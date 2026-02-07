Come with me on a little trip to experience a glimpse of the rugged beauty of the north-eastern edge of Turtle Island.

Being raised on the west coast and enthralled with the Giant towering ancient trees of Vancouver Island, I was not sure what to expect in Newfoundland but I was glad for the opportunity to see my family from all over the world and explore terrain that was new to me with my beloved.

Well, within a couple hours of landing on that magnificent island filled with warm and unique human beings, ancient stones and a mixture of balsam fir and ocean mist in the air I had already fell in love with the place. Such rugged character, so much resilience in the life (human and non-human) and yet despite conditions that most humans consider challenging, such a welcoming energy all around.

This will be a mainly photo based post where I let the images tell the story.

This is the scene that greeted us when we found the coast near the airport.

(view on a PC screen not a smart phone for full effect of photo presentation)

We flew in and landed in Gander and then from there we went a little bit east and you can see on the map where we ended up staying for the night one of the first things that greeted us on our journey along the coast there was the amazing stones of Newfoundland. There’s some of the oldest rocks on earth and they have a lot of stories to tell. The trees clinging to the coast there tell the story of many extreme winter storms as they lean away from the coastline, where there’d be that extreme ocean spray coming in and the stormy snow blowing up and making wind drifts. And there are these tiny little ancient trees. And when you walk around, you can smell that all those rich aerosols, the pinene and all the medicinal aerosols being emitted from the balsam fir and the larch and all the other guys in there, like the spruce trees.

In the following pictures you’re going to see here are around the coast and a little town called Bona Vista, and that is where we went out to see a colony of puffins that are hanging out on the rugged coastline there

Now lets meet the Puffins! Below was their preferred habitat…

Okay that is enough Puffins, they are adorable, but there is a lot more about this land to appreciate. Lets venture inland.

Check out the fence posts in the pic below, they look hand carved to me. Do you know how long that would take? Props to the fence post carving goat herders.

this winged being has visited me throughout my life, in high alpine forests, on the edge of the continent, in my garden… and I am truly grateful for her presence in my life.

wild rose

wild rose center

Next, we drove from Bonavista all the way up past Gandor again and we kept going north up across a bridge onto a little island and up to a lighthouse called Twillingate. Now that was a really nice view from up there, the rugged coastline and then we stayed at a little place called Summerford for that night.

Below shows Twillingate.

the view looking west from Twillingate lighthouse pull out.

I’d been in southern Ontario for the first part of the summer where the water at Lake Erie isn’t exactly pristine and so as much as I love to swim, I don’t swim too much in there. So when I got out to the rugged East Coast, I wanted to jump in the ocean as soon as we got there and we got to that little cottage in Summerford and I went down to the shorter jump in. My uncle Andrew from Tasmania joined me. And a thunderstorm rolled in on us as we were swimming and there was lightning striking and a little bit of a torrential downpour while we were in the water. So that was wild and really beautiful.

Video and pics below show where we stayed near Twillingate for the night in a place called Summerford.

after swimming in the torrential down pour mini lightning storm in the ocean, I felt quite refreshed and enlivened.

Next we drive in land towards a place called Badger to find our next cabin on a river.

Below are some of the sights we saw along the way.

moose

a big rabbit I made friends with

I really love that little Oxbow shaped island there telling the story of an ancient river that has meandered all over that valley for eons.

prime moose habitat

where the river enters the ocean

Along the way we stopped for a hike around a little lake and walked in the forest to appreciate the plants.

close up of back of Pitcher Plant ( Sarracenia purpurea)

close up of Pitcher Plant (Sarracenia purpurea) opening

Pitcher Plant (Sarracenia purpurea) flower

Round-leaved Sundew (Drosera rotundifolia):

Round-leaved Sundew (Drosera rotundifolia):

Round-leaved Sundew (Drosera rotundifolia) eating mosqitoes

Round-leaved Sundew (Drosera rotundifolia) plant eating mosquitoes

young Round-leaved Sundew (Drosera rotundifolia) plant growing its tentacles for grabbing bugs

Labrador Tea (Rhododendron groenlandicum) plant leaves and bud

baby ferns being born from spores

Reindeer lichen, mosses and norther forest plants

White Bog Orchid ( Platanthera dilatata )

close up of White Bog Orchid ( Platanthera dilatata ) blossoms

White Bog Orchid ( Platanthera dilatata ) budding and blossoming

horsetail foliage and some mystery blue berries

wild rose

After that we set up shop at our Cabin in Badger in the interior of the Island and I enjoyed a stout beverage while I watched the moon through the clouds.

The next day we went kayaking on the river beside our cabin and then came home and made a feast.

my family, my beloved (Johrey) and myself infront of our rental in Badger, Newfoundland. About to head out kayaking.

our Kayak rental helper dropping us at a good part of the river to start

me and my auntie Sue

my uncle Andrew

me and my cousin

We had several avid chefs and kitchen creators in the house (my dad, my mom, and myself) so we all took a different table and started creating.

My dad threw together an awesome Paella (a Spanish dish with veggies seafood and orzo rice).

My mom worked on making delicious pastries from scratch with fresh berries we got from a fruit stand and she used a wine bottle as a rolling pin.

I threw together some sauerkraut and kimchi to begin fermenting and be ready for our next stop at the northern tip of the island.

my kimchi and kraut

kraut, kimchi and left over Paella ready to roll out on our road trip to the north the next day

We started off heading west towards the coast and hugged the coast as we drove north.

Signal fire for letting people across the harbor know when invaders show up on boats?

There was a pretty intense downpour at one point (shown in video below)

It’s funny for me growing up on the West Coast that was home for me and so the giant ancient forest and the islands of the Clayoquot sound was a place that was familiar to me so well for those that arrived on this continent, the east was where they learned about this land and the west was the wild for me as I approached the east that was the wild west that was the unknown territory. That was the uncharted coast and so it was beautiful for me to experience a place that was like a frontier for my spirit to get to know the ancient stones there the stories they told of ancient past and it’s a testament and a reminder to all of us that the frontier for each and every one of us exists in all directions. There is so much to explore all around us no matter where humans have been before there’s beauty all around us on this earth and we just use our compassion and our heart’s vision to see it.

arriving at our our accommodations at the northern tip of the island (one of the rentals that are part of the “ Valhalla Lodge” group ) with a iceberg in the bay

our accommodations at the northern tip of the island (one of the rentals that are part of the “ Valhalla Lodge” group )

looking down the coastline from the Valhalla lodge rental unit

In the following pics you will see how I spent an entire day, appreciating lichens, moss, seashells and other beings that call this little slice of heaven home.

layered soul of ocean and gifts of the forest - prayers in motion that sift iron from soil and flora - ennobled in blue preaching icy ocean depth’s truth

Despite the fact that the being that produced these gorgeous shells were born in the ocean, the iron you see (in that rusty colored material in the shells) in these images that is woven into the fabric of the shell was actually gifted to these beings by the inland trees and forest soil.

Decomposing organic matter from the forest (leaves, branches and logs) in land creates fulvic and humic acid which chelates iron from the earth into the streams, seeding the phytoplankton as it enters the ocean (and becoming the foundation of the food web that allows countless ocean beings, including mussels) to thrive and share their many gifts with others. The sea shells and fish bones are carried in land by many creatures and they gift ocean minerals back to the forest, allowing the trees to live longer and be more resilient.

This is one example of how symbiotically connected the more than human world is, connected through a web of gift economics that weaves forest ecology seamlessly into ocean ecology and back again.

this image shows where a small creek enters the ocean and the waves greeting this stream, accepting the life giving iron gratefully.

Are you tired of mussel shells yet?

Of course not! They are way to awesome to get bored of, here are some more ;)

ancient stone with a story to tell

Beach pea (Lathyrus japonicus) foliage and shoots

Beach pea ( Lathyrus japonicus ) shoots, tendrils and blossoms looking out at the bay near our rental

beach pea (Lathyrus japonicus) blossoms

young Beach peas ( Lathyrus japonicus ) peas

Then after it got dark I sat and listened to the waves and stream flowing along the beach and watched the stars.

Below is a pic of where the stream flows over the beach and into the ocean under the starlight.

Later my family joined me we built a fire and made smores.

If you listen closely to the video clip below (beyond the crackling embers sounds) you can hear sound of the gentle waves washing up on the beach behind the fire. It was pure heaven.

There was a spring nearby with a stream that flowed out into the beach that was magnificent to behold in the morning light with ten thousand sunrays shimmering from each pebble the waters caressed.

the view of the sheltered bay that Valhalla lodge sits on the edge of

On this final leg of our trip I invite you to come along with us to see the northern tip of Newfoundland.

We visited the L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site. It is the only confirmed Viking (Norse) settlement in North America, located at the tip of Newfoundland’s Great Northern Peninsula. Dating to around 1000 AD, this UNESCO World Heritage site features excavated remains of 11th-century wood-framed, peat-turf buildings, indicating a, base for exploration and ship repairs.

Off we go!

We first chartered a boat to head out and check out the rugged coast and potentially do some whale watching (which will give you a great view of the gorgeous lichen covered ancient cliffs on this eastern edge of the world).

coastline view along the way to the docks

dolphins? little whales? I dunno but they hung out for a while and it was cool.

Are you guys noticing all the epic veins of quartz crystal weaving through these ancient ocean cliffs? The energy was potent.

Next we got off the boat and headed to L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site to check out the re-created ancient Nordic outpost as well as the fauna and flora of the northern tip of the Island.

Check out this trippy art at the entrance to the park…