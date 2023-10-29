Regenerative Resources (a recommended reading list from my library)
This post shares the Suggested Supplementary Reading excerpt from Chapter 18 of my book
Hello everyone! I hope you all had a productive and inspiring growing season and are taking time to enjoy the beauty of Autumn if you are in the northern hemisphere. if you are in the Southern Hemisphere, I hope your seed starting and soil prepping is going well and I wish you many bountiful harvests this season!.
I wanted to create a post to share the following list of book suggestions from the Supplementary Reading Recommendations and Regenerative Resources chapter of my book for anyone that is looking to expand one's understanding into areas of knowledge and techniques that empower one to live more regeneratively.
It is my hope that any of you out there that are looking to develop skills and hone lenses of perception that will allow you to intentionally take steps to become a force for healing, community building/resilience, food sovereignty, health sovereignty, integrity and ecological regeneration will get copies of some of the books below for reading (and putting into action) this winter. Take time to use your intuition (as well as your critical thinking capacities) so you can carefully discern those books that call out to you, and you feel would serve to enrich and help to unlock your own unique innate gifts and interests to blossom and unfold unto their highest potential.
All of the following books shown above (and many that are listed below) focus on topics that are at the very least touched on in Recipes For Reciprocity : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Table ).
Suggested supplementary reading for delving deep into specialized regenerative fields, empowering knowledge paths and other nourishing ways of knowing, creating and perceiving:
1. Permaculture and Regenerative Agriculture:
Gaia’s Garden: A Guide to Home-Scale Permaculture, 2nd Edition by Toby Hemenway
The Permaculture Handbook: Garden Farming for Town and Country by Peter Bane
The Regenerative Landscaper: Design and Build Landscapes That Repair the Environment by Erik Ohlsen
Trees Of Power: Ten Essential Arboreal Allies by Akiva Silver
Introduction to Permaculture by Bill Mollison with Reny Mia Slay
PERMACULTURE: A Designers' Manual by Bill Mollison
Permaculture Principles & Pathways Beyond Sustainability - by David Holmgren
The Urban Homestead by Kelly Coyne + Erik Knutzen
Designing Urban Agriculture by April Phillips
Regenerative Agriculture - A Practical Whole Systems Guide to Making Small Farms Work by Richard Perkins
Radical Regenerative Gardening and Farming: Biodynamic Principles and Perspectives by Frank Holzman
Growing a Revolution by David Montgomery
Call of the Reed Warbler by Charles Massey
Kiss the Ground by Josh Tickell
The Humanure Handbook: A Guide to Composting Human Manure by Joseph C. Jenkins
2. Regenerative Agroforestry and Food Forest Design:
Additional books that serve that purpose include:
The Holistic Orchard by Michael Phillips
Trees for Gardens, Orchards, and Permaculture by Michael Crawford
Farming the Woods by Ken Mudge and Steve Gabriel
Integrated Forest Gardening by Daniel Halsey, Wayne Weiseman, and Phil Ruddock
The Forest Garden Greenhouse by Jerome Ostentowski
Perennial Vegetables by Eric Toensmeier
Paradise Lot by Eric Toensmeier
Around the World in 80 Plants by Stephen Barstow
The Reference Manual of Woody Plant Propagation by Michael A. Dirr and Charles W. Heuser, Jr.
The Resilient Gardener by Carol Deppe
The Market Gardener by Jean-Martin Fortier
The Urban Farmer by Curtis Stone
The Lean Farm by Ben Hartman
The Horse-Powered Farm by Stephen Leslie
Breeding Your Own Vegetable Varieties by Carol Deppe
The Seed Garden by The Seed Savers Exchange
Creating a Forest Garden: Working with Nature to Grow Edible Crops by Martin Crawford
Integrated Forest Gardening: The Complete Guide to Polycultures and Plant Guilds in Permaculture Systems by Daniel Halsey, Bryce Ruddock and Wayne Weiseman
Edible Forest Gardens, Volume 1: Ecological Vision and Theory for Temperate Climate Permaculture by Dave Jacke, Eric Toensmeier
Sepp Holzer's Permaculture: A Practical Guide to Small-Scale, Integrative Farming and Gardening by Sepp Holzer
The Resilient Farm and Homestead: An Innovative Permaculture and Whole Systems Design Approach by Ben Falk
3. Soil (the nexus of all life on Earth):
Regenerative Soil - The Science and Solutions by Matt Powers
- https://www.thepermaculturestudent.com/shop/regenerative-soil-science-amp-solutions-manual-pre-order
The Rhizosphere: Biochemistry and Organic Substances at the Soil-Plant Interface, Second Edition
- https://www.amazon.com/Rhizosphere-Biochemistry-Substances-Soil-Plant-Environment-ebook/dp/B00918SNGU
For the Love of Soil by Nicole Masters
- https://www.integritysoils.co.nz/
Dirt: The Erosion of Civilizations by David R. Montgomery
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/587916.Dirt
Dirt to Soil by Gabe Brown
- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/dirt-to-soil/
The Soul of Soil: A Soil-Building Guide for Master Gardeners and Farmers, 4th Edition by Joseph Smillie, Grace Gershuny (1999)
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-soul-of-soil/
4. Mycology (the fantastic world of fungi):
Radical Mycology by Peter McCoy:
- https://chthaeus.com/collections/books-1/products/radical-mycology-a-treatise-on-seeing-working-with-fungi
Mycelium Running: How Mushrooms Can Save The World by Paul Stamets
- https://fungi.com/products/mycelium-running
Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures by Merlin Sheldrake
- https://www.merlinsheldrake.com/buy
Growing Gourmet and Medicinal Mushrooms by Paul Stamets
- https://fungi.com/products/growing-gourmet-and-medicinal-mushrooms
Fungal Biology in the Origin and Emergence of Life by David Moore:
- https://www.amazon.com/Fungal-Biology-Origin-Emergence-Life/dp/1107652774/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1527615268&sr=8-2&keywords=fungal+biology
The Fungal Pharmacy by Robert Rogers
- https://www.amazon.com/Fungal-Pharmacy-Complete-Medicinal-Mushrooms/dp/1556439539/ref=sr_1_10?ie=UTF8&qid=1527615268&sr=8-10&keywords=fungal+biology
Fantastic Fungi: How Mushrooms Can Heal, Shift Consciousness, and Save the Planet by Paul Stamets, Michael Pollan, Andrew Weil, Eugenia Bone (and many more professional and amateur mycologists)
- https://fungi.com/products/fantastic-fungi
The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World by Peter Wohlleben
- https://greystonebooks.com/products/the-hidden-life-of-trees
Mushrooming Without Fear The Beginner's Guide to Collecting Safe and Delicious Mushrooms
by Alexander Schwab
Farming the Woods by Ken Mudge and Steve Gabriel :
- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/farming-the-woods/
Organic Mushroom Farming and Mycoremediation by Tradd Cotter
- https://www.amazon.ca/Organic-Mushroom-Farming-Mycoremediation-Experimental/dp/1603584552
6. Water Sequestration. Earthworks, Earth Resources, Riparian Watershed Restoration & MapMaking :
Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands & Beyond: Volume 2 Water-Harvesting Earthworks by Brad Lancaster
- https://www.amazon.com/Rainwater-Harvesting-Drylands-Beyond-Vol/dp/0977246418/
Restoring Stream Hydrology:
- https://treeyopermacultureedu.com/chapter-7-water/restoring-natural-stream-hydrology/
Let Water Do the Work by Bill Zeedyk and Van Clothier
- https://www.amazon.com/Let-Water-Work-Meandering-Restoring/dp/1603585699/
Water for Any Farm by Mark Shepard
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/51220002-water-for-any-farm
Riparia: Ecology, Conservation, and Management of Streamside Communities
- https://www.elsevier.com/books/riparia/naiman/978-0-12-663315-3?countrycode=US&format=print&utm_source=google_ads&utm_medium=paid_search&utm_campaign=canadashopping&gclid=CjwKCAiA6aSABhApEiwA6Cbm_0XvQv4CnGEDyrGz1R7IuCJvueILow2-Qc7h2eEYPEUPLYNoYa6ZYxoCQVAQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Principles of Riverscape Health & Low-Tech Process-Based Restoration (for the American West):
- https://www.ser-rrc.org/resource/principles-of-riverscape-health-low-tech-process-based-restoration/
A First Nation Planning Guide For Fresh Water Fisheries Habitat Restoration Projects
- https://www.fnfisheriescouncil.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/Habitat-Workbook-final-Jan2017.pdf
A Literature Review of Riparian Revegetation Techniques:
This literature review assesses revegetation techniques used to control erosion in North America, and more specifically British Columbia. Classifications of techniques include shoreline protection, reconstructing streambanks and slope stabilization:
- http://nfcp.org/uploads/research-riparian_zone/A_Literature_Review_of_Riparian_Revegetation_Techniques,_1993.pdf
New Manual for Low-Tech Riparian Restoration:
- https://www.sagegrouseinitiative.com/new-manual-for-low-tech-riparian-restoration/
7. Seed Saving Books:
The Seed Garden - The Art & Practice of Seed Saving by Jared Zystro and Micaela Colley:
- https://www.seedsavers.org/the-seed-garden-the-art-practice-of-seed-saving
The Complete Guide to Saving Seeds: 322 Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits, Flowers, Trees, and Shrubs by Robert E. Gough:
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/10465209-the-complete-guide-to-saving-seeds
- How to Save Your Own Seeds A handbook for Small Scale Seed Production by Seeds Of Diversity Canada:
- https://seeds.ca/sw8/web/books
Saving Our Seeds: The Practice & Philosophy by Bevin Cohen:
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/52670245-saving-our-seeds
Every Seed Tells a Tale - Stories of Plants, People & Places That Have Contributed to Canada's Seed Heritage by Seeds Of Diversity Canada:
- https://seeds.ca/sw8/web/books
Saving Seeds: A Home Gardener’s Guide to Preserving Plant Biodiversity
by Dan Jason:
- https://harbourpublishing.com/products/9781550179002
Seed Libraries : And Other Means of Keeping Seeds in the Hands of the People by Cindy Conner:
- https://newsociety.com/books/s/seed-libraries
Seed to Seed: Seed Saving and Growing Techniques for Vegetable Gardeners
by Suzanne Ashworth:
- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/seed-to-seed/
From Generation To Generation: A Children's Activity Guide Book In The Living Tradition Of Seed Saving by By
Eli Rogosa Kaufman:
- http://islandgrownschools.weebly.com/uploads/1/0/7/8/10785576/seed_saving_curriculum_-_fedco.pdf
8. Indigenous Wisdom, Technology, History and Perspectives:
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- https://milkweed.org/book/braiding-sweetgrass
The Unlikely Peace at Cuchumaquic: The Parallel Lives of People as Plants: Keeping the Seeds Alive by Martin Prechtel
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/214673/the-unlikely-peace-at-cuchumaquic-by-martin-prechtel/9781583943601
Dark Emu: Black Seeds: Agriculture or Accident? by Bruce Pascoe
- https://www.magabala.com/products/dark-emu
Our Knowledge Is Not Primitive: Decolonizing Botanical Anishinaabe Teachings by Wendy Djinn Geniusz
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6723390-our-knowledge-is-not-primitive
Plants Have So Much to Give Us, All We Have to Do Is Ask: Anishinaabe Botanical Teachings by Mary Siisip Geniusz
Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future by Patty Krawec and Nick Estes
- https://www.upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/plants-have-so-much-to-give-us-all-we-have-to-do
Tending the wild by Kat Anderson
- https://www.ucpress.edu/book/9780520280434/tending-the-wild
The Geography of Memory: Reclaiming the Cultural, Natural and Spiritual History of the Snayackstx (Sinixt) First People by Eileen Delehanty Pearkes
Not Extinct: Keeping the Sinixt Way, Second Edition by Marilyn James and Taress Alexis
We Were Not the Savages: Collision Between European and Native American Civilizations by Daniel N. Paul
A Cree Healer and His Medicine Bundle: Revelations of Indigenous Wisdom--Healing Plants, Practices, and Stories by David Young, Robert Dale Rogers, and Russell Willier
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/243737/a-cree-healer-and-his-medicine-bundle-by-david-young-robert-rogers-and-russell-willier/
Miḱmaq Medicines: Remedies and Recollections by Laurie Lacey
- https://nimbus.ca/store/mikmaq-medicines-2nd-edition.html
9. Fermenting and other nourishing ways of preparing/preserving real food:
The Art of Fermentation by Sandor Ellix Katz:
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13598307-the-art-of-fermentation
Traditionally Fermented Foods: Innovative Recipes and Old-Fashioned Techniques for Sustainable Eating by Shannon Stonger
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/31451135-traditionally-fermented-foods
Wildcrafted Fermentation: Exploring, Transforming, and Preserving the Wild Flavors of Your Local Terroir by Pascal Baudar
- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/wildcrafted-fermentation/
The Noma Guide to Fermentation: Including Koji, Kombuchas, Shoyus, Misos, Vinegars, Garums, Lacto-ferments, and Black Fruits and Vegetables
- https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/37590384-foundations-of-flavor
Koji Alchemy: Rediscovering the Magic of Mold-Based Fermentation (Soy Sauce, Miso, Sake, Mirin, Amazake, Charcuterie) by Jeremy Umansky and Rich Shih
- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/koji-alchemy/
Miso, Tempeh, Natto & Other Tasty Ferments: A Step-by-Step Guide to Fermenting Grains and Beans by Kirsten K. Shockey, Christopher Shockey
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/40591925-miso-tempeh-natto-other-tasty-ferments
The Wildcrafting Brewer: Creating Unique Drinks and Boozy Concoctions from Nature's Ingredients by Pascal Baudar
- https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-wildcrafting-brewer/
Hemp Can Change the World: High Vibe Cuisine by Shadi Ramey
10. Natural Medicine and Herbalism:
Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine by Dr Joseph E Pizzorno, Jr. Jr. and Michael T. Murray
- https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Encyclopedia-of-Natural-Medicine-Third-Edition/Michael-T-Murray/9781451663006
The Modern Herbal Dispensatory: A Medicine-Making Guide by Thomas Easley
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/540086/the-modern-herbal-dispensatory-by-thomas-easley-and-steven-horne/9781623170790
The Herbal Apothecary: 100 Medicinal Herbs and How to Use Them by JJ Pursell
- https://bookshop.org/books/the-herbal-apothecary-100-medicinal-herbs-and-how-to-use-them/9781604695670
The Complete Medicinal Herbal: A Practical Guide to the Healing Properties of Herbs, with More Than 250 Remedies for Common Ailments by Penelope Ody
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1148650.The_Complete_Medicinal_Herbal
Encyclopedia of Herbal Medicine: 550 Herbs and Remedies for Common Ailments by Andrew Chevallier
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/53507059-encyclopedia-of-herbal-medicine?from_search=true&from_srp=true&qid=oD3lYU7SlF&rank=1
Evolutionary Herbalism: Science, Spirituality, and Medicine from the Heart of Nature by Sajah Popham
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/40226721-evolutionary-herbalism
Healing with Whole Foods: Asian Traditions and Modern Nutrition by Paul Pitchford
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/131552/healing-with-whole-foods-by-paul-pitchford/
The Fungal Pharmacy: The Complete Guide to Medicinal Mushrooms and Lichens of North America by Robert Rogers
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/206335/the-fungal-pharmacy-by-robert-rogers-foreword-by-solomon-p-wasser/
Staying Healthy with Nutrition: The Complete Guide to Diet and Nutritional Medicine by Buck Levin and Elson M. Haas
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/197939/staying-healthy-with-nutrition-rev-by-elson-haas/9781607745075
The Practice of Traditional Western Herbalism: Basic Doctrine, Energetics, and Classification by Matthew Wood
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/193623/the-practice-of-traditional-western-herbalism-by-matthew-wood/9781556435034
11. Other book suggestions which can help us to better understand the world we live in, our place in it, what it means to be human, and how we can become a regenerative force to better ourselves and the world around us:
Oneness vs. the 1% : Shattering Illusions, Seeding Freedom by Vandana Shiva
https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/oneness-vs-the-1/
The Miracle of Mindfulness: An Introduction to the Practice of Meditation by Thich Nhat Hanh
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/95747.The_Miracle_of_Mindfulness
The Seat of the Soul by Gary Zukav
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/119760.The_Seat_of_the_Soul
The Celestine Prophecy by
James Redfield
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/13103.The_Celestine_Prophecy
Human by Design: From Evolution by Chance to Transformation by Choice by Gregg Braden
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/34227552-human-by-design
Way of the Peaceful Warrior: A Book That Changes Lives by Dan Millman
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2255.Way_of_the_Peaceful_Warrior
Becoming Supernatural: How Common People Are Doing the Uncommon by Joe Dispenza
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/35852435-becoming-supernatural
Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body's Radical Resilience Through the New Biology by Sayer Ji
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.ca/books/599585/regenerate-by-sayer-ji/9781401956387
Kintsugi: The Poetic Mend
by Bonnie Kemske - https://bit.ly/3ABt2ge
Spiritual Ecology: The Cry of the Earth
by Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee - https://bit.ly/3INuzmt
The Spontaneous Healing of Belief: Shattering the Paradigm of False Limits
by Gregg Braden
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/703318.The_Spontaneous_Healing_of_Belief
The Money Mafia: A World in Crisis by Paul Hellyer
- https://www.ipgbook.com/the-money-mafia-products-9781634240079.php
The Voluntaryist Handbook by Keith Knight
-https://libertarianinstitute.org/books/voluntaryist-handbook/
Unacknowledged: An Expose of the World's Greatest Secret by Steven M. Greer
- https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/34902449-unacknowledged
Where Did the Towers Go? by Judy D. Wood
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/11334129-where-did-the-towers-go
Confessions of an Economic Hit Man by John Perkins
How to Dismantle an Empire by Tereza Coraggio
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2159.Confessions_of_an_Economic_Hit_Man
The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion: A Fairy Story by Margaret Anna Alice
Hidden Energy: Tesla-inspired inventors and a mindful path to energy abundance by Jeane Manning and Susan Manewich
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/53171425-hidden-energy
- Living Energies: Viktor Scahuberger's Brilliant Work with Natural Energy Explained by by Callum Coats (Editor)
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1036761.Living_Energies
- Nature as Teacher: New Principles in the Working of Nature (Eco-Technology Volume 2) by Viktor Schauberger,
Callum Coats (Editor and Translator)
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1287376.Nature_as_Teacher
Energy From The Vacuum: Concepts & Principles by Thomas E. Bearden https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/5696869-energy-from-the-vacuum
Breakthrough Power: How Quantum-Leap New Energy Inventions Can Transform Our World by Joel Garbon and Jeane Manning https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6238472-breakthrough-power
Cosmometry: Exploring the HoloFractal Nature of the Cosmos by Marshall Lefferts
- https://cosmometry.com/
The Man Who Tapped the Secrets of the Universe Paperback –
by Glenn Clark :
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/994352.The_Man_Who_Tapped_the_Secrets_of_the_Universe
Electrogravitics II: Validating Reports on a New Propulsion Methodology by Thomas F. Valone
- https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1029596.Electrogravitics_II
Water: The Key to New Energy: Cavitating Electrolyzers & Zero-Point Energy by Moray B. King :
- https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca/books/water-the-key-to-new/9781939149909-item.html
Dimensions of Mystery by Otis T. Carr (Protege of Nikola Tesla)
https://bluestarenterprise.com/old-website/Interviews_and_Downloads_files/dimensions_of_mystery_otis_carr.pdf
For additional regenerative resources, check out this website:
https://friendlyfarms.org.au/resources/
Whew! That was a lot of books! :) I hope you will get a few of these for your winter reading sessions and let me know what you think after you have a chance to read them in the comments section.
I am open to considering suggestions for additions to this list.
I ran out of time for putting this post together in an ideal format for today but wanted to share ASAP for those interested in delving into specific areas of learning. I will add more (preferably non-Amazon) hyperlinked book names (to where you can purchase, download and/or view a copy) and reformat this post to be consistent as time allows.
I will re-post an updated version of this list each year with more pertinent additions for each subject (and include suggested additions from my subscribers) so we can all learn and grow together, symbiotically and within a relationship of reciprocity.
Thank you for caring about our Mother Earth and the future generations that will call her body their home enough to want to learn about the subject matter covered in the books listed above.
Happy Reading! :)
