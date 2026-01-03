Short video with me talking about some of my favorite seeds saved from our garden and the gifts they offer



In the video offer a short description of the ecological, medicinal/culinary gifts of each seed type. Below you will find more in depth information on each seed type.

This image shows each variety of seeds described in the video growing in our garden

I am gifting seeds with each book purchased from now until the end of the month!

For more info on why I take the time to gather, dry, package and gift heirloom and medicinal seeds from my garden with each copy of my book, read this article on Gift Economics:

Pertinent articles and notes on seed varieties mentioned in this clip for those that want to learn more:

Hopi Black Sunflowers (known as Tceqa' Qu' Si to the Hopi people that developed this beautiful heirloom variety). The seeds have extremely high levels of anthocyanin in them.

Hopi Black Sunflower beginning to open up in our garden (with an appreciative bee hovering waiting to enjoy some nectar and pollen).

Hopi Black Sunflower being appreciated by pollinators in our garden

mature Hopi black sunflower head ready for harvesting seeds

For info on Dyeing with Hopi sunflower seeds (Tceqa’ Qu’ Si) read:

https://www.snapdragonlife.com/news/blog/dyeing-with-hopi-sunflower-seeds/





(Article on 26 reasons to start or expand a garden in 2026 mentioned in the video linked below.

If you would like to have access to a garden guide that takes you from seed to table with well over a hundred fun and nutritious recipes like this there is info to where you can purchase either a physical or digital copy of my book below.

For those of you interested in purchasing an Ebook copy of my book that option is now available through this link: https://payhip.com/b/6P5Ab

For those interested in purchasing a physical copy of the book you can do so through this link: https://recipesforreciprocity.com/shop/softcover/

Okay that is all I have for you today my friends. If you already have a copy of my book or cannot afford one and are interested in getting the seeds separately, I am willing to send them out to any one that signs up for an annual paid subscription to this newsletter.

You can learn more about paid subscriptions via the post below: