We are getting close to the time of year when people celebrate the life of a courageous man that peacefully opposed a corrupt empire, flipped over the tables of money changing (corrupt profiteering bankers) in the temples and liked to trek out into the wilderness to embrace the stillness of nature while connecting with the Creator of all things.

Thus, given it seems that a small minority of corporate profiteers, corrupt government accomplices, cowardly morally depraved militarized police serving as corporate enforcers and the loggers (willing to carry out orders) are attempting to destroy the last of the ancient temperate rainforests on the west coast while no-one is looking, I thought it would be suiting and illuminating to pose this question to you all.

I have talked to people that identify as Christian that stand on both extreme ends of this.

Some have told me that to them the biblical line about humans being “given dominion of the Earth” means that we should cut down all forest that can give us profits and prosperity because it is our right as those that have “dominion” to take what we want from the Earth. There is even something called the “Fellowship of Christian Loggers” which is a ministry where the preacher tells people cutting down old growth trees that it is God’s will and he reads them reassuring bible passages when they doubt the morality of cutting down the really endangered ancient forest ecosystems.

One the other side of the spectrum I have spoken to quite a few people that identify as Christian that tell me they feel clearcutting old growth forests for profit is an insult to God and violates their moral compass in how they feel we should be stewarding the Earth. There are a number of Christian organizations that feel similarly and have posted about this in articles with titles such as “Spirituality and Justice for Trees”, “Forests: why Christians should care”, “The Cedar Has Fallen: The Prophetic Word vs Clear Cutting” and “Responsibility for God’s Forests” where they implore Christians to protect what is left of the original ancient forests on Earth.

That said, I am more interested in what all of you think on this.

So, what do you think, Would Jesus of Nazareth Condone Clearcut Logging Entire Ancient Forest Ecosystems For Profit?

I would appreciate it if you could elaborate on your reason for voting for what ever option you chose in the comments section to promote constructive discussion.

Thank you in advance to those who are taking the time to vote and comment to promote constructive discussion and hold up a candle to the mirror.

For those unfamiliar with the realities of ancient forest clearcut logging, its implications for ecology, human psychology, the spiritual well being of humans and future generations, please read some pertinent posts below:

