I like to learn about and make my own variations of recipes from cultures and arising from places that I may never get to visit in person as a way to give myself a passport for my senses (and share that same adventure of the senses with others). Flavors arising from spices, herbs and combinations of veggies and other ingredients that have place based roots, offer you a way to come to know the land of a far away region and the people that developed unique forms of creative expression in relationship with that land eons ego.

Shakshuka is a North African baked egg dish where eggs are gently poached in a savory tomato red pepper stew infused with lovely warming spices of the Middle East.

This dish, delicious at anytime of the day, came from North-east Africa (Lybian-Tunisian region) and people began making their own versions in Israel almost 80 years ago.

Since then many Israeli chefs have attempted to declare that this dish (made using spices from a range of cultures that pre-date, are distinct and separate from Zionist Israel) is an Israeli invention. This is a classic colonizer move. Imperialistically invade, “borrow” foods from indigenous people along the way, re-brand them with your own flag and claim you invented something new.

(for additional historical context on how the Zionist founded Israeli statist regime was founded on colonialism, read this comment)

The United States did it with Corn.

Canada did it with Maple Syrup.

Big pharma does it with indigenous medicine plants from all over the world.

But I digress… lets get back to Shakshuka.

Though Shakshuka originated in North Africa, it is also popular in other parts of the Middle East (Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt). North African immigrants brought the dish to Israel, where it has since become a very popular staple and is often erroneously associated as originating in Israeli cuisine today.

Even though many people today associate shakshuka with Israel, it actually originated in North Africa, the Amazigh culture and the Ottoman Empire: the only reason shakshuka is eaten in Israel is because North African immigrants brought it there.

It has been well documented that Israel brands conventional Palestinian food (and food from other Middle Eastern countries) like falafel, hummus, and shakshuka as ‘Israeli’ foods.

Essentially, that type of indigenous food appropriation is Israel’s attempt to legitimize its short imperialistic / settler colonialism based history while erasing the history of those who lived there (and in the surrounding region) before the Zionists came.

Rafram Chaddad, Tunisian food historian, attributes the dish to the early peoples in Tunisia called the Amazigh. The origins he gives have it growing in the ‘Amazigh triangle’ which consists in the area spanning a small part of eastern Algeria bordering Tunisia, southern Tunisia, and the north western part of Libya bordering Tunisia. The Amazigh people are descended from very ancient indigenous tribes from the area and are first mentioned in Ancient Egyption writing. They were separated from other African nations by the Saraha desert. The native language Tamazight has the word shakshak that means all mixed up. Rafram says that words with double consonants (like ‘couscous’) are typical of the Amazigh tongue; emphasizing the North African origins of both of these foods.

In pre-colonial times, they made stews out of seasonal vegetables and these stews predate tomatoes coming in from trade routes with the New World so the earliest versions did not have tomatoes involved. Tomatoes wouldn’t have made an appearance as the main base until John Barker, the British consul to Aleppo’s stay in the region who is credited with cultivation of tomatoes in the area between 1799 and 1825.

Historians find that this dish was also influenced by the Moroccan and Yemeni cultures but regardless of its origins, its delicious and highly nutritious! I personally enjoy the flavor profile and nutritional health benefits of the Moroccan/Tunisian versions the most myself, so that is my go to for spices.

Moroccan spices

Due to the presence of ingredients like slow cooked organic tomatoes, organic eggs, chili peppers, detoxifying herbs, chlorophyll rich greens, fermented probiotic ingredients and olives, this Shakshuka recipe is not only nutritious, but also offers medicinal benefits (including innate immune system optimizing benefits, Cardio-Protective benefits, Glyphosate Detox benefits, Ocular-Regenerative and Ocular-Protective benefits, Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative benefits, Radioprotective benefits, Neuroprotective benefits and Fertility and Reproductive Health Enhancing benefits).

I like to make different variations of this dish that lean into one African or Middle Eastern culinary cultural influence or another depending on my mood and craving that night.

Most of the time I make the dish with the spices being Moroccan/Tunisian dominant (using Harissa and other regional favorites) though some nights I like to lean into Ethiopian flavors (adding Berbere seasoning to the tomato stew).

I`ll share my recipe for Moroccan Dry Spice Mix below as that is my go to seasoning for this dish.

Moroccan Harissa Spice Medley

I like to grind half of the batch quite thoroughly and then only lightly grind the other half, that way you get a nice texture and it allows the unique spices to express themselves in future dishes you create with the spice mix.

The aromas and tastes of this dry spice mix offer poetry for the senses and a glimpse into the rich cultures of Morocco and Tunisia.

I find that Moroccan food has an amazing balance of robust, floral, tangy, sweet, savory and spicy.. the land there offers so many very invigorating and nutritious foods and has inspired some truly superb culinary expressions.

Below is my interpretation of one of the foundation spice blends of the rich and illustrious North African culture of Morocco.

some of the ingredients that go into into my Moroccan Harissa Spice Medley (prior to pan toasting and grinding/mixing)

Ingredients:

- 1 tbsp cumin seed

- 1 tbsp caraway seed

- 1 tbsp coriander seed

- 2 tbsp chili flakes (of desired heat)

- 2 tbsp sweet paprika

- 2 tbsp dried onion flakes

- 1 tbsp dried mint

- 1 tbsp dried cilantro

- a pinch of powdered cinnamon

toasting ingredients in the pan... this part of the process is a very enjoyable dance of color and aromas that inspires the imagination

Directions:

Toast the cumin, coriander, and caraway seeds on a dry pan over low-medium heat. Toast only until they are fragrant. Remove the seeds from the heat and, using a mortar and pestle, grind them into a powder.

