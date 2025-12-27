Hello everyone! I hope you all had a productive and inspiring growing season and are taking time to enjoy the beauty of Winter if you are in the northern hemisphere. If you are in the Southern Hemisphere, I hope your seed starting, seedling planting and soil prepping is going well and I wish you many bountiful harvests this season!

I wanted to create a post to share an updated and enhanced version of the following list of book suggestions from the Supplementary Reading Recommendations and Regenerative Resources chapter of my book for anyone that is looking to expand one's understanding into areas of knowledge and techniques that empower one to live more regeneratively.

Share

This stack of books is an example of a more extensive reading list that I feel would offer knowledge, perspectives and techniques that can take forest gardening to the next level (these books cover more specialized methods and offer more nuanced perspectives than I was able to fit within the pages of my own book ).

It is my hope that any of you out there that are looking to develop skills and hone lenses of perception that will allow you to intentionally take steps to become a force for healing, community building/resilience, food sovereignty, health sovereignty, integrity and ecological regeneration will get copies of some of the books below for reading (and putting into action) this winter. Take time to use your intuition (as well as your critical thinking capacities) so you can carefully discern those books that call out to you, and you feel would serve to enrich and help to unlock your own unique innate gifts and interests to blossom and unfold unto their highest potential.

The books shown in the image above were among those that I was reading during the 5 years I was writing Recipes For Reciprocity. I experimented with applying (at least some of) the concepts, perspectives and techniques contained within and then extrapolated a way to distill down that material into a single book. Thus, Recipes For Reciprocity is a distillation of a wide range of topics I have studied and techniques I have practiced in the garden for years concentrated into a single book. I created it so people can benefit from having a holistic and practical gardening/recipe book on hand that will help them be prepared for challenging times and also increase their quality of life in the best of times (while simultaneously enabling them to give back to the Earth). I could not have written my book without “standing on the shoulders of giants” so please support the authors of the books shown in the image above as I feel their literature (in many cases) offers an even more enriching deep dive into specific areas of study in a depth that were beyond the space limitations of my book .

Many of the following books and shown above (and many that are listed below) focus on topics that are at the very least touched on in my first book Recipes For Reciprocity : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Table ).

As I had recently expressed in a note on here, some of the books I have been thinking about as I worked on upgrading this list of recommended reading from my book for publishing here as a full length post have completely changed my views on certain topics since I published my first book.

It has been very illuminating to take a look at all the new books I have read since publishing Recipes For Reciprocity, thinking back on what I’ve learned and much that I have unlearned since then. I now have a very different view on several subjects than I did back in 2019 when I was writing the bulk of my first book.

As I look back on all the perspectives and worldviews I have had challenged in the last five years (through both lived experience and reading powerful books that forced me to look in the mirror and reassess the morality and legitimacy of long held beliefs) I see that I am totally different person now than I was 5 years ago.

In many cases, reading new books helped me to connect the dots between ways of knowing, facts, perspectives and techniques that previously seemed unrelated but now have helped me synthesize a more holistic understanding and modality for creating resilient designs. In other instances, the truth in these books (combined with real world events unfolding) invited me to abandon beliefs that were no longer serving my well being nor the well being of the living earth (such as statism and its agents various means of waging psychological warfare on the good people of the Earth ).

I look forward to hearing what you all think of the list below and getting any recommendations you may have to add to the list and/or hearing your thoughts on the books listed if you have already read them in the comments section.

My intent here is to offer you a gateway to pathways of learning that serve to nurture your innate gifts to become an unstoppable force for healing, truth, revealing, regeneration, hope and re-memberance at this time of the turning of the ages.

Physical books (especially those free from “A.I.” pollution) are something you can rely on regardless of what happens in the manipulated fiat currency economy. If you take the time to put the knowledge and perspectives, techniques and facts in these books into action in your life, what you are really doing is planting the seeds for True Wealth to flourish in your life. I offer you the following with the genuine hope that this wealth of the mind will enrich the riches of your soul through you applying it to make this world a more beautiful, abundant and honest place to live in and gift to future generations.

Suggested supplementary reading for delving deep into specialized regenerative fields, empowering knowledge paths and other nourishing ways of knowing, creating and perceiving:

1. Permaculture and Regenerative Agriculture:

The Permaculture Student 2: A Collection Of Regenerative Solutions by Matt Powers

Introduction to Permaculture by Bill Mollison with Reny Mia Slay

PERMACULTURE: A Designers' Manual by Bill Mollison

Permaculture Principles & Pathways Beyond Sustainability - by David Holmgren

The Urban Homestead by Kelly Coyne + Erik Knutzen

Designing Urban Agriculture by April Phillips

Regenerative Agriculture - A Practical Whole Systems Guide to Making Small Farms Work by Richard Perkins

Call of the Reed Warbler by Charles Massey

2. Regenerative Agroforestry and Food Forest Design:

These 4 books that I think offer a great place to start as a foundation for a solid knowledge base that lends itself well to creating a resilient and productive Food Forest

Additional books that serve that purpose include:

I especially found her description of the constructed Oyster gardens by the indigenous people in Florida to be compelling and representative of ideas filled with untapped potential.

When she described how they used to build partially submerged rock walls along the ocean shore to break the big waves, create tidal pools, warming the water and creating a microclimate I had a vision of a larger scale (multi-leveled) oceanic food forest that has both a forest (composted mainly of plants/fungi that produce food or medicine) on the land and one under water as well (with incremental tidal pools of different depths for shellfish and shoreline sea vegetables such as “irish moss” etc and then a kelp forest in deeper water going out several hundred feet with a larger rock enclosure, housing larger fish being free-range farmed). The oceanic component f the food forest would yield kelp/seaweed (for eating and composting) and fish bones (after eating the fish) which could offer immense nutrition for soil building the land component of the food forest. Imagine the abundance that such a system could create!

Dr. Lyla June Johnston (aka Lyla June) is an Indigenous musician, author, and community organizer of Diné (Navajo), Tsétsêhéstâhese (Cheyenne) and European lineages. Her multi-genre presentation style has engaged audiences across the globe towards personal, collective, and ecological healing. She blends her study of Human Ecology at Stanford, graduate work in Indigenous Pedagogy, and the traditional worldview she grew up with to inform her music, perspectives and solutions. Her doctoral research focused on the ways in which pre-colonial Indigenous Nations shaped large regions of Turtle Island (aka the Americas) to produce abundant food systems for humans and non-humans.

Here is another version of the same presentation from Lyla June’s youtube channel

“Architects of Abundance: Indigenous Food Systems and the Excavation of Hidden History“

Relevant notes:

3. Soil (the nexus of all life on Earth):

Regenerative Soil - The Science and Solutions by Matt Powers

- https://www.thepermaculturestudent.com/shop/regenerative-soil-science-amp-solutions-manual-pre-order

The Rhizosphere: Biochemistry and Organic Substances at the Soil-Plant Interface, Second Edition

- https://www.amazon.com/Rhizosphere-Biochemistry-Substances-Soil-Plant-Environment-ebook/dp/B00918SNGU

For the Love of Soil by Nicole Masters

- https://www.integritysoils.co.nz/

Dirt: The Erosion of Civilizations by David R. Montgomery

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/587916.Dirt

Dirt to Soil by Gabe Brown

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/dirt-to-soil/

The Soul of Soil: A Soil-Building Guide for Master Gardeners and Farmers, 4th Edition by Joseph Smillie, Grace Gershuny (1999)

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-soul-of-soil/

Read my detailed review of The Soil Of The Soul via the link below

4. Mycology (the fantastic world of fungi):

Radical Mycology by Peter McCoy:

- https://chthaeus.com/collections/books-1/products/radical-mycology-a-treatise-on-seeing-working-with-fungi

Mycelium Running: How Mushrooms Can Save The World by Paul Stamets

- https://fungi.com/products/mycelium-running

For my detailed review of Mycelium Running, check out link below:

Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures by Merlin Sheldrake

- https://www.merlinsheldrake.com/buy

Growing Gourmet and Medicinal Mushrooms by Paul Stamets

- https://fungi.com/products/growing-gourmet-and-medicinal-mushrooms

Fungal Biology in the Origin and Emergence of Life by David Moore:

