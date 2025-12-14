Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Regina Zwilling's avatar
Regina Zwilling
Dec 14

We are meant to be stewards and caretakers of the precious realm we call home for a brief human lifespan. Raping and pillaging Earth for profit is as bad as the money changers and bankers charging usury. Unless and until we can raise our collective level of consciousness, these magnificent Beings, as well as many others, will suffer at our hands. Living in right relation with honor and respect for ALL life, is the way to true profits and abundance that we can't even begin to conceive of at our current low level of consciousness. My hurt hearts for the Cedars and all our kin who suffer because of humanity's ignorance and greed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
creating organic space's avatar
creating organic space
Dec 14Edited

dominion means stewardship for future generations, preservation, and use without exploitation; there is a term that goes: "Taonga tuku iho" - which means treasure handed down - the whenua (earth) is taonga tuku iho and it is Tika to be protected under rules of Tikanga by Ahi Ka - the gift to be passed onto the future; not exploitation through separation of consciousness, any true spiritual man or woman would not exploit for profit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture