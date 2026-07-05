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Gavin’s Newsletter

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jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
20h

This makes me feel sick. I don't know what is wrong with Mankind that some are willing to participate in such evil. In fact, I think the instigators of this type of evil do not even belong on this earth.

It beyond time for a great awakening. These dark ones have to be expelled from our world. Permanently.

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