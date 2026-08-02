This year we have a ton of delicious cucumbers pouring out of the garden and while I love sandwiches and our Gazpacho recipe I wanted to diversify our cucumber dominant recipe repertoire and this is what I came up with.

I love flavors from the far east and contrasted flavor experiences that combine sweet and spicy so this salad recipe was a natural expression of my love of Chinese cuisine and the mix of sweet and heat.

fresh garden harvest (2026)

We also grow our own ginger and chilis and use our Amaranth and heirloom bean harvests to make our own miso paste and tamari so I combined those with a few store bought organic ingredients to make a Szechuan themed salad that is both cooling and refreshing as well as zesty.

By using our organic homemade Tamari (extracted from our 3 year aged Amaranth Seed, Trail Of Tears and Hokkaido Black Soy Bean Miso Paste jars) we introduced probiotic organisms to the mix making this a living gut flora enhancing salad.

The organic black sesame seeds add a lovely nutty flavor to this dish (as well as protein and great many health benefits).

For centuries, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has revered black sesame for its ability to enhance hair vitality, support liver and kidney function, nourish the blood, and promote digestive health. In Ayurvedic practices, black sesame seeds are valued for their purifying/detoxing properties. In Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda, black sesame is considered a restorative “jing” tonic — used to replenish vitality and overall balance.

Black sesame seeds are a rich source of protein, lipids, minerals, and black pigment. These seeds are rich in carbohydrates, fat-soluble vitamin E, and secondary metabolites such as lignans, saponins, and flavonoids, all of which improve heart health, regulate metabolism, and support cell function.

In comparison to white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds have a higher concentration of phenolic compounds and essential nutrients, including calcium, iron, and magnesium. Black sesame seeds are rich in vitamins B1, B6, and E, as well as lignans such as sesamin, sesamolin, sesamol, sesaminol, sesamolinol, and pinoresinol, which function as antioxidants by mitigating oxidative stress.

That said, I love white sesame seeds too and while they are not as high in antioxidants, they are also nutritious, so I added some of those for color variation as well.

I added finely diced homegrown ginger rhizome for a zingy flavor note and for the many health benefits imparted by that ancient medicine plant.

I also diced up some Dulce to bring the rich and healing nutrition of the ocean into the mix and further compliment the far eastern umami flavor notes.

I added some lemon zest to balance the savory notes with citrusy and thinly sliced some Hopi Red Amaranth leaves and bruised with a rolling pin before adding for extra color and antioxidants.

The salad was garnished with Borage blossoms not only to provide a feast for the eyes, but because their cucumber-esk flavor blends beautifully with the other flavors and they add some anthocyanin health benefits to the mix.

Some ancient cultures believed that adding borage flowers to recipes helps to induce happiness and banish sadness. The herb, also known as “Herb of Gladness,” was thought to bring cheerfulness and even courage, according to some historical and botanical accounts.

Ingredients:

- 2-3 large fresh organic cucumbers

- 2-3 tablespoons finely died ginger rhizome

- 1/2 - 1 cup finely diced (or thinly sliced) red hot chilis (you can use mild ones too if you prefer and just add a bit of hot sauce or cayenne to taste for mild spice after). As an alternative, instead of fresh chilis, use 1/4 - 1/2 cup of a raw fermented pepper mash (such as my 7 Fold Flame Sriracha, my Fire Roasted Fermented hot sauce, my Raw Fermented Sambal Matah or my Raw Fermented Ramp Sriracha) for added probiotic goodness, health benefits and unique flavors.

- handful of thinly sliced bruised ribbons of Hopi Red Amaranth leaves (use red kale or red cabbage as an alternative)

- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar (or sub rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar)

- 1 - 2 tablespoons sesame seed oil

- 1 - 2 tablespoons raw organic tamari (store bought tamari is typically pasteurized, but you could use a mixture of raw miso paste and soy sauce from the store as an alternative to provide similar flavor profile and probiotic content)

- 1/2 cup of pan toasted sesame seeds (I used a mixture of organic black and white sesame seeds) As an alternative you could use crushed roasted peanuts, cashews or pine nuts).

- 1/4 cup finely diced chives (or Egyptian walking onion stalk greens)

- a pinch or two of thinly sliced dulse pieces or flakes (you can use Nori or Wakame as an alternative, or do not add if you do not like seaweed flavor)

- 1/2 - 1 tsp finely ground Szechuan peppercorns

- a handful of maple sugar (or a few drizzles of raw honey)… (try adding some and mixing, tasting and then add more if you want it sweeter)

- 1-2 tablespoons organic lemon zest

Directions:

First pan toast the sesame seeds in a dry pan.

To pan-toast sesame seeds, place a dry skillet (no oil) over medium heat. Add a single layer of seeds, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring or swirling constantly until they turn golden brown and smell nutty. Immediately dump them onto a cold plate to stop the cooking.

Next, thinly slice the cucumbers, dice the ginger, peppers, amaranth leaves, dulse, onions and chives, nest the lemon and add them to a large salad bowl.

starting to add ingredients together in a bowl for making the salad

Add the dressing ingredients (vinegar, tamari, maple sugar, sesame seed oil and Szechuan peppercorns) in a separate measuring cup. Stir until sugar is dissolved and then add to the salad. Mix well and taste and see if you need to adjust for your own personal preferences by lets say adding more sugar, more chilis or more vinegar.

Garnish with fresh borage blossoms and enjoy!

(keeps in the fridge for up to five days in an airtight container)

I hope you enjoyed this recipe and feel empowered to be able to take steps to use food as medicine while embracing culinary creativity. If you feel this post would resonate with and/or benefit those in your circles feel free to share. Share

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Some tunes to enjoy while you are slicing cucumbers

(Yu is the name of Chinese note from which this scale starts. The scale name is Yudiao.

Video above Filmed in Aether Studio, Shanghai)