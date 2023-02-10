Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AncientHeart369's avatar
AncientHeart369
Feb 23, 2023

I want to lurk in your kitchen and garden, Gavin!

Reply
Share
Kelpie Wilson's avatar
Kelpie Wilson
1d

I am gobsmacked by this information. Thanks for this compendium.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gavin Mounsey
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture