Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SuziAlkamyst's avatar
SuziAlkamyst
Oct 25

Hi Gavin, I'd like to buy a hard copy of your book. how much will it cost me for you to send it to the UK?

You have my email address as I'm a pd subscriber.

By the way, The red Amaranth seeds and various greens have done really well and I'm saving seeds. Still hoping for a pawpaw seed some time?

Much love for you and all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gavin Mounsey
The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
Oct 22

BUY THIS BOOK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

You shall never regret it!!! Go, Gavin, Go!!! xo xo xo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gavin Mounsey and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture