Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Feb 4, 2024

Congrats, Gavin! Will have a listen soon!

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peggy bean
Feb 4, 2024

So cool! I just followed you yesterday and then find out you are a Media Monarchy fan! I love New World Next Week, and the Corbett Report in general, but haven's figured out how to listen to Media Monarchy. We anarchists rock!

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