- https://www.amazon.com/Fungal-Biology-Origin-Emergence-Life/dp/1107652774/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1527615268&sr=8-2&keywords=fungal+biology

The Fungal Pharmacy by Robert Rogers

- https://www.amazon.com/Fungal-Pharmacy-Complete-Medicinal-Mushrooms/dp/1556439539/ref=sr_1_10?ie=UTF8&qid=1527615268&sr=8-10&keywords=fungal+biology

Fantastic Fungi: How Mushrooms Can Heal, Shift Consciousness, and Save the Planet by Paul Stamets, Michael Pollan, Andrew Weil, Eugenia Bone (and many more professional and amateur mycologists)

- https://fungi.com/products/fantastic-fungi

The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World by Peter Wohlleben

- https://greystonebooks.com/products/the-hidden-life-of-trees

Mushrooming Without Fear The Beginner's Guide to Collecting Safe and Delicious Mushrooms by Alexander Schwab

Farming the Woods by Ken Mudge and Steve Gabriel :

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/farming-the-woods/

Organic Mushroom Farming and Mycoremediation by Tradd Cotter

- https://www.amazon.ca/Organic-Mushroom-Farming-Mycoremediation-Experimental/dp/1603584552

6. Water Sequestration, Earthworks, Earth Resources, Riparian Watershed Restoration & MapMaking :

Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands & Beyond: Volume 2 Water-Harvesting Earthworks by Brad Lancaster

- https://www.amazon.com/Rainwater-Harvesting-Drylands-Beyond-Vol/dp/0977246418/

Restoring Stream Hydrology:

- https://treeyopermacultureedu.com/chapter-7-water/restoring-natural-stream-hydrology/

Let Water Do the Work by Bill Zeedyk and Van Clothier

- https://www.amazon.com/Let-Water-Work-Meandering-Restoring/dp/1603585699/

Water for Any Farm by Mark Shepard

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/51220002-water-for-any-farm

Riparia: Ecology, Conservation, and Management of Streamside Communities

- https://www.elsevier.com/books/riparia/naiman/978-0-12-663315-3

Principles of Riverscape Health & Low-Tech Process-Based Restoration (for the American West):

- https://www.ser-rrc.org/resource/principles-of-riverscape-health-low-tech-process-based-restoration/

A First Nation Planning Guide For Fresh Water Fisheries Habitat Restoration Projects

- https://www.fnfisheriescouncil.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Habitat-Workbook-final-Jan2017.pdf

A Literature Review of Riparian Revegetation Techniques:

This literature review assesses revegetation techniques used to control erosion in North America, and more specifically British Columbia. Classifications of techniques include shoreline protection, reconstructing streambanks and slope stabilization:

- http://nfcp.org/uploads/research-riparian_zone/A_Literature_Review_of_Riparian_Revegetation_Techniques,_1993.pdf

New Manual for Low-Tech Riparian Restoration:

- https://www.sagegrouseinitiative.com/new-manual-for-low-tech-riparian-restoration/

7. Seed Saving Books:

The Seed Garden - The Art & Practice of Seed Saving by Jared Zystro and Micaela Colley:

- https://www.seedsavers.org/the-seed-garden-the-art-practice-of-seed-saving

The Complete Guide to Saving Seeds: 322 Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits, Flowers, Trees, and Shrubs by Robert E. Gough:

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/10465209-the-complete-guide-to-saving-seeds

- How to Save Your Own Seeds A handbook for Small Scale Seed Production by Seeds Of Diversity Canada:

- https://seeds.ca/sw8/web/books

Saving Our Seeds: The Practice & Philosophy by Bevin Cohen:

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/52670245-saving-our-seeds

Every Seed Tells a Tale - Stories of Plants, People & Places That Have Contributed to Canada's Seed Heritage by Seeds Of Diversity Canada:

- https://seeds.ca/sw8/web/books

Saving Seeds: A Home Gardener’s Guide to Preserving Plant Biodiversity by Dan Jason:

- https://harbourpublishing.com/products/9781550179002

Seed Libraries : And Other Means of Keeping Seeds in the Hands of the People by Cindy Conner:

- https://newsociety.com/books/s/seed-libraries

Seed to Seed: Seed Saving and Growing Techniques for Vegetable Gardeners by Suzanne Ashworth:

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/seed-to-seed/

From Generation To Generation: A Children's Activity Guide Book In The Living Tradition Of Seed Saving by By Eli Rogosa Kaufman:

- http://islandgrownschools.weebly.com/uploads/1/0/7/8/10785576/seed_saving_curriculum_-_fedco.pdf

and for my review of another seed saving book, check out the linked post below:

8. Indigenous Wisdom, Technology, History and Perspectives:

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

- https://milkweed.org/book/braiding-sweetgrass

The Unlikely Peace at Cuchumaquic: The Parallel Lives of People as Plants: Keeping the Seeds Alive by Martin Prechtel

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/214673/the-unlikely-peace-at-cuchumaquic-by-martin-prechtel/9781583943601

“1491 : New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus“ By Charles C. Mann

(select preview pages from book above: https://archive.org/details/1491colonistsindigenousviewsonliberty1)

Dark Emu: Black Seeds: Agriculture or Accident? by Bruce Pascoe

- https://www.magabala.com/products/dark-emu

Unsettling Truths: The Ongoing, Dehumanizing Legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery by Mark Charles and Soong-Chan Rah.

- https://birchbarkbooks.com/products/unsettling-truths

The Dawn of Everything : A New History of Humanity by David Graeber and David Wengrow

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/616885/the-dawn-of-everything-by-david-graeber-and-david-wengrow/9780771049842

The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer

- https://www.simonandschuster.ca/books/The-Serviceberry/Robin-Wall-Kimmerer/9781668072240

Our Knowledge Is Not Primitive: Decolonizing Botanical Anishinaabe Teachings by Wendy Djinn Geniusz

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6723390-our-knowledge-is-not-primitive

Plants Have So Much to Give Us, All We Have to Do Is Ask: Anishinaabe Botanical Teachings by Mary Siisip Geniusz

Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future by Patty Krawec and Nick Estes

- https://www.upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/plants-have-so-much-to-give-us-all-we-have-to-do

Becoming a Good Relative by Hilary Giovale

(select pages from book mentioned above: https://archive.org/details/becoming-a-good-relative/BecomingaGood%20Relativecerimony1.JPG )

Tending the Wild by Kat Anderson

- https://www.ucpress.edu/book/9780520280434/tending-the-wild

The Spirit of Trees: Science, Symbiosis and Inspiration by Fred Hageneder:

- https://www.abebooks.com/9780863155574/Spirit-Trees-Science-Symbiosis-Inspiration-086315557X/plp

Read my detailed review of The Spirit of Trees via the link below:

The Geography of Memory: Reclaiming the Cultural, Natural and Spiritual History of the Snayackstx (Sinixt) First People by Eileen Delehanty Pearkes

Not Extinct: Keeping the Sinixt Way, Second Edition by Marilyn James and Taress Alexis

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/243737/a-cree-healer-and-his-medicine-bundle-by-david-young-robert-rogers-and-russell-willier/

Miḱmaq Medicines: Remedies and Recollections by Laurie Lacey

- https://nimbus.ca/store/mikmaq-medicines-2nd-edition.html

9. Fermenting and other nourishing ways of preparing/preserving real food:

Wildcrafted Fermentation : Exploring, Transforming, and Preserving the Wild Flavors of Your Local Terroir by PASCAL BAUDAR':

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/wildcrafted-fermentation/

The Art of Fermentation by Sandor Ellix Katz:

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13598307-the-art-of-fermentation

Traditionally Fermented Foods: Innovative Recipes and Old-Fashioned Techniques for Sustainable Eating by Shannon Stonger

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/31451135-traditionally-fermented-foods

Wildcrafted Fermentation: Exploring, Transforming, and Preserving the Wild Flavors of Your Local Terroir by Pascal Baudar

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/wildcrafted-fermentation/

The Noma Guide to Fermentation: Including Koji, Kombuchas, Shoyus, Misos, Vinegars, Garums, Lacto-ferments, and Black Fruits and Vegetables

- https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/37590384-foundations-of-flavor

Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation (Soy Sauce, Miso, Sake, Mirin, Amazake, Charcuterie) by Jeremy Umansky and Rich Shih

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/koji-alchemy/

Miso, Tempeh, Natto & Other Tasty Ferments: A Step-by-Step Guide to Fermenting Grains and Beans by Kirsten K. Shockey, Christopher Shockey

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/40591925-miso-tempeh-natto-other-tasty-ferments

The Wildcrafting Brewer: Creating Unique Drinks and Boozy Concoctions from Nature's Ingredients by Pascal Baudar

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-wildcrafting-brewer/

Hemp Can Change the World: High Vibe Cuisine by Shadi Ramey

10. Natural Medicine and Herbalism:

Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine by Dr Joseph E Pizzorno, Jr. Jr. and Michael T. Murray

- https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Encyclopedia-of-Natural-Medicine-Third-Edition/Michael-T-Murray/9781451663006

The Modern Herbal Dispensatory: A Medicine-Making Guide by Thomas Easley

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/540086/the-modern-herbal-dispensatory-by-thomas-easley-and-steven-horne/9781623170790

The Herbal Apothecary: 100 Medicinal Herbs and How to Use Them by JJ Pursell

- https://bookshop.org/books/the-herbal-apothecary-100-medicinal-herbs-and-how-to-use-them/9781604695670

Energetic Herbalism: A Guide to Sacred Plant Traditions Integrating Elements of Vitalism, Ayurveda, and Chinese Medicine by Kat Maier

- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/energetic-herbalism/

The Complete Medicinal Herbal: A Practical Guide to the Healing Properties of Herbs, with More Than 250 Remedies for Common Ailments by Penelope Ody

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1148650.The_Complete_Medicinal_Herbal

Encyclopedia of Herbal Medicine: 550 Herbs and Remedies for Common Ailments by Andrew Chevallier

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/53507059-encyclopedia-of-herbal-medicine

Evolutionary Herbalism: Science, Spirituality, and Medicine from the Heart of Nature by Sajah Popham

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/40226721-evolutionary-herbalism

Healing with Whole Foods: Asian Traditions and Modern Nutrition by Paul Pitchford

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/131552/healing-with-whole-foods-by-paul-pitchford/

The Fungal Pharmacy: The Complete Guide to Medicinal Mushrooms and Lichens of North America by Robert Rogers

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/206335/the-fungal-pharmacy-by-robert-rogers-foreword-by-solomon-p-wasser/

Staying Healthy with Nutrition: The Complete Guide to Diet and Nutritional Medicine by Buck Levin and Elson M. Haas

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/197939/staying-healthy-with-nutrition-rev-by-elson-haas/9781607745075

The Practice of Traditional Western Herbalism: Basic Doctrine, Energetics, and Classification by Matthew Wood

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/193623/the-practice-of-traditional-western-herbalism-by-matthew-wood/9781556435034

11. Poetry that heals the heart mind and soul.

“The Smell Of Rain On Dust: Grief and Praise” by Martín Prechtel

- https://floweringmountain.com/product/the-smell-of-rain-on-dust/

"The Overstory" by Richard Powers

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/567761/the-overstory-by-richard-powers/9780393635522

(select sample pages from the book above: https://archive.org/details/overstory/overstory.JPG )

Carmina Gadelica : Hymns and Incantations by Alexander Carmichael (1832–1912)

https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/product/carmina-gadelica/

Watering the Wild Soul: A Collection of Poems and Notes to Re-culture the West and Feed the thirsty Soul by Matthew Gardner:

https://www.matthewliamgardner.com/books

12. Books on Resisting Tyranny, Activism and Defending the Sacred

No Spiritual Surrender: Indigenous Anarchy in Defense of the Sacred by Klee Benally - https://detritusbooks.com/products/no-spiritual-surrender-indigenous-anarchy-in-defense-of-the-sacred

Bright Green Lies: How the Environmental Movement Lost Its Way and What We Can Do About It by Derrick Jensen , Lierre Keith and Max Wilbert - https://www.brightgreenlies.com/

The Revolution Will Not Be Funded: Beyond the Non-Profit Industrial Complex By INCITE! - https://files.libcom.org/files/incite-the-revolution-will-not-be-funded-beyond-the-nonprofit-industrial-complex-2.pdf

Sedition, Subversion, and Sabotage Field Manual No. 1: A Three Part Solution To The State – by Ben Stone - https://www.abebooks.com/9781797047126/Sedition-Subversion-Sabotage-Field-Manual-1797047124/plp

Beyond Civil Disobedience by Snap Dragon - https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/beyond-civil-disobedience-snap-dragon

Saboteurs: Wiebo Ludwig’s War Against Big Oil by Andrew Nikiforuk

- https://greystonebooks.com/products/saboteurs

Also check out:

13. Foraging Books

Sam Thayer’s Field Guide to Edible Wild Plants: of Eastern and Central North America by Samuel Thayer

- https://www.foragersharvest.com/sams-books.html

The Forager’s Harvest, Nature’s Garden, and Incredible Wild Edibles are another three books all by Samuel Thayer:

-The Forager’s Harvest

-Nature’s Garden

-Incredible Wild Edibles

The Forager Chef’s Book of Flora: Recipes and Techniques for Edible Plants from Garden, Field, and Forest by Alan Bergo - https://foragerchef.com/the-forager-chefs-book-of-flora/

13.5 Foraging books for Kids!

This collection of books is so helpful to have on hand when foraging with kids.

Storybooks are a great way for kids to soak information in.

Edible or not, it’s important to learn facts about forging mushrooms. These books are a fun way to learn about different mushrooms, with great illustrations for kids.

Dandelions are so easy and available to forage and are very accessible to kids. While these books aren’t specifically about foraging dandelions, they give a lot of great information about dandelions, and how they spread their seeds. All in a positive light, as it should be!

14. Other book suggestions which can help us to better understand the world we live in, our place in it, what it means to be human, and how we can become a regenerative force to better ourselves and the world around us:

https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/oneness-vs-the-1/

The Miracle of Mindfulness: An Introduction to the Practice of Meditation by Thich Nhat Hanh

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/95747.The_Miracle_of_Mindfulness

The Seat of the Soul by Gary Zukav

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/119760.The_Seat_of_the_Soul

Our Green Heart: The Soul and Science of Forests (2024) by Diana Beresford-Kroeger - https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/741017/our-green-heart-by-diana-beresford-kroeger/9781039009790

The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13103.The_Celestine_Prophecy

Human by Design: From Evolution by Chance to Transformation by Choice by Gregg Braden

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/34227552-human-by-design

Way of the Peaceful Warrior: A Book That Changes Lives by Dan Millman

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2255.Way_of_the_Peaceful_Warrior

War is a Racket: Exposing the Business Behind War, Corruption, and Profit by General Smedley Butler - https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/war-is-a-racket_smedley-d-butler/56723009/#edition=74182567&idiq=86421024

Becoming Supernatural: How Common People Are Doing the Uncommon by Joe Dispenza

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/35852435-becoming-supernatural

Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body's Radical Resilience Through the New Biology by Sayer Ji

- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/599585/regenerate-by-sayer-ji/9781401956387

Kintsugi: The Poetic Mend by Bonnie Kemske

- https://bit.ly/3ABt2ge

Fear and Loathing in the New Normal Reich (Consent Factory Essays, Vol. IV (2022–2024) CJ Hopkins and Matt Taibbi - https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510783928/fear-and-loathing-in-the-new-normal-reich/

The Spontaneous Healing of Belief: Shattering the Paradigm of False Limits by Gregg Braden

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/703318.The_Spontaneous_Healing_of_Belief

The Money Mafia: A World in Crisis by Paul Hellyer

- https://www.ipgbook.com/the-money-mafia-products-9781634240079.php

The Voluntaryist Handbook by Keith Knight

-https://libertarianinstitute.org/books/voluntaryist-handbook/

Unacknowledged: An Expose of the World's Greatest Secret by Steven M. Greer

- https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/34902449-unacknowledged

Where Did the Towers Go? by Judy D. Wood

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/11334129-where-did-the-towers-go

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins

-https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2159.Confessions_of_an_Economic_Hit_Man

The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion: A Fairy Story by Margaret Anna Alice

Hidden Energy: Tesla-inspired inventors and a mindful path to energy abundance by Jeane Manning and Susan Manewich

