Moussaka has roots reaching from Slovenia to Egypt and throughout the middle east (and everywhere in between), with our recipe leaning more towards the Egyptian style. It’s a fantastic way to use up dried garden beans in the dead of winter to create something vibrant, filling and unique to make an otherwise dreary night fun and interesting.

Many Greek people think this dish was born in their nation, in reality, moussaka’s origins are found much further afield. In Kitab al-Tabikh, a 13th-century manuscript referred to in English as A Baghdad Cookery Book, there’s a recipe for ‘maghmuma’, or ‘muqatta’a’, consisting of alternating strata of Eggplant (aka aubergine) and onions, spiced meat and fat, soaked in a vinegar-spiked gravy. And according to Charles Perry, an expert on medieval Arabic cuisine, the word ‘moussaka’ comes from the Arabic ‘musaqqâ’ (‘moistened’). It’s an etymology that aptly sums up the attraction of a dish sauced with olive oil, tomatoes and meat juices, all topped with a generous slick of bechamel — and that’s just the modern Greek iteration. In fact, versions of moussaka can be found throughout the Middle Eastern, North African and Balkan worlds under an array of different names.

Nevertheless, moussaka is now common to Greece, Turkey, Egypt and the Balkans. Moussaka is usually made with layered Eggplant (aubergine) slices, alternating with minced meat, onions, and often topped with a thick layer of béchamel sauce. Yet, they are regional variations of it. For instance, the Turkish moussaka is not layered. Beside the eggplants, onions, and the minced meat, the Turkish also add green peppers and tomatoes. What’s more, the meal is further accompanied by cacık (Turkish version of tzatziki) and pilaf (rice with orzo).

In the Bulgarian, Macedonian, Romanian, and Serbian moussaka the dominant vegetables are potatoes. In addition, all products are cooked together without frying separately and without layering. Instead of béchamel sauce, a yoghurt-based sauce is used.

The version I will share with you below is inspired by facets of several different cultural’s interpretations of this dish listed above along with some rogue additions of my own that offer ingredients from our neck of the woods.

This newest version of the Moussaka recipe from my book ( which I made for dinner last night, feb 1st 2026) included homegrown runner beans instead of Anasazi beans, locally farmed organic eggs and goat milk, pan fried regeneratively farmed wild rice (for a meaty texture and appearance in the tomato/bean mixture), dried wild mushrooms (lions mane, oyster and hen of the woods) , herbs from the garden and preserved garden tomatoes.

I leaned into the North African spices this time around and since I had a super deep cast iron dish I threw in a Balkan/Greek twist by adding in layers of potatoes and a rich béchamel sauce as well to add stick to your bones substance to the end result and to help take up space.

This Experimental Moussaka was infused with a layer of thinly sliced sweet potato with a fermented ghost pepper infused Harissa sauce and sprinkled with lions mane mushroom flakes and herbs on top.

This is a great meal for sharing in the colder months and an especially great for enjoying as part of a unique romantic evening (thinking of all you Valentines Day fans out there).

This dish is Next level delicious, offering nootropic and reproductive health enhancing benefits, this is an Egyptian style casserole with benefits ;)

Ingredients:



- 250g about 1 ½ cups in volume) dried beans (I used Scarlett Runner Beans, but you can use any beans and you can substitute 2 small cans of beans if you do not have any dried or are in a rush to make it)



- 2 large eggplants, sliced

- 1/3 cup olive oil

- 1 clove of garlic, minced

- 2 large or three medium onions, diced

- 2 or 3 large potatoes (thinly sliced)

- 1 large sweet potato (thinly sliced)

- 1 large leek (thinly sliced)

- 1 green bell pepper or a couple jalapenos (diced)



- 250g (8oz) fresh mushrooms, sliced (last night I used a mixture of homegrown shiitake and store bought cremini, but simple button mushrooms work well too)

- 2 (14oz) cans of chopped or diced tomatoes (last night we used our homegrown fire roasted roma tomatoes that we can canned and some from the freezer as well)



- 1 cup organic red wine

- 1 small can tomato paste (6 ounces or 170g)

- 1-2 teaspoons dried oregano (or 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano)

- 1/4 teaspoon each of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice

- 2 teaspoons each of ground cumin, caraway seeds, coriander seeds and thyme

- 1-2 tbsps very finely diced pine needles (I used eastern white pine needles, but spruce or douglas fir foliage would work as well, just start with 1 tbsp of those alternatives and simmer to taste before adding full amount)

- a handful of diced fresh parsley (or 1 tbsp dried)

- two pinches of dried mint leaves

- 1/2 cup of Harissa ( I used our homemade Ghost and Biquinho pepper harissa but you can buy store bought versions and also use mild chilis based on heat preference. You could also use my Harissa Dry Spice Mix recipe instead, if using dry spice mic add only 1/4 cup sprinkled on evenly max).

- 1/2 cup wild rice

- 1/4 cup forbidden black rice (optional)



- 5 free run non-GMO eggs, lightly beaten

- 2 cups of goat milk (normal milk will work fine too but won’t taste as awesome)

- ½ teaspoon ground paprika

- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese (or another medium strength cheese of your choice)

- ½ cup fresh breadcrumbs (we used some a section of stale homemade sourdough to grid up and make breadcrumbs but you could also buy something like Panko crumbs)

- 1/4 cup lions mane mushroom powder (we own a freeze dryer and make our own from homegrown and/or foraged fruit bodies but you can buy good quality mushroom powder in Canada from companies like this, this and this, or from companies like this and this in the USA. You can also substitute a few teaspoons of a product like this instead.)

- 1 - 2 cups rehydrated dried mushrooms (I used mostly foraged lion’s mane with some hen of the woods and oyster. For those that do not forage you can get dried wild mushrooms in the US through this website, and if you are in Canada you can use this website.)

(Options: substitute some or all of the dried beans for some black lentils or use minced meat in addition to or instead of beans/legumes)



Directions:

Dry Scarlett Runner Beans

If using dried beans prepare them starting the night before. Soak the beans in cold water for 8 hours (or over night), rinse and drain well. Place the beans into a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour or until tender but nut mushy, drain.

cooked runner beans

Meanwhile rub the eggplant slices with some olive oil evenly (sprinkle with herbs and a bit of salt and mushroom powder if you like) and cook under a preheated oven grill on broil for 5 minutes on each side or until golden.

these are not quite cooked enough

Above I took the egg plant slices out of the oven after a couple minutes and found they were not close enough to the element for a golden grown effect so I raised em up and cooked em for another few minutes till they looked like you can see in the image below.

Preheat the oven to 400, and then heat the remain oil in a large pan, add onion, cumin, caraway seeds, coriander seeds and dry rice, cook over high heat for 3 minutes or until onions are golden.

Add mushrooms, peppers and cook for about 3-5 minutes or until softened. Stir in the tomatoes, wine, tomato paste, beans, thyme, finely diced evergreen foliage (if using) and oregano, bring to a boil then reduce heat.

Simmer for 40 minutes or until sauce has thickened.

Spoon the cooked tomato, beans and mushrooms mixture into a large oven proof dish (french onion soup bowls make for a fun individual serving approach too).

Next start by laying the thinly sliced sweet potatoes, onions, half the leek and potatoes. Add some harissa on the potato layer underneath where the eggplant will go.

Harissa

Top with the broiled eggplant slices.



To Make Topping:



Place the yogurt, eggs, milk, lions mane mushroom powder and paprika into a large container, whisk to combine.

Pour over the eggplant and set aside for 5 minutes. Combine parmesan, lion’s mane powder and breadcrumbs in a bowl. Sprinkle over the moussaka. Bake for 45-60 minutes or until the moussaka topping is golden and crispy.

after adding the sauce beginning to add the breadcrumb mixture.

After about 30 min baking, starting to look nice

finished after 45 - ish read to serve

Enjoy!

