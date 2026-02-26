Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LPK's avatar
LPK
6h

As a 5th generation Maple producer, this was a great article to read. I'm even more excited to get tapping.

Reply
Share
John Kinsley's avatar
John Kinsley
7h

Really enjoyed reading this Gavin, and also your recent similar post about Birch. Thank you.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture