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DawnieR
6h

So-called 'weeds' are food and/or medicinal.

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mejbcart
9h

Like the wording 'Lawn Nazis' a LOT!!! Turned my front yard into part an orchard part little forest... And inbetween all the little s.c. weeds, in fact a VERY MEDICINAL treasures.

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