women were not witches, but were the Medicine People of Old Europe. They were the women who understood the herbal medicines, the ones who prayed with stones, the ones who passed on sacred chants, the ones who whispered to me that night in the hogan. This all-out warfare on Indigenous European women, not only harmed them, but had a profound effect on the men who loved them. Their husbands, sons, and brothers. Nothing makes a man go mad like watching the women of his family get burned alive. If the men respond to this hatred with hatred, the hatred is passed on. And who can blame them? While peace and love are the correct response to hatred, it is not the easy response by any means. The Indigenous Cultures of Europe also sustained forced assimilation by the Roman Empire and other hegemonic forces. In fact, it was only a few decades ago that any Welsh child caught speaking Welsh in school would have a block of wood tied to their neck. The words “WN” were there-inscribed, standing for “Welsh not.” This kind of public humiliation will sound very familiar to any Native Americans reading this who attended U.S. Government boarding schools.. ..The parallels between the genocide of Indigenous Europeans and Native Americans are astounding. It boggles my mind that more people don’t see how we are the same people, who have undergone the same spiritual assault. The only difference between the Red Story and the White Story is we are in different stages of the process of spiritual warfare. Native Americans are only recently becoming something they are not. They are only recently starting to succumb to the temptations of drugs, alcohol, gambling, self-destruction and the destruction of others. Just as some Native American people have been contorted and twisted by so many centuries of abuse, so too were those survivors of the European genocide. Both are completely forgivable in my eyes.. ..Our task is to shake the amnesia. To not be ashamed of our European-ness, but to reclaim our beautiful grandmothers, to reclaim our venerable grandfathers, to reclaim our lost languages, our lost ceremonies, our lost homelands and become one with the Great Sacred Motherland of Europe once again. The European diaspora is spread all throughout the world, searching the planet for something that lives inside. I promise you will hear it when you climb the mountains of Switzerland! Of Scotland! Of Tuscany! Of Hungary! Of Portugal! Of the Great Sacred Motherland of Europe! Just because bad things happened upon her bosom does not mean she is bad.” - Lyla June (source)

On the opposite side of the "cultural orphanhood" spectrum that can result from people rejecting their own ancestral indigenous culture as "primitive", "pagan" or "archaic" etc are these bigots that start to try and tell people "we should be protecting 'white culture' against impurities!" and other such nonsense.

If you ask these deluded and confused “white culture” enthusiasts what exactly constitutes “white culture” they are totally unable to provide a coherent definition, yet, being the cultural orphans that they are, and naturally wanting to be part of some “tribe” they continue to tell other people that we should defend this superficial hollow mirage they describe as “white culture”. This makes them susceptible to the propaganda of people like Trump (and their equivalents here in Canada and elsewhere) that promise to “get rid of all the illegal immigrants” etc.

Some have described the identity of describing oneself as “white” as a cult, which is an interesting notion. More on that in the video below:

(I don’t personally agree with all of what she says in the video below, but she does make some compelling points)

So, my question is, why would anyone want to self identify as such unless they have delusions of grandeur like the ruling class that began weaponizing that invented designation a few centuries ago?

Are these people slave owners that wants to use their “white” legal status to win a court case related to human trafficking or dispossessing some indigenous people from their land so they can pillage it? No they are not, so why use terminology designed for that purpose to describe themselves when that is the sole purpose for which that designation was originally invented?

In my opinion, the reason they have been conditioned to self-identify as such (instead of identifying as part of a bio-regionally defined place based culture, as most human beings have throughout the majority of human history) is the omnipresent statist belief system.

I use the term statism in my educational writing quite often and sometimes come across people that have no idea what I am talking about. This forced me to realize how effectively the statist belief system renders itself invisible to the masses.

Statism is so ubiquitous and normalized on earth now it renders itself invisible. We have become like the fish swimming in water without a non-water frame of reference to describe the water.

Our indigenous ancestors however (yes we all have them regardless of skin color or ancestry) came face to face with statism and saw it clearly for what it is. They lived before statism dominated the earth, and so to them, it was an imperialistic force attempting to replace their place based decentralized animist worldviews and leadership structures with a centralized governance structure enforced by violent coercion and funded by state sanctified theft (aka taxation).

Put simply, statism is the belief system and governance structure that uses violence to extract labor, energy (sometimes money, sometimes other forms) and obedience from diverse groups of people in the interest of furthering the goals of those that dominate said systems.

Statism is exclusively anthropocentric (as perpetual economic growth is an imperative and all ecological considerations are secondary to that).

It is that which turns a land that is biodiverse and culturally diverse into a land that is a biodiversity depleted monoculture and a culturally and spiritually impoverished, uniform and oppressed collection of human beings.

It is the bulldozer that flattens both forests and your unique spiritual essence and replaces them with a strip mall and a “patriotic” implanted identity (and either self-depreciating or self-aggrandizing hollow race based terms) that stunts your true potential.

What I have come to observe in many people (both those that have blood that is linked to those that called Turtle Island home long before Europeans arrived and those that have blood linked to the people that were European “settlers”, or a mix of both is that government sponsored rhetoric tends to illicit strong feelings of guilt, anger and/or resentment and create a divisive sort of thinking.

I have had people tell me that they self-identify as a “white settler” because people in their lives that they see as indigenous refer to them as such, but is that really a solid logic and reasoning for internalizing an invented hollow cultural identity built on all the ugliness I described above?

Divisiveness and putting ourselves into “us vs them” subgroupings based on genetics is a state of being that benefits the established Oligarchy. Do not fall for their game.

The Canadian government (an organization that has, and continues to engage in land theft, pillaging forests, poisoning water, war profiteering, big pharma racketeering and more) effectively gets other people to feel guilty about things their organization has done (and is doing) despite the fact that most of those people applying the self-loathing label of “white settler” to themselves, are not racist and have not disrespected nor stolen from or harmed any person with blood indigenous to northern Turtle Island (aka “Canada”) in their lifetime.

It’s a very advanced trick, and it requires first using the public education system to inculcate implanted sociopolitical identities into the minds of people, so that they can later be used as a scapegoat for the actions of the government (when that intrinsically corrupt and criminal organization declares that the duplicitous and nefarious actions of government and its minions is the fault of all “white settler” “Canadians”).

I mean don’t get me wrong, I do acknowledge that there is significant genetic heritage specific “wealth” disparity here and elsewhere, but again that is the doing of the organized crime syndicate called government, not people that happened to be born to European parents.

Sinking into resentment focused on a group of people that look different then yourself or sinking into guilt focused on the genetic lineage one was born with constitutes spinning one’s tires while going nowhere.

Essentially the implanted identity of “whiteness” is what I would describe as a trojan horse intended to perpetually colonize the minds of those that adopt it, making them easy to control, and serving to reenforce multi-generational amnesia and decrease the chance of people aligning their loyalty with the land and their fellow non-oligarch humans to create resilient communities.

Those are courses of action that are both counter-intuitive to using our unique God given gifts to make this world a better place for those who will call this place home after we are gone (honoring the 7th generation in our choices).

Rather than internalize the either contemporarily self-depreciating or historically weaponized human trafficking enabling labels inculcated into your mind by multigenerational crime syndicates (aka statist regimes, or “governments”) I suggest you take the time to look inward and decide who you really want to be and then find a term that describes that essence, use that and embody it. Otherwise, you are just perpetuating endless divisiveness, animosity, self-hate and squandering your creative gifts.

However, that is just my view on the subject, and perhaps you feel very differently about this term “white person”. If you feel I am missing an important piece of the puzzle here I would value your input and will seriously consider any perspectives or facts you share with an open mind.

So I will now pose the question for this month’s poll and invite you to explain why you feel that it either is, or is not beneficial for us to continue using this term as a human family.

Regardless of what you do or do not vote for, please explain your answer to the question above in a comment to promote constructive discussion and so we can all learn from each other’s unique perspectives.

For those that may be wondering “if we do not describe ourselves with this term anymore, what should we describe ourselves as?”

Great question, I do not have that answer. But I am also asking myself that question and looking at concepts such as the process described in the video and post below:

Thanks for taking the time to read and participate.

If you think contemplating this poll would benefit those in your circles, feel free to share this post. Share

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