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/53171425-hidden-energy

Also check out:

https://rexresearch1.com/Books/Books.html

Living Energies: Viktor Scahuberger's Brilliant Work with Natural Energy Explained by Callum Coats (Editor)

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1036761.Living_Energies

Nature as Teacher: New Principles in the Working of Nature (Eco-Technology Volume 2) by Viktor Schauberger, Callum Coats (Editor and Translator)

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1287376.Nature_as_Teacher

The Conscious Resistance by Derrick Broze

https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-conscious-resistance-trilogy-2020/

Mozart’s Starling by Lyanda Lynn Haupt - https://lamaisonanglaise.com/item/oR7uwsLR1Xu5Kergb_7UVg

How to Opt-Out of the Technocratic State by Derrick Broze

https://www.abebooks.com/9798218109936/Opt-Out-Technocratic-State-2nd-Edition/plp

The Technocratic Dark State by Iain Davis - https://thepapercutmagazine.com/products/the-technocratic-dark-state

Reportage: Essays on the New World Order by James Corbett

- https://reportagebook.com/

Energy From The Vacuum: Concepts & Principles by Thomas E. Bearden - https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/5696869-energy-from-the-vacuum

Breakthrough Power: How Quantum-Leap New Energy Inventions Can Transform Our World by Joel Garbon and Jeane Manning - https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6238472-breakthrough-power

Cosmometry: Exploring the HoloFractal Nature of the Cosmos by Marshall Lefferts

- https://cosmometry.com/

The Man Who Tapped the Secrets of the Universe – by Glenn Clark :

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/994352.The_Man_Who_Tapped_the_Secrets_of_the_Universe

Electrogravitics II: Validating Reports on a New Propulsion Methodology by Thomas F. Valone

- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1029596.Electrogravitics_II

Water: The Key to New Energy: Cavitating Electrolyzers & Zero-Point Energy by Moray B. King :

- https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/books/water-the-key-to-new/9781939149909-item.html

Dimensions of Mystery by Otis T. Carr (Protege of Nikola Tesla)

https://bluestarenterprise.com/old-website/Interviews_and_Downloads_files/dimensions_of_mystery_otis_carr.pdf

And if you still have not found enough suggested reading in this post check out this amazing list titled “100 Best Books for Self Reliant Living” By Ashley Adamant , break down hyperlinked below:

The list of topics is below, and you can click on any of the links to jump to that section of the post.

Whew! That was a lot of books! :) I hope you will get a few of these for your winter reading sessions and let me know what you think after you have a chance to read them in the comments section.

I am open to considering suggestions for additions to this list.

I ran out of time for putting this post together in an ideal format for today but wanted to share ASAP for those interested in delving into specific areas of learning. I will add more (preferably non-Amazon) hyperlinked book names (to where you can purchase, download and/or view a copy) and reformat this post to be consistent as time allows.

I will re-post an updated version of this list each year with more pertinent additions for each subject (and include suggested additions from my subscribers) so we can all learn and grow together, symbiotically and within a relationship of reciprocity.

Thank you for caring about our Mother Earth and the future generations that will call her body their home enough to want to learn about the subject matter covered in the books listed above.

Happy Reading! :)

When sourcing out books (especially on Amazon) I suggest being careful and using discernment as many of the books on there now a days are chatbot generated (using fake author names) and full of garbage. Examples shown below:

https://archive.org/details/chatbotgeneratedscamamazonbooks

"Food Forest Bible" – (supposedly) by Jovan Hutton Pulitzer is "A.I." Chatbot generated garbage

For more info on this fake food forest chatbot generated slop book:

https://archive.org/details/Chatbotscamfoodforestbook

Below I will share links to Substack Posts where other people share their reccomended reading lists and/or posts where authors are interviewed or presenting about their books (which I recommend reading) for more in depth info on each book:

For more of Paul’s books: https://winteroak.org.uk/books/

Best Books for 2025 (Solari Report reccomenations)

https://solari.com/best-books-for-2025/

- https://practicalselfreliance.com/best-permaculture-books/

In Conversation with ‌Cory Edmund Endrulat Gavin Mounsey · Sep 20 (I see that the video file is frozen after 26:35 on my end and have tried reuploading but substack keeps glitching so I uploaded Youtube and you can watch the last part of the interview here: Read full story