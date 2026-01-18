Sowing The Seeds Of Nostalgia

This video offers a little glimpse into some moments and experiences that evoked states of peace and gratitude in my heart in years passed. (all my photography)

We have a lot of negative and depressing stuff coming at us now a days my friends. Endless monetized doomscroll feeds on all platforms, government funded trolls and censorship (AI or otherwise), divide and conquer psyops, relentless A.I. slop profiteers and your usual array of scammers, thieves and cowards of various flavors.

I am not someone that avoids these aspects of our reality, I am however someone that acknowledges the following truth:

I believe there is truth in the saying ‘if you gaze into the abyss long enough the abyss gazes also into you.’ and also the saying “what you fear you empower, and what you love you empower, and what you empower, you attract”.

Thus, I feel that while it is wise to take an honest look at the ugliness of humanity, analyzing how it’s most deranged members are actively seeking to murder, poison and/or enslave their fellow humans (so that one can avoid such pitfalls, withdraw our support from their systems of oppression and help others do the same) I also feel it is even more important to apply one’s pattern recognition capabilities to seeing (and acting upon) that which is beautiful, creative, hopeful and empowering on this world. That includes the behaviors of human beings that serve to uplift, nurture, heal, inspire, unify and illuminate and it includes perceiving the beauty, geometry and wisdom present in the more than human world as well.

For just as if we gaze into the abyss long enough, the abyss will gaze back, so too if we gaze long enough into the radiant light emanating from the spiritual spark that exists within all beings and so too if we gaze into the workings and mind of the living planet Earth the source of that light and conscious spirit gazes back at us as well.

Therefore we are now called to realize that in, is the only way out, for it is within that we may re-kindle the spark that we were born with to become a flame and illuminate a safe path forward, not by shedding light onto a path that others have walked before us, but to trail blaze a new path forward.

Do not allow the fleeting shadows in our midst distract you from the sacred tasks you came here to accomplish.

You are the story tellers and the dreamers of the dreams, weaving threads together to become the fabric of reality.

The video I share here is not some amazing revelation that I think will change your life. It is just an honest glimpse into what made my life enjoyable in years passed.

I offer a glimpse into my own story, nothing more, nothing less. It is not revolutionary, nor life changing… it just moments of life, shared in earnest, with the hope it will awaken some dormant spark within you to become a flame (or, at the very least, be an hour or so of your life that was enjoyable with some nice pictures and enjoyable music).

Enjoy!