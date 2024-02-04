Last month, my friends (James and Cassie) over at Media Monarchy were kind enough to invite me to record my first segment for a monthly series I will be doing with them.

Here is a slide show of the segment:

The first segment aired on their excellent MorningMonarchy broadcast on January 24, 2024 (It included “Coughing on people is good now, 24 reasons to start a garden and the sun is the main driver of climate on this planet..” and much more).

If you guys missed the segment and wanna listen here is the link:

https://mediamonarchy.com/20240124morningmonarchy/

The “Mounsey Minute” segment started around time index 40:48.

If you guys are not already Media Monarchy members I highly suggest you sign up !

JEP and Cassie have great taste in music, a discerning eye for pertinent news and events, great solutions based material in their members only network (as well as just a generally enjoyable way of weaving all those threads together).

I have been a member of Media Monarchy for a while now and have really been enjoying it and appreciating interacting with the community of intelligent and interesting people that interact on their website and forums (when I have time).

Since 2005, James Evan Pilato of Media Monarchy has provided independent, non-commercial news, music and more. You can show your support for all the great work JEP and Cassie are doing at https://www.patreon.com/mediamonarchy or MediaMonarchy.com/Join.

I hope many of you will tune in to hear my monthly segments on Media Monarchy this year.