The Mounsey Minute Episode One - 24 reasons to start a garden ( the first episode of my series on Media Monarchy aired recently! )
For those who missed it, here is a link to where you can listen to my first official radio segment on my friend's awesome Media Monarchy platform
Last month, my friends (James and Cassie) over at Media Monarchy were kind enough to invite me to record my first segment for a monthly series I will be doing with them.
Here is a slide show of the segment:
The first segment aired on their excellent MorningMonarchy broadcast on January 24, 2024 (It included “Coughing on people is good now, 24 reasons to start a garden and the sun is the main driver of climate on this planet..” and much more).
If you guys missed the segment and wanna listen here is the link:
https://mediamonarchy.com/20240124morningmonarchy/
The “Mounsey Minute” segment started around time index 40:48.
If you guys are not already Media Monarchy members I highly suggest you sign up !
JEP and Cassie have great taste in music, a discerning eye for pertinent news and events, great solutions based material in their members only network (as well as just a generally enjoyable way of weaving all those threads together).
I have been a member of Media Monarchy for a while now and have really been enjoying it and appreciating interacting with the community of intelligent and interesting people that interact on their website and forums (when I have time).
Since 2005, James Evan Pilato of Media Monarchy has provided independent, non-commercial news, music and more. You can show your support for all the great work JEP and Cassie are doing at https://www.patreon.com/mediamonarchy or MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
I hope many of you will tune in to hear my monthly segments on Media Monarchy this year.
This Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. All Annual Paid Subscriptions and Founding Member Paid Subscriptions will include the bonus of one digital copy of Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary at the time of its completion (along with the other paid subscription perks described in this post).
Congrats, Gavin! Will have a listen soon!
So cool! I just followed you yesterday and then find out you are a Media Monarchy fan! I love New World Next Week, and the Corbett Report in general, but haven's figured out how to listen to Media Monarchy. We anarchists rock!