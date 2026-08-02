Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
1d

Tantalizing. And a reminder of the healing the earth bestows if we look and listen, sense and see. <3

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Steve Connally's avatar
Steve Connally
1d

Looks amazing

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