The aromas that come from this process are intoxicating and mysterious.. I could grind North African spices all day!

Transfer the powdered seeds into a bowl, then add the remaining ingredients. Mix thoroughly.

close up of partially ground Moroccan Harissa Spice Medley

Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Moroccan Harissa Spice Medley

This spice mix is delicious when added to amaranth, quinoa, rice, couscous (or other grain dishes) sprinkled on veggie burgers, added to salad dressings, tagines or used as a dry rub on your favorite bbq-ed foods. Add a splash of red wine (or mead), some fermented peppers and some tomato paste, blend and enjoy as an amazing marinade.

Okay now that we have our Harissa Spice mic, lets get to making our Moroccan themed Shakshuka!

Shakshuka with North African Spices

simmering the spiced tomato stew before adding eggs

Ingredients:



- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

- 1 large onion, halved and chopped

- 1 large red bell pepper, chopped

- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced (optional)

- 1-2 tablespoons of Harissa Dry Spice Mix

- 1 teaspoon sweet paprika

- ⅛ teaspoon ground cayenne

- 1 (28-ounce) can whole plum tomatoes with their juices, coarsely chopped

- One cup of fresh parsley, chopped

- ¼ teaspoon black pepper

- 5 ounces feta, crumbled (about 1 1/4 cups)

- 6 large eggs

- ¼ cup sliced olives

- 1/2 cup diced kale, nettle, goji berry leaves or spinach

- One cup Chopped cilantro

- Raw Fermented Hot sauce, for serving



Optional Ingredients I have added with great results:

- a cup of finely diced stinging nettle leaves (added before tomatoes simmer)

- a cup of finely diced Ramps (aka Wild Leeks) or half a cup fermented ramp leaves

- diced fermented peppers as a garnish

- dried staghorn sumac berries as a garnish

- wild watercress or arugula as a garnish



Preparation:



Heat oven to 400 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add onion, harissa spice and bell pepper.



Cook gently until soft, about 15-20 minutes. If using garlic add now and cook until tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in olives, paprika and cayenne, and cook 1 minute.

seasoning with black pepper and more harrisa

Pour in tomatoes and season with half the chopped cilantro, parsley and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Simmer until tomatoes have thickened, about 10-20 minutes.

Due to the prevalent green and red tones of this dish, the fact that it has some Middle Eastern cultural influences (flavors from around Jesus’s home turf) I like to make this dish around Christmas time along with other predominantly red and green middle eastern/African dishes to switch up the typical cookie cutter turkey meal for some fun culinary adventures that offer my taste buds a passport to explore far away lands I may never be able to visit in person.

Stir in the diced greens. Stir in crumbled feta.

If you are baking in a different dish than your tomato base pan, add the mixture to that cast iron pan (or other oven safe dish).



Gently crack eggs into skillet over tomatoes. Season eggs with pepper. Transfer cast iron skillet (or other dish) to oven and bake until eggs are just set, 7 to 10 minutes.

(not my pic)



Sprinkle with cilantro, parsley (more feta if you).

I suggest serving along side some hearty root veggies, African flatbread or crispy home made sourdough bread.

Enjoy!

I enjoyed this plate of Shakshuka tonight with some roasted potato wedges that were also seasoned with Harissa Spice Mix, sooo yummy!

Since I included Moroccan flavors in this dish above I wanted to also share a little story with you about something we can learn from Moroccan culture regarding regenerative agriculture. There is an ancient food forest in Morocco that has been around since the time of Christ. That is no where near as long as the 7000 thousand year old hazelnut food forest that was recently discovered in northern BC, Canada, but it is still extremely impressive! The fact that these ancient biodiversity enhancing food production systems (manmade forests that consist of a high percentage of food and medicine producing trees, shrubs and rhizomes) still persist and produce food today, is a testament to how advanced these food production systems are compared to our modern big AG monoculture farms (which if left untended, would disappear within a few years and turn back into natural forest or grassland).

The Forgotten Moroccan Food Forest:

There are places in the world where ancient peoples had the understanding, skills of observation/pattern recognition, intelligence, foresight and patience to align their efforts to produce food with the well being of entire ecosystems. They used a number of soil building practices and propagated plant and tree species that could simultaneously feed people and be part of the functioning fabric of a self sustaining ecosystem (protecting their water table/soil, providing shelter for humans, habitat for animals, moderating weather extremes as well as providing materials to build dwellings and create art).

Morocco provides one such example (where an ancient group of people worked together in symbiosis with nature to co-create a functioning eco-system that provides ideal nourishment for humans at the same time.) It appears that many generations ago people were practicing something similar to what we now call “permaculture” and “food forest design” (working with nature to encourage a succession of food bearing plants that fill every niche in an eco system, becoming self-sustaining and self-perpetuating and providing habitat for many creatures as well as food and shelter for humans).



The ancient food forest in Morocco exists in the midst of a desert. Yet (as stated above) it is a forest eco-system that protects / builds soil, holds moisture and produces abundant food crops.

looking up at some of the layers of the 2000 year old plus food forest in Morocco (in Paradise Valley, close to Taghazout)

For more info on the forgotten Moroccan Food Forest: https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/what-is-permaculture-food-forests?fbclid=IwAR33DRCGqeBYCJzuqOGsjoI6UuNauPsy1EY0KeOVnlUAxBC2gW7WgCCnag8

and https://adventure.com/ancient-food-forests/

