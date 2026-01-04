We were raised to believe that taxes are the benevolent government’s way of caring for and protecting us with infrastructure, military, education and “health” care. We are told that this part of a “social contract” in which the state provides security, infrastructure, and collective purpose in exchange for taxation and civic participation.

It`s all a big fat lie.

Income tax was introduced as a “temporary wartime measure” and the government promised it would never keep taking people’s money like that just because it has the muscle to do so, yet here we are a hundred years later still paying a huge portion of our hard earned money from each paycheck.

Modern passports were also introduced as a “temporary” measure.

Here we are a hundred years later, and I have to go pay some low level racketeering operator at an office hundreds of dollars to give me an RFID chipped document to carry around so I can move freely on the planet I was born on without being shot at.

Meanwhile we have creepy Orwellian organizations like this “Knowledge Bureau” telling us to “Celebrate 100 Years of Income Tax”

Yay for democracy!

Speaking of wartime measures, do you remember that time when our fake smiling government showed its true colors here in Canada when that wimpy, pretty boy, prime minister that the banksters put on the stage (Trudeau) declared a war time emergency to suspend people’s rights, militarized the police to crush peaceful protestors in Ottawa that just wanted their bodily autonomy respected in the face of big pharma tyranny and froze peoples bank accounts like a Chinese totalitarian wannabe?

Ottawa 2022, RCMP militarized to wage war on Canadian citizens peacefully protesting for their bodily autonomy to be respected.

Do you remember how (regardless of where you live) your government paid corporations like Pfizer billions for fraudulent injections marketed as “vaccines”, engaged in tyrannical mandates to quarantine (“lockdown”) healthy people and tried to force them to wear useless facemasks resulting in millions of needless deaths?

I sure do, and no, mistakes were not made, the scamdemic was carefully scripted and planned for, engineered to initiate the largest transfer of wealth which has occurred in our lifetime (from the bottom up to the top).

That was my tax money and your tax money at work.

“There will be, in the next generation or so, a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude, and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies, so that people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it, because they will be distracted from any desire to rebel by propaganda or brainwashing, or brainwashing enhanced by pharmacological methods.” ― Aldous Huxley (1961)

As I documented in this article, right now our new Bankster puppet Prime Minister in Canada is promising to give billions to his friends in the weapons manufacturing industry for his war racketeering activities.

Meanwhile, south of where I live, supreme emperor Trump just used people’s tax money to kidnap the Venezuelan President and wife so he can hold the country hostage and squeeze it for crude oil (oops I mean to protect everyone against scary drug runners pretending to be fishermen).

Did you vote for that use of your money?

Did you agree with any of the war profiteering of the previous government that was in office? or the one before that?

“Government is a protection racket. It is a scam that confers special rights on officials, including the right to take your property and give it to themselves and their allies. Taxation is theft. Taxation is extortion. Taxation is slavery. You did not consent to it; therefore, it is illegitimate. And yet, because of status quo bias, the mere presence of government feels like proof of its legitimacy. Status quo bias (default bias) is a cognitive bias in which people prefer the existing state of affairs because it is the existing state of affairs.” - Christopher Cook (source)

So as you can see, just based on these few above described ways our income tax is spent, those “services” we are told are part of the “social contract” (I do not remember ever signing a contract, do you?) rarely serve to improve the quality of life of everyday people nor protect us.

I could go on about how antithetical to life government spending is domestically, but first, lets take a look at just how much money (which is taken from you using the threat of violence) actually goes to these things described as part of this wonderful “social contract”.

How much of your income tax goes right into the pockets of the banking cartel vs into government “services”?

In the fiscal year of 2005 total individual income taxes in the U.S. totaled $927 Billion. Of that amount $352 Billion (or 38%) was required to pay interest on the federal debt. That figure would be significantly higher now. In 2019 the individual income tax which was collected from US citizens in 2019 totaled approximately $1.824 trillion, meaning approximately $693.1 Billion of that went to the private central bankers.

In the U.S. fiscal year (FY) 2024, the federal government collected approximately $2.4 trillion in individual income taxes (that means 960 Billion went into the pockets of banksters 40% of all income tax you paid went into the pockets of money mafia members living on yachts and in mansions doing zero work).

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.” - Frederick Bastiat

Fraser Institute Data (2024/25 Projection): An analysis suggested federal debt interest costs will consume nearly half (46.4%) of total federal personal income tax revenues in 2024/25, a significant increase from earlier years.

That means that in 2005 that previously mentioned $352 Billion dollars of hard earned tax money was paid to the transnational bankers who own the Federal Reserve. That money could have paid for 2344 Loess Plateaus projects (a large scale eco-system and soil regeneration project) but instead that money went to people who did zero work for that money and received that money as profit thanks to the legislation that was signed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1913.

None of the $352 Billion dollars went into the infrastructure of the United States, it was extracted from the tax payers by the government and then given to private interests who have a legal monopoly to print money (serving to make a small group of families even richer).

Can you imagine what $352 Billion dollars could have done for the education system, ecological restoration, helping the homeless, feeding the hungry, starting regenerative agriculture initiatives, clean energy projects or addressing countless other pressing issues faced by U.S. citizens? Yet under the current system that money went right into the pockets of those running the banking cartel and the amount being sent to those pockets has continued to rise more every year since then.

While theoretically 62% of the income tax money collected from US citizens in 2005 ($575 Billion) was allocated to those things some consider to be part of “the social contract” (social security, medicare, military spending etc) the previously mentioned $352 Billion was thrown down the drain and did not contribute to ‘the social contract’ or making the lives of US citizens better in any way.

What about Canada Though? Surely Our Politicians Would Not Buy Into The Same Ponzi Scheme Right?

The History of the Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada was established in 1934 under private ownership but in 1938 the government nationalized the bank so since then it has been publicly owned. It was mandated to lend not only to the federal government but to provinces as well. To help bring Canada out of the (Central Bankster created) Great Depression debt-free money was injected into various infrastructure projects.

With the outbreak of World War II, it was the Bank of Canada that financed the enormously costly war effort – Canada created the world’s third largest navy and ranked fourth in production of allied war materiel. Afterwards, the Bank financed programs to assist WW2 veterans with vocational and university training and provided them with farmland.

For the next 30 years following World War II, it was the Bank of Canada that helped to transform Canada’s economy and lift the standards of living for Canadians. It was the Bank that financed a wide range of infrastructure projects and other ventures. This included the construction of the Trans-Canada highway, the St. Lawrence Seaway, airports and subway systems. In addition, during this period seniors’ pensions, family allowances, and Medicare were established, as well as nation-wide hospitals, universities, and research facilities.

The important point here is that between 1939 and 1974 the federal government borrowed extensively from its own central bank. That made its debt effectively interest-free, since the government owned the bank and got the benefit of any interest. But following 1974 came a dramatic change.

In 1974 the Bank for International Settlements (the bank of central bankers) formed the Basel Committee to ostensibly establish global monetary and financial stability. Canada, i.e., the Pierre Trudeau Liberals, joined in the deliberations. The Basel Committee’s solution to the “stagflation” problem of that time was to encourage governments to borrow from private banks, that charged interest, and end the practice of borrowing interest-free from their own publicly owned banks. Their argument was that publicly owned banks inflate the money supply and prices, whereas chartered banks supposedly only recycle pre-existing money. What they purposefully suppressed was that private banks create the money they lend just as public banks do.

And as banking specialist Ellen Brown states: “The difference is simply that a publicly-owned bank returns the interest to the government and the community, while a privately-owned bank siphons the interest into its capital account, to be reinvested at further interest, progressively drawing money out of the productive economy.” The effect of such a change would remove a powerful economic tool from the hands of democratic governments and give such control to a small group of transnational bankers.

Successive Canadian governments since Trudeau number 1 have surrendered sovereign control over monetary policies and money supply to the beliefs of the international private bankers and investors. As a result, Canadians have been saddled with government debt at all levels – debt that has needlessly risen exponentially since 1974. (see pic below for reference)

The debt curve that began its exponential rise in 1974 tilted toward the vertical in 1981, when interest rates were raised by the U.S. Federal Reserve to 20%. At 20% compounded annually, debt doubles in less than four years. Canadian rates went as high as 22% during that period. Canada has now paid over a trillion dollars in interest on its federal and provincial debt—at least more than twice the actual debt itself.

Why should the government be borrowing from private investors and private chartered banks whose rapacious compound interest charges then result in horrendous federal debt ?

Since our bankster subservient politicians sold us out to the BIS, the numbers I describe above with regards to US income tax being used to pay for national debt similar debt slavery numbers have been reflected here in Canada (relative to our respective population density) in past years. Recent years have even seen an increase to over 40% (with a projection of 46% this year) of the personal income tax base being offered on the sacrificial alter by our oligarch subservient government to the parasites at the BIS (through their middle men in the Bank Of Canada).

Carney, by the way, worked for the BIS.

I wonder will his government keep squeezing us harder to pay his former bankster bosses now that he is in government?

There have been some courageous people who saw the current private central bank dominated system for what it is and they did their best to fulfill the oaths they swore to uphold by introducing legislation intended to abolish the privately owned institutions which had/have a monopoly on creating money. Two such individuals are Abraham Lincoln and John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Both strove (as Paul Hellyer suggests in his book “The Money Mafia) for governments to move in the direction of an economy with GCM (Government created money) at their foundation. Unfortunately, this “Money Mafia” (as Paul Hellyer calls them) or “Banking Cartel” is no everyday racketeering organization and well, you all know what happened to them. The rest is history.

In the first couple pictures below are before and after pictures of the Loess Plateaus restoration project in China. That amazing transformation and restoration of the watershed, soil ecology, ecosystem and farming productivity of the land was made possible by $150 million dollars. That is pocket change compared to the amount of our income tax dollars that are needlessly given by our government to the private central bankers every single year.

Now you might ask, But why are we not doing this all over the place since the government takes so many more billions from us (and the central banksters have trillions)?

Good question.

So, let`s recap. We live within a system that invents “temporary” reasons to take your money using fear propaganda (and after its normalized, the threat of violence) which it then makes permanent.

It then signs deals with central banking cartels that keep you in perpetual debt slavery (handing over 40% plus of all the income tax it stole from you to oligarchs that do nothing for you) and then it spends the rest of the money it stole from you on the war racket, big pharma racket, big ag racket, big oil racket, big lithium racket, all pillaging, killing, maiming, thieving, poisoning and making the government profiteers and their bankster overlords big profits.

Sound like a scam? It is. The scale and complexity of the scam is so vast that it hides in plain sight. Like fish born in a scummy fish farm tank people have been conditioned to just think this “human factory farming operation” (statism and its taxation via violent coercion) is normal and that it is our best and only option.

Think I am nuts because I do not believe in the legitimacy of the state authority?

“The Religion of “Government” “Government” is neither a scientific concept nor a rational sociological construct; nor is it a logical, practical method of human organization and cooperation. The belief in “government” is not based on reason; it is based on faith. In truth, the belief in “government” is a religion, made up of a set of dogmatic teachings, irrational doctrines which fly in the face of both evidence and logic, and which are methodically memorized and repeated by the faithful. Like other religions, the gospel of “government” describes a superhuman, supernatural entity, above mere mortals, which issues commandments to the peasantry, for whom unquestioning obedience is a moral imperative. Disobeying to the commandments (”breaking the law”) is viewed as a sin, and the faithful delight in the punishment of the infidels and sinners (”criminals”), while at the same time taking great pride in their own loyalty and humble subservience to their god (as “law-abiding taxpayers”). And while the mortals may humbly beg their lord for favors, and for permission to do certain things, it is considered blasphemous and outrageous for one of the lowly peasants to imagine himself to be fit to decide which of the “government” god’s “laws” he should follow and which it is okay for him to ignore. Their mantra is, “You can work to try to change the law, but as long as it’s the law, we all have to follow it!” The religious nature of the belief in “authority” is put on display for all to see whenever people solemnly stand, with their hands upon their hearts, and religiously proclaim their undying faith in, and loyalty to, a flag and a “government” (the “republic”). It rarely occurs to those who recite the Pledge of Allegiance, while feeling deep pride, that what they are actually doing is swearing allegiance to a system of subjugation and authoritarian control. In short, they are promising to do as they are told, and behave as loyal subjects to their masters. Aside from the patently inaccurate phrase at the end about “liberty and justice for all,” the entire Pledge is about subservience to the “government” which claims to represent the collective, as if that in itself is some great and noble goal. The Pledge, and the mentality and emotions it is intended to stir up, would apply equally well to any tyrannical regime in history. It is a promise to be obedient and easily controlled, to subordinate oneself to “the republic,” rather than a promise to do the right thing.” - Larken Rose (from “The Most Dangerous Superstition”)

Now, lets get back to looking at current events, because perhaps you feel I am being to harsh on our benevolent big brother figure and they just want the best for all of us now.

What happened today ?

Oh ya, that’s right Trump sent in the armed thugs to kidnap Venezuelan president and his wife (using your tax money).

(thanks for the heads up on that MellowKat )

The racketeering operation of statism showing its true colors. You show up with thugs, smash the door in, kidnap some people and make sure the profits from those guy’s operations flows to you in the future.



No different than Mafia turf wars, its just the Statists have bigger guns and more effective PR (propaganda).



The propaganda outlets would have you believe that Trump is saving us from a big bad drug trafficking country but these "news" outlets will neglect to mention how helpful the US military has been in perpetuating the Poppy (Opium/Heroin) cultivation and export business in the middle east.

And isn't it an interesting coincidence that Venezuela happens to be brimming with oil ripe for the taking.



How much you want to bet that the next guy that is installed in Venezuela will be much more inclined to give the US exclusive discount rates on crude oil?





Statism (aka “Civilization”) is firstly based upon violent coercion and demonization/dehumanization as a well as land theft from indigenous peoples.



Dr. Lyla June elaborates on this in the short video below :



Statist regimes have always been a force for exploitation of both bioregions (ecology, water, forests and animals) and human beings in the name of imperialism.



We have been conditioned to put these statist institutions and systems on a pedestal in our minds through extensive brainwashing and psychological indoctrination systems. Those statist (implanted sociopolitical identities) were designed to replace organic place based cultural identities intentionally and violently.



For more info read:



Implanted Sociopolitical Identities - weapons of mass destruction delivered through trojan horses of the mind



https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/implanted-sociopolitical-identities





Its funny how despite overtly nefarious and abusive activities are carried out by all statist regimes people still keep going back to the voting booth. They refuse to accept that this is how these organized criminals do business (and always have). Many people have a sort of Stockholm Syndrome relationship with government in that they keep thinking “if we just vote the right person in, all of this could change”.



How has that been working out for you?





The bombs never stopped dropping, the big pharma concoctions never stopped being forced on kids, the ancient forests never stopped being pillaged and the earth never stopped being destroyed by big ag once through my lifetime (and it was paid for with your and my tax dollars).



The war racket, big pharma racket, big ag racket, “Sustainable development” racket, the ancient forest pillaging racket, big oil racket, big lithium racket, all pillaging, killing, maiming, thieving, poisoning and making the government and their bankster overlords big profits.



Its time we stopped hoping these inherently abusive, degenerative and immoral systems are going to change and boycott them until they shrivel up, fade away and can be replaced by more ethical, bio-regionally defined, regenerative and voluntary governance structures.

There are those that have courageously refused to may taxes outright (publicly declaring that intent) as a means to boycott these corrupt governments and their oligarchic overlords (while leading by example overtly) such as the Women’s Tax Resistance League (back in 1906) or the Conscience Canada group and their Conscientious Objectors to Military Taxation initiative, along with other overt (publicly declared) tax resistance groups in the UK and US and while I applaud such efforts, there are also more covert methods for avoiding or minimizing the ability for governments to feed on us via taxation.

You can take steps to do transactions in cash or via barter when ever possible locally (cutting out the government mafia middle men) and perhaps more importantly, you can cultivate your own access to real food, medicine and materials you need to live regeneratively.

I would say that symbiotically connected community members would be even more effective at boycotting governments and corporations than just individuals

Regenerative gardening (when it`s done right, not big box store pesticide laced gardening) is a form of sabotage as it creates food and health sovereignty, boycotting corporate racketeering operations and empowering individuals to stand on solid ground as they engage in other meaningful acts of resisting tyranny and sabotage in defense of the sacred.

Even if you do not have land to grow on, guerrilla gardening in urban environments , guerrilla food forest gardening in parks, guerrilla grafting, making your own real food at home, using food as medicine , seed saving and seed gifting are powerful forms of resistance against statist tax tyranny and a form of sabotage against the oligarchy.

I take the gardening form of sabotaging governments and corporations so seriously that I included this in my 26 reasons you should start a garden in 2026 post :

12. Growing your own food and medicine in a garden sabotages the plans of the megalomaniacal oligarchs that want to control every aspect of our lives:

I consider saving and gifting heirloom seeds as an act of sabotage as it throws a monkey wrench into the machinery of the global corporatocracy (that wants to own all seed, buying out and shut down the small family owned companies, patent what they can and perpetually profit from their false claims of owning intellectual rights to the genetic fabric of life).

For more info:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220717024817/https://farmersfootprint.us/2020/04/07/seeds/

We can effectively sabotage their plans for erasing our shared living cultural heritage, nutrient dense diversity of open pollinated crops and our ability to save seed for free by engaging in what Vandana Shiva calls Seed Satyagraha in each of our households.

https://seedfreedom.info/campaign/seed-satyagraha-civil-disobedience-to-end-seed-slavery/

When we are not only saving heirloom seed, but also growing and preserving food and medicine from our garden we are also engaging in an act of resistance against statist parasitism and we are sabotaging their control grid. As some of you may know, the oligarchs are working diligently to cripple the conventional farmers and global food supply via a variety of means. Creating decentralized food systems that are self-perpetuating (regenerative gardens and/or food forests) sabotages their plans to create a situation where the population is dependent on their centralized food infrastructure (and thus helps to de-fang their plans to use Digital ID, GMOs CBDC and social credit tyranny to force compliance through the dependence of the masses on their systems for our basic necessities).

These forms of sabotage also cripple their ability to enforce their totalitarian schemes on future generations, for through the act of saving seed, sharing it (and regenerating the earth at the same time) we begin to create communities that can be like islands of resilience and abundance that will be immune to the financial coercion tactics and digital shackles that may be utilized in the future.

You were not born a Canadian or an American (nor were you born with any other statist regime based designation) you were born a human being (imbued by the Creator of all things with an unrepeatably unique and magnificently beautiful eternal essence that some call a “soul”) and then everything else was learned/programmed into you along the way.

We can choose to shine light on the truth through living by example and showing people there is a better path than fear, endless conflict, war and conformity to insanity.

We can show the oligarchs that we can thrive and exist in peaceful symbiosis with Mother Earth, each other and our fellow non-human beings without their dogmatic fear systems, wars, corporations, experimental synthetic products and corrupt degenerative government systems.

Finger pointing without taking responsibility for how our choices feed into the above listed parasitic industries/institutions is just scapegoating and excuse making. They cannot continue their deadly games without our complicity in supporting their systems.

source: Solari Report)

Each of us can do this to some degree, we can sabotage their plan to make us all into totally dependent consumers of mass produced gmo garbage ‘food’ and instead take back our food sovereignty.

I also included the following subversive and empowering info in my Covert Food Gardening In The Era of Lawn Nazis post pertaining to guerrilla gardening :

Covert Food Gardening In The Era Of The Lawn Nazis Gavin Mounsey · February 17, 2024 It may sound absurd to anyone not living in a “G7 nation” city or modern suburb, but there are places in the developed world where it is illegal to grow anything other than a monoculture of grass in your front yard and you will be fined by bylaw officers for Read full story

Guerrilla gardening is another great option for bringing life, self-sufficiency, and nutrition to artificial “food deserts” in cities

For more info:

- https://www.guerrillagardening.org/

- https://www.plantseads.com/blogs/all/what-is-guerrilla-gardening

- https://corbettreport.com/solutions-guerrilla-gardening-video/

- https://azinelibrary.org/other/guerrilla_gardening.pdf

- azinelibrary.org/approved/urban-permaculture-1.pdf

- https://theprepperjournal.com/2015/07/09/guerrilla-gardening-for-survival/

- https://chriscondello.wordpress.com/2013/11/01/practical-permaculture-on-guerrilla-gardening/#:~:text=Guerrilla%20gardeners%20often%20face%20problems,the%20eco%20system%20as%20possible.

Guerrilla grafting

The Guerrilla Grafters graft fruit bearing branches onto non-fruit bearing, ornamental fruit trees. Over time, delicious, nutritious fruit is made available to urban residents through these grafts.

Their website decisively states:

“We aim to prove that a culture of care can be cultivated from the ground up. We aim to turn city streets into food forests, and unravel capitalist civilization one branch at a time.”

and they continue be stating:

“… Grafting is a skilled performative and skilled sculptural gesture to cut branches in a way that make more branches, to attach branches that make fruit and viable pollen, to engage in relationships that fold economic divisions and redistribute abundance. What we wish to show is that scarcity is a condition of capitalism, and our performance/ sculpture point to a way out, a very tiny step among many, of this condition, a condition that fundamentally relies on binaries of nature and culture, public and private. Guerrilla Grafters encourage looking at neighborhoods of more-than-human life in ways that generate resources rather than deplete them, from sunlight falling on rooftops, to coppiced ash for buildings and pathways that make for healthier trees, to deadheading plants like Hypericum perfolatum, a practice which makes more blossoms, for medicine. Guerrilla Grafters think that all artists (everyone) should make this kind of labor the center of their practice so that our earth, and our cities especially, are laboratories for survival….”

This is an advanced technique for seditious satyagrahi which involves grafting branches from nutritious and delicious fruit varieties onto non-fruiting / ornamental fruit trees which are often planted in city parks.

For more info:

https://www.guerrillagrafters.net/

Lastly, growing your own food and medicine means you are boycotting Big Pharma through embracing health sovereignty.

More on that via the link below:

Natural Pathways For Optimizing The Innate Immune System Gavin Mounsey · August 28, 2022 The sniffle season is approaching and so I wanted to preemptively put together some info for those of you looking to take conscious steps towards being able to nurture and heal your body to be resilient enough to handle anything life throws your way. Each step we take to boycott big pharma and embrace Mother Earth's medicine cabinet is a conscious choic… Read full story

These things I list above with regards to sabotaging the government racketeering operations (such as taxation, via growing our own food and medicine and refusing to live in imposed food deserts in cities via guerilla gardening) and sabotaging corporate racketeering operations in Big Ag via seed saving and growing real, nutritious food for our loved ones and communities is important yes, but so is defending the last few pockets of intact old growth forest, the clean rivers the mountains and deserts against the onslaught of the oligarchy’s Earth eating machine of modernity.

What Max Wilbert is talking about in this video is of critical importance for any voluntaryists, abolitionists (those opposed to and resisting statist tax slavery), ecological activist or industry/statist regime saboteurs if they want to go about resisting and dismantling the monster of modernity and statism in a way that is ethically coherent. As we cannot legitimately claim to be a warrior in defense of the sacred if we are buying all our food from Amazon and Walmart (which are both corporations pillaging the Earth and human beings).

And it’s not all or nothing (grow everything you eat or what’s the point”) as some people that would rather not get their hands in the soil would imply for a cop out excuse). Baby steps in the direction of growing some of one’s own food and medicine in a way that also supports the ecology on your local bioregion are meaningful too. Even if it’s just starting a compost , growing potted medicinal herbs that also help pollinators, that is a powerful act any of us can choose.

For example, two things I am doing this year to withdraw my support from and dependance on industrial infrastructure and re-localize my materials access is I am teaching myself how to weave baskets and carve wood.

Both of those actions enable one to develop an intimate (and potentially reciprocal) relationship to place and to turn sustainably harvestable materials into useful items for one’s home (that would have otherwise been taxed, bought at Walmart or Rona and probably made in China.)

For more on how I plan to turn wind fallen branches from the forest into useful kitchen items, here is a note where I explore that potential :

I would also emphasize that cultivating plant and fungi identification experience is an action that also helps the land for through foraging in a way that respects and even enriches biodiversity, trees and fungi (using tenets such as “The Way Of The Honorable Harvest”) we simultaneously withdraw our support from big ag while becoming more effective voluntaryists, animists, abolitionists (those opposed to and resisting statist tax slavery), ecological activist or industry/statist regime saboteurs (as the more we know about the ecology we are trying to protect and how precolonial peoples were sustained by that ecology the more effective guerrilla activism and covert serious sabotage operations can be if you need to disappear into the forest for a while.

One simple example to localize your access to food and medicine (boycotting government taxation rackets, big pharma and big ag) is by being able to respectfully forage for evergreen foliage (using spruce, fir or pine foliage aka “needles” to make tea). It is a simple but powerful way to get a sustainable local source of high potency vitamin C and immune system enhancing compounds (rather than buying orange juice from massive monoculture farms that suppress local ecology and soak the earth in petroleum based fertilizer and chemicals).

Here is a link to an in-depth article I published on several conifer species that are common in the Pacific Northwest as well as much of the rest of Turtle Island (aka North America) and parts of Europe. It offers info on identification, recipes for tea and other preserves made from the foliage and info on how to grow these trees from seed for regenerative works.

Pines - nobles of the global woodlands Gavin Mounsey · December 14, 2024 This post serves as the 18th post which is both part of the above mentioned (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series) as well as constituting the 5th installment of the Read full story

I also like to do guerilla food forest tending in parks (for me that looks like planting pawpaw, nut trees, ginseng and ramps in places where park staff would not be able to tell they are planted as they are native species, and then in future years I go back and harvest food and medicine) though it may look different in your bioregion.

First discover what the long lived native tree and plant species are that grow there that you might be able to propagate in parks undetected and then learn about their reproductive cycles for saving and spreading seeds.

For those that live in close proximity to the ocean you also have access to a very beneficial soil amendment via collecting sea weed from the beech for composting / building soil fertility in guerilla gardening plots.

There are cultures both in the pacific northwest and in tropical areas that have traditionally regeneratively gardened tidal zones as well (enhancing biodiversity through creating shellfish rock gardens). I published an in depth article on various traditional methods for enhancing biodiversity in tidal zones while also cultivating food which I’ll link below:

DIY residential scale mushroom cultivation which is a great option for urban living. Some find it intimidating due to mycology seeming so specialized but you can do it inside with basic materials like mason jars, a tote, requiring zero access to soil, and you can use readily available and free materials like coffee grounds from coffee shops as a substrate to grow edible and nutrient dense species such as oyster mushrooms.

Here is an excerpt from my book that pertains to small scale mushroom cultivation :

Forging Alliances With The Fungal Queendom Gavin Mounsey · July 31, 2022 The "Fungal Queendom" (as author, educator and mycological pioneer Peter McCoy calls it) is a truly ancient community of organisms which often forms symbiotic relationships with other organisms capable of contributing to a mutually beneficial relationship. It is no wonder that when ingested, many of these fun… Read full story

Whether or not one wants to admit it (as they may be a type to avoid conflict and try to keep their head down) these things I list above are an effective method for sabotaging the government racketeering operations (avoiding/minimizing taxation, via growing our own food and medicine and refusing to live in imposed food deserts in cities via guerilla gardening) and sabotaging corporate racketeering operations in Big Ag via seed saving and growing real, nutritious food for our loved ones and communities. These life affirming and nourishing methods of resistance are important yes, but so is defending the last few pockets of intact old growth forest, the clean rivers the mountains and deserts against the onslaught of the oligarchy’s Earth eating machine of modernity).

We must simultaneously choose to boycott these statist regimes any way we can while also learning to sabotage statist regimes and oligarchs through gardening and directly sabotaging their pillaging operations by ay means necessary. Those that care about giving a future worth living in to the generations that come after us must step outside our comfort zones and become both garden tenders and sacred warriors in defense of the living Earth.

As I said to my friend Edward Slavsquat in our conversation that ended up being titled The revolution will involve fermented cabbage:

It is a great starting point to create pockets of decentralized resistance to oligarchic / statist tyranny as growing your own medicine and veggies may appear harmless, but in a parasitic global plutocracy it represents a decisive action that severs the tentacles of tyranny in a critically important aspect of our lives (how we access food and medicine). Thus, it is a radical and revolutionary act that appears benign to the hubristic philanthropaths and demociders, serving as a sort of covert sedition in a world governed by parasites that want us dependent, gardening to grow or own food and medicine is like a hammer wrapped in velvet that knee caps big pharma’s plans to poison us slowly through dependence on their system for health care and also strikes the spine of the digital gulag system, breaking its back so it can no longer have any strength to influence our lives through controlling our access to food/medicine.

Regenerative gardening, heirloom seed saving, seed exchanging and preserving our own food and medicine is an act rebellion that sabotages the plans of the oligarchy (and their subservient statist regimes) to use food as a weapon. The revolution will involve a handful of seeds and fermented cabbage my friends.





For more info on the government funded Racketeering ops I mention above read:





The Legacy of Justin Trudeau:



https://archive.org/details/LegacyofTrudeau



The War Racket:



https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/war-is-a-racketeering-operation



Big Pharma Racket:



https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/exploring-the-true-nature-of-big



Big Ag Racket:



https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/the-story-of-ge-agriculture-traversing



Big Oil Racket:



https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/how-big-oil-conquered-the-world:060



Big Lithium Racket:



https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/an-introduction-to-a-new-series-befriending



Ancient Forest Pillaging Racket:



https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/death-by-a-thousand-clearcuts

