When I posted the meme above (and to the left) recently in reference to the often maligned dandelions with Neo talking to “Morpheus the Permaculurist” Banished contradictions posted the thought provoking comment below:

Well this evoked me to realize that she is right that it is certainly is a big one, and (IMO) analogous to the “whiteness” psyop I covered in last month’s poll, as both the invention of this designation of “weeds” and the invention of superficial race based designations like “white person” were a means for exploitative imperialists to impose judgments and segregation upon groups of beings that were previously just perceived as unique beings each offering their own gifts (to most people living in intact place based cultures). Both were about imposing a monoculture and dominating for greed. The invention of the term “weed” and “invasive” are sort of like an apartheid for rooted beings (plants).

I have even had people strangely connect these two terms and point to a dandelion or some borage in a sidewalk or stone pathway crack and say something like “get rid of that! I don’t want this place looking like white trash!!”

How dare you! You dirty white trash dandelion ! Trying to nourish pollinators and heal the soil when humans had other plans!

“White Trash” ? and Dandelions? Go together? Why? and What are they trying to aim for instead of being seen as “white trash” by removing the dandelion? “White Aristocracy”? hmmm I digress.. Lets get back to to the focus of poll of the month.

So this month I want to explore this concept of “weeds” and where it came from via positing a question that one might describe as a thought experiment and investigation in linguistic anthropology and ethnobotany.

In the majority of Indigenous (Turtle Island) aka “North American” languages, an equivalent to “weed” does not exist. Instead, languages often reflect a relationship-based perspective where plants are considered relatives, helpers, gift giver or teachers, even if they grow in unwanted places for human preferences.

(This poll was the result of the note below provoking me to think about how this word “weeds” shapes our perception of our plant kin)

My question is why did most (if not all) place based animistic (indigenous) cultures here and elsewhere have no such designation in their language?

Regardless of what you do or do not vote for, please explain your answer to the question above in a comment to promote constructive discussion and so we can all learn from each other’s unique perspectives.

And for a bonus question, I would like to ask: why are there 114 plant names in the English language containing the word “weed” in the common name (with many of those plants being important food and medicine crops for indigenous pre-colonial cultures, and/or providing for pollinators, protecting soil and cleaning water) ? (please respond in comment section below).

Some that I posed this question to in person answered in a dismissive way (which expresses a sort of delusional superiority complex they appear to be suffering from) by saying something like “Indigenous people were primitive hunter-gatherers and not as advanced as civilizations that knew about agriculture, so they had yet to advance to the stage where they needed such a word”.

Though (as you will see if you read this) such responses seem to me to be indicative of the ignorance and ecological illiteracy of those individuals as those who have researched the pre-colonial food systems of animistic cultures know that they actually had some highly sophisticated means for cultivating food (which put grain monoculture to shame in productivity, diversity and nutrition of crops produced).

Okay, that is all the opinion shaping (anthropocentric human shaming) propaganda I have for you today my friends! ;)

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