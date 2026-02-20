The Ancient Forest on the edge of the Fairy Creek watershed is under threat! please share

This is a call to all Tree Huggers, nature lovers and ecologically literate citizens of the planet Earth!

Those suffering from the sickness of greed (wendigo insanity) in BC (Teal Jones corporation and their government accomplices) are attempting to target ancient rainforest for clearcutting and exporting as part of a racketeering operation that intends on stealing the heritage of our great great grandchildren.

“when money is your master than your conscience is no longer your guide”

– Vandana Shiva

Please see link below for how you can demand they stop this insanity of attempting to pillage the last of our ancient rainforests.

TAKE ACTION — Submit your comment before February 22

Link to comment guide + example submission is linked below :

https://linktr.ee/ewokgrove

(I do not know if these public comment forums are able to reach decision makers or not, but given I am not able to physically be there I submitted one just incase it does help, please do the same if you care about ancient forests).

If you are in the region and intend to defend our elders standing near the ridge line above of Fairy Creek (on Vancouver, Island) now would be the time to prepare your gear.

I took this pic in the bottom of the Renfrew Creek watershed next to Fairy Creek in august of 2025

For those that missed them and want to learn more about why Fairy Creek is so special and why we should protect it, read the posts linked below:

The first three posts linked below invite the reader to take a walk with me to see what forests looked like all along the coast of what is now called “BC”, “Washington” and “Oregon” before industrial pillaging began about 200 years ago. You will essentially be stepping into a time machine, as through these pictures you are seeing the same beauty and expression of the Creator’s design for wholeness, health and biodiversity fully intact, as it was seen here by humans for millennia into the past.

(Part 1) On a Pilgrimage through the wastelands of civilization towards the living Cathedral called the Fairy Creek watershed

(Part 2) Entering The Cathedral : Our Journey To Hike Into The Heart Of The Ancient Forest Watershed Of Fairy Creek

(Part 3) Exploring From The Headwaters Into The Heart of Fairy Creek

Check here for updates: https://www.facebook.com/FairyCreekBlockade

